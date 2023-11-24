Today in High Prairie: November 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 25, 2023

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 25, 2023

1566 – John Heminges, Edited Shakespeare’s Folio

1787 – Franz Xaver Gruber, Silent Night Author

1835 – Andrew Carnegie, Steel Tycoon

1844 – Karl Benz, German Auto Designer

1880 – Leonard S, Woolf, Husband of Virginia Woolf

1899 – William R. Burnett, Little Caesar Author

1902 – Eddie Shore, Boston Bruin

1914 – Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankee

1915 – Augusto Pinochet, Chilean Dictator

1920 – Ricardo Montalbán, Star Trek II Actor

1920 – Noel Neill, Adventures of Superman Actor

1929 – Jack Hogan, Adam 12 Actor

1933 – Rene Enriquez, Hill Street Blues Actor

1940 – Percy Sledge, Soul Singer

1947 – John Larroquette, Night Court Actor

1952 – Ernest Harden Jr., The Jeffersons Actor

1960 – Amy Grant, Gospel/Rock Singer

1968 – Jory Husain, Head of the Class Actor

1969 – Jillian Hennessy, Law & Order Actress

1971 – Christina Applegate, Married With Children Actress

1972 – Alessandro Michele, Gucci Fashion Designer

1986 – Katie Cassidy, American Singer/Actress

This Day in Local History – November 25, 2023

Nov. 25, 1915: The Grouard News ceases publication after 3 1/2 years in business. Editor/publisher Roy S. Burns cites financial hardships as the reason and says when times are better he might reopen. He writes, “…we were most loyally supported, and even right to the finish, a few (advertisers) have stuck, even knowing their advertising was giving them scant returns.” The price of a single copy of the Grouard News was five cents, a year’s subscription $2. Ironically, on page 3 an ad asks patrons to “subscribe to the News.”

Nov. 25, 1940: The McLennan School District No. 48 is formed reaching from Joussard to Girouxville.

Nov. 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that town council meets with Stanley Association about concerns over the new water treatment pant. As a whole, council felt the colour of the water had not cleared to the extent expected.

Nov. 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Paulette Lenczyk competes in the Camrose Lutheran College Queen contest. Elaine Bergman wins.

Nov. 25, 1970: The High Prairie Regals introduce the “Kid Line” featuring Peavine brothers Arnold, Rodney and Terry Gauchier.

Nov. 25, 1970: High Prairie town council begins the process of introducing a new bylaw to limit the use of snowmobiles in town between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Nov. 25, 1971: Peace River defeats visiting High Prairie 8-2 to open the NPHL season.

Nov. 25, 1972: Bruce Mungall, Alton Berg and Tom Iannone score first period goals as the High Prairie Regals win their home opener 5-2 over the Manning Comets.

Nov. 25, 1974: Larry Shaben wins the Lesser Slave Lake PC nomination in Kinuso. Over 1,000 attend the nomination meeting.

Nov. 25, 1985: Martin and Lynn Herben open Lyn-Mar Travel in the Realty World Building.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace News reports Mohawk has a new manager, Merle May, and undergoes extensive renovations.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace news reports construction of 26 new units at the Raven Inn is proceeding well.

Nov. 25, 1987: High Prairie Elementary School requests High Prairie town council to have an ice rink constructed at the school. The matter is referred to the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Nov. 25, 1988: The Whitefish Lake Indian Band and federal negotiators reach a settlement on a land claim that would see the band receive 5,500 acres and $19 million.

Nov. 25, 1989: Eight different players score as the visiting High Prairie Regals blast Grimshaw 9-1.

Nov. 25, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s volleyball team wins only one of four matches at zones in Grande Prairie.

Nov. 25, 1991: Alvin Garret Hupie, 19, and Melodie Rae Laderoute, 13, both of Grouard, die in an accident two kilometres east of Enilda.

Nov. 25, 1992: South Peace News reports Belle Beauty sets up shop beside Leonarda’s Beauty Salon.

Nov. 25, 1992: HPSD reveals plans for the expansion of the gym at E.W. Pratt High School adding the project will go to tender early in the new year.

