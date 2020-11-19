Today in High Prairie – November 20, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 20, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 20, 2020

Lynn Smith.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 20, 2020

Ian Churchill

Kelby Chmilar

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 20

1620 – Peregrine White, 1st Born Aboard Mayflower

1838 – William Painter, Invented Cork Bottle Cap

1841 – Wilfrid Laurier, 7th Canadian PM

1866 – Kenesaw Landis, 1st Baseball Commissioner

1889 – Edwin Hubble, Discovered Galaxies

1890 – Robert Armstrong, King Kong Actor

1891 – Reginald Richmond, Cat Ballou Actor

1900 – Chester Gould, Dick Tracy Cartoonist

1908 – Alistair Cooke, Masterpiece Theatre Host

1916 – Robert A Bruce, Exercise Cardiology Expert

1921 – Daniel Frazer, Kojak Actor

1925 – Robert F. Kennedy, Assassinated US President

1927 – Estelle Parsons, Bonnie 7 Clyde Actress

1928 – Franklin Cover, The Jeffersons Actor

1932 – Richard Dawson, Family Feud 1st Host

1939 – Dick Smothers, Smothers Brothers Comedian

1942 – Bob Einstein, “Super Dave Osborne”

1942 – Norman Greenbaum, Spirit in the Sky Singer

1943 – Veronica Hamel, Hill Street Blues Actress

1946 – Duane Allman, Allman Brothers Guitarist

1947 – Joe Walsh, Eagles Guitarist

1948 – Richard Masur, One Day at a Time Actor

1956 – Bo Derek, “10” Actress

1960 – Marc Labrèche, Canadian TV Host

1965 – Mike Diamond, Beastie Boys Rapper

1974 – Marissa Ryan, Major Dad Actress

This Day in Local History – November 20

Nov. 20, 1912: The ED&BC railroad announces it will build 300 miles of railway from Edmonton to Dunvegan. It’s expected to be completed in three years. The route map will be filed with the Alberta government by the end of the month.

Nov. 20, 1914: The first train arrives in Sucker Creek.

Nov. 20, 1945: A new school at St. Bernard’s Mission is blessed by Father Floc’h.

Nov. 20, 1969: An accident at the Wagner Mill near Enilda claims the life of Sheldon Peever, 30. He is struck by a log after it jumps the carrier in reverse.

Nov. 20, 1972: Darlene Dupuis competes and loses in her bid for Miss Edmonton title for the right to advance to the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 20, 1974: The High Prairie Daycare Society is formed.

Nov. 20, 1987: Father Elphege Fillion, 69, dies in an accident near Westlock. He served the Lesser Slave Lake area for over two decades.

Nov. 20, 1990: HPSD trustees vote to close Carole Bannister School in Faust due to a low enrolment of only 29 students.

Nov. 20, 1991: HPSD tells Faust Councilor Albert Burger they will not intervene in his efforts to keep Carole Bannister School open by asking Northland School Division to take over the facility.

Nov. 20, 1991: The High Prairie School Division agrees to kick in $20,000 toward construction of a track facility at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 20, 1995: Keith Martin opens Pharmasave drug store.

Nov. 20, 1999: Rev. Canon James Alfred Hoskin dies after a brief illness at the age of 88 years.

Nov. 20, 1999: Donna Smith is awarded the Nichi Medal of Distinction posthumously in Edmonton. The founding member of MITAA received the award for her work on addictions awareness, healing and treatment.

Nov. 20, 2006: Peter and Mary Zahacy celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Nov. 20, 2009: Myrtle Cook passes away at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 62 years.

Nov. 20, 2011: Long-time Peavine resident Nora Cunningham passes away at the age of 99 years.

Nov. 20, 2014: Author Larry Loyie unveils his newest book, Residential Schools with the Words and Images of Survivors, at the local library.

Nov. 20, 2014: Ronald Boyd Torrens passes away in High Prairie at the age of 80 years. A long-time farmer, he was also an avid fishermen.

This Day in World History – November 20

1431 – 1st meeting of Order of the Golden Fleece.

1521 – Arabs attribute shortage of water in Jerusalem to Jews making wine.

1805 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Fidelio”, his only opera, premieres.

1866 – Pierre Lallement patents rotary crank bicycle.

1888 – Willard Bundy patents timecard clock.

1902 – Tour de France bicycle race created.

1917 – 1st successful tank use in battle, at the Battle of Cambrai.

1923 – Garrett Morgan patents his traffic signal design.

