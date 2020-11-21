Today in High Prairie – November 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 21, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 21, 2020

Jason Kachnic

Chase Zahacy

Terry McRee

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 21, 2020

Karen McLaughlin

Thomas Ball

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 21

1694 – Voltaire, Philosopher/Playwright

1785 – William Beaumont, Father of Gastric Surgery

1824 – Hieronymus Richter, Founder of Indium

1834 – Henrietta Green, “Witch of Wall Street”

1860 – Tom Horn, Old West Outlaw

1902 – Foster Hewitt, Hockey Night in Canada Icon

1920 – Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinal

1942 – Tweety, Looney Tunes Bird

1944 – Harold Ramis, SCTV Actor

1945 – Goldie Hawn, Private Benjamin Actress

1948 – Lonnie Jordan, War Vocalist

1951 – Nick Gilder, Hot Child in the City Singer

1952 – Deborah Shelton, Dallas Actress

1957 – Jim Brown, UB40 Red Red Wine Singer

1963 – Nicollette Sheridan, Knots Landing Actress

1965 – Bjork, Icelandic Singer

1969 – Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariner

1985 – Carly Rae Jepson, Call Me Maybe Singer

This Day in Local History – November 21

Nov. 21, 1962: Dannie Fournier, of Sunset House, suffers second-degree burns to her hands, arms, legs and face after the dry cleaning fluid she is using explodes in her home. The force of the blast blows out windows in her home.

Nov. 21, 1970: Jim McLean scores twice to led the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 5-4 win over Fairview. It’s their first win of the season in six games.

Nov. 21, 1971: Rev. Canon George Anthony Crawley dies at the age of 67 years.

Nov. 21, 1973: About 250 people attend a performance of the Alberta Ballet Company at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 21, 1981: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose to Spirit River 15-12, 15-10 in the 3A Zone playoffs for the right to advance to provincials.

Nov. 21, 1988: PC Jack Shields wins the Athabasca riding and Brian Mulroney forms the new federal government.

Nov. 21, 1990: South Peace News reports the Grouard Indian Band is looking for land near The Narrows for recreational purposes.

Nov. 21, 2006: The High Prairie Drug Coalition holds its first meeting at the Provincial Building.

Nov. 21, 2007: Triangle senior Jean Reid loses her home to fire. A woodstove in the basement is the suspected cause.

Nov. 21, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says there is no need to worry over delays in the new High Prairie Hospital construction. The job to install pilings had to be tendered again prompting the government to review the entire project.

Nov. 21, 2010: High Prairie loses one of its community icons with the passing of William Edwyn Marx. He was 63. Among many accomplishments, Marx was an author, former M.D. of Big Lakes councillor and former High Prairie School Division trustee.

This Day in World History – November 21

1620 – Pilgrim Fathers reach America: Provincetown Harbor, Mass.

1783 – 1st manned free balloon flight in a Montgolfier balloon.

1834 – HMS Beagle anchors at Bay of San Carlos, Chile.

1837 – Thomas Morris of Australia skips rope 22,806 times.

1871 – Moses F. Gale patents a cigar lighter.

1871 – The first human cannonball, Emilio Onra, is fired.

1905 – 1st game ever played in the Australian Tennis Open.

1917 – Maxim Gorky calls Vladimir Lenin a blind fanatic.

1933 – 1st US ambassador to USSR, W.C. Bullitt, begins service.

1940 – Nazi occupiers forbid building schools in Netherlands.

1946 – “The Best Years of Our Lives” is released.

1959 – Jack Benny [violin] & Richard Nixon [piano] play famed duet.

1964 – Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opens in New York [world’s longest].

1967 – Phillip & Jay Kunz fly a kite a record 28,000 feet.

1976 – “Rocky” starring Sylvester Stallone premieres in New York.

1977 – First flight of Concorde, London to New York.

1980 – Dallas’ “Who Shot JR?” broadcast.

1981 – 400,000 demonstrate in Amsterdam against cruise missiles.

1989 – Law banning smoking on most domestic flights in US signed.

2004 – Dominica hit by the most destructive earthquake in its history.

2013 – Alabama parole board grants posthumous pardons to 3 Scottsboro boys.

2017 – Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe’s resigns after 37 years in power.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 21, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Vast amounts of information could come to you through e-mail or phone. Expect to hear from groups. You could make new friends, possibly in your neighbourhood, as changes could be taking place in your community. You could hear of online classes you want to take. Books or magazines may bring valuable information. This could be a very stimulating and significant day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been thinking about expanding your computer skills? If so, this is the day to do it. You’re likely to discover a lot of valuable information, as well as shortcuts for accomplishing your goals. Happiness reigns in the home as family members exchange a lot of new and interesting ideas. This could be a very gratifying day in a lot of ways, Leo.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Social events, possibly involving small groups, could put you in touch with knowledgeable people who could provide valuable information. You might decide to go back to school or otherwise advance your education. Technology could play a large part in all this, so it might be a good idea to work on your computer skills and bring them up to snuff. A short trip could be in the offing.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today your mind might be on social and political issues. If you aren’t currently involved with groups dealing with these issues, you might consider joining one. A recent increase in income might have given you some extra time, and you may be excited about the possibilities. Service to others is one. Consider some others, perhaps developing a creative skill, before moving ahead.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Information could come your way today that starts you thinking about new and revolutionary ideas. Perhaps they involve modern technology or social and political issues. Opportunities to meet new friends who share your interests could come through group activities. You should be feeling especially curious and optimistic about the future, and whatever exchanges with others you have are likely to set your mind buzzing.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Unusual and unexpected opportunities to better your career could come to you today through friends. These friends could provide you with valuable information about making maximum use of your skills. Efficiency could get a boost from technology. Expect a number of interesting communications, all bringing good news. This could prove to be a stimulating, exciting day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The possibility of taking a trip by air could present itself today. The trip might be made with friends or a small group, if possible. If you’ve been working on projects connected with education or publishing, this is the day to move them forward. Books, TV, and the Internet could bring interesting, valuable information your way. This promises to be a busy, stimulating day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The possibility to advance your career through increasing your technological skills may present itself today. This could open doors for you in a lot of directions, paving the way for increased income. A number of new contacts could come into your life, bringing friendship and opportunities. This is the day to work on building your skills and possibly return to school.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A number of social invitations could come your way today, possibly connected with groups you’re affiliated with. Accept as many as you can handle; you should have a wonderful time, learn much that fascinates you, and make some new friends. A surprise encounter with a friend or your romantic partner could bring you closer together. This may be a significant day for you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The latest equipment might suddenly be available to you. It’s likely to make life easier and more interesting. It could also open doors to make new friends and find new opportunities. Increased income is also a possibility. You could stumble on some surprising information, and this could set your mind going in a new direction. Today promises a lot of stimulation.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Friends or a group could bring new and exciting information your way, perhaps involving career or educational opportunities. You might explore combining artistic talents with modern technology. Invitations to related social events could follow. Accept as many as you can. They could make a difference in your personal, professional, and creative lives.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you could decide to host a virtual party or small meeting in your home. You miss having a lot of visitors. This should be an exciting occasion, and you could go out of your way to make this the best small event possible. It will probably be worth it. This event could bring people and information your way that make a big difference to you.