Today in High Prairie: November 23, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 23, 2023

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots at Falher Library.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders’ Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre.

4 p.m. After-School Youth Program at HP Native Friendship Centre (11-13 Yrs). Mini drum keychains.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

6:30 – 8 p.m. – Festival of Trees Christmas Sing-a-Long at Peace River Municipal Library.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 23, 2023

1859 – Billy the Kid, American Outlaw

1887 – Boris Karloff, Frankenstein Actor

1888 – Harpo Marx, Marx Brothers Comedian

1912 – George O’Hanlon, George Jetson Actor

1928 – Jerry Bock, Fiddler on the Roof Composer

1930 – Robert Easton, “Man of a Thousand Voices”

1942 – Susan Anspach, Play It Again Sam Actress

1945 – Steve Landesberg, Barney Miller Actor

1951 – David Rappaport, Famous 3’11” Actor

1954 – Bruce Hornsby, Bruce Hornsby & The Range

1969 – Jonathan Seet, Canadian Singer

1992 – Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana Actress

This Day in Local History – November 23, 2023

Nov. 23, 1968: Brian Drapier makes 58 saves as the hometown High Prairie Regals upset Fort St. John 2-1. Alvin Cyr and Doug Meneice score for the Regals.

Nov. 23, 1972: The NPHL opens its season as Manning wins 5-3 at Peace River and High Prairie wins at Grimshaw 6-3.

Nov. 23, 1974: The NPHL opens its season with High Prairie’s Larry Shaben as president. Manning defeats visiting Peace River 5-3 while visiting Falher whips Fairview 8-2 and hometown High Prairie whips Grimshaw 7-2 on the strength of two goals from Roy Gladue.

Nov. 23, 1974: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers place fourth at a volleyball tournament in Slave Lake. The men’s team loses four straight matches.

Nov. 23, 1976: The hometown High Prairie Regals open the NPHL season by blasting the Grimshaw Huskies 14-2.

Nov. 23, 1978: Ron Rose is injured during a gas explosion while working for the Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 1981: Northland School Division No. 61 is dissolved by Education Minister Dave King.

Nov. 23, 1981: United Grain Growers area manager Nels Mystrom promises UGG will continue to serve the High Prairie area.

Nov. 23, 1983: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz says in South Peace News that Metis Colonies and Indian Reserves residents should pay their fair share for recreation services. Sucker Creek Band Councilor Fred Willier says the town doesn’t understand how much money residents spend in town.

Nov. 23, 1983: Faust forms its own community development corporation.

Nov. 23, 1985: Gift Lake Metis Settlement meets with federal and provincial government officials to learn more about the implications of eligibility for Treaty status.

Nov. 23, 1985: Brian Hill records three assists as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Monarchs 6-2.

Nov. 23, 1985: The Prairie River boy’s and St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball teams each win silver medals at the Divisional volleyball tournament. Girouxille wins both titles.

Nov. 23, 1989: The High Prairie Regals limit the visiting Donnelly Cubs to only 12 shots during a 17-2 win.

Nov. 23, 1990: Eddie Boman’s power play goal with 41 seconds left gives the Sucker Creek Capitals a 10-9 win over the Sturgeon Lake Blues.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team qualifies for the 2A Provincials in Sedgewick after winning five of six matches at zones in Sexsmith. The Chargers defeat Fairview in the final 15-8, 15-13.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team records a 1-2 record at provincials in Sedgewick and fails to win a medal.

Nov. 23, 1991: Kevin Clemens’ 17th goal of the season in the High Prairie Regals’ seventh game is the difference as the Regals win in Fairview 6-5.

Nov. 23, 1993: The Alberta government’s deadline asking for proposals to develop a forestry-based plant in the vicinity of High Prairie passes. Buchanan Lumber of High Prairie, Tolko Industries of Vernon, B.C. and Nova Bancorp Group of Vancouver submit proposals.

Nov. 23, 1998: Alberta Report reports the Crazy Horse Saloon and Liquor Corral are sued for $1.29 million. The lawsuit is later dropped.

Nov. 23, 2000: A boy takes an axe to the Christmas light display and tourist booth in the town’s civic square. He is later charged and convicted.

Nov. 23, 2007: ATB Financial celebrates 50 years of service in High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 2010: The DVD Store opens in High Prairie in the old Movie Gallery location with Bianca Mullenders as manager.

Nov. 23, 2011: A group of concerned citizens trying to gather enough signatures to force an investigation into the affairs of High Prairie town council is 200 signatures short of the 600 signatures needed. Nonetheless, Linda Cox says the petition will be forwarded to Alberta Municipal Affairs regardless.

Nov. 23, 2012: Thieves target Monahan Ford and POPS Home Hardware. Four tire and rim packages and tools are stolen from the businesses.

Nov. 23, 2013: The High Prairie Royal Purple donates $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the building of a new skateboard park.

Nov. 23, 2013: The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet at the Peavine Inn and Suites raises $35,000 for Ducks Unlimited and $1,250 for the Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

Nov. 23, 2015: Fred Wesley Giroux, 25, of Driftpile, is sent to jail for five months after pleading guilty to driving a packer into the side of the new Lakeshore Regional Police Service building on June 26. In all, he pleads guilty to seven charges.

Nov. 23, 2015: Hilda Bruner passes away at the age of 89 years. She was a former nurse and lifetime member of the UCW.

Nov. 23, 2016: South Peace News reports that HPE students wrap 39 shoeboxes for the needed during the annual Christmas Shoebox campaign.

