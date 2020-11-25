Today in High Prairie – November 25, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 25, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 25, 2020

Beth Cunningham

Pat Billings

Robert Goulet

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 25, 2020

Deana Jean

Lisa Sloan

Rebecca Roe

Zane Fillion

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 25

1566 – John Heminges, Edited Shakespeare’s Folio

1787 – Franz Xaver Gruber, Silent Night Author

1835 – Andrew Carnegie, Steel Tycoon

1844 – Karl Benz, German Auto Designer

1899 – William R. Burnett, Little Caesar Author

1902 – Eddie Shore, Boston Bruin

1914 – Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankee

1915 – Augusto Pinochet, Chilean Dictator

1920 – Ricardo Montalbán, Star Trek II Actor

1920 – Noel Neill, Adventures of Superman Actor

1929 – Jack Hogan, Adam 12 Actor

1933 – Rene Enriquez, Hill Street Blues Actor

1940 – Percy Sledge, Soul Singer

1947 – John Larroquette, Night Court Actor

1952 – Ernest Harden Jr., The Jeffersons Actor

1960 – Amy Grant, Gospel/Rock Singer

1968 – Jory Husain, Head of the Class Actor

1969 – Jillian Hennessy, Law & Order Actress

1971 – Christina Applegate, Married With Children Actress

1972 – Alessandro Michele, Gucci Fashion Designer

1986 – Katie Cassidy, American Singer/Actress

This Day in Local History – November 25

Nov. 25, 1915: The Grouard News ceases publication after 3 1/2 years in business. Editor/publisher Roy S. Burns cites financial hardships as the reason and says when times are better he might reopen. He writes, “…we were most loyally supported, and even right to the finish, a few (advertisers) have stuck, even knowing their advertising was giving them scant returns.” The price of a single copy of the Grouard News was five cents, a year’s subscription $2. Ironically, on page 3 an ad asks patrons to “subscribe to the News.”

Nov. 25, 1940: The McLennan School District No. 48 is formed reaching from Joussard to Girouxville.

Nov. 25, 1970: High Prairie town council begins the process of introducing a new bylaw to limit the use of snowmobiles in town between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Nov. 25, 1974: Larry Shaben wins the Lesser Slave Lake PC nomination in Kinuso. Over 1,000 attend the nomination meeting.

Nov. 25, 1985: Martin and Lynn Herben open Lyn-Mar Travel in the Realty World Building.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace News reports Mohawk has a new manager, Merle May, and undergoes extensive renovations.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace News reports construction of 26 new units at the Raven Inn is proceeding well.

Nov. 25, 1988: The Whitefish Lake Indian Band and federal negotiators reach a settlement on a land claim that would see the band receive 5,500 acres and $19 million.

Nov. 25, 1992: HPSD reveals plans for the expansion of the gym at E.W. Pratt High School adding the project will go to tender early in the new year.

Nov. 25, 1996: Barry’s Restaurant and the Rose Garden Dining Lounge open.

Nov. 25, 1998: South Peace News reports I&P Automotive Mechanical Services opens.

Nov. 25, 2005: Over 1,000 people attend High Prairie Light-up ceremonies. The event also features the first-ever Santa Claus Parade, the dream of South Peace News employee Anne Bankey.

Nov. 25, 2006: A power outage at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre causes the basement to flood, where all the water recycling equipment is located. Recreation director Paul Cowell says the basement is submerged in 12 feet of water.

Nov. 25, 2006: Travis Cunningham scores his historic 500th NPHL goal in a game in Valleyview against the Jets as a member of Horse Lake.

Nov. 25, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors decline to abolish their several package policy which pays them $100 per month upon their retirement or defeat in an election.

Nov. 25, 2015: South Peace News features several pages and stories on Samantha Stokes’ rise to the Miss Rodeo Canada title.

Nov. 25, 2018: Pat Rehn wins the United Conservative Party nomination for Lesser Slave Lake. Numbers are not announced, but Rehn wins decisively as a second vote is not required.

This Day in World History – November 25

1491 – The siege of Granada, last Moorish stronghold in Spain, begins.

1667 – Deadly earthquake rocks the Caucasus, killing 80,000 people.

1715 – 1st English patent granted for processing corn.

1792 – Benjamin Banneker 1st publishes his Farmer’s Almanac.

1817 – 1st sword swallower in US performs.

1839 – Cyclone slams southeastern India: estimated 300,000 die.

1867 – Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel patents dynamite.

1884 – John B. Meyenberg patents evaporated milk.

1905 – Telimco advertises for a radio set, cost is $7.50.

1912 – Socialist International rejects that world war is coming.

