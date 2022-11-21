Today in High Prairie: November 21, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 21, 2022

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – HP Ag Society AGM at HP Agriplex.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 21, 2022

1694 – Voltaire, Philosopher/Playwright

1785 – William Beaumont, Father of Gastric Surgery

1824 – Hieronymus Richter, Founder of Indium

1834 – Henrietta Green, “Witch of Wall Street”

1860 – Tom Horn, Old West Outlaw

1902 – Foster Hewitt, Hockey Night in Canada Icon

1920 – Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinal

1937 – Marlo Thomas, Mrs. Phil Donahue

1942 – Tweety, Looney Tunes Bird

1944 – Harold Ramis, SCTV Actor

1945 – Goldie Hawn, Private Benjamin Actress

1948 – Lonnie Jordan, War Vocalist

1951 – Nick Gilder, Hot Child in the City Singer

1952 – Deborah Shelton, Dallas Actress

1957 – Jim Brown, UB40 Red Red Wine Singer

1963 – Nicollette Sheridan, Knots Landing Actress

1965 – Bjork, Icelandic Singer

1969 – Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariner

1985 – Carly Rae Jepson, Call Me Maybe Singer

This Day in Local History – November 21, 2022

Nov. 21, 1962: Dannie Fournier, of Sunset House, suffers second-degree burns to her hands, arms, legs and face after the dry cleaning fluid she is using explodes in her home. The force of the blast blows out windows in her home.

Nov. 21, 1970: A car driven by Jeffrey Burgar sustains heavy damage after hitting a patch of ice and sliding into a ditch overturning. Burgar and occupants sustain minor cuts and bruises.

Nov. 21, 1970: The High Prairie Regals pick up their first point of the season by earning a 5-5 tie at home against the Manning Comets.

Nov. 21, 1970: Jim McLean scores twice to led the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 5-4 win over Fairview. It is their first win of the season in six games.

Nov. 21, 1971: Rev. Canon George Anthony Crawley dies at the age of 67 years.

Nov. 21, 1973: About 250 people attend a performance of the Alberta Ballet Company at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 21, 1978: Ron Rose and Wayne Stafford each score twice as the High Prairie Regals open their NPHL season with a 10-2 win at Valleyview.

Nov. 21, 1981: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose to Spirit River 15-12, 15-10 in the 3A Zone playoffs for the right to advance to provincials.

Nov. 21, 1981: The High Prairie Regals are defeated 9-4 by the hometown Fairview Elks.

Nov. 21, 1987: The High Prairie Regals open the NPHL season with a 9-1 thrashing of the Manning Comets.

Nov. 21, 1988: PC Jack Shields wins the Athabasca riding and Brian Mulroney forms the new federal government.

Nov. 21, 1990: South Peace News reports the Grouard Indian Band is looking for land near The Narrows for recreational purposes.

Nov. 21, 1991: The hometown Grimshaw Huskies build a 7-2 lead by the first minute of the third period and cruise to a 7-5 win over the High Prairie Regals to hand them their first loss of the season.

Nov. 21, 1992: The visiting Grimshaw Huskies outshoot the High Prairie Regals 39-34 but still get clobbered 9-2. It was the Regals’ first win of the season after opening 0-2-1.

Nov. 21, 1999: Mary L’Heureux, of Joussard, dies in an accident at the intersection of the entrance to Joussard on Highway 2.

Nov. 21, 2007: Triangle senior Jean Reid loses her home to fire. A woodstove in the basement is the suspected cause.

Nov. 21, 2008: Over 1,000 people attend High Prairie’s annual Light-Up Celebration.

Nov. 21, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says there is no need to worry over delays in the new High Prairie Hospital construction. The job to install pilings had to be tendered again prompting the government to review the entire project.

Nov. 21, 2010: High Prairie loses one of its community icons with the passing of William Edwyn Marx. He was 63. Among many accomplishments, Marx was an author, former M.D. of Big Lakes councillor and former High Prairie School Division trustee.

Nov. 21, 2011: Eric Verstappen is re-elected High Prairie Ag Society president at its annual general meeting.

Nov. 21, 2011: E.W. Pratt High School recognizes the 2010-11 school year’s top academic students. Advanced Stream winners are Serena Starrett in Grade 12, Kelissa Getz in Grade 11 and Christina Kucheruk in Grade 10.

Nov. 21, 2012: The public provides input to the proposed High Prairie Skateboard Park at a public meeting hosted by the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

Nov. 21, 2016: Cole Harvey Hansen appears in High Prairie provincial court and reserves plea on charges of robbing two elderly High Prairie women of $80.

Nov. 21, 2019: An ATM is stolen from Circle K convenience store in High Prairie at 3:47 a.m. No arrests are made by year’s end.

