Today in High Prairie: November 18, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 18, 2023

10 a.m. – Lakeland Regional Cribbage Tournament at Joussard. Cost is $15.

1 – 5 p.m. – Music Jamboree at Triangle Hall 15 km west of HP.

2:30 p.m. – National Addictions Awareness Walk begins at HP Native Friendship Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 18, 2023

1860 – Ignacy Jan Paderewski, First Premier of Poland

1974 – Carrie White, Oldest US Woman – 116

1881 – Percy Lesueur, Invented Large Goalie Glove

1900 – George Kistiakowsky, Helped Develop 1st Atom Bomb

1901 – George Gallup, Gallup Poll Inventor

1904 – Jean Paul Lemieux, Quebec Painter

1912 – Arthur Peterson, Mission Impossible Actor

1923 – Alan Shepard, First American in Space

1928 – Mickey Mouse, Cartoon Strip Character

1939 – Brenda Vaccaro, Paper Dolls Actress

1939 – Margaret Atwood, Canadian Author/Poet

1941 – Peter Pocklington, Edmonton Oilers Owner

1942 – Linda Evans, Dynasty Actress

1942 – Susan Sullivan, Dharma & Greg Actress

1945 – Wilma Mankiller, First Female Cherokee Chief

1956 – Warren Moon, Edmonton Eskimo

1960 – Kim Wilde, Kids in America Singer

1962 – Kirk Hammett, Metallica Guitarist

This Day in Local History – November 18, 2023

Nov. 18, 1912: Citizens present a petition to the Grouard School Board asking for a temporary school immediately and a permanent school by next summer.

Nov. 18, 1968: The High Prairie Regals lose their home opener 6-3 to the Peace River Stampeders.

Nov. 18, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of Denny’s Drive-Inn and the opening of the Economy Shop, managed by Andy Tomnuk, and High Prairie Bakery, managed by Pierre Lamour.

Nov. 18, 1973: A fire at AVC-Grouard leaves the centre without power for three days.

Nov. 18, 1973: Jacqueline Verreault, 7, dies apparently of shingella, a form of bacterial dysentry. The girl’s father blames poor drinking water from Gift Lake. An inquest is scheduled for April 18 of the following year.

Nov. 18, 1973: The High Prairie Regals win their season home opener 14-4 over the visiting Falher Pirates.

Nov. 18, 1973: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Open Bonspiel.

Nov. 18, 1982: High Prairie merchant Bernard Fevang, 54, is killed in a head-on collision near Legal. He owned Bishop Ford Sales.

Nov. 18, 1985: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Ken Matthews resigns over constant in-fighting between the I.D. and Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 18, 1989: Maurice Cassidy scores a hat-trick to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 9-2 win over Donnelly.

Nov. 18, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team goes undefeated at Divisionals in Donnelly.

Nov. 18, 1991: Gordon Wright, 28, of High Prairie, pleads not guilty to several charges including the murder of Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18-19, 1992.

Nov. 18, 1993: Daryl Harpe’s third period goal breaks a 3-3 tie and the High Prairie Regals go on to hand Peace River their first home loss in two years 5-3.

Nov. 18, 1994: Lance Gauchier scores a second period hat-trick as the hometown Lakeland Eagles defeat Manning 9-6.

Nov. 18, 1998: The High Prairie Vet Clinic reports the first case of rabies in the area in over 30 years.

Nov. 18, 2000: Ryan Sawchyn scores four goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Manning Comets 16-5. It’s the most goals the Regals scored in a game in 11 years.

Nov. 18, 2006: About 60 people attend the annual East Prairie Walk Against Violence.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee admits the No Frills store planned for High Prairie is on hold until economic conditions improve.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development officer, Brian Holmberg, tells the economic pursuit committee he has no idea why stores in town are closing.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee agrees to lobby Costco to see if they will build a store in High Prairie.

Nov. 18, 2012: The two day Radio/TV Auction concludes at the High Prairie Legion Hall. For the first time, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council holds the auction, after the dissolution of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 18, 2013: Meghan Payne is re-elected High Prairie Agricultural Society president at their annual general meeting.

Nov. 18, 2013: The Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League decides to rename its championship trophies in honour of league founder Darrell Willier.

Nov. 18, 2013: South Peace News editor Chris Clegg is informed he will be receiving a Silver Quill Award for outstanding and exemplary service to the community newspaper industry in 2014. Silver Quill recipients must have worked at least 25 years in the industry and meet the criteria for the award.

Nov. 18, 2015: The High Prairie Legion awards Chris Clegg a 90th Anniversary Royal Canadian Legion Medal for his efforts in promoting the Legion.

Nov. 18, 2015: The High Prairie Legion announces it has raised $9,326.80 during the annual Poppy Campaign.

Nov. 18, 2015: Jacob Donahue assumes ownership of the Honda Shop from Gabe Tutila.

Nov. 18, 2017: The hometown High Prairie Regals whip the Manning Comets 9-3 to end a 15-game losing streak dating back to 2007.

Nov. 18, 2017: Salt Prairie trapper Clarence Cardinal snares a cougar on this trapline near Salt Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 18, 2023

326 – Old St. Peter’s Basilica consecrated in Rome.

1307 – William Tell shoots apple off his son’s head.

1477 – First English dated printed book published by William Caxton.

1497 – Navigator Vasco da Gama reaches the Cape of Good Hope.

1626 – St. Peter’s Basilica is consecrated, replacing first basilica.

1820 – Antarctica sighted by US Navy Capt. Nathaniel B. Palmer.

