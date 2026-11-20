Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 21, 2026

World Television Day!

World Hello Day!

1:30 – 3 p.m. – HP Museum World of Winter Birds family program. Free!

1 – 5 p.m. – Family Dance (Jamboree) at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie. Good music! Dancing!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 21, 2026

1694 – Voltaire, Philosopher/Playwright

1785 – William Beaumont, Father of Gastric Surgery

1824 – Hieronymus Richter, Founder of Indium

1834 – Henrietta Green, “Witch of Wall Street”

1860 – Tom Horn, Old West Outlaw

1902 – Foster Hewitt, Hockey Night in Canada Icon

1920 – Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinal

1937 – Marlo Thomas, Mrs. Phil Donahue

1942 – Tweety, Looney Tunes Bird

1944 – Harold Ramis, SCTV Actor

1945 – Goldie Hawn, Private Benjamin Actress

1948 – Lonnie Jordan, War Vocalist

1951 – Nick Gilder, Hot Child in the City Singer

1952 – Deborah Shelton, Dallas Actress

1957 – Jim Brown, UB40 Red Red Wine Singer

1963 – Nicollette Sheridan, Knots Landing Actress

1965 – Bjork, Icelandic Singer

1969 – Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariner

1985 – Carly Rae Jepson, Call Me Maybe Singer

This Day in Local History – November 21, 2026

Nov. 21, 1962: Dannie Fournier, of Sunset House, suffers second-degree burns to her hands, arms, legs and face after the dry cleaning fluid she is using explodes in her home. The force of the blast blows out windows in her home.

Nov. 21, 1970: A car driven by Jeff Burgar sustains heavy damage after hitting a patch of ice and sliding into a ditch overturning. Burgar and occupants sustain minor cuts and bruises.

Nov. 21, 1970: The High Prairie Regals pick up their first point of the season by earning a 5-5 tie at home against the Manning Comets.

Nov. 21, 1970: Jim McLean scores twice to led the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 5-4 win over Fairview. It is their first win of the season in six games.

Nov. 21, 1971: Rev. Canon George Anthony Crawley dies at the age of 67 years.

Nov. 21, 1973: About 250 people attend a performance of the Alberta Ballet Company at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 21, 1978: Ron Rose and Wayne Stafford each score twice as the High Prairie Regals open their NPHL season with a 10-2 win at Valleyview.

Nov. 21, 1981: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose to Spirit River 15-12, 15-10 in the 3A Zone playoffs for the right to advance to provincials.

Nov. 21, 1981: The High Prairie Regals are defeated 9-4 by the hometown Fairview Elks.

Nov. 21, 1987: The High Prairie Regals open the NPHL season with a 9-1 thrashing of the Manning Comets.

Nov. 21, 1988: PC Jack Shields wins the Athabasca riding and Brian Mulroney forms the new federal government.

Nov. 21, 1990: South Peace News reports the Grouard Indian Band is looking for land near The Narrows for recreational purposes.

Nov. 21, 1991: The hometown Grimshaw Huskies build a 7-2 lead by the first minute of the third period and cruise to a 7-5 win over the High Prairie Regals to hand them their first loss of the season.

Nov. 21, 1992: The visiting Grimshaw Huskies outshoot the High Prairie Regals 39-34 but still get clobbered 9-2. It was the Regals’ first win of the season after opening 0-2-1.

Nov. 21, 1999: Mary L’Heureux, of Joussard, dies in an accident at the intersection of the entrance to Joussard on Highway 2.

Nov. 21, 2007: Triangle senior Jean Reid loses her home to fire. A woodstove in the basement is the suspected cause.

Nov. 21, 2008: Over 1,000 people attend High Prairie’s annual Light-Up Celebration.

Nov. 21, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says there is no need to worry over delays in the new High Prairie Hospital construction. The job to install pilings had to be tendered again prompting the government to review the entire project.

Nov. 21, 2010: High Prairie loses one of its community icons with the passing of William Edwyn Marx. He was 63. Among many accomplishments, Marx was an author, former M.D. of Big Lakes councillor and former High Prairie School Division trustee.

Nov. 21, 2011: Eric Verstappen is re-elected High Prairie Ag Society president at its annual general meeting.

Nov. 21, 2011: E.W. Pratt High School recognizes the 2010-11 school year’s top academic students. Advanced Stream winners are Serena Starrett in Grade 12, Kelissa Getz in Grade 11 and Christina Kucheruk in Grade 10.

Nov. 21, 2012: The public provides input to the proposed High Prairie Skateboard Park at a public meeting hosted by the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

Nov. 21, 2016: Cole Harvey Hansen appears in High Prairie provincial court and reserves plea on charges of robbing two elderly High Prairie women of $80.

Nov. 21, 2019: An ATM is stolen from Circle K convenience store in High Prairie at 3:47 a.m. No arrests are made by year’s end.

