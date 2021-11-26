Today in High Prairie: November 26, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 26, 2021

4-9:30 pm. – Marigold Light-Up Market at HP Legion Hall. To book a table, call Brogan at [780] 523-4588.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 26, 2021

Jodi Sware

Ryan Zahacy

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 26, 2021

Veronica Karpa

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 26, 2021

1607 – John Harvard, Harvard University Founder

1853 – Bat Masterson, Wild West Gunfighter

1876 – Willis Carrier, Air Conditioning Developer

1895 – Bertil Lindblad, Milky Way Rotation Theory

1895 – William Wilson, AA Co-Founder

1922 – Charles M. Schulz, Peanuts Cartoonist

1927 – John Carter, Scarface Actor

1938 – Ernie Coombs, CBC’s “Mr. Dressup”

1938 – Rich Little, Impressionist/Actor

1939 – Tina Tuner, Private Dancer Singer

1942 – Olivia Cole, Roots Actress

1944 – Jean Terrell, Supremes Rocker

1945 – John McVie, Fleetwood Mac Bassist

1980 – Jessica Quinn, Dr. Quinn Actress

1983 – Chris Hughes, Facebook Co-Founder

This Day in Local History – November 26, 2021

Nov. 26, 1912: The Peace River and Great Western Railway Company promises it will build a short line railway into Grouard.

Nov. 26, 1933: Fire destroys the hospital, laundry, milk house and schools in Grouard. The same year, the Hudson’s Bay store burns and is not rebuilt.

Nov. 26, 1962: Alberta Minister of Lands and Forests, Norman Willmore, comes to High Prairie and officially opens the new $110,000 water treatment plant.

Nov. 26, 1962: The High Prairie Hockey Association is formed with Ike Lawrence as chairman and Terry Anderson as general chairman.

Nov. 26, 1969: A meeting is held in Fairview to try to locate a rapeseed crushing plant somewhere in the Peace Country. The plant is eventually built at Sexsmith despite efforts from High Prairie.

Nov. 26, 1971: The Alberta Crimes Compensation Board awards John Courtrie, of Gift Lake, $2,370 as a result of injuries sustained Feb. 4.

Nov. 26, 1972: Rod Berg records five points as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 9-3.

Nov. 26, 1980: A $1.139 million contract is awarded to an Edmonton firm for base course on Highway 749, or the North Road.

Nov. 26, 1983: Rick Dumont scores twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 7-3 win over the Manning Comets.

Nov. 26, 1986: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz is shocked to hear the proposed High Prairie Provincial Building is placed on hold.

Nov. 26, 1989: The official dedication occurs of the newly-constructed Church of the Nazarene in High Prairie.

Nov. 26, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores a first period hat trick as the hometown High Prairie Regals clobber the Valleyview Jets 14-4.

Nov. 26, 1992: SAAN celebrates its store’s 4,000 square foot expansion with a grand opening.

Nov. 26, 1992: St. Mark’s Anglicans celebrate the $150,000 addition to their church.

Nov. 26, 1992: John Rose scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals blast Falher 14-2.

Nov. 26, 1994: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose in the quarter-finals at provincials in Sundre to Calgary Christian 15-13, 15-8.

Nov. 26, 1996: A proposal by HPSD to eliminate Grades 7-12 at Kinuso School dies.

Nov. 26, 1997: The M.D. of Big Lakes commits $100,000 to the proposed Performing Arts Centre at St. Andrew’s School. It is never built.

Nov. 26, 2000: The annual High Prairie Lions Radio Auction nets over $16,000.

Nov. 26, 2001: HPSD considers purchasing the old High Prairie Day Care Building.

Nov. 26, 2001: HPSD refuses to allow bank machines in its schools.

Nov. 26, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Sam Stout dies at the age of 98 years. A strongly religious man known for a tough work ethic, he was one of the area’s more colourful characters.

Nov. 26, 2008: Alberta Premier Ed Stelmach promises an extra $10 million for the new High Prairie Hospital after being questioned by Liberal Leader Kevin Taft in the Alberta Legislature.

Nov. 26, 2009: The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter receives a donation of $10,725.52 thanks to the efforts of Darlene Lightning-Mattson and Edna Willier, who volunteered at the Alberta Ladies Petroleum Classic Golf Tournament in Beaumont, AB Sept. 11.

Nov. 26, 2010: The High Prairie Regals score seven straight goals over the second and third periods to defeat the visiting Fairview Kings 11-6 and even their record at 4-4. Al Anderson scores twice and adds three assists in the win.

Nov. 26, 2011: The hometown Spirit River Rangers hand the High Prairie Regals their worst defeat in history 31-1 in Spirit River. The Regals send only seven skaters and the Rangers showed no mercy. Jordan Hack scores 11 goals in the win.

Nov. 26, 2011: Robert Goulet wins Male Elder-of-the-Year and Lily Freeborn Female Elder-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre Elders Banquet.

Nov. 26, 2011: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and decides to dissolve, due to dwindling revenues. A decision is made to sell all equipment it possesses.

Nov. 26, 2014: South Peace News features the three women who are integral in the Festival of Trees success: Tammy Fung, Fran McNaught and Shirl Redmond.

