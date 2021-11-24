Today in High Prairie: November 24, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 24, 2021

9:30 a.m. – AHS Heart & Stroke by Zoom. Call 1-877-349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

1:30 p.m. – AHS Chronic Pain by Zoom. Call 1-877-349-5711 to register.

AHS Cervical Screening [Pap] Tests at HP Health Complex. Call toll-free 1-800-667-0604 to book appointments.

AHS Colorectal Screening [FIT] Tests at HP Health Complex. Call toll-free 1-800-667-0604 to book appointments.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 24, 2021

Shelby Kasinec

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 24, 2021

Andrea Sloan

Diane Sandul

Jason Malanowich

Karen Irla

Patti Halldorson

Ryan Hunt

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 24, 2021

1806 – William Webb Ellis, Inventor of Rugby

1864 – Toulouse-Lautrec, French Painter

1896 – “Lucky” Luciano , New York Gangster

1916 – Forrest J. Ackerman, Invented the term “Sci-Fi”

1940 – Paul Tagliabue, NFL Commissioner

1941 – Pete Best, Beatles Drummer

1945 – Bev Bevan, ELO Drummer

1950 – Damon Evans, The Jeffersons Actor

1957 – Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis Guitarist

1978 – Katherine Heigl, Grey’s Anatomy Actress

1980 – Beth Phoenix, WWE Wrestler

This Day in Local History – November 24, 2021

Nov. 24, 1957: The NPHL meets in Fairview and admits the High Prairie Regals for the coming season. Peter Beheils, of McLennan, is elected the league’s new president.

Nov. 24, 1967: J.B. Peyre is named High Prairie’s “Outstanding Farmer” by the FUA at their banquet. The award is presented to the farmer who, “had made a success in farming; pioneered to a certain extent and had contributed something other than material things to the community as a whole.”

Nov. 24, 1971: South Peace News reports the federal government has provided a grant of $475,000 to build a rapeseed crushing plant in High Prairie. Sisser Industries and Tottrup and Associates are the major companies involved. About 150 jobs would be created.

Nov. 24, 1973: The Fairview Elks come to High Prairie with only 10 skaters and two goalies and lose 8-6 to the High Prairie Regals, who are led by Tom Iannone’s four goals.

Nov. 24, 1973: The High Prairie Thunderbirds lead 6-1 over the McLennan Red Wings but fall apart and lose the SRHL game 9-7.

Nov. 24, 1981: High Prairie’s first set of traffic lights is turned on.

Nov. 24, 1983: Imperial Oil’s plans to close Bob Jordan’s Kinuso bulk station are placed on hold following a public meeting.

Nov. 24, 1983: Brian Hill scores four goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 9-7.

Nov. 24, 1984: Kevin Hopfner scores the winner in overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Monarchs 4-3.

Nov. 24, 1984: The High Prairie Midgets explode for seven goals in the third period to defeat Slave Lake 7-2.

Nov. 24, 1985: Jerry Cunningham and Al Anderson each score three goals to lead the High Prairie Atoms to a 13-4 win over Valleyview.

Nov. 24, 1988: The hometown Grimshaw Huskies outshoot the High Prairie Regals 56-26 and win 9-4.

Nov. 24, 1990: A Buchanan Lumber logging camp located on the Lubicon Lake Indian Band’s land is vandalized causing over $20,000 in damages.

Nov. 24, 1990: Brothers Darrell Archibald and Brett Archibald each win gold medals at the High Prairie Judo Tournament.

Nov. 24, 1990: John Rose scores three goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 9-2.

Nov. 24, 1994: Layne Gauchier scores with 40 seconds left in overtime to give the visiting Lakeland Eagles a 6-5 win at Valleyview.

Nov. 24, 1994: Fraser Berg scores the last two goals of the game to give the visiting High Prairie Regals a 7-5 win at Grimshaw.

Nov. 24, 1999: High Prairie town council hears Freson IGA is proceeding a with a $1.3 million expansion.

Nov. 24, 1999: Former High Prairie Mayor Diana Oliver is resting in an Edmonton hospital after suffering a stroke.

Nov. 24, 2001: The High Prairie Lions Club raises over $17,500 at its annual Radio Auction.

Nov. 24, 2001: The Bawlf Wildcats win the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association 2A Men’s Volleyball Championships held in High Prairie. The host Chargers fail to win a match while the St. Andrew’s Saints win one of four matches.

Nov. 24, 2005: Lance Gauchier scores the 200th goal of his NPHL career as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 12-5.

Nov. 24-26, 2006: The High Prairie Bantam Thunder settle for silver medals at the Peace River Tommy Tucker Tournament after losing the final 9-1 to Grande Prairie.

Nov. 24, 2007: Just over 30 people brave cold and snowy conditions in the East Prairie Metis Settlement Walk Against Violence.

Nov. 24, 2007: Shane Flett wins the High Prairie Regals Frisbee toss for a record fifth time. This time he wins $1,205.

Nov. 24, 2007: Guy farmer and High Prairie resident Rene Stanley Dlugosz dies at the High Prairie Hospital at the age of 73 years.

Nov. 24, 2008: Tolko Industries and Valin Industrial Mill Installations both plead not guilty in High Prairie provincial court to Occupational Health and Safety Act charges.

Nov. 24, 2009: Blackstone premieres on APTN with East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault, 20, starring in one of the roles.

