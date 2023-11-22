Today in High Prairie: November 22, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 22, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meeting in chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunches at Northland School Elders’ Room.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

5 – 7 p.m. – Festival of Trees open house at Peace River Municipal Library.

7 p.m. – Festival of Trees Community Bedtime Story at Peace River Municipal Library.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m. Cost is $3.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 22, 2023

1511 – Erasmus Reinhold, Calculated Planetary Table

1877 – Joan Gamper, FC Barcelona Founder

1888 – Tarzan, Movie Character

1890 – Charles de Gaulle, President of France

1899 – “Hoagy” Carmichael, American Composer

1901 – Lee Patrick, Maltese Falcon Actress

1921 – Rodney Dangerfield, Caddyshack Actor

1922 – Eugene Stoner, Inventor of the M16

1939 – Allen Garfield, Beverly Hills Cop II Actor

1940 – Terry Gilliam, Monty Python Actor

1941 – Ron McClure, Blood, Sweat & Tears Rocker

1941 – Steve Caldwell, Orleans Rocker

1943 – Billie Jean King, Tennis Pro

1943 – Floyd Sneed, Three Dog Night Drummer

1943 – Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadien

1959 – Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Actress

1966 – Brian Robbins, Head of the Class Actor

1967 – Boris Becker, Tennis Pro

1973 – Cassie Campbell, Female Hockey Icon

1984 – Scarlett Johansson, Avengers Actress

This Day in Local History – November 22, 2023

Nov. 22, 1913: A gasoline lamp explodes and burns Northern Merchantile Store in Grouard causing $15,000 in damages. The company promises to rebuild.

Nov. 22, 1967: The High Prairie Bay’s grocery manager, H. Peter von Lipinsky, receives a bronze plaque in Edmonton for Outstanding Merchandizing during the Canada-wide July is Salad Month. It is one of only three prizes awarded in the Prairie Provinces.

Nov. 22, 1969: Joussard’s Sister Marion Poirier receives her Degree of Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta.

Nov. 22, 1969: Jim McLean scores twice to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 4-2 win over the Fairview Elks.

Nov. 22, 1970: Marilyn Porisky is crowned CWL Queen at the annual bazaar. Last year’s queen, Lorraine Patenaude, hands the crown over.

Nov. 22, 1977: The NPHL opens its season as Fairview defeats visiting Hines Creek 7-6. Falher defeats visiting Valleyview 4-3 and Peace River wins 8-4 in High Prairie.

Nov. 22, 1978: A fire at an old apartment building in High Prairie leaves 15 homeless. Arson is the cause.

Nov. 22, 1978: Peavine Metis Settlement celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Metis Betterment Act.

Nov. 22, 1978: The Country Burger snack bar opens in Vic’s Mall with Lorrie Shantz as manager.

Nov. 22, 1979: Fire destroys the Marczyk Lumber Mill 10 miles north of High Prairie.

Nov. 22, 1980: Gift Lake Junior High School boy’s and girl’s volleyball teams win first place at a tournament in Grouard.

Nov. 22, 1986: The visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Sexsmith Raiders 9-2 in the first-ever meeting between the clubs.

Nov. 22, 1986: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s and women’s volleyball teams win the Divisional tournament at Girouxville.

Nov. 22, 1990: Bus driver Joan Wilson is acquitted of a charge in High Prairie provincial court of driving without due care and attention in regard to a school bus accident June 4 that sends three children to hospital.

Nov. 22, 1990: Jacques Tanguay makes 22 saves as the visiting Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-1.

Nov. 22, 1994: Fraser Berg and Troy Blais each net hat tricks as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat Valleyview 10-4.

Nov. 22, 1995: High Prairie town council buckles under pressure and opts to stay in the Peace Library System.

Nov. 22, 1997: Kevin Woodcock, 27, of High Prairie, is killed when his one-ton truck hits the rear of a loaded logging truck in heavy smoke conditions.

Nov. 22, 1999: Striking Agricore employees picket the elevator in High Prairie.

Nov. 22, 2000: South Peace News reports on Gloria Noskey’s efforts in finding her missing daughter, Shelli Carifelle, 37.

Nov. 22, 2000: High Prairie town council decides against garbage pick-up at residences’ front doors.

