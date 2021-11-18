Today in High Prairie: November 19, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 19, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 19, 2021

Michelle Olanski

Patty Milner

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 19, 2021

Jarad Hunt

Logan Garrick

Norma Klyne

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 19, 2021

1834 – Georg H. Quincke, Quincke’s Test Discoverer

1864 – George Barbier, Tarzan’s Revenge Actor

1875 – Hiram Bingham, Re-discovered Machu Picchu

1885 – Erskine Sanford, Citizen Kane Actor

1890 – George Regas, The Mark of Zorro Actor

1904 – Nancy Carroll, Aldrich Family Actress

1917 – Indira Gandhi, PM of India

1919 – Angus Young, Voice of Mr. Ed

1924 – William Russell, The Great Escape Actor

1933 – Larry King, American TV Host

1934 – Dave Guard, The Kingston Trio Singer

1935 – Jack Welch, General Electric CEO

1938 – Hank Medress, Lions Sleeps Tonight Singer

1938 – Ted Turner, CNN Founder

1939 – Warren Moore, Miracles Singer

1941 – Dan Haggerty, Grizzly Adams Actor

1942 – Calvin Klein, US Fashion Designer

1944 – Dennis Hull, Chicago Blackhawk

1953 – Robert Beltran, Star Trek Voyageur Actor

1960 – Matt Sorum, Guns n’ Roses Drummer

1960 – Miss Elizabeth, Randy Savage’s Manager

1961 – Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally Actress

1978 – Matt Dusk, Canadian Jazz Musician

1983 – Adam Driver, Star Wars Actor

This Day in Local History – November 19, 2021

Nov. 19, 1913: G.T. Johnson is elected president of the Grouard Rink Association at a meeting at Maurice’s Hall. They also agree to build a rink at a cost of $500.

Nov. 19, 1960: The High Prairie Progress reports that Martin Lonfat, of McLennan, is elected president of the Grouard Social Credit Association at a meeting in High Prairie.

Nov. 19, 1969: South Peace News reports Sanford Cox wins the title of 1969 Canadian Amateur Rodeo Champion.

Nov. 19, 1969: South Peace News reports a temporary hospital board is set up until the hospital becomes a municipal institution early in 1970.

Nov. 19, 1969: South Peace News reports AGT announces a $409,600 program around High Prairie to install cable and equipment underground during the summer of 1971.

Nov. 19, 1970: The High Prairie Shutterbugs hold their first meeting with Sharron Nelson as president.

Nov. 19, 1970: Leila Lawrence attends a High Prairie Recreation Board meeting asking how vacancies are filled. She hears that proper procedure was not followed but no reason is given.

Nov. 19, 1975: South Peace News reports the NAR station is torn down the previous week.

Nov. 19, 1981: Ron Rose and Bob Cox each score twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 10-2 win over the McLennan Red Wings.

Nov. 19, 1983: High Prairie town council celebrates the official opening of the new fire hall.

Nov. 19, 1983: The Fairview Monarchs blow a three-goal lead and watch the hometown High Prairie Regals come back to record a 7-5 win.

Nov. 19, 1985: Harold Bellerose scores five goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 10-9.

Nov. 19, 1985: The Falher Midgets erupt for seven third period goals en route to an 11-3 win over High Prairie.

Nov. 19, 1986: South Peace News reports Ed Tudor and Mike Redlak open Ed’s Mechanical Service next to the Bottle Depot.

Nov. 19, 1990: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven tells the recreation board he is willing to open the Sports Palace Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 for free holiday skates.

Nov. 19, 1991: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce vice-president Diana Oliver tells NADC in a meeting at Peavine the town got a “snow job” after a biologist is placed in Slave Lake instead of High Prairie.

Nov. 19, 1994: Fort McMurray teams finish in first and second place at the High Prairie Ringette Tournament.

Nov. 19, 1994: The hometown E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers upset favoured Fairview in the Zone finals 13-15, 15-12, 15-12 to advance to provincials. Meanwhile, the men’s team loses three straight matches at Zones in Valleyview.