Nov. 25, 1996: Barry’s Restaurant and the Rose Garden Dining Lounge open.

Nov. 25, 1998: South Peace News reports I&P Automotive Mechanical Services opens.

Nov. 25, 2000: A 12-month-old baby dies at the High Prairie Hospital. The baby became ill at home and passed away. Police release no other details.

Nov. 25, 2000: The Lakeland Eagles score eight third period goals to break a 5-5 tie and defeat the visiting Fairview Kings 13-5.

Nov. 25, 2005: Over 1,000 people attend High Prairie Light-up ceremonies. The event also features the first-ever Santa Claus Parade, the dream of South Peace News employee Anne Bankey.

Nov. 25, 2006: A power outage at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre causes the basement to flood, where all the water recycling equipment is located. Recreation director Paul Cowell says the basement is submerged in 12 feet of water.

Nov. 25, 2006: Travis Cunningham scores his historic 500th NPHL goal in a game in Valleyview against the Jets. Junior Anderson records the lone assist.

Nov. 25, 2006: The Lakeland Eagles suffer their worst defeat in franchise history as they lose 19-0 at Fort St. John.

Nov. 25-26, 2006: The High Prairie Lions Club raises just over $10,000 at its annual Radio/TV Auction.

Nov. 25, 2007: The annual Lions TV/Radio Auction raises about $13,000. Money raised will be forwarded to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council and the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder group.

Nov. 25, 2009: Gift Lake’s Pauline Flett starts a Chemo Bank to help people financially who are suffering from cancer in her community.

Nov. 25, 2010: The Harlem Crowns visit Kinuso School and bring their message of substance abuse and making healthy decisions.

Nov. 25, 2010: Jay Anderson scores twice but it’s Lance Gauchier who scores the eventual game-winner as the High Prairie Regals win 5-3 at Falher.

Nov. 25, 2011: Over 1,000 attend High Prairie Light-Up and the 7th annual Santa Claus Parade.

Nov. 25, 2015: South Peace News features several pages and stories on Samantha Stokes’ rise to the Miss Rodeo Canada title.

Nov. 25-27, 2015: The E.W. Pratt Men’s volleyball team places fourth at Provincials in Okotoks. The team is undefeated in round-robin play but lose the semi-final 25-18, 25-21 to Calgary Christian.

Nov. 25, 2016: The largest Santa Claus Parade ever in High Prairie kicks off festivities at High Prairie Light-Up. Necole Screpnek wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce promotion.

Nov. 25, 2017: The visiting Fort St. John Flyers defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-1. The Flyers have never lost in High Prairie during their NPHL existence.

Nov. 25, 2018: Pat Rehn wins the United Conservative Party nomination for Lesser Slave Lake. Numbers are not announced, but Rehn wins decisively as a second vote is not required.

Nov. 25, 2018: Cassidy Hannah Davies-Hunt passes away at the age of 10 years after battling a long illness. Her brave effort in battling her disease was an inspiration to all.

Nov. 25, 2019: A High Prairie youth court judge bans a boy, 17, from being in High Prairie after he pleads guilty to 13 crimes.

This Day in World History – November 25, 2023

1491 – The siege of Granada, last Moorish stronghold in Spain, begins.

1667 – Deadly earthquake rocks the Caucasus, killing 80,000 people.

1715 – First English patent granted for processing corn.

1792 – Benjamin Banneker first publishes his Farmer’s Almanac.

1817 – First sword swallower in US performs.

1839 – Cyclone slams southeastern India: estimated 300,000 die.

1867 – Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel patents dynamite.

1884 – John B. Meyenberg patents evaporated milk.

1897 – Spain grants Puerto Rico autonomy.

1905 – Telimco advertises for a radio set, cost is $7.50.

1912 – Socialist International rejects that world war is coming.

1922 – Crown Prince Hirohito becomes Regent of Japan.

1930 – Ito, Japan records 690 earthquake shocks in 1 day.

1940 – Woody Woodpecker debuts.

1940 – First flight of the de Havilland Mosquito.

