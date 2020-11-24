Today in High Prairie – November 24, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 24, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 24, 2020

Shelby Kasinec

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 24, 2020

Andrea Sloan

Diane Sandul

Jason Malanowich

Karen Irla

Patti Halldorson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 24

1806 – William Webb Ellis, Inventor of Rugby

1864 – Toulouse-Lautrec, French Painter

1876 – Walter Griffin, Designed City of Canberra

1896 – “Lucky” Luciano, New York Gangster

1916 – Forrest J. Ackerman, Invented the term “Sci-Fi”

1940 – Paul Tagliabue, NFL Commissioner

1941 – Pete Best, Beatles Drummer

1945 – Bev Bevan, ELO Drummer

1950 – Damon Evans, The Jeffersons Actor

1957 – Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis Guitarist

1978 – Katherine Heigl, Grey’s Anatomy Actress

1980 – Beth Phoenix, WWE Wrestler

This Day in Local History – November 24

Nov. 24, 1957: The NPHL meets in Fairview and admits the High Prairie Regals for the coming season. Peter Beheils, of McLennan, is elected the league’s new president.

Nov. 24, 1967: J.B. Peyre is named High Prairie’s “Outstanding Farmer” by the FUA at their banquet. The award is presented to the farmer who, “had made a success in farming; pioneered to a certain extent and had contributed something other than material things to the community as a whole.”

Nov. 24, 1981: High Prairie’s first set of traffic lights is turned on.

Nov. 24, 1983: Imperial Oil’s plans to close Bob Jordan’s Kinuso bulk station are placed on hold following a public meeting.

Nov. 24, 1990: A Buchanan Lumber logging camp located on the Lubicon Lake Indian Band’s land is vandalized causing over $20,000 in damages.

Nov. 24, 1999: High Prairie town council hears Freson IGA is proceeding a with a $1.3 million expansion.

Nov. 24, 2001: The Bawlf Wildcats win the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association 2A Men’s Volleyball Championships held in High Prairie. The host Chargers fail to win a match while the St. Andrew’s Saints win one of four matches.

Nov. 24, 2005: Lance Gauchier scores the 200th goal of his NPHL career as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 12-5.

Nov. 24, 2007: Shane Flett wins the High Prairie Regals Frisbee toss for a record fifth time. This time he wins $1,205.

Nov. 24, 2007: Guy farmer and High Prairie resident Rene Stanley Dlugosz dies at the High Prairie Hospital at the age of 73 years.

Nov. 24, 2009: Blackstone premieres on APTN with East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault, 20, starring in one of the roles.

Nov. 24, 2012: The High Prairie Regals win at Grimshaw 15-3 on the night the Huskies choose to retire the No. 7 of Glen Paul. It’s the largest margin of victory for the Regals in Grimshaw since at least the 1980s.

This Day in World History – November 24

1434 – River Thames in London freezes over.

1639 – 1st observation of transit of Venus.

1642 – Dutch explorer Abel Tasman discovers Tasmania.

1715 – River Thames in London freezes over.

1759 – Destructive eruption of Vesuvius.

1859 – Charles Darwin publishes “On the Origin of Species”.

1874 – American inventor Joseph Glidden patents barbed wire.

1903 – Clyde Coleman patents automobile electric starter.

1938 – National Semi-Pro Basketball Congress authorizes yellow basketball.

1950 – UN troops begin an assault intending to end Korean War.

1966 – 400 die in New York City due to smog.

1966 – “One Million Years B.C.” starring Raquel Welch, is released.

1971 – Dan [D.B.] Cooper parachutes from plane with $200,000.

1974 – SALT-2 treaty signed: US and USSR agree to limit nuclear weapons.

1979 – US admits troops in Vietnam were exposed to toxic Agent Orange.

1981 – 1st air-launched cruise missile tested.

1985 – CFL Grey Cup: final CFL game played with 25-yard long end zone.

1989 – Communist Party resigns in Czechoslovakia.