1940 – World War II: Hungary, Romania and Slovakia join the Axis Powers.

1944 – 1st Japanese suicide submarine attack.

1945 – The Nuremberg trials begin as 24 Nazi leaders are put on trial.

1947 – 1st permanent TV installed on seagoing vessel.

1948 – US balloon reaches record height of 42.7 km.

1953 – Scott Crossfield in Douglas Skyrocket, 1st to break Mach 2.

1966 – Men in Zurich vote against female suffrage.

1969 – Brazilian soccer icon Pele scores his 1,000th goal.

1970 – UN General Assembly accepts People’s Republic of China.

1979 – US’s 1st artificial blood transfusion occurs.

1980 – Steve Ptacek makes 1st solar-powered flight.

1984 – McDonald’s makes its 50 billionth hamburger.

1984 – Search for ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence is founded.

1985 – Microsoft Windows 1.0 is released.

1986 – WHO announces first global effort to combat AIDS.

1992 – Queen Elizabeth’s home Windsor Castle catches fire.

1995 – Princess Diana admits she cheated on Prince Charles.

1998 – 1st module of the International Space Station, Zarya, is launched.

2012 – Toshiba unveils a robot designed to help in nuclear disasters.

2015 – Report: more than half of all trees in Amazon at risk of extinction.

2017 – Investment corporation Tencent’s market value hits $511 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 20, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have a promising day ahead. Finally, you will advance by leaps and bounds in whatever needs to be done. Whatever has been causing the delays will likely be revealed today. You return to the skill and professionalism you so value after several weeks of halting progress. Don’t tolerate any violation of your ethics now or in the future.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There’s some likelihood that something you need or want has been eluding your grasp. The somewhat strained aspect of the heavens lately hasn’t helped. But today everything is within reach, especially if it was material considerations holding you back. You have an auspicious day ahead, so make the most of it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The day ahead will be a soothing one. Since it’s auspicious for the material aspect of things, it’s a good time to settle household issues like bills or repairs. But you might also take advantage of today’s aspect to set in motion even more ambitious plans about your living situation. Is it time to think more seriously about that move you’ve been dreaming of?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will be full of ideas for improving your lifestyle, especially as it relates to your family. It’s true that over the past few months you’ve experienced some hardships. You can breathe easier now. Whether it’s for your career or home, today’s initiatives are likely to bring great rewards. Take advantage of the atmosphere to put together a realistic plan for the future.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Is discipline high on your list of priorities lately? You’re undoubtedly trying to inject some order into your daily life, and your behaviour could benefit from some adjustment as well. Whether it concerns food, hygiene, or simply the intensity of your daily rhythm, it’s possible you will notice a real improvement today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You can expect your mood to improve today. The professional and private projects you have at the moment should be progressing well. You feel reassured, and you’re encouraged to make some new plans. If you continue to keep up the good rhythm, you will have success in redefining your goals and life direction.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some people say you miss out on life because of your tendency to observe your life rather than experience life directly. If that’s the case, then today will be a real departure for you. You will suddenly seem more in contact with your sentiments and be more present and connected to those around you. It feels good for a change, doesn’t it?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today, you’re in the mood for commitment! Take time to connect with the social world as you seek like-minded people who can share your intimate, individualistic realm. Ultimately, we all have to figure out how to make our way in society. Today you will feel more sociable than usual. Expect to have some good ideas about ways you can enlarge your social circle.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – As you generally adore hogging the limelight, you may be surprised to learn today this could be quite a dangerous place for you to be. This may mean that, rather than showing off your true star potential, you embarrass yourself and your partner [current or prospective] by saying something half thought out and totally tactless. It may be best to keep silent!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It seems the new planetary lineup has just opened up some doors that had previously been shut. You revel in the confidence people have in you. It isn’t that your abilities have changed, just your attitude! People trust you because you exhibit more self-confidence. It’s a wonderful feeling, isn’t it? Hold on to it at all costs.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is a possibility you feel cheated or taken advantage of in some way. Do you feel as if you’re paying more than your fair share? The day ahead gives you an opportunity to achieve recognition for your efforts and perhaps redress some grievances. It’s odd that despite your tendency to espouse fairness, you feel uncomfortable when the authorities rule in your favour.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re gifted at bringing people together, there’s no doubt about that. Today will be especially good for participating in or initiating group activities. It’s a favourable day for any project related to fellowship and assistance. You might do the groundwork to form a team, discussion group, or charitable endeavour.