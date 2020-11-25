Today in High Prairie – November 26, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 26, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 26, 2020

Jodi Sware

Ryan Zahacy

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – November 26, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 26

1607 – John Harvard, Harvard University Founder

1754 – Georg Forster, Voyage Round the World Author

1853 – Bat Masterson, Wild West Gunfighter

1876 – Willis Carrier, Air Conditioning Developer

1895 – Bertil Lindblad, Milky Way Rotation Theory

1895 – William Wilson, AA Co-Founder

1899 – Bruno Hauptmann, Charles Lindbergh Kidnapper

1902 – Alberto Morin, Rio Grande Actor

1910 – Cyril Cusack, Day of the Jackal Actor

1922 – Charles M. Schulz, Peanuts Cartoonist

1927 – John Carter, Scarface Actor

1927 – Ernie Coombs, CBC’s “Mr. Dressup”

1938 – Rich Little, Impressionist/Actor

1939 – Tina Turner, Private Dancer Singer

1942 – Olivia Cole, Roots Actress

1944 – Jean Terrell, Supremes Rocker

1945 – John McVie, Fleetwood Mac Bassist

1980 – Jessica Quinn, Dr. Quinn Actress

1983 – Chris Hughes, Facebook Co-Founder

This Day in Local History – November 26

Nov. 26, 1912: The Peace River and Great Western Railway Company promises it will build a short line railway into Grouard.

Nov. 26, 1933: Fire destroys the hospital, laundry, milk house and schools in Grouard. The same year, the Hudson’s Bay store burns and is not rebuilt.

Nov. 26, 1962: Alberta Minister of Lands and Forests, Norman Willmore, comes to High Prairie and officially opens the new $110,000 water treatment plant.

Nov. 26, 1962: The High Prairie Hockey Association is formed with Ike Lawrence as chairman and Terry Anderson as general chairman.

Nov. 26, 1969: South Peace News reports that Del Bacon is president of the High Prairie Optimist Club.

Nov. 26, 1980: A $1.139 million contract is awarded to an Edmonton firm for base course on Highway 749, or the North Road.

Nov. 26, 1989: The official dedication occurs of the newly-constructed Church of the Nazarene in High Prairie.

Nov. 26, 1992: SAAN celebrates its store’s 4,000 square foot expansion with a grand opening.

Nov. 26, 1992: St. Mark’s Anglicans celebrate the $150,000 addition to their church.

Nov. 26, 1996: A proposal by HPSD to eliminate Grades 7-12 at Kinuso School dies.

Nov. 26, 1997: The M.D. of Big Lakes commits $100,000 to the proposed Performing Arts Centre at St. Andrew’s School. It is never built.

Nov. 26, 2001: HPSD refuses to allow bank machines in its schools.

Nov. 26, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Sam Stout dies at the age of 98 years. A strongly religious man known for a tough work ethic, he was one of the area’s more colourful characters.

Nov. 26, 2011: The hometown Spirit River Rangers hand the High Prairie Regals their worst defeat in history 31-1 in Spirit River. The Regals send only seven skaters and the Rangers showed no mercy. Jordan Hack scores 11 goals in the win.

Nov. 26, 2011: Robert Goulet wins Male Elder-of-the-Year and Lily Freeborn Female Elder-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre Elders Banquet.

Nov. 26, 2011: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and decides to dissolve, due to dwindling revenues. A decision is made to sell all equipment it possesses.

Nov. 26, 2014: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council buys the former House of Furniture building.

Nov. 26, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to buy half the administration building they share with HPSD for $376,750 plus GST.

This Day in World History – November 26

1716 – 1st lion exhibited in America in Boston.

1778 – Captain James Cook 1st European to visit Hawaii.

1789 – 1st national Thanksgiving in America.

1865 – “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll is published.

1867 – Refrigerated railroad car patented.

1917 – NHL forms with 5 teams participating.

1917 – The new government of Russia offers an armistice to Germany.

1922 – Howard Carter opens Tut’s virtually intact tomb in Egypt.

1924 – Mongolian People’s Republic proclaimed.

1940 – Nazi Germany began walling off the Jewish Ghetto in Warsaw.

1941 – Japanese naval carrier force leaves base toward Pearl Harbor.

1942 – “Casablanca” starring Humphrey Bogart premieres.