1991 – US 75th manned space mission launched.

1992 – Boeing 734 crashes into mountain in China, kills 141.

1993 – End of world, according to Ukrainian sect White Brotherhood.

1993 – Two Brits, aged 11 years, convicted of the murder of boy, 2.

1995 – Ireland votes to end 58-year-old amendment on divorce.

2012 – Gangnam Style now most viewed Youtube video: 808 million views.

2018 – Taiwan votes against referendums to legalize same-sex marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 24, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might be distracted by daydreams of a trip you’re planning to take. A friend could phone and want to discuss it, which doesn’t help. Visions of faraway places and exciting pastimes may dance in your head, and routine tasks seem incredibly tedious and unworthy of attention. It’s best to get them done if you can. Then you can fantasize about your vacation without guilt!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might not have heard from a close friend in a long time and worry a little. Perhaps this person wasn’t well the last time you talked. If you can, it might be a good idea to call. Strange and unsettling dreams could plague your sleep tonight, but don’t get too agitated. They aren’t prophetic in any way. The symbols probably represent nothing more than psychic detritus released through sleep.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An older visitor might come to your door today. You aren’t likely to be too thrilled about this, but you will be able to play the good host anyway. Romance and sociability may be a bit limited by obligations to family, particularly parents, but don’t let it get you down. You may be stuck at home tonight, but you will be able to let loose later.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Mundane tasks, including errands and answering correspondence, might bore you all day. You’re likely to be restless and strongly tempted to chuck it all and go somewhere to enjoy yourself. Take a good look at what you’re doing and try to judge objectively how important it is to get it done now. If it isn’t that important, then put it aside. You probably need to relax!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Financial issues may interfere with your self-expression today. Perhaps you need a little more money before proceeding with a project that means a lot to you. You usually aren’t one to let this kind of consideration stop you, though. Just a little bit of thought and planning could make whatever it is you want to do more feasible than it appears to be. Write down some ideas and go to it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A charismatic person might contact you today and want your help with something. Emotional issues regarding family might have you feeling gloomy. Your creative side may have to lie fallow while you attend to mundane issues. Basically, you feel pretty optimistic about your life and future. You’re never afraid of hard work, and you’re persevering. Go for what you want and make everyone happy, including yourself!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Worries about relatives or friends could plague you throughout the day. Perhaps you aren’t sure what’s wrong and so you feel helpless. Whatever vague worries you may have, don’t try to figure out the truth without knowing the facts. You could make mountains out of molehills. This isn’t a good day to run errands. Delays and obstacles could cause a lot of frustration and wasted time.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Small group functions and social events might not prove as satisfying as usual today. You may not be in the mood. You might feel pressured to mingle when you’d rather sit on the couch. Whatever conversations you get into will seem trivial and boring. This is a good day to sit back and listen. You might learn from the people around you without having to say a word.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Pride might get in your way today. Perhaps you will be asked to do a task you consider beneath you. Perhaps the people around you are feeling persnickety. Rise above the insults and make a special effort to do the best you can, defusing the situation before it gets out of hand. Tonight, enjoy an evening of watching movies or listening to music.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your imagination might conjure stories or pictures you want to memorialize through writing or painting, but a lack of self-confidence might discourage you. However, it’s probably a good idea to do it anyway. These ideas come from deep inside you. Giving them shape could represent a release from old traumas. Keep your work hidden in a drawer if you don’t like it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Attendance at some kind of group event might seem especially appealing today. However, worries about your family might distract you so you don’t benefit from it the way you should. You also might find some of the conversation boring. Despite your lack of enthusiasm, it might be a good idea to get out anyway. Staying home alone could make for a gloomy evening.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Let’s face it. Today you’re likely to find your chores and errands exceedingly boring. You could find yourself watching the clock, feeling like an hour has gone by and then realizing it’s only been 10 minutes. If you can put off your tasks until tomorrow, by all means do so. Nothing is so urgent it requires your undivided attention all day. Treat yourself to a fun afternoon.