Today in High Prairie: November 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 2, 2023

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 2, 2023

1734 – Daniel Boone, American Frontiersman

1755 – Marie Antoinette, Said “Let them eat cake”

1908 – Reginald Beckwith, Doctor in Love Actor

1913 – Burt Lancaster, Spartacus Actor

1914 – Ray Walston, My Favorite Martian Actor

1921 – Bill Mosienko, Scored three NHL Goals in 21 Seconds

1936 – Lawrence Shreve, “Abdullah the Butcher” Wrestler

1942 – Stefanie Powers, Hart to Hart Actress

1947 – Dave Pegg, Jethro Tull Bassist

1948 – Rich Gooch, Quarterfalsh Bassist

1952 – Maxine Nightingale, Slapshot Theme Song Singer

1961 – k.d. Lang, Canadian Country Singer

1966 – David Schwimmer, Friends Actor

1975 – Danny Cooksey, Diff’rent Strokes Actor

This Day in Local History – November 2, 2023

Nov. 2, 1912: The Grouard News reports the town will get the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad. It says engineer W.G. Mann was in the area taking topography and was concerned about the grade of crossing the Smoky River to get to Dunvegan. The line will come to within two miles of Grouard. Mann added, however, nothing was definite. The paper says every citizen should fight for the railway.

Nov. 2, 1963: Mickey Tarrabain opens Mickey’s Barber Shop and Pool Room in High Prairie.

Nov. 2, 1973: Marshall Wells Vanderaegen’s in High Prairie holds a new grand opening sale to open their second floor.

Nov. 2, 1981: Roger Monahan opens Peace Country Forest Manufacturing Ltd.

Nov. 2, 1982: Larry Shaben returns as Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Peter Lougheed as premier in the Alberta election.

Nov. 2, 1983: AGT misprints phone numbers for High Prairie in its latest directory on Page 98 by omitting the last digit on all phone numbers on the right-hand column.

Nov. 2, 1987: Lou and Dave Crewe open LB’s Fashions in High Prairie.

Nov. 2, 1988: Site preparation begins for the new High Prairie Provincial Building.

Nov. 2, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores five goals and Layne Gauchier and Harold Bellerose add three each as the High Prairie Regals blast the defending NPHL champion Fairview Kings 15-2 in their home opener.

Nov. 2, 1994: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Hospital will lose 30 beds and 20 jobs due to budget cuts.

Nov. 2, 1997: Three Atikameg residents are charged with assaulting Const. Grant Thom of the Gift Lake RCMP.

Nov. 2, 1998: Ralph John Calliou, 44, is sent to jail for two years after pleading guilty in court to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Nov. 2, 2001: A group of St. Andrew’s School students win the Cardboard Boat Race contest for the second straight year in Edmonton.

Nov. 2, 2005: South Peace News reports that the Shybunia family offers 12 acres of land for a new hospital on land they own in High Prairie’s west end.

Nov. 2, 2007: A tender to rebuild the Baker’s Crossing Bridge is awarded to Graham Industrial Services for just under $4.5 million. Completion date is no later than Oct. 31, 2008. The tender is subject to approval from the M.D. of Big Lakes, East Prairie Metis Settlement and the Alberta government. All eventually give their blessing.

Nov. 2, 2009: Gift Lake Metis Settlement honours several of its citizens at its annual Recognition Night. Among those honoured are Joyce Laderoute, who receives the Community Member-of-the-Year Award.

Nov. 2, 2013: The High Prairie Regals surrender five power play goals in a season opening 8-3 loss to the visiting Grimshaw Huskies.

Nov. 2, 2013: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers basketball teams raise $5,400 at their Fall Feast fundraiser. In addition, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen donates $10,000 from the Community Initiative Programs grant.

Nov. 2, 2019: Former Tangent resident Cecile Sylvestre celebrates her 103rd birthday at Manoir du Lac in McLennan.

Nov. 2, 2019: The Evening of Elegance fundraiser in Falher sells out. Organized by Smoky River Fire Services, the event is held as a fundraiser for the organization.

This Day in World History – November 2, 2023

1867 – Women’s fashion magazine “Harper’s Bazaar” is first published.

1895 – First organized auto race in USA is run in Chicago.