1872 – Suffragette Susan B. Anthony is charged with illegally voting.

1883 – Standard time zones formed in US & Canada.

1902 – Teddy bear after US President Teddy Roosevelt is “invented”.

1903 – Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty gives US exclusive canal rights in Panama.

1916 – First Battle of the Somme ends; over 1 million killed or wounded.

1918 – Latvia declares independence from Russia.

1928 – Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie” released; first Mickey Mouse sound.

1929 – Atlantic earthquake breaks transatlantic cable in 28 places.

1932 – “Flowers & Trees” receives first Academy Award for a cartoon.

1939 – Irish Republican Army explodes three bombs in Piccadilly Circus.

1943 – First US ambassador to Canada, Ray Atherton, nominated.

1950 – South Korea President Syngman Rhee forced to end mass executions.

1956 – Morocco gains independence.

1959 – “Ben-Hur” starring Charlton Heston premieres.

1960 – Copyright office issues its 10 millionth registration.

1961 – JFK sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam.

1961 – US Ranger 2 launched to moon; failed.

1963 – Bell Telephone introduces the touch-tone telephone.

1964 – J. Edgar Hoover on Martin Luther King: “Most notorious liar”.

1966 – US Roman Catholic bishops ends rule against eating meat on Fridays.

1970 – Linus Pauling says large doses of Vitamin C could ward off colds.

1970 – Russia lands self propelled rover on moon.

1976 – Spain’s parliament establishes democracy after 37 years.

1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana 918 members of the Peoples Temple die.

1980 – “”Heaven’s Gate” premieres – one of biggest box office bombs ever.

1982 – Boxer Duk Koo Kim dies after beign KOed by Ray Mancini Nov. 13.

1983 – Argentina announces its ability to produce enriched uranium.

1987 – Cubs Andre Dawson is first player from last-place club to win MVP.

1993 – USA passes North American Free Trade Agreement.

1993 – North Siberia record cold for November [-55°C].

1993 – WWF boss Vince McMahon charged with steroid distribution.

1997 – 1970s glam-rock star Gary Glitter arrested in child porn probe.

1997 – Rare black pearl necklace auctioned for record $902,000.

2011 – Video game Minecraft is officially released.

2017 – Shawn Mendes is first singer under 18 to get three No. 1 singles.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 18, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your kindness and good manners could pay off today. Someone who respects you a great deal might offer you an opportunity to advance that increases your income. You may have known this person for a long time, and the two of you work well together. This opportunity should be welcome and not intimidating. Go for it! If you do, the future will be rosy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Love and romance are going marvelously well today. If you are attached, affection continues to grow between you and your partner. A strong sense of unity could lead to a firm commitment. If you are not currently involved, do not be surprised if someone you like but do not know well suddenly seems attracted to you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You tend to be intellectually inclined. Today you might put some of your knowledge to work in a creative way. Your intuition and imagination are working overtime. If you have been thinking about starting a new project, this is the day to do it. The only downside is you could get so obsessed with your work you can not concentrate on anything else. Pace yourself so you do not burn out.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A loving, supportive letter or call from a close friend could be just what the doctor ordered today. You may feel overworked and a little pessimistic about any plans you have made. Your friend should lift your spirits and motivate you to push on ahead in spite of whatever obstacles you encounter. Remember this kindness. Your friend may need the same from you sometime in the future.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may come up with some attractive new ideas to advance your career and increase your income. The only question is whether or not you can follow through. Some of them may be workable and some may not, but if you are serious, you should do some research to figure that out. The future looks good if you take the necessary steps to turn your ideas into reality.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might experience a rush of spiritual insights. Whatever comes to you seems clear and right, and it could inspire music, poetry, or painting. The only problem might be these insights may disappear if you do not write them down right away. Visions from the other side can be ephemeral. If you like what is coming to you, keep a record of it. You will be glad you did.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you could receive some unexpected good news regarding the impending arrival of money you have anticipated for a long time. This will be very welcome news and worthy of a celebration, although you still might not believe it. Believe it! Your long wait is over. Now you have to resist the temptation to spend it all in one place.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A social event today could put you in contact with some old friends who mean a great deal to you. The occasion will be very warm and friendly, though you may feel a little subdued. Never mind! Sometimes companionable silence is preferable to forced talk. Just bask in the presence of cherished companions and listen to what others say. You will enjoy yourself that much more.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Working closely with someone might bring up some strong, warm affection between you. It may or may not be a romantic attraction, but if it is, do not read too much into it now. The situation is creating the emotions. There is the chance that the attraction could pass by tomorrow. But you have probably found someone with whom you can collaborate harmoniously. That is important!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love, affection, and romance seem to be all around you. Strong unity with close friends, family members, and your romantic partner may well up throughout the day. You can also expect a rush of imagination and artistic inspiration, perhaps generated by the support of those around you. Any relationships formed now will last a long time. Recall this day when times get tough.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Strong psychic impressions about absent friends or family members may come to you today. All are apt to be positive, though you might find it disconcerting. You might even think it more so if you learn your intuition was right! This tendency may continue for a while. Your sensitivity to others’ thoughts and feelings is increasing. It can contribute to your understanding of them. Make the most of it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you could intuit powerful feelings of affection from someone you might be romantically attracted to. You could feel a rush of exhilaration from this experience before your skeptical side kicks in to say it is all wishful thinking. A little skepticism is healthy, but do not let it overpower your positive impression. All signs say that what you sense is true. Follow your heart.