Today in High Prairie: November 25, 2022

What’s Happening Today – November 25, 2022

High Prairie Light-Up! Decorate your home and business!

6:45 p.m. – HP Santa Claus Parade starts at old water treatment plant.

7 p.m. – Join Santa and Mrs. Claus at HP Fire Hall for treats, hot chocolate.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

1 p.m. – Enjoy games at HP Golden Age Centre. Cribbage, pool, shuffleboard, etc.

4 – 9 p.m. – HP Marigold Farmers’ Market at HP Legion Hall. (Light-Up Market)

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at High Prairie Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 25, 2022

1566 – John Heminges, Edited Shakespeare’s Folio

1787 – Franz Xaver Gruber, Silent Night Author

1835 – Andrew Carnegie, Steel Tycoon

1844 – Karl Benz, German Auto Designer

1880 – Leonard S, Woolf, Husband of Virginia Woolf

1899 – William R. Burnett, Little Caesar Author

1902 – Eddie Shore, Boston Bruin

1914 – Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankee

1915 – Augusto Pinochet, Chilean Dictator

1920 – Ricardo Montalbán, Star Trek II Actor

1920 – Noel Neill, Adventures of Superman Actor

1929 – Jack Hogan, Adam 12 Actor

1933 – Rene Enriquez, Hill Street Blues Actor

1940 – Percy Sledge, Soul Singer

1947 – John Larroquette, Night Court Actor

1952 – Ernest Harden Jr., The Jeffersons Actor

1960 – Amy Grant, Gospel/Rock Singer

1968 – Jory Husain, Head of the Class Actor

1969 – Jillian Hennessy, Law & Order Actress

1971 – Christina Applegate, Married With Children Actress

1972 – Alessandro Michele, Gucci Fashion Designer

1986 – Katie Cassidy, American Singer/Actress

This Day in Local History – November 25, 2022

Nov. 25, 1915: The Grouard News ceases publication after 3 1/2 years in business. Editor/publisher Roy S. Burns cites financial hardships as the reason and says when times are better he might reopen. He writes, “…we were most loyally supported, and even right to the finish, a few (advertisers) have stuck, even knowing their advertising was giving them scant returns.” The price of a single copy of the Grouard News was five cents, a year’s subscription $2. Ironically, on page 3 an ad asks patrons to “subscribe to the News.”

Nov. 25, 1940: The McLennan School District No. 48 is formed reaching from Joussard to Girouxville.

Nov. 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that town council meets with Stanley Association about concerns over the new water treatment pant. As a whole, council felt the colour of the water had not cleared to the extent expected.

Nov. 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Paulette Lenczyk competes in the Camrose Lutheran College Queen contest. Elaine Bergman wins.

Nov. 25, 1970: The High Prairie Regals introduce the “Kid Line” featuring Peavine brothers Arnold, Rodney and Terry Gauchier.

Nov. 25, 1970: High Prairie town council begins the process of introducing a new bylaw to limit the use of snowmobiles in town between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Nov. 25, 1971: Peace River defeats visiting High Prairie 8-2 to open the NPHL season.

Nov. 25, 1972: Bruce Mungall, Alton Berg and Tom Iannone score first period goals as the High Prairie Regals win their home opener 5-2 over the Manning Comets.

Nov. 25, 1974: Larry Shaben wins the Lesser Slave Lake PC nomination in Kinuso. Over 1,000 attend the nomination meeting.

Nov. 25, 1985: Martin and Lynn Herben open Lyn-Mar Travel in the Realty World Building.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace News reports Mohawk has a new manager, Merle May, and undergoes extensive renovations.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace news reports construction of 26 new units at the Raven Inn is proceeding well.

Nov. 25, 1987: High Prairie Elementary School requests High Prairie town council to have an ice rink constructed at the school. The matter is referred to the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Nov. 25, 1988: The Whitefish Lake Indian Band and federal negotiators reach a settlement on a land claim that would see the band receive 5,500 acres and $19 million.

Nov. 25, 1989: Eight different players score as the visiting High Prairie Regals blast Grimshaw 9-1.

Nov. 25, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s volleyball team wins only one of four matches at zones in Grande Prairie.

Nov. 25, 1991: Alvin Garret Hupie, 19, and Melodie Rae Laderoute, 13, both of Grouard, die in an accident two kilometres east of Enilda.