Nov. 23, 2016: South Peace News reports that the new stair tower is completed at the High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre.

Nov. 23, 2016: Big Lakes County renews its membership in the Swan Hills SnowGoers for $15,000.

Nov. 23, 2017: High Prairie Elementary School students put together 43 shoeboxes in the annual Christmas Shoebox Campaign. The shoeboxes are sent to children in Third World countries.

Nov. 23, 2018: The Golden Walleye Classic Committee donates $5,000 to the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department for its help in running the annual fishing tournament.

This Day in World History – November 23, 2023

1783 – Annapolis, Maryland, becomes US capital [until June 1784].

1835 – Henry Burden patents horseshoe manufacturing machine.

1863 – Patent granted for a process of making colour photographs.

1868 – Louis Ducos du Hauron patents trichrome colour photo process.

1889 – Debut of first jukebox.

1892 – Pierre de Coubertin launches plan for modern Olympic Games.

1897 – Andrew J. Beard invents “jerry coupler” to connect railroad cars.

1897 – Pencil sharpener patented by J.L. Love.

1906 – Joseph Smith, leader of Mormon Church, convicted of polygamy.

1909 – Wright Brothers form million dollar corporation to build airplanes.

1923 – Cecil B. DeMille’s first version of “The Ten Commandments” premieres.

1936 – First issue of Life picture magazine published.

1939 – Nazi Polish Gov. Hans Frank requires Jews to wear a blue star.

1942 – Chinese steward Poon Lim begins 133 days adrift after ship sinks.

1945 – Most US wartime rationing of foods, including meat & butter, ends.

1948 – Dr. Frank G. Back patents lens to provide zoom effects.

1963 – Debut of “Doctor Who” the long-running British sci-fi series.

1964 – Beatles release “I Feel Fine” & “She’s a Woman”.

1974 – 60 Ethiopian government officials executed.

1979 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” released, 6 million copies sold in 2 weeks.

1983 – USSR leaves weapon disarmament talks.

1985 – 58 die as Egyptian commandos storm hijack Egyptair jet in Malta.

1988 – Wayne Gretzky scores his 600th NHL goal.

1991 – Freddie Mercury, 45, confirms he has AIDS the day before he dies.

1991 – Sacramento Kings ends NBA’s longest road losing streak: 43 games.

1992 – 10,000,000 cellular telephone sold.

1996 – Angola officially joins the World Trade Organization.

2004 – World of Warcraft video game released, world’s most subscribed game.

2005 – Liberia elects first woman to lead an African country.

2007 – Cruise liner sinks in Antarctic Ocean after hitting an iceberg.

2015 – President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia bans female genital mutilation.

2017 – Brazilian footballer Robinho jailed nine years for rape in Italy.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 23, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The present planetary aspects could change your approach to life. Almost compulsively, you will need to deepen your relationships with the people you have recently met. You will probably be attracted to one of them, but be careful, as this person might not feel the same way about you. Look on the bright side. Why would you want to waste your energy on someone who does not care about you?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There might be one aspect of your nature you ignore. You always need to be the one in charge in a relationship. It would be wise to change this. The planetary configuration can help you do that now. People will be much more receptive to your natural charms if you can change your controlling attitude!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not let your emotions get the better of you today. If you can harness them, you will have the vital force of 10 people. You can be invincible. You can do whatever you feel like doing and no one can stop you. If you share this energy with others, they might end up feeling like you do – the best in your whole life.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Finally, today, you will know what it feels like to be in charge of things. You will even feel you were born to do it. In any case, you will beautifully coordinate the day. You are the maestro conducting a full orchestra. You will tell those around you what to do all day long. Isn’t it fun to feel such personal power?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Unlike other occasions, today you will display your true feelings. Even when you hide them they are still there, deep inside you. You may think that showing your feelings is a sign of weakness, but today you will show the world your heart is not made of stone, and you will let yourself go.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your behaviour is about to improve your love life. You are no longer hung up about your body. You are no longer distracted by it during passionate moments. You will focus on and enjoy the here and now, and you will not be lost in your thoughts like usual. You are a new person about to experience the pleasures of life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will have a lot of stamina in the weeks to come. Your energy will increase, thanks to the prevailing planetary transits. You thrive on your romantic desires and your creativity. You should try to stay in control of situations. Do not let your or anyone else’s emotions take over your life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are a sensual person. You have a strong emotional force. Today that energy will increase and express itself vigorously. The people you encounter will be astonished by your power. You could easily seduce the entire world. Try to keep this energy under control. You could be thrown off balance and into a situation you might regret.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You love to meet new people and talk to them, but you rarely get personally involved. You keep a certain distance between you and the person you are talking to. Today you will wonder if you are missing out on interesting experiences by controlling your emotions so tightly, or if your defenses are high for a good reason.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You will probably feel a little lost today. You will have to come to a decision in the near future, and your life will be greatly affected by it. Should you listen to your desires? Should they be in charge of your life? Or should you try to rein in your feelings and take the more practical route? It is something to think about.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you will change your approach to relationships. In the past, they were based on feelings, but now you will decide they should be more rational. You might feel this sudden change of attitude could detract from your happiness, but it could also lead to stronger, more stable relationships.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have decided to let yourself go. You are tired of being a perfectly controlled person. You do not want to restrain your urges anymore! Something in the air is different. You can express your needs freely. Talk to your partner about your desires. Your relationship can only benefit from your current frame of mind.