1947 – New Zealand becomes a dominion.

1949 – “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” appears on music charts.

1950 – UN gives Eritrea to Ethiopia.

1953 – Earthquake and tsunami strike Honshu, Japan.

1960 – “Amos ‘n’ Andy” makes its last broadcast on CBS-Radio.

1960 – CBS-Radio ends last four radio soap operas.

1967 – Puerto Rico placed on Atlantic Standard Time.

1973 – Bloodless military coup ousts Greek President George Papadopoulos.

1973 – US cuts maximum speed limit cut to 55 mph.

1977 – David Steed balances stationary on a bike for 9:15.00 seconds.

1979 – Pat Summerall and John Madden broadcast game together for first time.

1983 – Soyuz T-9 returns to Earth, 149 days after takeoff.

1988 – Convention on exploitation of Antarctic mineral resources signed.

1988 – Widespread earthquake hits NE USA & Canada, no damage reported.

1990 – Lech Walesa wins Poland’s first popular election.

1996 – After 24 years, Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade, ends.

2009 – Storm brings three years worth of rain in four hours in Saudi Arabia.

2017 – Longest known frozen embryo to be successfully born: 24 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you may receive some interesting news. It could come in the form of a call or email and will be from someone close to you. Whatever the news, it may spur you to action, necessitating lots of errands and pulling a project together quickly. You are happy, energetic, and certainly up to the task!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some good news on the financial front could open a world of possibilities today. Perhaps you will decide to spend some money sprucing up your home. Or maybe this is the financial cushion you need to start your business. You are energetic and enthusiastic about your new ventures, but make sure to pace yourself for the long haul.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is bound to be an exciting day. Certainly it will be busy! You are in the mood to do something different, as your sense of adventure is heightened. Why not invite some friends to go out with you this afternoon? You could catch a movie or go for a walk through the park. You are sure to enjoy the change of pace.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Keep your wits about you today. You could be privy to some important information. You might get a good investment lead or a hot tip on the stock market. Even though it seems that your finances are about to take a marked upturn, do not plunge rashly into anything. Haste makes waste!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Friends are an important part of your life. As you get older you will find they become even more so. Today you may enlarge your circle of friends by one or many. Perhaps you will join a group with similar interests to yours. Perhaps you will be introduced to someone with whom you feel an immediate connection. Whatever it is, this person or persons will greatly enrich your life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are feeling conflicting emotions today. It is possible you enjoy your activities but feel that you are not good enough to stick with one in particular. What you have is a confidence problem, not a competence problem. You may have an experience today that shows you just how competent and intelligent you are. Seize any opportunity presented to you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Pursue the topics that interest you. No matter how esoteric or strange, give yourself the luxury of following an interest that could turn into a passion. It is possible your studies will lead you to join a group of like-minded people. Some of them may become lifelong friends.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Answer your phone and open all mail today, because money may come your way from an unexpected source. This could be a real windfall that utterly changes your life. With this money you could start a business or give your family some advantages you never dreamed you could afford. It is bound to be a great day.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Travel to distant lands is a possibility. While you are ready for a change, do not jump at the first opportunity that comes along. What you are being offered is a long-term commitment, if not a lifelong one. Think twice before you say yes. However, even if you do say yes, you will not regret your decision.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Expect to get some fabulous news today. You will finally get your due. It may be a promotion, raise, challenging new project, or some combination of these. You could also receive good news in the romance department. You have certainly made the effort, some of it superhuman. Now you will be rewarded. Accept with your usual aplomb and style any gifts the day brings.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is time to brush up on your computer skills. Technology is here to stay, so you might as well embrace it rather than resist. Your mind is eager to absorb new information. This means you can learn the more intricate aspects of computer technology. Once you do, you will enjoy browsing websites, shopping online, and emailing your friends near and far.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your home life may be hopping today. Visitors will stop by unexpectedly, houseguests will move in or out, or workmen will swarm the place doing repairs. It is a bit chaotic to be sure, but also somewhat exciting to have so many people in your home. Just because the day is hectic does not mean that it will not be satisfying and fun.