Nov. 19, 1995: One of a train’s wheels malfunctions causing a derailment at Faust. Nine cars of a 98-car westbound CN train leave the tracks prompting a small evacuation.

Nov. 19, 1997: A postal strike grips the South Peace area.

Nov. 19, 2000: The High Prairie Devils ringette team wins a tournament in Whitecourt after winning four straight games.

Nov. 19, 2007: Peace Country Health announces temporary lab cuts at the High Prairie Hospital because of lack of staff.

Nov. 19, 2008: South Peace News features Gift Lake’s Karla Lamouche, who attended the Bold Eagle program the previous summer.

Nov. 19, 2008: Peavine Head Start students hold a fundraiser for cancer patient Georgette Chalifoux and raise $2,100.

Nov. 19, 2009: Just over 50 people participate in the annual National Addictions Awareness Week Walk held in town from the MITAA Centre to the Provincial Building.

Nov. 19, 2009: Over 200 people pack the Sucker Creek Recreation Centre to watch over 40 acts compete at the Sucker Creek Talent Show. Julie Calliou wins the Adult Category.

Nov. 19-21, 2009: Warehouse One rents space near the post office to test its products in the High Prairie market. The moves angers some people who view it as a cash grab by the company before Christmas.

Nov. 19, 2010: A volleyball tournament is held at Peavine Bishop Routhier School to promote sportsmanship. Students are only allowed to play if they have good marks and show good behaviour.

Nov. 19, 2011: The hometown High Prairie Regals lose their fifth straight game to start the season after losing 13-3 to the Dawson Creek Canucks. The Regals are outscored 73-13 in the five losses.

Nov. 19, 2011: Five High Prairie Scorpions win medals at a Whitecourt taekwondo tournament including Amira Sharkawi, Kamoule Sharkawi, Alexa Doan, Tara Halcrow and Julia Isaac.

Nov. 19, 2011: The first High Prairie Oilmen’s Bonspiel concludes after two days of action. Winning the A Event was Steven Petite’s rink while the B Event winner was Brent Douglas and the C Event winner Karen Gray.

Nov. 19, 2012: Meghan Payne is elected president of the High Prairie Agricultural Society at their annual general meeting. At the same meeting, Rudy Lubeseder steps down after 39 years of service.

Nov. 19, 2013: Simon Tremblay arrives in town to begin his job as Royal Bank manager.

Nov. 19, 2015: The High Prairie Regals drop to 0-5 with a 7-6 loss at Grimshaw. The team is down 5-1 but leads 6-5 with under four minutes left before Ty Wiebe and Logan Putio score to give the Huskies the win.

Nov. 19, 2019: Shell Canada donates $50,000 through its social investment program toward the construction of the new Northern Lakes College Campus in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 19, 2021

1493 – Christopher Columbus discovers Puerto Rico, on his second voyage.

1620 – The Mayflower reaches Cape Cod and explores the coast.

1861 – First petroleum shipment [1,329 barrels] from the U.S. to Europe.

1863 – US President Abraham Lincoln delivers Gettysburg address.

1872 – First U.S. patent for calculator awarded.

1893 – First newspaper colour supplement published in New York World.

1895 – American inventor Frederick E. Blaisdell patents the pencil.

1919 – US Senate rejects Treaty of Versailles & League of Nations.

1926 – Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Politburo in the Soviet Union.

1933 – Women allowed to vote in Spain.

1947 – 200” mirror arrives at Mt. Palomar.

1949 – Prince Rainier III coronation as 30th ruling Prince of Monaco.

1952 – F-86 Sabre sets world aircraft speed record, 1,124 kph.

1952 – Scandinavian Airlines opens commercial route from Canada to Europe.

1959 – Ford Motors cancels its poorly received Edsel model.

1962 – Fidel Castro accepts removal of Soviet weapons.

1965 – Kellogg’s Pop Tarts pastries created.

