Today in High Prairie – November 23, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – November 23, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 23, 2020

Darryl Scott

Joey Milner

Monique Cote

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 23, 2020

Chadd Malanowich

Christine Matin

Emerie Willier-Jean

Marilynn McDonald

Miranda Okimaw

Shaun Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 23

1859 – Billy the Kid, American Outlaw

1887 – Boris Karloff, Frankenstein Actor

1888 – Harpo Marx, Marx Brothers Comedian

1912 – George O’Hanlon, George Jetson Actor

1928 – Jerry Bock, Fiddler on the Roof Composer

1930 – Robert Easton, “Man of a Thousand Voices”

1942 – Susan Anspach, Play It Again Sam Actress

1945 – Steve Landesberg, Barney Miller Actor

1951 – David Rappaport, Famous 3’11” Actor

1954 – Bruce Hornsby, Bruce Hornsby & The Range

1969 – Jonathan Seet, Canadian Singer

1992 – Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana Actress

This Day in Local History – November 23

Nov. 23, 1972: The NPHL opens its season as Manning wins 5-3 at Peace River and High Prairie wins at Grimshaw 6-3. Because of the unbalanced schedule, Grimshaw gets three points for the win.

Nov. 23, 1974: The NPHL opens its season with High Prairie’s Larry Shaben as president. Manning defeats visiting Peace River 5-3 while visiting Falher whips Fairview 8-2 and hometown High Prairie whips Grimshaw 7-2.

Nov. 23, 1976: The hometown High Prairie Regals open the NPHL season by blasting the Grimshaw Huskies 14-2.

Nov. 23, 1978: Ron Rose is injured during a gas explosion while working for the Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 1981: Northland School Division No. 61 is dissolved by Education Minister Dave King.

Nov. 23, 1983: Faust forms its own community development corporation.

Nov. 23, 1985: The Prairie River boy’s and St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball teams each win silver medals at the Divisional volleyball tournament. Girouxille wins both titles.

Nov. 23, 1989: The High Prairie Regals limit the visiting Donnelly Cubs to only 12 shots during a 17-2 win.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team qualifies for the 2A provincials in Sedgewick after winning five of six matches at zones in Sexsmith. The Chargers defeat Fairview in the final 15-8, 15-13.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team records a 1-2 record at provincials in Sedgewick and fails to win a medal.

Nov. 23, 1998: Alberta Report reports the Crazy Horse Saloon and Liquor Corral are sued for $1.29 million. The lawsuit is later dropped.

Nov. 23, 2000: A boy takes an axe to the Christmas light display and tourist booth in the town’s civic square. He is later charged and convicted.

Nov. 23, 2005: South Peace News reports that Terry Rosser receives a 2005 Youth Justice Committee volunteer award for her six years of service to the local youth justice committee.

Nov. 23, 2007: ATB Financial celebrates 50 years of service in High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 2010: The DVD Store opens in High Prairie in the old Movie Gallery location with Bianca Mullenders as manager.

This Day in World History – November 23

1783 – Annapolis, Maryland, becomes US capital [until June 1784].

1835 – Henry Burden patents horseshoe manufacturing machine.

1863 – Patent granted for a process of making colour photographs.

1868 – Louis Ducos du Hauron patents trichrome colour photo process.

1889 – Debut of 1st jukebox.

1892 – Pierre de Coubertin launches plan for modern Olympic Games.

1897 – Andrew J. Beard invents “jerry coupler” to connect railroad cars.

1897 – Pencil sharpener patented by J.L. Love.

1909 – Wright Brothers form million dollar corp. to build airplanes.

1936 – 1st issue of Life picture magazine published.

1939 – Nazi Polish Gov. Hans Frank requires Jews to wear a blue star.

1942 – Chinese steward Poon Lim begins 133 days adrift after ship sinks.

1945 – Most US wartime rationing of foods, including meat & butter, ends.

