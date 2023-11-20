Today in High Prairie: November 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 21, 2023

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10 a.m. – Noon – Baby & Me at Faust Fire Hall Building (use side door) for ages 0-4 years.

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Nampa Foods.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

4 p.m. After-School Youth Program at HP Native Friendship Centre (8-10 Yrs). Decorating Sugar Cookies.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 21, 2023

1694 – Voltaire, Philosopher/Playwright

1785 – William Beaumont, Father of Gastric Surgery

1824 – Hieronymus Richter, Founder of Indium

1834 – Henrietta Green, “Witch of Wall Street”

1860 – Tom Horn, Old West Outlaw

1902 – Foster Hewitt, Hockey Night in Canada Icon

1920 – Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinal

1937 – Marlo Thomas, Mrs. Phil Donahue

1942 – Tweety, Looney Tunes Bird

1944 – Harold Ramis, SCTV Actor

1945 – Goldie Hawn, Private Benjamin Actress

1948 – Lonnie Jordan, War Vocalist

1951 – Nick Gilder, Hot Child in the City Singer

1952 – Deborah Shelton, Dallas Actress

1957 – Jim Brown, UB40 Red Red Wine Singer

1963 – Nicollette Sheridan, Knots Landing Actress

1965 – Bjork, Icelandic Singer

1969 – Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariner

1985 – Carly Rae Jepson, Call Me Maybe Singer

This Day in Local History – November 21, 2023

Nov. 21, 1962: Dannie Fournier, of Sunset House, suffers second-degree burns to her hands, arms, legs and face after the dry cleaning fluid she is using explodes in her home. The force of the blast blows out windows in her home.

Nov. 21, 1970: A car driven by Jeffrey Burgar sustains heavy damage after hitting a patch of ice and sliding into a ditch overturning. Burgar and occupants sustain minor cuts and bruises.

Nov. 21, 1970: The High Prairie Regals pick up their first point of the season by earning a 5-5 tie at home against the Manning Comets.

Nov. 21, 1970: Jim McLean scores twice to led the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 5-4 win over Fairview. It is their first win of the season in six games.

Nov. 21, 1971: Rev. Canon George Anthony Crawley dies at the age of 67 years.

Nov. 21, 1973: About 250 people attend a performance of the Alberta Ballet Company at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 21, 1978: Ron Rose and Wayne Stafford each score twice as the High Prairie Regals open their NPHL season with a 10-2 win at Valleyview.

Nov. 21, 1981: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose to Spirit River 15-12, 15-10 in the 3A Zone playoffs for the right to advance to provincials.

Nov. 21, 1981: The High Prairie Regals are defeated 9-4 by the hometown Fairview Elks.

Nov. 21, 1987: The High Prairie Regals open the NPHL season with a 9-1 thrashing of the Manning Comets.

Nov. 21, 1988: PC Jack Shields wins the Athabasca riding and Brian Mulroney forms the new federal government.

Nov. 21, 1990: South Peace News reports the Grouard Indian Band is looking for land near The Narrows for recreational purposes.

Nov. 21, 1991: The hometown Grimshaw Huskies build a 7-2 lead by the first minute of the third period and cruise to a 7-5 win over the High Prairie Regals to hand them their first loss of the season.

Nov. 21, 1992: The visiting Grimshaw Huskies outshoot the High Prairie Regals 39-34 but still get clobbered 9-2. It was the Regals’ first win of the season after opening 0-2-1.

Nov. 21, 1999: Mary L’Heureux, of Joussard, dies in an accident at the intersection of the entrance to Joussard on Highway 2.

Nov. 21, 2007: Triangle senior Jean Reid loses her home to fire. A woodstove in the basement is the suspected cause.

Nov. 21, 2008: Over 1,000 people attend High Prairie’s annual Light-Up Celebration.

Nov. 21, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says there is no need to worry over delays in the new High Prairie Hospital construction. The job to install pilings had to be tendered again prompting the government to review the entire project.

Nov. 21, 2010: High Prairie loses one of its community icons with the passing of William Edwyn Marx. He was 63. Among many accomplishments, Marx was an author, former M.D. of Big Lakes councillor and former High Prairie School Division trustee.

Nov. 21, 2011: Eric Verstappen is re-elected High Prairie Ag Society president at its annual general meeting.

Nov. 21, 2011: E.W. Pratt High School recognizes the 2010-11 school year’s top academic students. Advanced Stream winners are Serena Starrett in Grade 12, Kelissa Getz in Grade 11 and Christina Kucheruk in Grade 10.

Nov. 21, 2012: The public provides input to the proposed High Prairie Skateboard Park at a public meeting hosted by the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

Nov. 21, 2016: Cole Harvey Hansen appears in High Prairie provincial court and reserves plea on charges of robbing two elderly High Prairie women of $80.

