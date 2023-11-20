Today in High Prairie: November 20, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 20, 2023

10 – 11 a.m. – Motion Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 20, 2023

1620 – Peregrine White, First Born Aboard Mayflower

1838 – William Painter, Invented Cork Bottle Cap

1841 – Wilfrid Laurier, 7th Canadian PM

1866 – Kenesaw Landis, First Baseball Commissioner

1889 – Edwin Hubble, Discovered Galaxies

1890 – Robert Armstrong, King Kong Actor

1891 – Reginald Richmond, Cat Ballou Actor

1900 – Chester Gould, Dick Tracy Cartoonist

1908 – Alistair Cooke, Masterpiece Theatre Host

1916 – Robert A Bruce, Exercise Cardiology Expert

1921 – Daniel Frazer, Kojak Actor

1925 – Robert F. Kennedy, Assassinated US President

1927 – Estelle Parsons, Bonnie & Clyde Actress

1928 – Franklin Cover, The Jeffersons Actor

1932 – Richard Dawson, Family Feud’s First Host

1939 – Dick Smothers, Smothers Brothers Comedian

1942 – Bob Einstein, “Super Dave Osborne”

1942 – Norman Greenbaum, Spirit in the Sky Singer

1943 – Veronica Hamel, Hill Street Blues Actress

1946 – Duane Allman, Allman Brothers Guitarist

1947 – Joe Walsh, Eagles Guitarist

1948 – Richard Masur, One Day at a Time Actor

1956 – Bo Derek, “10” Actress

1960 – Marc Labrèche, Canadian TV Host

1965 – Mike Diamond, Beastie Boys Rapper

1974 – Marissa Ryan, Major Dad Actress

This Day in Local History – November 20, 2023

Nov. 20, 1912: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad announces it will build 300 miles of railway from Edmonton to Dunvegan. It is expected to be completed in three years. The route map will be filed with the Alberta government by the end of the month.

Nov. 20, 1914: The first train arrives in Sucker Creek.

Nov. 20, 1945: A new school at St. Bernard Mission at Joussard is blessed by Father Floc’h.

Nov. 20, 1959: The High Prairie Regals announce that Reg Bentley has agreed to come and help the club in its operations.

Nov. 20, 1969: An accident at the Wagner Mill near Enilda claims the life of Sheldon Peever, 30. He is struck by a log after it jumps the carrier in reverse.

Nov. 20, 1969: Eight different players score as the High Prairie Regals win 8-0 at Grimshaw.

Nov. 20, 1972: Darlene Dupuis, of High Prairie, competes and loses in her bid for Miss Edmonton title for the right to advance to the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 20, 1974: The High Prairie Daycare Society is formed.

Nov. 20, 1979: The NPHL opens its season as visiting Valleyview blasts Falher 10-3. High Prairie defeats visiting Peace River 5-3 while Grimshaw and Manning tie 5-5 in Manning.

Nov. 20, 1987: Father Elphege Fillion, 69, dies in an accident near Westlock. He served the Lesser Slave Lake area for over two decades.

Nov. 20, 1990: HPSD trustees vote to close Carole Bannister School in Faust due to a low enrolment of only 29 students.

Nov. 20, 1991: HPSD tells Faust Councilor Albert Burger they will not intervene in his efforts to keep Carole Bannister School open by asking Northland School Division to take over the facility.

Nov. 20, 1991: The High Prairie School Division agrees to kick in $20,000 toward construction of a track facility at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 20, 1994: Ivan Cunningham scores three goals to lead the visiting Lakeland Eagles to an 11-3 win over Falher.

Nov. 20, 1995: Keith Martin opens Pharmasave drug store.

Nov. 20, 1999: Rev. Canon James Alfred Hoskin dies after a brief illness at the age of 88 years.

Nov. 20, 1999: Country music star Duane Steele performs at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Nov. 20, 1999: Donna Smith is awarded the Nichi Medal of Distinction posthumously in Edmonton. The founding member of MITAA received the award for her work on addictions awareness, healing and treatment.

Nov. 20, 2000: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to not give time and money towards the Sled Dog Races. Organizer Gunnar Odegaard, who was trying to revive the event, is angered.

Nov. 20, 2006: Peter and Mary Zahacy celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Nov. 20, 2009: Myrtle Cook passes away at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 62 years.

Nov. 20, 2010: The High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Valleyview Jets 16-5 for their second straight win.

Nov. 20, 2010: The High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo Club wins 14 medals at the 2010 Alberta Junior/Senior Provincial Taekwondo Team Trials and Colour Belt Tournament in Whitecourt. The Scorpions win four gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

Nov. 20, 2011: Long-time Peavine resident Nora Cunningham passes away at the age of 99 years.

Nov. 20, 2011: The High Prairie Lions Radio/TV Auction nets over $16,500 as the two-day event concludes.

Nov. 20, 2014: Author Larry Loyie unveils his newest book, Residential Schools with the Words and Images of Survivors, at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Nov. 20, 2014: E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School students fill 65 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Nov. 20, 2014: Ronald Boyd Torrens passes away in High Prairie at the age of 80 years. A long-time farmer, he was also an avid fishermen.

Nov. 20, 2019: It is official! Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces in the Alberta Legislature that money is set aside in the provincial budget to operate the renal dialysis unit in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 20, 2023

1431 – First meeting of Order of the Golden Fleece.

1521 – Arabs attribute shortage of water in Jerusalem to Jews making wine.

1795 – Curacao government forbids slave work on Sunday.