1898 – Cheerleading begins in USA at the University of Minnesota.

1904 – British newspaper “Daily Mirror” begins publishing.

1924 – Sunday Express publishes first British crossword puzzle.

1932 – The “Great Emu War” begins: emus killed over crop destruction.

1936 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is established.

1944 – Auschwitz begins gassing inmates.

1947 – Howard Hughes flies huge wooden airplane for first, and last, time.

1953 – Pakistan becomes an Islamic republic.

1955 – Clarton-Schwerdt & Schaffer discover polio virus.

1959 – Charles Van Doren confesses TV quiz show “Twenty-One” was fixed.

1965 – Land speed record broken: 555.483 mph.

1976 – Jimmy Carter is elected president of the USA.

1978 – Wayne Gretzky is sold to the Edmonton Oilers by Indianapolis Racers.

1983 – “Thriller” single released worldwide by Michael Jackson.

1988 – The Morris worm, first Internet-distributed computer worm, strikes.

2000 – The first crew arrives at the International Space Station.

2016 – Chicago Cubs beat win World Series for first time in 108 years.

2018 Tiger thought to have killed 13 people shot dead in India.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Depressing news about the state of the world economy or stock market could have you feeling gloomy and wondering about your financial future. Do not worry. The world economy is in pretty good shape and you should be, too. Equity in property investments could be down, but they should recover shortly. Go with the flow and do not believe everything you read or hear.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A close friend or romantic partner might not seem communicative today and you might wonder whether this person still cares for you. He or she is experiencing a few difficulties, perhaps involving money, and so is not particularly good company. Listen if your friend wants to talk, but otherwise just be there. That is what is important anyway.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do you have a garden or some houseplants that seem a little droopy? Do not worry about whether or not they are all going to die. Revive them! You might feel that some things are more trouble than they are worth. Give yourself space to be gloomy for a while and then perk yourself up. Buy yourself a present.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today close friends, a love partner, or children may appear to be in a quiet, melancholy mood. You might wonder if you have done something to cause it, but it probably has very little to do with you, if anything. Responsibilities could be weighing on everyone, including you. The only answer is to pitch in and take care of business. Then treat yourselves afterward!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Home responsibilities may increase markedly today, leaving you feeling like you are the only member of the household getting anything done. You might give in to gloom, but do not dwell on it for too long. You will feel a lot better if you pitch in and take care of whatever needs to be done and then treat yourself by going out to celebrate. Go to a movie, or better yet, a concert.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Hurry up and wait is today’s phrase. A visit from a close friend, love partner, or colleague might be delayed, perhaps because of something regarding money or possibly the arts. It keeps you trapped waiting, unable to go anywhere. At times like this, it is best to distract yourself. Find something to do that engrosses you and the time will go by more quickly.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have been doing well financially. You want to do better, but you might feel temporarily discouraged. It seems you have to keep working harder to keep up the pace. This is more the result of low biorhythms than any true assessment of your situation. Today you might have to work a little harder, but you will get the results you want. Tomorrow will then be easier on you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might think you look awful and perhaps want to go out and change your whole look. Buy some new clothes and go for a workout. Even though you probably look pretty good, these activities make you feel good and increase your self-confidence. Your self-image is proportionate to your state of mind. You might just feel a bit down now.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might feel unloved even though there is no real reason for it. Your relationships should be pretty strong, but your biorhythms are down so you might be lacking in self-confidence. Phone a close friend and get together. Go shopping or to a movie and raise your spirits. By the end of the day you will feel like your old self again!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Plans to get together with friends tonight could be delayed by responsibilities. It will not stop you but it will mean getting together a little later. Someone close to you might feel a little down and seek a sympathetic ear. Try to get this person to forget his or her insecurities and see the situation as it is.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might have to work just a little harder to make money now. This might involve putting in extra time on a task, or it could simply mean you have to make a few extra trips to the bank. Artistic insights might not be coming as profusely as usual, but this is all right. Relax and let things be, and the ideas will start coming again.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A delay in receiving acknowledgment of some sort could happen today. This might be disappointing, but do not let it get you down. You will receive it, just maybe not on time! This is not a good day to execute any legal contracts or start a vacation. It is a great day to take care of mundane tasks. Get busy!