Nov. 21, 2019: An ATM is stolen from Circle K convenience store in High Prairie at 3:47 a.m. No arrests are made by year’s end.

Nov. 21, 2019: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce agrees to lead a petition to demolish the old High Prairie Health Complex.

This Day in World History – November 21, 2023

1620 – Pilgrim Fathers reach America: Provincetown Harbor, Mass.

1783 – First manned free balloon flight in a Montgolfier balloon.

1837 – Thomas Morris of Australia skips rope 22,806 times.

1871 – Moses F. Gale patents a cigar lighter.

1871 – The first human cannonball, Emilio Onra, is fired.

1905 – First game ever played in the Australian Tennis Open.

1917 – Maxim Gorky calls Vladimir Lenin a blind fanatic.

1933 – First US ambassador to USSR, W.C. Bullitt, begins service.

1937 – Dmitri Shostakovich’s 5th Symphony premieres in Leningrad.

1940 – Nazi occupiers forbid building schools in Netherlands.

1946 – “The Best Years of Our Lives” is released.

1959 – Jack Benny [violin] & Richard Nixon [piano] play famed duet.

1964 – Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opens in New York [world’s longest].

1967 – Phillip & Jay Kunz fly a kite a record 28,000 feet.

1976 – “Rocky” starring Sylvester Stallone premieres in New York.

1977 – First flight of Concorde, London to New York.

1980 – Dallas’ “Who Shot JR?” broadcast.

1981 – 400,000 demonstrate in Amsterdam against cruise missiles.

1989 – Law banning smoking on most domestic flights in US signed.

2004 – Dominica hit by the most destructive earthquake in its history.

2013 – Alabama parole board grants posthumous pardons to 3 Scottsboro boys.

2017 – Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe’s resigns after 37 years in power.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Important new information could come your way, perhaps through classes, books, or conversations with friends. This might open new personal and professional doors for you. You could learn new skills with technology, enhance your artistic ability, or both. Whichever you choose, this is a great day to train your talents. In doing so, you could form some powerful new friendships.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – New learning and improved communication with friends and family add greatly to your sense of self-esteem. A task into which you have put some effort over the past several weeks has been completed successfully. You are now basking in the glow of others’ admiration. You may even have a few extra dollars to spend. You have worked hard for this and deserve it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An improvement in your relations with a love partner or close friend has you feeling optimistic about the future and even more so about the present. Your sense of self-worth is strong and you are formulating positive ideas about your life in the months ahead. Do not make any definite plans now. Write them down and go back to them later when the rosy glow has faded a little.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An unexpected raise could have you feeling especially generous toward those you love. Your gifts will be appreciated, but take care you do not wipe out all you have gained. Romantic ideals could permeate your consciousness, and you will be thinking wonderful thoughts about a passionate encounter with your love partner. Go for it. Hang onto the memory in the days and weeks to come.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Falling in love at first sight is something you never thought would happen, but it could happen today. A romantic involvement may follow or not, but the high you get from meeting a new person will make you feel better about yourself and life. A sense of adventure may have you longing to take a trip to a distant land. If you have wanted to plan a vacation, do it today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Movies that involve a lot of special effects might be especially appealing to you now. You may decide to learn more about how such effects are produced. You might also want to try your hand at computer graphics. The far reaches of your imagination might surprise you. Have fun with this. You could make it work for you in the future.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Life is an adventure. At least, that is the attitude you take today. Flush with past success and basking in the affection of friends, you are feeling especially confident and enthusiastic. You will consider if not adopt any possible option for your future, even if it involves taking off for an exotic land! It will involve learning and meeting new people who share your interests.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A new unity and purpose could create a more positive atmosphere regarding your career. Recognition and an increased income are just over the horizon. Do not be surprised if changes lie in store. You could end up in an entirely different profession! The support and affection of friends can see you through the transition.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Optimism and excitement permeate any get-togethers you are involved in today. You and those around you tend to see only positive trends for the future – success with few obstacles. You need to hang onto that attitude because there are always obstacles. You might forge a new support group with some of these upbeat individuals. Make the most of it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might be in the right mood to organize. High-tech equipment may be of help in this project, and so could the help of friends. An optimistic, enthusiastic attitude will sustain you through any tasks. You will be more than happy with what you have accomplished by day’s end. Treat yourself. Go out and celebrate! You deserve it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could feel especially amorous today. If you are romantically involved, you could have an overwhelming urge for an intimate dinner with your significant other. If you are uninvolved, expect that status to change shortly. A new person could cross your path and sweep you off your feet. Or you could see an old friend in a new light. Be prepared for anything.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Necessary cleaning or repairs in the home could inspire you to go a bit further and do some redecorating. Get rid of old furniture or other castoffs to make room for new objects that make your home look more attractive. Friends and your special someone could volunteer to help you. Make a party of it! Everyone will have a good time.