Nov. 21, 2019: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce agrees to lead a petition to demolish the old High Prairie Health Complex.

This Day in World History – November 21, 2026

1620 – Pilgrim Fathers reach America: Provincetown Harbor, Mass.

1783 – First manned free balloon flight in a Montgolfier balloon.

1837 – Thomas Morris of Australia skips rope 22,806 times.

1871 – Moses F. Gale patents a cigar lighter.

1871 – The first human cannonball, Emilio Onra, is fired.

1905 – First game ever played in the Australian Tennis Open.

1917 – Maxim Gorky calls Vladimir Lenin a blind fanatic.

1933 – First US ambassador to USSR, W.C. Bullitt, begins service.

1937 – Dmitri Shostakovich’s 5th Symphony premieres in Leningrad.

1940 – Nazi occupiers forbid building schools in Netherlands.

1946 – “The Best Years of Our Lives” is released.

1959 – Jack Benny [violin] & Richard Nixon [piano] play famed duet.

1964 – Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opens in New York [world’s longest].

1967 – Phillip & Jay Kunz fly a kite a record 28,000 feet.

1976 – “Rocky” starring Sylvester Stallone premieres in New York.

1977 – First flight of Concorde, London to New York.

1980 – Dallas’ “Who Shot JR?” broadcast.

1981 – 400,000 demonstrate in Amsterdam against cruise missiles.

1989 – Law banning smoking on most domestic flights in US signed.

2004 – Dominica hit by the most destructive earthquake in its history.

2013 – Alabama parole board grants posthumous pardons to 3 Scottsboro boys.

2017 – Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe’s resigns after 37 years in power.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 21, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The social agitation that has been in your life for the last three weeks is coming to an end! The celestial energy will help you learn some lessons and prepare for the next cycle! It would be great if you had some success and honours because this would help you confront the coming weeks! It will be a time of meditation and feeling a little bit disconnected from the world!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is the end of the first stage in your “socialization!” Are you satisfied with the people you have met? You can usually make the most out of these encounters, but did your political savvy let you down? Did it lead you in directions you did not want to go? Take advantage of this pause to catch your breath and figure out where you are today and where you want to be tomorrow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is the end of the voyage you have been on over the past few weeks! You undoubtedly saw some interesting sights! Whether you were on an inner or outer voyage, the cosmic energy will bring you to a safe harbour! Unpack your bags carefully, as they are filled with treasures and souvenirs! You will want to put them around the house as happy reminders of how much you have grown!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – After the events of the last few weeks, do you still want to continue acting like the same person? This is always a good question to ask with a celestial atmosphere like today’s! People generally feel they have a chance to get out of old systems and relationships! But people always hesitate to do this because of a fear of the future! Do not waver! Take the next steps!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The day ahead should give you an opportunity to analyze the events of the past three weeks! You will draw many important conclusions about your love life! You may conclude that matters have evolved little, if at all! This is discouraging, to be sure, but do not place too much trust in appearances! Remember, things are not always as they seem!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you feel as though you are not making sufficient progress toward your goals, use this day to correct your aim! Are you disappointed with your love life? You may have devoted a great deal of energy to it lately without seeing much payoff! Wait a few more days before you make any drastic decisions about the future!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you feeling somewhat annoyed today? This is hardly surprising since the day inspires you to take a long, hard look at what is happening with your life! It is as though you suddenly realize decisions you make may have impacts that reach far and wide! But do not let that stop you from committing yourself to a course of action! Be adventurous!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you feeling scattered? It is possible you are wondering about a million different things today! Are you strong enough to assume your family duties? Are you attractive? Are you important? Of course, all these questions simply distract you from your anxiety! Do not worry! The next few weeks will be less stressful!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Perhaps you notice some weariness today! You have been much more active than usual for the past few weeks! You have been communicating with new people, having new experiences, attending meetings and events, and perhaps even taking short trips! In the long run, will any of it further your goals? That is the question you have to answer today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you tired? It is no wonder! You are so eager to be useful that you have run yourself ragged over the past few weeks! As you may have noticed, the world is so apathetic now that every movement requires enormous effort on your part! Why not settle down and rest today? That would be the wisest and most reasonable thing to do! You will still be needed tomorrow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The planets are moving you into a new cycle! Soon you will be in a new “story.” You will have to take stock of what you have learned in previous weeks! Who you are is related to the degree of peace you have in your life and whether or not you’ve been able to resolve some conflicts! Did you learn your lessons well? Without a doubt, you have a gift for calming tense situations!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you done the cleaning that the planetary configurations asked you to do in recent weeks? If this is the case, today you should start to feel less weighed down by the conventions in your life! You have undoubtedly solved some of the problems in your relationships! You will feel as if you are in a kind of renaissance through the next cycle!