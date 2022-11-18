Today in High Prairie: November 19, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 19, 2022

10 a.m. – Regional Cribbage Tournament at Joussard. Entrance fee $15.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 19, 2022

1834 – Georg H. Quincke, Quincke’s Test Discoverer

1864 – George Barbier, Tarzan’s Revenge Actor

1875 – Hiram Bingham, Re-discovered Machu Picchu

1885 – Erskine Sanford, Citizen Kane Actor

1890 – George Regas, The Mark of Zorro Actor

1904 – Nancy Carroll, Aldrich Family Actress

1917 – Indira Gandhi, PM of India

1919 – Angus Young, Voice of Mr. Ed

1924 – William Russell, The Great Escape Actor

1933 – Larry King, American TV Host

1934 – Dave Guard, The Kingston Trio Singer

1935 – Jack Welch, General Electric CEO

1938 – Hank Medress, Lions Sleeps Tonight Singer

1938 – Ted Turner, CNN Founder

1939 – Warren Moore, Miracles Singer

1941 – Dan Haggerty, Grizzly Adams Actor

1942 – Calvin Klein, US Fashion Designer

1944 – Dennis Hull, Chicago Blackhawk

1953 – Robert Beltran, Star Trek Voyageur Actor

1960 – Matt Sorum, Guns n’ Roses Drummer

1960 – Miss Elizabeth, Randy Savage’s Manager

1961 – Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally Actress

1978 – Matt Dusk, Canadian Jazz Musician

1983 – Adam Driver, Star Wars Actor

This Day in Local History – November 19, 2022

Nov. 19, 1913: G.T. Johnson is elected president of the Grouard Rink Association at a meeting at Maurice’s Hall. They also agree to build a rink at a cost of $500.

Nov. 19, 1969: South Peace News reports Sanford Cox wins the title of 1969 Canadian Amateur Rodeo Champion.

Nov. 19, 1969: South Peace News reports AGT announces a $409,600 program around High Prairie to install cable and equipment underground during the summer of 1971.

Nov. 19, 1970: The High Prairie Shutterbugs hold their first meeting with Sharron Nelson as president.

Nov. 19, 1970: Leila Lawrence attends a High Prairie Recreation Board meeting asking how vacancies are filled. She hears that proper procedure was not followed but no reason is given.

Nov. 19, 1975: South Peace News reports the Northern Alberta Railway station in High Prairie is torn down the previous week.

Nov. 19, 1981: Ron Rose and Bob Cox each score twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 10-2 win over the McLennan Red Wings.

Nov. 19, 1983: High Prairie town council celebrates the official opening of the new fire hall.

Nov. 19, 1983: The Fairview Monarchs blow a three-goal lead and watch the hometown High Prairie Regals come back to record a 7-5 win.

Nov. 19, 1985: Harold Bellerose scores five goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 10-9.

Nov. 19, 1986: South Peace News reports Ed Tudor and Mike Redlak open Ed’s Mechanical Service next to the Bottle Depot in High Prairie.

Nov. 19, 1988: Myron Zabolotniuk nets the hat-trick as the High Prairie Regals defeat visiting Donnelly 11-5.

Nov. 19, 1990: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven tells the recreation board he is willing to open the Sports Palace Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 for free holiday skates.

Nov. 19, 1991: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce vice-president Diana Oliver tells NADC in a meeting at Peavine the town got a “snow job” after a biologist is placed in Slave Lake instead of High Prairie.

Nov. 19, 1995: One of a train’s wheels malfunctions causing a derailment at Faust. Nine cars of a 98-car westbound CN train leave the tracks prompting a small evacuation.

Nov. 19, 1997: A postal strike grips the South Peace area.

Nov. 19, 2000: The High Prairie Devils ringette team wins a tournament in Whitecourt after winning four straight games.

Nov. 19, 2007: Peace Country Health announces temporary lab cuts at the High Prairie Hospital because of lack of staff.

Nov. 19, 2009: Just over 50 people participate in the annual National Addictions Awareness Week Walk held in town from the MITAA Centre to the Provincial Building.

Nov. 21, 2009: Warehouse One rents space near the post office to test its products in the High Prairie market. The moves angers some people who view it as a cash grab by the company before Christmas.

Nov. 19, 2010: A Driftpile man is shot dead by High Prairie RCMP after a standoff. His name is not released.

Nov. 19, 2011: The hometown High Prairie Regals lose their fifth straight game to start the season after losing 13-3 to the Dawson Creek Canucks. The Regals are outscored 73-13 in the five losses.

Nov. 19, 2012: Meghan Payne is elected president of the High Prairie Agricultural Society at their annual general meeting. At the same meeting, Rudy Lubeseder steps down after 39 years of service.

Nov. 19, 2015: The High Prairie Regals drop to 0-5 with a 7-6 loss at Grimshaw. The team is down 5-1 but leads 6-5 with under four minutes left before Ty Wiebe and Logan Putio score to give the Huskies the win.

This Day in World History – November 19, 2022

1493 – Christopher Columbus discovers Puerto Rico, on his second voyage.

