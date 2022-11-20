Today in High Prairie: November 20, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 20, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Legion Hall. $5 per person, light snack provided.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meeting at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 20, 2022

1620 – Peregrine White, First Born Aboard Mayflower

1838 – William Painter, Invented Cork Bottle Cap

1841 – Wilfrid Laurier, 7th Canadian PM

1866 – Kenesaw Landis, First Baseball Commissioner

1889 – Edwin Hubble, Discovered Galaxies

1890 – Robert Armstrong, King Kong Actor

1891 – Reginald Richmond, Cat Ballou Actor

1900 – Chester Gould, Dick Tracy Cartoonist

1908 – Alistair Cooke, Masterpiece Theatre Host

1916 – Robert A Bruce, Exercise Cardiology Expert

1921 – Daniel Frazer, Kojak Actor

1925 – Robert F. Kennedy, Assassinated US President

1927 – Estelle Parsons, Bonnie & Clyde Actress

1928 – Franklin Cover, The Jeffersons Actor

1932 – Richard Dawson, Family Feud’s First Host

1939 – Dick Smothers, Smothers Brothers Comedian

1942 – Bob Einstein, “Super Dave Osborne”

1942 – Norman Greenbaum, Spirit in the Sky Singer

1943 – Veronica Hamel, Hill Street Blues Actress

1946 – Duane Allman, Allman Brothers Guitarist

1947 – Joe Walsh, Eagles Guitarist

1948 – Richard Masur, One Day at a Time Actor

1956 – Bo Derek, “10” Actress

1960 – Marc Labrèche, Canadian TV Host

1965 – Mike Diamond, Beastie Boys Rapper

1974 – Marissa Ryan, Major Dad Actress

This Day in Local History – November 20, 2022

Nov. 20, 1912: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad announces it will build 300 miles of railway from Edmonton to Dunvegan. It is expected to be completed in three years. The route map will be filed with the Alberta government by the end of the month.

Nov. 20, 1914: The first train arrives in Sucker Creek.

Nov. 20, 1945: A new school at St. Bernard Mission at Joussard is blessed by Father Floc’h.

Nov. 20, 1959: The High Prairie Regals announce that Reg Bentley has agreed to come and help the club in its operations.

Nov. 20, 1969: An accident at the Wagner Mill near Enilda claims the life of Sheldon Peever, 30. He is struck by a log after it jumps the carrier in reverse.

Nov. 20, 1969: Eight different players score as the High Prairie Regals win 8-0 at Grimshaw.

Nov. 20, 1972: Darlene Dupuis, of High Prairie, competes and loses in her bid for Miss Edmonton title for the right to advance to the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 20, 1974: The High Prairie Daycare Society is formed.

Nov. 20, 1979: The NPHL opens its season as visiting Valleyview blasts Falher 10-3. High Prairie defeats visiting Peace River 5-3 while Grimshaw and Manning tie 5-5 in Manning.

Nov. 20, 1987: Father Elphege Fillion, 69, dies in an accident near Westlock. He served the Lesser Slave Lake area for over two decades.

Nov. 20, 1990: HPSD trustees vote to close Carole Bannister School in Faust due to a low enrolment of only 29 students.

Nov. 20, 1991: HPSD tells Faust Councilor Albert Burger they will not intervene in his efforts to keep Carole Bannister School open by asking Northland School Division to take over the facility.

Nov. 20, 1991: The High Prairie School Division agrees to kick in $20,000 toward construction of a track facility at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 20, 1994: Ivan Cunningham scores three goals to lead the visiting Lakeland Eagles to an 11-3 win over Falher.

Nov. 20, 1995: Keith Martin opens Pharmasave drug store.

Nov. 20, 1999: Rev. Canon James Alfred Hoskin dies after a brief illness at the age of 88 years.

Nov. 20, 1999: Country music star Duane Steele performs at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Nov. 20, 1999: Donna Smith is awarded the Nichi Medal of Distinction posthumously in Edmonton. The founding member of MITAA received the award for her work on addictions awareness, healing and treatment.

Nov. 20, 2000: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to not give time and money towards the Sled Dog Races. Organizer Gunnar Odegaard, who was trying to revive the event, is angered.

Nov. 20, 2006: Peter and Mary Zahacy celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Nov. 20, 2009: Myrtle Cook passes away at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 62 years.

Nov. 20, 2010: The High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Valleyview Jets 16-5 for their second straight win.

Nov. 20, 2010: The High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo Club wins 14 medals at the 2010 Alberta Junior/Senior Provincial Taekwondo Team Trials and Colour Belt Tournament in Whitecourt. The Scorpions win four gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

Nov. 20, 2011: Long-time Peavine resident Nora Cunningham passes away at the age of 99 years.

Nov. 20, 2011: The High Prairie Lions Radio/TV Auction nets over $16,500 as the two-day event concludes.

Nov. 20, 2014: Author Larry Loyie unveils his newest book, Residential Schools with the Words and Images of Survivors, at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Nov. 20, 2014: E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School students fill 65 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Nov. 20, 2014: Ronald Boyd Torrens passes away in High Prairie at the age of 80 years. A long-time farmer, he was also an avid fishermen.

Nov. 20, 2019: It is official! Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces in the Alberta Legislature that money is set aside in the provincial budget to operate the renal dialysis unit in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 20, 2022

1431 – First meeting of Order of the Golden Fleece.

1521 – Arabs attribute shortage of water in Jerusalem to Jews making wine.

1795 – Curacao government forbids slave work on Sunday.