Nov. 25, 1992: South Peace News reports Belle Beauty sets up shop beside Leonarda’s Beauty Salon.

Nov. 25, 1992: HPSD reveals plans for the expansion of the gym at E.W. Pratt High School adding the project will go to tender early in the new year.

Nov. 25, 1996: Barry’s Restaurant and the Rose Garden Dining Lounge open.

Nov. 25, 1998: South Peace News reports I&P Automotive Mechanical Services opens.

Nov. 25, 2000: A 12-month-old baby dies at the High Prairie Hospital. The baby became ill at home and passed away. Police release no other details.

Nov. 25, 2000: The Lakeland Eagles score eight third period goals to break a 5-5 tie and defeat the visiting Fairview Kings 13-5.

Nov. 25, 2005: Over 1,000 people attend High Prairie Light-up ceremonies. The event also features the first-ever Santa Claus Parade, the dream of South Peace News employee Anne Bankey.

Nov. 25, 2006: A power outage at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre causes the basement to flood, where all the water recycling equipment is located. Recreation director Paul Cowell says the basement is submerged in 12 feet of water.

Nov. 25, 2006: Travis Cunningham scores his historic 500th NPHL goal in a game in Valleyview against the Jets. Junior Anderson records the lone assist.

Nov. 25, 2006: The Lakeland Eagles suffer their worst defeat in franchise history as they lose 19-0 at Fort St. John.

Nov. 25-26, 2006: The High Prairie Lions Club raises just over $10,000 at its annual Radio/TV Auction.

Nov. 25, 2007: The annual Lions TV/Radio Auction raises about $13,000. Money raised will be forwarded to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council and the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder group.

Nov. 25, 2009: Gift Lake’s Pauline Flett starts a Chemo Bank to help people financially who are suffering from cancer in her community.

Nov. 25, 2010: The Harlem Crowns visit Kinuso School and bring their message of substance abuse and making healthy decisions.

Nov. 25, 2010: Jay Anderson scores twice but it’s Lance Gauchier who scores the eventual game-winner as the High Prairie Regals win 5-3 at Falher.

Nov. 25, 2011: Over 1,000 attend High Prairie Light-Up and the 7th annual Santa Claus Parade.

Nov. 25, 2015: South Peace News features several pages and stories on Samantha Stokes’ rise to the Miss Rodeo Canada title.

Nov. 25-27, 2015: The E.W. Pratt Men’s volleyball team places fourth at Provincials in Okotoks. The team is undefeated in round-robin play but lose the semi-final 25-18, 25-21 to Calgary Christian.

Nov. 25, 2016: The largest Santa Claus Parade ever in High Prairie kicks off festivities at High Prairie Light-Up. Necole Screpnek wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce promotion.

Nov. 25, 2017: The visiting Fort St. John Flyers defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-1. The Flyers have never lost in High Prairie during their NPHL existence.

Nov. 25, 2018: Pat Rehn wins the United Conservative Party nomination for Lesser Slave Lake. Numbers are not announced, but Rehn wins decisively as a second vote is not required.

Nov. 25, 2018: Cassidy Hannah Davies-Hunt passes away at the age of 10 years after battling a long illness. Her brave effort in battling her disease was an inspiration to all.

Nov. 25, 2019: A High Prairie youth court judge bans a boy, 17, from being in High Prairie after he pleads guilty to 13 crimes.

This Day in World History – November 25, 2022

1491 – The siege of Granada, last Moorish stronghold in Spain, begins.

1667 – Deadly earthquake rocks the Caucasus, killing 80,000 people.

1715 – First English patent granted for processing corn.

1792 – Benjamin Banneker first publishes his Farmer’s Almanac.

1817 – First sword swallower in US performs.

1839 – Cyclone slams southeastern India: estimated 300,000 die.

1867 – Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel patents dynamite.

1884 – John B. Meyenberg patents evaporated milk.

1897 – Spain grants Puerto Rico autonomy.

1905 – Telimco advertises for a radio set, cost is $7.50.

1912 – Socialist International rejects that world war is coming.

1922 – Crown Prince Hirohito becomes Regent of Japan.

1930 – Ito, Japan records 690 earthquake shocks in 1 day.

1940 – Woody Woodpecker debuts.

1940 – First flight of the de Havilland Mosquito.

1947 – New Zealand becomes a dominion.

1949 – “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” appears on music charts.

1950 – UN gives Eritrea to Ethiopia.