1620 – The Mayflower reaches Cape Cod & explores the coast.

1861 – First petroleum shipment [1,329 barrels] from the U.S. to Europe.

1863 – US President Abraham Lincoln delivers Gettysburg address.

1872 – First U.S. patent for calculator awarded.

1893 – First newspaper colour supplement published in New York World.

1895 – American inventor Frederick E. Blaisdell patents the pencil.

1919 – US Senate rejects Treaty of Versailles & League of Nations.

1926 – Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Politburo in the Soviet Union.

1933 – Women allowed to vote in Spain.

1947 – 200” mirror arrives at Mt. Palomar.

1949 – Prince Rainier III coronation as 30th ruling Prince of Monaco.

1952 – F-86 Sabre sets world aircraft speed record, 1,124 kph.

1952 – Scandinavian Airlines opens commercial route from Canada to Europe.

1959 – Ford Motors cancels its poorly received Edsel model.

1962 – Fidel Castro accepts removal of Soviet weapons.

1965 – Kellogg’s Pop Tarts pastries created.

1967 – First wireless commercial TV station opens in Hong Kong.

1975 – “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” starring Jack Nicholson released.

1980 – CBS-TV bans Calvin Klein jean ad featuring Brooke Shields.

1985 – Ronald Reagan & Mikhail Gorbachev meet for first time.

1985 – Pennzoil wins $10.53 billion judgment against Texaco.

1990 – Greyhound files reorganization so they can be traded publicly.

1995 – CFL Grey Cup: Baltimore Stallions become only US team to win.

1996 – Canada’s 12.9-km long Confederation Bridge opens.

1997 – McCaughey septuplets born: first set of septuplets to survive infancy.

1998 – van Gogh painting sells for $71.5 million.

1999 – People’s Republic of China launches its first Shenzhou spacecraft.

2017 – Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe refuses to resign.

2017 – Oumuamua is first detected by scientists; possible alien origin.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 19, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The day ahead may bring a storm of individualism and independence! You usually tolerate the quirks and minor shortcomings of your friends or family members, but today they present real obstacles to your relationships. The only way to remedy the situation is to go on vacation. Spending some time alone will keep you out of trouble!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you want to make the best of the day ahead, try to convince your team or family to work together! This is tricky to do, what with everyone’s schedule being so demanding right now. Hard as it is to coordinate their efforts and orchestrate harmony, the strength of your character and your team spirit will make it all work out!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The day ahead will not be easy! A glimpse at your love life reveals you will be bridling at certain inhibitions. You long for peace and stability, and at the moment everything is in suspense. Use the day ahead to gain some perspective on the situation. Until the ice melts and the flow of events resumes, why not devote your energy to some other endeavour?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Lately, you have been nursing a feeling your partner is inattentive. The tension has been building up and today, you are likely to boil over with the rage that comes from one too many doubts and suspicions. The forecast for love is stormy, without a doubt. But making up after the quarrel promises to be lots of fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some days it is better to be on vacation! That is what you are liable to think today. All your projects are mired in quicksand, and you feel like you are spinning your wheels. But even if things are momentarily stuck, do not lose faith. Your inner self is gaining stability. When the time is right, it will be strong and reliable!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Deep inside, don’t you have an urge to breathe new spirit into your love life? Of course, some things are more easily said than done. Currently, you do not have much time to devote to yourself, much less your partner. Affection could thrive if given half a chance. The day suggests that you commit yourself to making some decisions that will help bring you and your mate closer!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is time to get what you need! Your desires do not always go in a direction that does you the most good, and this can cause tension. You feel as though it is impossible to combine your desires with what is good for you, notably in your love life. You wrestle with whether you should remain in your “creative” cave or share your life with someone. It does not have to be one or the other!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take cover, because today promises to be an emotional roller coaster! Something seems to be askew with your relationships, and you feel torn in opposite directions. One force is pushing you to enrich your inner universe and another force is pushing you into the arms of someone you have recently met. Stay busy to avoid confrontation!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – People are going to think you are a star today! Although you may not feel that way about yourself. What has gotten into you lately? Have you lost confidence in yourself? Are you now compensating for it? Do you feel a need for more success in your life? All this is possible, but you will have to take some risks if you are going to progress!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Stop asking if you are gifted! This definitely is not the time for such questions. Now is the time to work on something concrete. You will need the help of others if you are to succeed, so get to work convincing them to ally with you. You may have to reveal more of yourself than you normally do in order to sway people to your side. It is time to get out of your hole and take action!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A partner for life or a brief encounter, which will it be? This is today’s question. Why not choose both? Can you imagine being your partner’s lover while keeping your independence? Do not be influenced by old models that force you to choose between these two ideas. Do not forget that in our modern world, your choices are not as limited as you might think!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You can never be anyone other than who you are! That is the way it is, and you can not change it. Other members of your family may have dreamed of getting free of a duty or a moral lesson, but these dreams do not apply to you. Your dreams of being someone else are like phantoms that have come back to haunt you. Simply brush them away!