Nov. 26, 2014: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council buys the former House of Furniture building.

Nov. 26, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to buy half the administration building they share with HPSD for $376,750 plus GST.

This Day in World History – November 26, 2021

43 BC – Alliance of Caesar Augustus and Mark Antony formed.

1688 – French King Louis XIV declares war on Netherlands.

1716 – First lion exhibited in America in Boston.

1778 – Captain James Cook first European to visit Hawaii.

1789 – First national Thanksgiving in America.

1865 – “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll is published.

1867 – Refrigerated railroad car patented.

1917 – NHL forms with 5 teams participating.

1917 – The new government of Russia offers an armistice to Germany.

1922 – Howard Carter opens King Tut’s virtually intact tomb in Egypt.

1924 – Mongolian People’s Republic proclaimed.

1940 – Nazi Germany began walling off the Jewish Ghetto in Warsaw.

1942 – “Casablanca” starring Humphrey Bogart premieres.

1948 – First polaroid camera sold for $89.75.

1950 – China enters Korean conflict, sends troops across Yalu River.

1952 – First 3D feature film “Bwana Devil” premieres.

1956 – “The Price Is Right” debuts on NBC-TV.

1962 – Fab Four have their first recording session under name The Beatles.

1965 – France launches first satellite.

1966 – First major tidal power plant opens in France.

1979 – International Olympic Committee votes to readmit China after 21 years.

1983 – World’s greatest robbery; 26 million pounds stolen in England.

1984 – US & Iraq re-establish diplomatic relations.

1985 – Random House buys Richard Nixon’s memoires for $3 million.

1990 – Matsushita purchases MCA for $6.6 billion.

2000 – B.C. Lions win Grey Cup; first team with losing record to win.

2003 – India accepts Pakistan’s offer of a ceasefire in Kashmir.

2003 – Supersonic airplane the Concorde makes last flight.

2012 – Cost of Hurricane Sandy to New York estimated at $32 billion.

2018 – NASA’s InSight mission lands on Mars after a 7-month voyage.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 26, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Someone you know well could be saying one thing to you while your intuition tells you another. Your friend is probably troubled by something embarrassing. Do not press for information. It will come out in good time. If you want to help, distract your friend by taking him or her out to dinner or a movie. This should take your minds off the trouble for a while.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A female friend may seem to be upset with you and might not admit it. If you ask what is wrong, she will probably say, “Nothing!” Use your intuition to deduce what is bothering her and then try to make it up to her in some way. You might want to reevaluate your friendship. She may be too uncommunicative. The term “acquaintance” might suit her better than “friend”.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Emotions might run high with today’s astral energies. Your friends may be snapping at each other and even getting into quarrels. Stay out of it! It is best to concentrate on getting the problem taken care of and take away the reason for the tension rather than try to control it. Hang in there!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some people with whom you spend a lot of time could get into a debate over spiritual or metaphysical concepts. This could make you and everyone else very uncomfortable. This is not the time to try to mediate. Both parties involved are too attached to their points of view. It is best just to nip it in the bud and ask them not to discuss it now. Change the subject!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Disagreements and hot tempers could hinder the completion of an important project. There may be a detail to the plan that some people just can not agree on. It is best to attempt to rework it rather than try to bring everyone around to the current point of view. Everyone is too tense to listen to reason. Instead, hear what they have to say and act accordingly. Remain objective!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might have gotten home later last night than is good for you, and you may feel a little tired and dragged out. Take your vitamins and do not use coffee as a stimulant. Take a brisk walk to clear your head and get the endorphins going. It will lift your spirits. This will enable you to function as sharply as you normally do. Watch out that those late nights do not become a habit!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your emotions may cloud your intuition today. You might not pick up on the thoughts and feelings of others the way you normally do, and you could feel at a disadvantage. This is only a temporary condition. Today you will just have to rely on logic. This could be helpful in the end. Intuition is at its most useful when it is combined with intellect.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might feel especially passionate and desirous of some time alone with your significant other. However, your partner may be detained by other responsibilities or might not be in the mood. This could be frustrating, but do not get angry. You are not being rejected, although it might seem that way. Make a date for tomorrow. Better late than never!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your significant other may be expected at your house tonight but not show up, and may not even communicate with you. This might cause you to be understandably worried. Do not make yourself crazy. All signs are your partner is OK. Traffic is the likeliest culprit keeping the two of you apart. Your friend may show up a lot later than expected.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Someone you need to contact for information may be temporarily unavailable. You might have to try to find whatever you need somewhere else. This could be difficult. You could go in circles as you are referred to someone who refers you back to the person you can not reach. You might have to put off this problem and work on something else.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are probably doing better financially than you have for a long time, but you still might not have reached some of the monetary goals you have set. This could be on your mind today. If you are not careful, you could work yourself into a frenzy. It might be more productive to calmly find a way to progress more quickly. You can do it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your parents or another couple close to you may be quarreling, and you might be expected to take sides. Do not do it! It is better to stand aside and let them work it out for themselves while reminding them that you care for them both. The best you can do under these circumstances is try to help mediate a compromise, but finding a win/win situation could be hard.