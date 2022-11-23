Today in High Prairie: November 23, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 23, 2022

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10 – 11:3 a.m. – Le Petite Ecole: Let in Snow at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP Marigold Farmers’ Market at Marigold Enterprises 4724-53 Ave in HP.

1:30 – 3 p.m. – FCSS Free Drop-In Seniors Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

4 – 6 p.m. – Kids Explorers at Mamowintowin Hall in Cadotte Lake.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 23, 2022

1859 – Billy the Kid, American Outlaw

1887 – Boris Karloff, Frankenstein Actor

1888 – Harpo Marx, Marx Brothers Comedian

1912 – George O’Hanlon, George Jetson Actor

1928 – Jerry Bock, Fiddler on the Roof Composer

1930 – Robert Easton, “Man of a Thousand Voices”

1942 – Susan Anspach, Play It Again Sam Actress

1945 – Steve Landesberg, Barney Miller Actor

1951 – David Rappaport, Famous 3’11” Actor

1954 – Bruce Hornsby, Bruce Hornsby & The Range

1969 – Jonathan Seet, Canadian Singer

1992 – Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana Actress

This Day in Local History – November 23, 2022

Nov. 23, 1968: Brian Drapier makes 58 saves as the hometown High Prairie Regals upset Fort St. John 2-1. Alvin Cyr and Doug Meneice score for the Regals.

Nov. 23, 1972: The NPHL opens its season as Manning wins 5-3 at Peace River and High Prairie wins at Grimshaw 6-3.

Nov. 23, 1974: The NPHL opens its season with High Prairie’s Larry Shaben as president. Manning defeats visiting Peace River 5-3 while visiting Falher whips Fairview 8-2 and hometown High Prairie whips Grimshaw 7-2 on the strength of two goals from Roy Gladue.

Nov. 23, 1974: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers place fourth at a volleyball tournament in Slave Lake. The men’s team loses four straight matches.

Nov. 23, 1976: The hometown High Prairie Regals open the NPHL season by blasting the Grimshaw Huskies 14-2.

Nov. 23, 1978: Ron Rose is injured during a gas explosion while working for the Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 1981: Northland School Division No. 61 is dissolved by Education Minister Dave King.

Nov. 23, 1981: United Grain Growers area manager Nels Mystrom promises UGG will continue to serve the High Prairie area.

Nov. 23, 1983: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz says in South Peace News that Metis Colonies and Indian Reserves residents should pay their fair share for recreation services. Sucker Creek Band Councilor Fred Willier says the town doesn’t understand how much money residents spend in town.

Nov. 23, 1983: Faust forms its own community development corporation.

Nov. 23, 1985: Gift Lake Metis Settlement meets with federal and provincial government officials to learn more about the implications of eligibility for Treaty status.

Nov. 23, 1985: Brian Hill records three assists as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Monarchs 6-2.

Nov. 23, 1985: The Prairie River boy’s and St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball teams each win silver medals at the Divisional volleyball tournament. Girouxille wins both titles.

Nov. 23, 1989: The High Prairie Regals limit the visiting Donnelly Cubs to only 12 shots during a 17-2 win.

Nov. 23, 1990: Eddie Boman’s power play goal with 41 seconds left gives the Sucker Creek Capitals a 10-9 win over the Sturgeon Lake Blues.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team qualifies for the 2A Provincials in Sedgewick after winning five of six matches at zones in Sexsmith. The Chargers defeat Fairview in the final 15-8, 15-13.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team records a 1-2 record at provincials in Sedgewick and fails to win a medal.

Nov. 23, 1991: Kevin Clemens’ 17th goal of the season in the High Prairie Regals’ seventh game is the difference as the Regals win in Fairview 6-5.

Nov. 23, 1993: The Alberta government’s deadline asking for proposals to develop a forestry-based plant in the vicinity of High Prairie passes. Buchanan Lumber of High Prairie, Tolko Industries of Vernon, B.C. and Nova Bancorp Group of Vancouver submit proposals.

Nov. 23, 1998: Alberta Report reports the Crazy Horse Saloon and Liquor Corral are sued for $1.29 million. The lawsuit is later dropped.

Nov. 23, 2000: A boy takes an axe to the Christmas light display and tourist booth in the town’s civic square. He is later charged and convicted.

Nov. 23, 2007: ATB Financial celebrates 50 years of service in High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 2010: The DVD Store opens in High Prairie in the old Movie Gallery location with Bianca Mullenders as manager.

Nov. 23, 2011: A group of concerned citizens trying to gather enough signatures to force an investigation into the affairs of High Prairie town council is 200 signatures short of the 600 signatures needed. Nonetheless, Linda Cox says the petition will be forwarded to Alberta Municipal Affairs regardless.

Nov. 23, 2012: Thieves target Monahan Ford and POPS Home Hardware. Four tire and rim packages and tools are stolen from the businesses.

Nov. 23, 2013: The High Prairie Royal Purple donates $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the building of a new skateboard park.

Nov. 23, 2013: The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet at the Peavine Inn and Suites raises $35,000 for Ducks Unlimited and $1,250 for the Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

Nov. 23, 2015: Fred Wesley Giroux, 25, of Driftpile, is sent to jail for five months after pleading guilty to driving a packer into the side of the new Lakeshore Regional Police Service building on June 26. In all, he pleads guilty to seven charges.

Nov. 23, 2015: Hilda Bruner passes away at the age of 89 years. She was a former nurse and lifetime member of the UCW.

Nov. 23, 2016: South Peace News reports that HPE students wrap 39 shoeboxes for the needed during the annual Christmas Shoebox campaign.

Nov. 23, 2016: South Peace News reports that the new stair tower is completed at the High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre.

Nov. 23, 2016: Big Lakes County renews its membership in the Swan Hills SnowGoers for $15,000.