Nov. 24, 2011: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for Jamie Badger and Tara Cardinal to open a shoe, retail store next to H&R Block.

Nov. 24, 2012: The High Prairie Regals win at Grimshaw 15-3 on the night the Huskies choose to retire the No. 7 of Glen Paul. It’s the largest margin of victory for the Regals in Grimshaw since at least the 1980s.

Nov. 24, 2017: The High Prairie Regals lose 8-4 at Manning. It’s the team’s ninth straight loss at Manning.

Nov. 24, 2017: An estimated crowd of 1,000 attends High Prairie Light-Up celebrations. Jemma Hesse flips the switch to turn on the lights.

Nov. 24, 2017: Special High Prairie history calendars go on sale as a fundraiser for the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. There are two calendars: one for news, the other for sports.

This Day in World History – November 24, 2021

1434 – London’s Thames River freezes over.

1639 – First observation of transit of Venus.

1642 – Dutch explorer Abel Tasman discovers Tasmania.

1655 – English Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell bans Anglicans.

1715 – London’s Thames River freezes over.

1759 – Destructive eruption of Vesuvius.

1835 – Texas Rangers formation authorized.

1859 – Charles Darwin publishes “On the Origin of Species”.

1874 – American inventor Joseph Glidden patents barbed wire.

1903 – Clyde Coleman patents automobile electric starter.

1922 – Italian parliament gives Mussolini dictatorial powers “for 1 year”.

1932 – FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory opens.

1938 – National Semi-Pro Basketball Congress authorizes yellow basketball.

1944 – US bombers based on Saipan begin first attack on Tokyo.

1950 – UN troops begin an assault intending to end Korean War.

1966 – First TV station in Congo begins broadcasts.

1966 – 400 die in New York City due to smog.

1966 – “One Million Years B.C.” starring Raquel Welch, is released.

1971 – Dan [D.B.] Cooper parachutes from plane with $200,000.

1974 – SALT-2 treaty signed: US and USSR agree to limit nuclear weapons.

1979 – US admits troops in Vietnam were exposed to toxic Agent Orange.

1981 – First air-launched cruise missile tested.

1985 – CFL Grey Cup: final CFL game played with 25-yard long end zone.

1991 – US 75th manned space mission launched.

1992 – Boeing 734 crashes into mountain in China, kills 141.

1993 – End of world, according to Ukrainian sect White Brotherhood.

1993 – Two Brits, aged 11 years, convicted of the murder of boy, 2.

1995 – Ireland votes to end 58-year-old amendment on divorce.

2012 – Gangnam Style now most viewed Youtube video: 808 million views.

2018 – Taiwan votes against referendums to legalize same-sex marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 24, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will not be disappointed today. Over the next few days you are going to put your analytical way of thinking aside and let your feelings guide you. You will be attentive to the people you love. If someone needs your help, you can be counted on to come to the rescue. You will spare them the lecture about what they have done wrong!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is great for creativity, especially the kind that shows your special style. You are productive, although what you have been creating is just a reflection of the latest fashions. This is one of your drawbacks, as it keeps you from being true to your special style. Today you should use your feelings as your inspiration.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today someone might ask what you are thinking about. You often think about things that are inaccessible to others. Today it will be like you have gone inside yourself on your quest for answers to spiritual questions or the secrets of life. Just tell him or her you are trying to rest, as they probably will not understand what you are thinking about anyway.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You love to have very serious discussions about important issues well into the night. You rebuild the world the way you would like to see it with your friends. But now you start yawning around ten and are in bed within the hour. This is true today, too. Are you tired or do you need to be alone to think about things?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do you often act as if the world is static and nothing ever changes? Sometimes you may think that humankind is a certain way, the world is a certain way, and so this is what you are going to do. Have you ever heard of evolution? The human race is constantly evolving, and so is the world. Look around!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today let your emotions mingle with your thoughts. What good is telling yourself you must like something if you really can not stand it? What good are grand principles if your heart is not in them? Take the time to put your head in sync with your heart today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you may feel like going into your past. One half of you feels nostalgia for the “good old days”. The other half lives for the future and is unafraid to project into the unknown. Even though this sounds a bit contradictory, both these sides of you help the world move forward. Think about this today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are sensitive to the world around you. It is like you are thinking with your heart. It is possible you will be more impressionable and less objective when your emotions get the better of you in your relationships. If you would hope to hide something from someone, it will not work. Even if you say nothing, it is written on your face.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you had to take a test today and had a choice between poetry and physics, you would not hesitate. Poetry! Today is about interpretation, not analysis. A change in the atmosphere over the next few days is going to affect your thinking. You should expect some confusion in your contact with the people closest to you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do you have a talent for writing? You seem to have a precise and clear way of expressing yourself. And it is possible you use this gift of yours in your career. Today you might want to use it to express your feelings about someone. Whether you write to a family member or compose a love letter, you will be particularly inspired.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have a pleasant day ahead. People may be a little less playful, but they will be all the more caring in their relationships. That is just how you like them! Everything is on your side for you to express your feelings to someone close. Do it now! This atmosphere will only last a few days.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You should expect to feel warmth in your contact with other people today. Your relations will have something particularly tender and caring about them. It is like people are suddenly much more attentive and sensitive. The universe is like one big, happy family. You can confide in other people. Do not be afraid to talk about your most intimate feelings with a friend.