1967 – First wireless commercial TV station opens in Hong Kong.

1975 – “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” starring Jack Nicholson released.

1976 – Patty Hearst is freed on $15 million bail.

1980 – CBS-TV bans Calvin Klein jean ad featuring Brooke Shields.

1985 – Ronald Reagan & Mikhail Gorbachev meet for first time.

1985 – Pennzoil wins $10.53 billion judgment against Texaco.

1990 – Greyhound files reorganization so they can be traded publicly.

1995 – CFL Grey Cup: Baltimore Stallions become only US team to win.

1996 – Canada’s 12.9-km long Confederation Bridge opens.

1997 – McCaughey septuplets born: first set of septuplets to survive infancy.

1998 – van Gogh painting sells for $71.5 million.

1999 – People’s Republic of China launches its first Shenzhou spacecraft.

2010 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” released.

2017 – Oumuamua first detected by scientists; possible alien origin.

2018 – Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn arrested in Japan, financial misconduct.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 19, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Ideas you read could inspire you to develop some new ideas of your own. You might want to write these down or share them with others. Some of the ideas you explore might be unclear in some way, but you will enjoy digging into them. The dark side of life might hold a special fascination for you now, too.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The presence of children in your home could arouse your nurturing instincts today. You might want to read to them or tell them stories. Stay away from any particularly gruesome fairy tales. The atmosphere may be a bit gloomy, and the macabre may have too powerful an effect on them and you. In the evening, plan a private, intimate evening with your special someone.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Newspapers may bring knowledge of strange events that capture your imagination. You might want to learn more about the stories and similar events. Your mind is sharp enough to grasp it all, yet there will still be hidden elements that render it much more fascinating. The human mind and its dark side might be especially interesting to you today.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A heightened sense of ambition might have you developing your writing skills today. This could mean learning technical or creative writing. Either way, if you have been thinking about it, this is an excellent time to take a course or jump in and do it. Books on the subject as well as talks with those experienced in these matters could help.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A letter or other communication serves as a sort of wake-up call today. A long-term goal is finally going to be reached. Your ambition should take on a new dimension, possibly going for a second career either in addition to or instead of the one you have. You might not be sure where you want to take it, but it is worth pursuing.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A letter or call from someone you know who is ill and confined to the hospital or home might come today. You might decide to pay this person a visit. You may not know him or her well, but your humanitarian instincts are awakened. Take care of business that needs to be handled and then go see this person. You will feel better for it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Letters and calls pertaining to your long-term goals or those of a group you are affiliated with could take up a lot of your time today. You might have to deal with paperwork at some point, and you might not understand some of it. Ask for help if you need it. You might not be familiar with the material, and the matters involved are too important to take a chance on getting it wrong.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lot of paperwork might need doing today. You will feel mentally sharp and able to take care of it easily, though some of what needs to be done may momentarily elude you. Communications from neighbours or other acquaintances might seem suspect. You may feel they have their own agendas. Do not repeat anything you hear.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Recognition could finally come for hard work and goals reached. You are feeling very good about the situation. Your self-confidence and mental strength are high. You will receive a lot of letters or calls, some from far away. Do not be surprised if you spend most of the day talking.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Information on psychology, particularly dreams, could capture your imagination. You could decide to collect as much information as you can. The dark side of the personality may be especially appealing. You will remember anything you read or hear today, as your mind is particularly retentive. This includes financial trends and ways to increase your income.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Short trips and long talks with your special someone are on the agenda today. You may decide to drive into the country, perhaps to visit quaint shops and rustic restaurants. A confusing call could come from an acquaintance this evening. The person will not seem to be telling you anything yet expect some kind of feedback. Do not be afraid to ask for an explanation!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A lot of paperwork you need to complete could have you nervous and stressed. You might experience some headaches. Do not sacrifice your well-being for this. You will not lose your focus if you have to put off some tasks until tomorrow. Calls or visitors could also get on your nerves. Turn off the phone and tell people you will visit later. They will understand.