Nov. 23, 2017: High Prairie Elementary School students put together 43 shoeboxes in the annual Christmas Shoebox Campaign. The shoeboxes are sent to children in Third World countries.

Nov. 23, 2018: The Golden Walleye Classic Committee donates $5,000 to the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department for its help in running the annual fishing tournament.

This Day in World History – November 23, 2022

1783 – Annapolis, Maryland, becomes US capital [until June 1784].

1835 – Henry Burden patents horseshoe manufacturing machine.

1863 – Patent granted for a process of making colour photographs.

1868 – Louis Ducos du Hauron patents trichrome colour photo process.

1889 – Debut of first jukebox.

1892 – Pierre de Coubertin launches plan for modern Olympic Games.

1897 – Andrew J. Beard invents “jerry coupler” to connect railroad cars.

1897 – Pencil sharpener patented by J.L. Love.

1906 – Joseph Smith, leader of Mormon Church, convicted of polygamy.

1909 – Wright Brothers form million dollar corporation to build airplanes.

1923 – Cecil B. DeMille’s first version of “The Ten Commandments” premieres.

1936 – First issue of Life picture magazine published.

1939 – Nazi Polish Gov. Hans Frank requires Jews to wear a blue star.

1942 – Chinese steward Poon Lim begins 133 days adrift after ship sinks.

1945 – Most US wartime rationing of foods, including meat & butter, ends.

1948 – Dr. Frank G. Back patents lens to provide zoom effects.

1963 – Debut of “Doctor Who” the long-running British sci-fi series.

1964 – Beatles release “I Feel Fine” & “She’s a Woman”.

1974 – 60 Ethiopian government officials executed.

1979 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” released, 6 million copies sold in 2 weeks.

1983 – USSR leaves weapon disarmament talks.

1985 – 58 die as Egyptian commandos storm hijack Egyptair jet in Malta.

1988 – Wayne Gretzky scores his 600th NHL goal.

1991 – Freddie Mercury, 45, confirms he has AIDS the day before he dies.

1991 – Sacramento Kings ends NBA’s longest road losing streak: 43 games.

1992 – 10,000,000 cellular telephone sold.

1996 – Angola officially joins the World Trade Organization.

2004 – World of Warcraft video game released, world’s most subscribed game.

2005 – Liberia elects first woman to lead an African country.

2007 – Cruise liner sinks in Antarctic Ocean after hitting an iceberg.

2015 – President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia bans female genital mutilation.

2017 – Brazilian footballer Robinho jailed nine years for rape in Italy.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 23, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – In your attempts to always be the nice, helpful one, you might find you are compromising some of your values! Know that balance and harmony are wonderful things, but they are not always worth the price of self-sacrifice. Do not be someone you are not just to maintain the peace. Your tolerance is apt to be tested today. Do not feel bad if you suddenly feel like fighting!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Actions could be quick and intense today! Things may hit you like lightning, so be prepared for just about anything. Mentally stabilize yourself before interacting with others. Dress to demonstrate your power. You are a force to be reckoned with, not one to be stepped on. Violent emotions are apt to emerge. Do not fight the urge to release any anger you feel. Direct it appropriately!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your playful attitude is apt to be opposed by someone who refuses to see things your way! Walk away from those who are not committed to helping the situation. It could be that there are people who purposefully try to sabotage your plans. You are too smart to fall into this trap. Prove to others that even though you may be happy, it does not mean you are gullible!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today may be one of those days in which you are trying to paint a large area, but you only have a small brush. Your strokes are careful and calculated. You are doing a neat and precise job, but you are also doing things the hard way. Go easy on yourself and get a large brush. Make your strokes gigantic so you can cover more area with less effort!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be barking up the wrong tree today! Before you waste all your energy on your podium proclaiming your thoughts to the world, it would behoove you to stop, look around, and notice your audience. How are they reacting to your tirade? Are people walking away or are they cheering? Perhaps you need to let someone else have a turn at the microphone!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – In an attempt to merge with infinity, you might overlook some basic life principles! Be careful about being seduced by those who want you to be involved in their drama. You might willingly acquiesce at first. You may not even realize how deep a hole you have dug until it is too late. Make sure you have not alienated everyone so there is still someone left to dig you out!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Feel free to stand up for yourself, a cause, or another person today, even if you know it will cause tension among the others around you! A heated argument is likely to ensue, and it would not be surprising if you were the catalyst. Passionate debates are right up your alley, so use this as an opportunity to demonstrate your courage and strength in what you believe!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mind is apt to be fixed on one thing today, and you will not rest until you have obtained it. Perhaps it is a physical place you are trying to get to, a new gadget you want to own, or a person you would like to get to know better. Do not be surprised if you have to put up a bit of a fight in order to accomplish this goal, whatever it may be!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things may happen right under your nose today, and you may not even be aware of it. The thing that will be obvious is your reaction to the situation when this hidden event suddenly comes to light. A passionate explosion is likely, due to people’s heightened emotional state. Try to work with this energy instead of against it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It could be that close friends or family members are in sharp disagreement regarding a certain issue! Try not to be too distressed by divisions among the people you love. Some may want you to take sides and express yourself fully on the situation. You may feel as if you are damned if you do and damned if you do not. Try your best to compromise!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a great deal of emotion and drive to the day, just the way you like it! Make sure you do not get stuck with the short end of the stick as the day comes to a close. An honest fight or debate is one thing, but a harsh manipulation of people is another. Make sure you are involved in the former and not the latter!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are going to be a valuable asset to others today because of your rational mind and ability to think things through clearly. The stubborn forces around you are not going to bend, but you have the unique ability to do so. Do your best to avoid fights, even though it will be tempting for you and others to want to let off some steam!