1805 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Fidelio”, his only opera, premieres.

1866 – Pierre Lallement patents rotary crank bicycle.

1888 – Willard Bundy patents timecard clock.

1902 – Tour de France bicycle race created.

1910 – Revolution breaks out in Mexico.

1917 – First successful tank use in battle, at the Battle of Cambrai.

1917 – Ukrainian Republic declared.

1923 – Garrett Morgan patents his traffic signal design.

1940 – World War II: Hungary, Romania and Slovakia join the Axis Powers.

1942 – NHL abolishes regular season OT until WW II is over.

1944 – First Japanese suicide submarine attack.

1945 – The Nuremberg trials begin as 24 Nazi leaders are put on trial.

1947 – First permanent TV installed on seagoing vessel.

1948 – US balloon reaches record height of 42.7 km.

1949 – Jewish population of Israel reaches 1 million.

1953 – Scott Crossfield in Douglas Skyrocket, first to break Mach 2.

1959 – WABC fires Alan Freed over payola scandal.

1965 – UN Security council calls for boycott of Rhodesia.

1966 – Men in Zurich vote against female suffrage.

1967 – At 11 a.m., Census Clock ticks past 200 million.

1969 – Alcatraz Island off San Francisco, is seized by militant Native Americans.

1969 – Brazilian soccer icon Pele scores his 1,000th goal.

1970 – UN General Assembly accepts People’s Republic of China.

1979 – US’s first artificial blood transfusion occurs.

1980 – Steve Ptacek makes first solar-powered flight.

1982 – Drew Barrymore, 7, hosts “Saturday Night Live”.

1984 – McDonald’s makes its 50 billionth hamburger.

1984 – Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence is founded.

1985 – Microsoft Windows 1.0 is released.

1986 – WHO announces first global effort to combat AIDS.

1992 – Queen Elizabeth’s home Windsor Castle catches fire.

1993 – Winnie Mandela’s driver and bodyguard murdered.

1995 – FDA approves new therapy for use as an initial AIDS treatment.

1995 – Princess Diana admits she cheated on Prince Charles.

1998 – First module of the International Space Station, Zarya, is launched.

2012 – Toshiba unveils a robot designed to help in nuclear disasters.

2015 – Report: more than half of all trees in Amazon at risk of extinction.

2017 – Investment corporation Tencent’s market value hits $511 billion.

2017 – Georgia Dome, once the world’s largest covered stadium, destroyed.

2018 – Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan pays off debts of 1,398 farmers.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 20, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be drawn to someone because of the things you share in common. You both appreciate art, music, and romantic dinners, but this person may not be a good permanent mate for you. He or she is unwilling to take the first step, or is indecisive about important issues. If you are uninvolved now, look for someone who challenges your quick wit and is not afraid to make the first move.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Love and romance are in your favour even though roadblocks may keep you from taking full advantage of the situation. You are being much too picky about the type of person you seek. Love is not meant to be a set of desired qualities on a shopping list. You can not realistically create a scenario of how things will work out. Let things proceed naturally.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If things begin to stir, change, or fluctuate in love and romance, your first impulse is to overreact. This is probably the opposite of what you should do. Instead of quickly jumping to conclusions, you should sit back and let things slowly unfold. Resist the urge to make a move today just because your emotions are in an uproar.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – When it comes to topics of love and romance, your feelings continue to be intercepted by words and opinions from others. What you want to keep private is suddenly made more public by mouths that just do not stop talking. Relax into the sensual element of love instead of getting caught up in more political aspects of the situation.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Certain areas of your life are expanding rapidly, causing you to lose touch with the more romantic aspects. The more you reach out in one direction, the more deprived you feel in the opposite direction. Perhaps you need more input as to where you put your energy. It is time to focus your attention on things that are working well instead of dwelling on things that are going nowhere.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The time has come for you to take charge in matters of love and romance. This is not often the case for you who normally like to let others take the lead in this department. A new phase has begun in your love life. You should think about expanding outward into new realms with new people and new circumstances, or both. It is time you were in charge.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be taking a back-seat approach when it comes to love and romance. This is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, this kind of attitude works to your advantage. By going with the flow and waiting for another to make the first move, you can spend more time on you instead of sending your energy outward toward others.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Love may become more sensual. You should consider new ways in which to pamper your special someone. There may be gossip associated with your relationship that turns you off at first, but do not let that get in the way of expressing your true feelings. Real communication about this partnership will be primarily nonverbal.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mind may be in an expansive mode now. Many things should be working for you. Your flexibility and ability to juggle many things at once should make tasks that require these talents a breeze. Unfortunately, they may not help too much when it comes to love and romance. You may not have the communication you desire with a close partner. You could find it easier to communicate with strangers!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not give up on finding the romantic partner of your dreams, because now is your chance. Talk is spurring you to take action. Do not be surprised if a bit of friction keeps you from jumping into the situation with both feet. Hang in there. Once you get below the surface, you will find there is much more to this person than first meets the eye.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be careful about declaring your love for someone when you have not spent enough time with him or her to make that call. You may base this impulse on superficial encounters and brief conversations. You may not have the long history or deep discussions needed to know if this person is as ideal for you as you think. Do not be fooled by fast talk and high fashion.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Issues of love and romance may be climactic now. You may be in a relationship phase approaching a major turn in the road. Perhaps there is a sudden breakdown in communication. Perhaps you realize you rely much more on this person than you first thought. If you are not intimately involved with someone, you should probably consider this a good situation for now.