1953 – Earthquake and tsunami strike Honshu, Japan.

1960 – “Amos ‘n’ Andy” makes its last broadcast on CBS-Radio.

1960 – CBS-Radio ends last four radio soap operas.

1967 – Puerto Rico placed on Atlantic Standard Time.

1973 – Bloodless military coup ousts Greek President George Papadopoulos.

1973 – US cuts maximum speed limit cut to 55 mph.

1977 – David Steed balances stationary on a bike for 9:15.00 seconds.

1979 – Pat Summerall and John Madden broadcast game together for first time.

1983 – Soyuz T-9 returns to Earth, 149 days after takeoff.

1988 – Convention on exploitation of Antarctic mineral resources signed.

1988 – Widespread earthquake hits NE USA & Canada, no damage reported.

1990 – Lech Walesa wins Poland’s first popular election.

1996 – After 24 years, Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade, ends.

2009 – Storm brings three years worth of rain in four hours in Saudi Arabia.

2017 – Longest known frozen embryo to be successfully born: 24 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 25, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Emotionally, things might get rather tense for you as others tend to demonstrate a selfish attitude! Selfishness does not always have to be considered a negative. Sometimes it is healthy and necessary to take a more self-centered stance. You need to take care of yourself at all times. So, do not try to pick a fight when other people also demonstrate this behaviour!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might be stirred by the energy present in the air today! Put on your armour and get ready to do battle. Others may cower when they look out their window and see what is going on outside, but you want to jump into the fray. Strong, aggressive emotions are the weapons of the day, and everybody knows you have quite an arsenal in this department!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Move in for the touchdown today, and do not stop until you succeed. Do not let other people’s insecurities become yours. Have confidence in yourself and the way you behave around others. Just because someone else feels sad does not mean you have to, just to make them feel better. The best thing you can do in this situation is turn it around by exhibiting sheer happiness!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Now is the perfect time to say something to someone you have been meaning to say for quite some time! Get it out in the open. Keeping it inside will only eat away at you. Stop worrying about the consequences and make the move. Today is the time to be bold and aggressive. Other people might respond in a similar fashion, so if you dish it out, be prepared to take it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your opinions might be the topic of conversation all day! You have a very strong will and you are not afraid to express it. Today you will get that chance. Feel free to enlighten others with your tremendous wealth of knowledge. Take control of the conversation and accept the mental challenge of trying to win other people over to your side. Whether you are successful or not, you will have fun trying!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your sensitive heart may be sparked by anger today! Do not be afraid of hurting other people’s feelings. You would be doing yourself and others a disservice by not revealing the true scope of your emotions. The other parties involved may not have all the facts necessary to make the most educated decision. Aid in this process by revealing your perspective!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might feel a great deal of physical power on a day like today! If someone asks you to come help move a couch, you are likely to be able to pick up the whole thing by yourself. Do not sell yourself short. You have more internal strength than you reveal to others. There is no need to hide it any longer. Feel free to make use of this great power you possess!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The ship is headed out, so you would better hop on board! People are not apt to be too sympathetic to your emotional sob story today, so keep it under wraps. Whining will get you kicked off the boat altogether. Today’s energy is teaching you to toughen up. Do not take it personally. Realize there are important lessons we all need to learn. One of them is to know when to be silent!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You will want to jump into action today! Feel free to order others around for a change and delegate. An aggressive approach is exactly what is called for, and you have the ability to deliver the goods. Trying to do everything yourself may seem like a great idea at first, but you are better off enlisting help so others can feel involved and you can concentrate on doing a better job on fewer tasks!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Guard your heart today, for it is a prime target of the abrasive words flying around. Your sensitive nature feels alone and vulnerable in this harsh atmosphere, so you might be better off just staying in bed. If you decide to go out, make sure to bring your arsenal. Use your sensitivity to your advantage. Scope out your weaknesses so you are able to use your energy most efficiently!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – We need to have more people like you in places of power, Aquarius! And do not feel like it is out of the question. Today’s astrological weather is helping you find the confidence and physical strength you need to boost your leadership abilities. This is the time to take control of the situation. You can do it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Sticks and stones may break your bones, but names will never hurt you! The problem with the energy today is there may be some sticks and stones tossed in your direction. Be on the lookout for such objects. There are powerful forces operating that are charged with emotional aggression. War may break out if you are not careful. Try to maintain the peace!