1948 – 1st polaroid camera sold for $89.75.

1950 – China enters Korean conflict, sends troops across Yalu River.

1952 – 1st 3D feature film “Bwana Devil” premieres.

1956 – “The Price Is Right” debuts on NBC-TV.

1962 – Fab Four have their first recording session under name The Beatles.

1966 – 1st major tidal power plant opens in France.

1976 – Sex Pistols release their debut single “Anarchy In The UK”.

1979 – Int’l Olympic Committee votes to readmit China after 21 years.

1983 – World’s greatest robbery; 26 million pounds stolen in England.

1985 – Random House buys Richard Nixon’s memoires for $3 million.

1990 – Matsushita purchases MCA for $6.6 billion.

1990 – Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev tells Iraq to get out of Kuwait.

2000 – B.C. Lions win Grey Cup; 1st team with losing record to win.

2003 – Supersonic airplane the Concorde makes last flight.

2012 – Cost of Hurricane Sandy to New York estimated at $32 billion.

2018 – NASA’s InSight mission lands on Mars after a 7-month voyage.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 26, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Devote the day to your children or partner. You may protest it’s too hard to find the time to give them the attention they deserve. You don’t have time for yourself, much less anyone else. In any case, you will probably feel torn between what is expected of you and what you feel you can realistically give. If you want to dispel the inner tension, take care in the choices you make in the next few weeks.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A friend or family member is slowly poisoning your relationship. A misunderstanding between the two of you will ultimately prove beneficial in the long run. Why? It makes you realize how uncomfortable you are with vague, ill-defined relationships. Today would be a good day to write a letter to the person in question. You’re likely to find the results gratifying.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’ve been a social butterfly lately! The sociable phase you’re currently in demands a great deal of energy. You’re attracted to some of your new acquaintances but irritated by others. One in particular causes you real anxiety today. You have two choices. Either abandon your new group of friends entirely or expel the person who’s causing you trouble.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your thin skin feels even thinner than usual today. If you happen to witness a violent outburst in the street, at work, or on TV, you suddenly become aware of your vulnerability. Don’t let it frighten you into hiding. As one of the few remaining guardians of the world’s dwindling reserves of kindness, you have a responsibility.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – People sometimes say you’re a little aggressive in your approach. But today you feel a little tired of leading the charge on the battlefield. You can learn a lot from your friends who can teach you to think of things in relative terms without allowing yourself to become emotionally involved in every situation. Try to relax for a change!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be a bit oversensitive today. It’s possible you will be irritable and conflicted as you begin to suspect that long-term projects may not be finished. The time has come to take stock. There is likely a good reason you’ve been unable to complete that project you undertook several months ago. Advice from others should steer you in the right direction.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There’s no point in trying to make sense of today. Much of what happens occurs on an unconscious level and defies any rational explanation. You may have had a dream last night worthy of professional interpretation. If you can bear turning off your intellect, this could be a very profitable day for you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a confusing period for all of us. But no doubt you’ve noticed this. In such circumstances, some people become more rigid than ever because they resist dramatic change. They try to hold on to tradition. Your Aquarius sensitivity makes you very receptive to the past, but current conditions should inspire you to let go of some of your convictions.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – What do you have to lose? The planets are shaking you in the hopes of ridding you of your old objectives to make way for new growth. You feel doubt where once there was only certainty. When you consider the worst that can happen, it may help you to realize what you’re clinging to really isn’t all that important. It’s time to let go and begin anew.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You aren’t the only one who can solve your problems. Trust there are others who are capable of understanding. Those who want to help you are motivated only by love, with no ulterior motives. It’s in your nature to be skeptical, but these people do exist. And guess what? You could communicate with one of them today!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you noticed how delays seem to occur more often? Today will be no exception. Something you’ve been waiting for has been delayed yet again. It may be that the order form got lost or that there was some unforeseeable delay in sending it to you. Even with your mild-mannered Taurus temperament, you’re beginning to be a little irked! Sit tight. All will be resolved shortly.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Get outside and get moving! If you can manage to take the day off, this would be a good time to release some energy. You used to enjoy competition when you were little. Remember how exhilarating it was to be the first to the top of the hill? You will find your life greatly enriched if you could find a way to rekindle similar feelings.