Nov. 22, 2001: Jonathon Beaudry, 18, of Joussard, dies in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 2 just east of Enilda.

Nov. 22, 2005: Chris Lamouche is named Gift Lake Metis Settlement’s Community Member-of-the-Year at their annual Recognition Night.

Nov. 22, 2006: South Peace News features three pages of coverage as Travis Cunningham approaches 500 goals for his NPHL career.

Nov. 22, 2006: Red Sky reports lots at its development on Joussard’s west end are selling for up to $150,000.

Nov. 22, 2007: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a male suspect after the Centre 750 Store in Grouard is robbed.

Nov. 22, 2008: The Prairie Echo Community League celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Nov. 22, 2008: The visiting Fort St. John Flyers steamroll the High Prairie Regals 13-2.

Nov. 22, 2011: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive a bravery medal from the Royal Canadian Humane Association from the Edmonton Police Service for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009.

Nov. 22-23, 2014: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council nets $11,500 during its annual radio auction.

Nov. 22, 2016: High Prairie’s Jess Verstappen wins the Canadian National 4-H and Youth Judging Competition at the Canadian Western Agribition. She wins the honour to judge the First Lady Classic female all-breed beef show for her efforts.

Nov. 22, 2016: ATCO Electric tells High Prairie town council that the first LED streetlights will be installed in 2017.

Nov. 22, 2017: South Peace News features the High Prairie Community Band, now in its third season. The band director is Collin Rattray.

Nov. 22, 2017: The Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League begins its 21st season. Defending champs from both the girl’s and boy’s division lose. The St. Andrew’s boys lose 51-28 to Prairie River. Meanwhile, the St. Andrew’s girls defeat PRJH 35-21.

Nov. 22, 2018: Two men charged in connection of the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson on July 29, 2017 appear in court for sentencing on manslaughter charges. Dakota C. Anderson, of Gift Lake, and Jesse Prestly Laboucan, of Atikameg, instead have the matter put over until Jan. 31, 2019 by Judge D.R. Shynkar.

Nov. 22, 2019: The visiting High Prairie Red Wings win their fourth straight game after defeating Slave Lake 3-2 in overtime. Larry Yellowknee scores the game-winner.

This Day in World History – November 22, 2023

1492 – Pinta separates from Christopher Columbus’s fleet.

1542 – Spain delegates “New Laws” against slavery in America.

1794 – Strasbourg Alsace-Lorraine prohibits wearing of beards.

1809 – Peregrine Williamson of Baltimore patents a steel pen.

1842 – Mount St. Helens in Washington erupts.

1910 – Arthur Knight patents steel shaft golf clubs.

1927 – First snowmobile patent granted.

1932 – Pump patented that computes quantity and price delivered.

1934 – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” is first heard.

1942 – Hitler orders Rommel’s Africa Korps to fight to the last man.

1943 – France officially recognises the independence of Lebanon.

1950 – Lowest NBA score: Fort Wayne Pistons 19, Minneapolis Lakers 18.

1955 – RCA Records pays $35,000 to Sun Records for Presley’s contract.

1957 – Simon & Garfunkel appear on “American Bandstand” as “Tom & Jerry”.

1967 – BBC unofficially bans “I Am the Walrus” by Beatles.

1967 – Silver hits record $2.17 an ounce in New York.

1968 – First interracial TV kiss [Star Trek – Captain Kirk and Uhura].

1972 – US ends 22-year travel ban to China.

1974 – UN General Assembly recognizes Palestine right to sovereignty.

1976 – Comic strip “Cathy” by Cathy Guisewite debuts.

1977 – Regular Concorde passenger service between New York and Europe begins.

1986 – Mike Tyson, 20, becomes youngest heavyweight champ in history.

1986 – Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton, became 13th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1989 – Conjunction of Venus, Mars, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn and the moon.

1990 – Margaret Thatcher announces her resignation as British PM.

1996 – O.J. Simpson wrongful death trial: O.J. says, “Absolutely not true.”

2005 – Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany.

2008 – YouTube hosts the largest ever live broadcast.

2017 – Ratko Mladic the “Butcher of Bosnia” is convicted of genocide.

2017 – Uber admits hackers stole personal information affecting 57 million.

2018 – Leaning Tower of Pisa’s tilt reduced by 4 cm.