1948 – Dr. Frank G. Back patents lens to provide zoom effects.

1974 – 60 Ethiopian government officials executed.

1988 – Wayne Gretzky scores his 600th NHL goal.

1991 – Freddie Mercury, 45, confirms he has AIDS the day before he dies.

1992 – 10,000,000 cellular telephone sold.

2004 – World of Warcraft video game released, world’s most subscribed game.

2005 – Liberia elects 1st woman to lead an African country.

2007 – Cruise liner sinks in Antarctic Ocean after hitting an iceberg.

2017 – Brazilian footballer Robinho jailed 9 years for rape in Italy.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 23, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your playful attitude is apt to be opposed by someone who refuses to see things your way. Walk away from those who aren’t committed to helping the situation. It could be there are people who purposefully try to sabotage your plans. You’re too smart to fall into this trap. Prove to others even though you may be happy, it doesn’t mean you’re gullible.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today may be one of those days in which you’re trying to paint a large area, but you only have a small brush. Your strokes are careful and calculated. You’re doing a neat and precise job, but you’re also doing things the hard way. Go easy on yourself and get a large brush. Make your strokes gigantic so you can cover more area with less effort.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be barking up the wrong tree today. Before you waste all your energy on your podium proclaiming your thoughts to the world, it would behoove you to stop, look around, and notice your audience. How are they reacting to your tirade? Are people walking away or are they cheering? Perhaps you need to let someone else have a turn at the microphone.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – In an attempt to merge with infinity, you might overlook some basic life principles. Be careful about being seduced by those who want you to be involved in their drama. You might willingly acquiesce at first. You may not even realize how deep a hole you’ve dug until it’s too late. Make sure you haven’t alienated everyone so there’s still someone left to dig you out.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Feel free to stand up for yourself, a cause, or another person today, even if you know it will cause tension among the others around you. A heated argument is likely to ensue, and it wouldn’t be surprising if you were the catalyst. Passionate debates are right up your alley, so use this as an opportunity to demonstrate your courage and strength in what you believe.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mind is apt to be fixed on one thing today, and you won’t rest until you’ve obtained it. Perhaps it’s a physical place you’re trying to get to, a new gadget that you want to own, or a person you’d like to get to know better. Don’t be surprised if you have to put up a bit of a fight in order to accomplish this goal, whatever it may be.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things may happen right under your nose today, and you may not even be aware of it. The thing that will be obvious is your reaction to the situation when this hidden event suddenly comes to light. A passionate explosion is likely, due to people’s heightened emotional state. Try to work with this energy instead of against it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It could be that close friends or family members are in sharp disagreement regarding a certain issue. Try not to be too distressed by divisions among the people you love. Some may want you to take sides and express yourself fully on the situation. You may feel as if you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Try your best to compromise.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is a great deal of emotion and drive to the day, just the way you like it! Make sure you don’t get stuck with the short end of the stick as the day comes to a close. An honest fight or debate is one thing, but a harsh manipulation of people is another. Make sure you’re involved in the former and not the latter.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re going to be a valuable asset to others today because of your rational mind and ability to think things through clearly. The stubborn forces around you aren’t going to bend, but you have the unique ability to do so. Do your best to avoid fights, even though it will be tempting for you and others to want to let off some steam.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – In your attempts to always be the nice, helpful one, you might find you’re compromising some of your values. Know that balance and harmony are wonderful things, but they aren’t always worth the price of self-sacrifice. Don’t be someone you aren’t just to maintain the peace. Your tolerance is apt to be tested today. Don’t feel bad if you suddenly feel like fighting.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Actions could be quick and intense today. Things may hit you like lightning, so be prepared for just about anything. Mentally stabilize yourself before interacting with others. Dress to demonstrate your power. You’re a force to be reckoned with, not one to be stepped on. Violent emotions are apt to emerge. Don’t fight the urge to release any anger you feel. Direct it appropriately.