1930 – Ito, Japan records 690 earthquake shocks in 1 day.

1940 – Woody Woodpecker debuts.

1940 – 1st flight of the de Havilland Mosquito.

1947 – New Zealand becomes a dominion.

1949 – “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” appears on music charts.

1950 – UN gives Eritrea to Ethiopia.

1953 – Earthquake and tsnunami strike Honshu, Japan.

1960 – “Amos ‘n’ Andy” makes its last broadcast on CBS-Radio.

1960 – CBS-Radio ends last 4 radio soap operas.

1973 – Bloodless military coup ousts Greek President George Papadopoulos.

1973 – US cuts maximum speed limit cut to 55 mph.

1977 – David Steed balances stationary on a bike for 9:15.00 seconds.

1979 – Pat Summerall and John Madden broadcast game together for 1st time.

1983 – Soyuz T-9 returns to Earth, 149 days after takeoff.

1988 – Convention on exploitation of Antarctic mineral resources signed.

1990 – Lech Walesa wins Poland’s 1st popular election.

1996 – After 24 years, Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade, ends.

2009 – Storm brings 3 years worth of rain in 4 hours in Saudi Arabia.

2017 – Longest known frozen embryo to be successfully born: 24 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 25, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Move in for the touchdown today, and don’t stop until you succeed. Don’t let other people’s insecurities become yours. Have confidence in yourself and the way you behave around others. Just because someone else feels sad doesn’t mean you have to, just to make them feel better. The best thing you can do in this situation is turn it around by exhibiting sheer happiness.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Now is the perfect time to say something to someone you’ve been meaning to say for quite some time, Leo. Get it out in the open. Keeping it inside will only eat away at you. Stop worrying about the consequences and make the move. Today is the time to be bold and aggressive. Other people might respond in a similar fashion, so if you dish it out, be prepared to take it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your opinions might be the topic of conversation all day. You have a very strong will and you aren’t afraid to express it. Today you will get that chance. Feel free to enlighten others with your tremendous wealth of knowledge. Take control of the conversation and accept the mental challenge of trying to win other people over to your side. Whether you’re successful or not, you will have fun trying.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your sensitive heart may be sparked by anger today. Don’t be afraid of hurting other people’s feelings. You’d be doing yourself and others a disservice by not revealing the true scope of your emotions. The other parties involved may not have all the facts necessary to make the most educated decision. Aid in this process by revealing your perspective.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel a great deal of physical power on a day like today. If someone asks you to come help move a couch, you’re likely to be able to pick up the whole thing by yourself. Don’t sell yourself short. You have more internal strength than you reveal to others. There’s no need to hide it any longer. Feel free to make use of this great power you possess.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The ship is headed out, so you’d better hop on board. People aren’t apt to be too sympathetic to your emotional sob story today, so keep it under wraps. Whining will get you kicked off the boat altogether. Today’s energy is teaching you to toughen up. Don’t take it personally. Realize there are important lessons we all need to learn. One of them is to know when to be silent.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’ll want to jump into action today. Feel free to order others around for a change and delegate. An aggressive approach is exactly what’s called for, and you have the ability to deliver the goods. Trying to do everything yourself may seem like a great idea at first, but you’re better off enlisting help so others can feel involved and you can concentrate on doing a better job on fewer tasks.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Guard your heart today, for it’s a prime target of the abrasive words flying around. Your sensitive nature feels alone and vulnerable in this harsh atmosphere, so you might be better off just staying in bed. If you decide to go out, make sure to bring your arsenal. Use your sensitivity to your advantage. Scope out your weaknesses so you’re able to use your energy most efficiently.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – We need to have more people like you in places of power. And don’t feel like it’s out of the question. Today’s astrological weather is helping you find the confidence and physical strength you need to boost your leadership abilities. This is the time to take control of the situation. You can do it!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Sticks and stones may break your bones, but names will never hurt you. The problem with the energy today is there may be some sticks and stones tossed in your direction. Be on the lookout for such objects. There are powerful forces operating that are charged with emotional aggression. War may break out if you aren’t careful. Try to maintain the peace.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Emotionally, things might get rather tense for you as others tend to demonstrate a selfish attitude. Selfishness doesn’t always have to be considered a negative. Sometimes it’s healthy and necessary to take a more self-centered stance. You need to take care of yourself at all times. So, don’t try to pick a fight when other people also demonstrate this behaviour.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might be stirred by the energy present in the air today. Put on your armour and get ready to do battle. Others may cower when they look out their window and see what’s going on outside, but you want to jump into the fray. Strong, aggressive emotions are the weapons of the day, and everybody knows that you have quite an arsenal in this department.