1805 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Fidelio”, his only opera, premieres.

1866 – Pierre Lallement patents rotary crank bicycle.

1888 – Willard Bundy patents timecard clock.

1902 – Tour de France bicycle race created.

1910 – Revolution breaks out in Mexico.

1917 – First successful tank use in battle, at the Battle of Cambrai.

1917 – Ukrainian Republic declared.

1923 – Garrett Morgan patents his traffic signal design.

1940 – World War II: Hungary, Romania and Slovakia join the Axis Powers.

1942 – NHL abolishes regular season OT until WW II is over.

1944 – First Japanese suicide submarine attack.

1945 – The Nuremberg trials begin as 24 Nazi leaders are put on trial.

1947 – First permanent TV installed on seagoing vessel.

1948 – US balloon reaches record height of 42.7 km.

1949 – Jewish population of Israel reaches 1 million.

1953 – Scott Crossfield in Douglas Skyrocket, first to break Mach 2.

1959 – WABC fires Alan Freed over payola scandal.

1965 – UN Security council calls for boycott of Rhodesia.

1966 – Men in Zurich vote against female suffrage.

1967 – At 11 a.m., Census Clock ticks past 200 million.

1969 – Alcatraz Island off San Francisco, is seized by militant Native Americans.

1969 – Brazilian soccer icon Pele scores his 1,000th goal.

1970 – UN General Assembly accepts People’s Republic of China.

1979 – US’s first artificial blood transfusion occurs.

1980 – Steve Ptacek makes first solar-powered flight.

1982 – Drew Barrymore, 7, hosts “Saturday Night Live”.

1984 – McDonald’s makes its 50 billionth hamburger.

1984 – Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence is founded.

1985 – Microsoft Windows 1.0 is released.

1986 – WHO announces first global effort to combat AIDS.

1992 – Queen Elizabeth’s home Windsor Castle catches fire.

1993 – Winnie Mandela’s driver and bodyguard murdered.

1995 – FDA approves new therapy for use as an initial AIDS treatment.

1995 – Princess Diana admits she cheated on Prince Charles.

1998 – First module of the International Space Station, Zarya, is launched.

2012 – Toshiba unveils a robot designed to help in nuclear disasters.

2015 – Report: more than half of all trees in Amazon at risk of extinction.

2017 – Investment corporation Tencent’s market value hits $511 billion.

2017 – Georgia Dome, once the world’s largest covered stadium, destroyed.

2018 – Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan pays off debts of 1,398 farmers.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 20, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is a possibility that you feel cheated or taken advantage of in some way! Do you feel as if you are paying more than your fair share? The day ahead gives you an opportunity to achieve recognition for your efforts and perhaps redress some grievances. It is odd that despite your tendency to espouse fairness, you feel uncomfortable when the authorities rule in your favour!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are gifted at bringing people together, there is no doubt about that! Today will be especially good for participating in or initiating group activities. It is a favourable day for any project related to fellowship and assistance. You might do the groundwork to form a team, discussion group, or charitable endeavour!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have a promising day ahead! Finally, you will advance by leaps and bounds in whatever needs to be done. Whatever has been causing the delays will likely be revealed today. You return to the skill and professionalism you so value after several weeks of halting progress. Do not tolerate any violation of your ethics now or in the future!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is some likelihood that something you need or want has been eluding your grasp. The somewhat strained aspect of the heavens lately has not helped. But today everything is within reach, especially if it was material considerations holding you back. You have an auspicious day ahead, so make the most of it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The day ahead will be a soothing one! Since it is auspicious for the material aspect of things, it is a good time to settle household issues like bills or repairs. But you might also take advantage of today’s aspect to set in motion even more ambitious plans about your living situation. Is it time to think more seriously about that move you have been dreaming of?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You will be full of ideas for improving your lifestyle, especially as it relates to your family. It is true that over the past few months you have experienced some hardships. You can breathe easier now. Whether it is for your career or home, today’s initiatives are likely to bring great rewards. Take advantage of the atmosphere to put together a realistic plan for the future!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Is discipline high on your list of priorities lately? You are undoubtedly trying to inject some order into your daily life, and your behaviour could benefit from some adjustment as well. Whether it concerns food, hygiene, or simply the intensity of your daily rhythm, it is possible that you will notice a real improvement today!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You can expect your mood to improve today! The professional and private projects you have at the moment should be progressing well. You feel reassured, and you are encouraged to make some new plans. If you continue to keep up the good rhythm, you will have success in redefining your goals and life direction!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some people say you miss out on life because of your tendency to observe your life rather than experience life directly. If that is the case, then today will be a real departure for you. You will suddenly seem more in contact with your sentiments and be more present and connected to those around you. It feels good for a change, doesn’t it?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today, you are in the mood for commitment! Take time to connect with the social world as you seek like-minded people who can share your intimate, individualistic realm. Ultimately, we all have to figure out how to make our way in society. Today you will feel more sociable than usual. Expect to have some good ideas about ways you can enlarge your social circle!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your scattered energy comes together today in a powerful laser beam of concentrated attention and effort. You will work until you drop, and no one and nothing had better get in your way! Keep up the good pace. You are going to feel more loved than usual, and this changes absolutely everything for you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It seems the new planetary lineup has just opened up some doors that had previously been shut. You revel in the confidence that people have in you. It is not that your abilities have changed, just your attitude! People trust you because you exhibit more self-confidence. It is a wonderful feeling, isn’t it? Hold on to it at all costs!