Nov. 21, 2019: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce agrees to lead a petition to demolish the old High Prairie Health Complex.

This Day in World History – November 21, 2022

1620 – Pilgrim Fathers reach America: Provincetown Harbor, Mass.

1783 – First manned free balloon flight in a Montgolfier balloon.

1837 – Thomas Morris of Australia skips rope 22,806 times.

1871 – Moses F. Gale patents a cigar lighter.

1871 – The first human cannonball, Emilio Onra, is fired.

1905 – First game ever played in the Australian Tennis Open.

1917 – Maxim Gorky calls Vladimir Lenin a blind fanatic.

1933 – First US ambassador to USSR, W.C. Bullitt, begins service.

1937 – Dmitri Shostakovich’s 5th Symphony premieres in Leningrad.

1940 – Nazi occupiers forbid building schools in Netherlands.

1946 – “The Best Years of Our Lives” is released.

1959 – Jack Benny [violin] & Richard Nixon [piano] play famed duet.

1964 – Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opens in New York [world’s longest].

1967 – Phillip & Jay Kunz fly a kite a record 28,000 feet.

1976 – “Rocky” starring Sylvester Stallone premieres in New York.

1977 – First flight of Concorde, London to New York.

1980 – Dallas’ “Who Shot JR?” broadcast.

1981 – 400,000 demonstrate in Amsterdam against cruise missiles.

1989 – Law banning smoking on most domestic flights in US signed.

2004 – Dominica hit by the most destructive earthquake in its history.

2013 – Alabama parole board grants posthumous pardons to 3 Scottsboro boys.

2017 – Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe’s resigns after 37 years in power.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 21, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Friends or a group could bring new and exciting information your way, perhaps involving career or educational opportunities! You might explore combining artistic talents with modern technology. Invitations to related social events could follow. Accept as many as you can. They could make a difference in your personal, professional, and creative lives!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you could decide to host a virtual party or small meeting in your home! You miss having a lot of visitors. This should be an exciting occasion, and you could go out of your way to make this the best small event possible. It will probably be worth it. This event could bring people and information your way that make a big difference to you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Vast amounts of information could come to you through email or phone! Expect to hear from groups. You could make new friends, possibly in your neighbourhood, as changes could be taking place in your community. You could hear of online classes you want to take. Books or magazines may bring valuable information. This could be a very stimulating and significant day!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been thinking about expanding your computer skills? If so, this is the day to do it. You are likely to discover a lot of valuable information, as well as shortcuts for accomplishing your goals. Happiness reigns in the home as family members exchange a lot of new and interesting ideas. This could be a very gratifying day in a lot of ways!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Social events, possibly involving small groups, could put you in touch with knowledgeable people who could provide valuable information! You might decide to go back to school or otherwise advance your education. Technology could play a large part in all this, so it might be a good idea to work on your computer skills and bring them up to snuff. A short trip could be in the offing!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your mind might be on social and political issues! If you are not currently involved with groups dealing with these issues, you might consider joining one. A recent increase in income might have given you some extra time, and you may be excited about the possibilities. Service to others is one. Consider some others, perhaps developing a creative skill, before moving ahead!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Information could come your way today that starts you thinking about new and revolutionary ideas! Perhaps they involve modern technology or social and political issues. Opportunities to meet new friends who share your interests could come through group activities. You should be feeling especially curious and optimistic about the future, and whatever exchanges with others you have are likely to set your mind buzzing!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Unusual and unexpected opportunities to better your career could come to you today through friends! These friends could provide you with valuable information about making maximum use of your skills. Efficiency could get a boost from technology. Expect a number of interesting communications, all bringing good news. This could prove to be a stimulating, exciting day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The possibility of taking a trip by air could present itself today! The trip might be made with friends or a small group, if possible. If you have been working on projects connected with education or publishing, this is the day to move them forward. Books, TV, and the Internet could bring interesting, valuable information your way. This promises to be a busy, stimulating day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The possibility to advance your career through increasing your technological skills may present itself today! This could open doors for you in a lot of directions, paving the way for increased income. A number of new contacts could come into your life, bringing friendship and opportunities. This is the day to work on building your skills and possibly return to school!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A number of social invitations could come your way today, possibly connected with groups you are affiliated with. Accept as many as you can handle; you should have a wonderful time, learn much that fascinates you, and make some new friends. A surprise encounter with a friend or your romantic partner could bring you closer together. This may be a significant day for you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The latest equipment might suddenly be available to you. It is likely to make life easier and more interesting. It could also open doors to make new friends and find new opportunities. Increased income is also a possibility. You could stumble on some surprising information, and this could set your mind going in a new direction. Today promises a lot of stimulation!