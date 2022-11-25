Today in High Prairie: November 26, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 26, 2022

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Expo & Santa Day at Centre Chevaliers in Falher.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 26, 2022

1607 – John Harvard, Harvard University Founder

1754 – Georg Forster, Voyage Round the World Author

1853 – Bat Masterson, Wild West Gunfighter

1876 – Willis Carrier, Air Conditioning Developer

1895 – Bertil Lindblad, Milky Way Rotation Theory

1895 – William Wilson, AA Co-Founder

1899 – Bruno Hauptmann, Charles Lindbergh Kidnapper

1902 – Alberto Morin, Rio Grande Actor

1910 – Cyril Cusack, Day of the Jackal Actor

1922 – Charles M. Schulz, Peanuts Cartoonist

1927 – John Carter, Scarface Actor

1927 – Ernie Coombs, CBS’s “Mr. Dressup”

1938 – Rich Little, Impressionist/Actor

1939 – Tina Tuner, Private Dancer Singer

1942 – Olivia Cole, Roots Actress

1944 – Jean Terrell, Supremes Rocker

1945 – John McVie, Fleetwood Mac Bassist

1980 – Jessica Quinn, Dr. Quinn Actress

1983 – Chris Hughes, Facebook Co-Founder

This Day in Local History – November 26, 2022

Nov. 26, 1912: The Peace River and Great Western Railway Company promises it will build a short line railway into Grouard.

Nov. 26, 1933: Fire destroys the hospital, laundry, milk house and schools in Grouard. The same year, the Hudson’s Bay store burns and is not rebuilt.

Nov. 26, 1962: Alberta Minister of Lands and Forests, Norman Willmore, comes to High Prairie and officially opens the new $110,000 water treatment plant.

Nov. 26, 1962: The High Prairie Hockey Association is formed with Ike Lawrence as chairman and Terry Anderson as general chairman.

Nov. 26, 1962: Jean Popel is elected president of the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

Nov. 26: 1967: Lyle Fjeld is injured in an accident at the south entrance of Valleyview. Also injured is the 1959 Pontiac’s owner, Dale Whittaker, and passenger Terry Robinson.

Nov. 26, 1969: A meeting is held in Fairview to try to locate a rapeseed crushing plant somewhere in the Peace Country. The plant is eventually built at Sexsmith despite efforts from High Prairie.

Nov. 26, 1969: South Peace News reports that Del Bacon is president of the High Prairie Optimist Club.

Nov. 26, 1971: The Alberta Crimes Compensation Board awards John Courtrie, of Gift Lake, $2,370 as a result of injuries sustained Feb. 4.

Nov. 26, 1972: Rod Berg records five points as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 9-3.

Nov. 26, 1977: The High Prairie Regals win their home opener 5-3 over the Falher Pirates.

Nov. 26, 1980: A $1.139 million contract is awarded to an Edmonton firm for base course on Highway 749, or the North Road.

Nov. 26, 1983: Rick Dumont scores twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 7-3 win over the Manning Comets.

Nov. 26, 1986: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz is shocked to hear the proposed High Prairie Provincial Building is placed on hold.

Nov. 26, 1988: Brent Vreeling scores the game-winner as the visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5.

Nov. 26, 1989: The official dedication occurs of the newly-constructed Church of the Nazarene in High Prairie.

Nov. 26, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores a first period hat trick as the hometown High Prairie Regals clobber the Valleyview Jets 14-4.

Nov. 26, 1992: SAAN celebrates its store’s 4,000 square foot expansion in High Prairie with a grand opening.

Nov. 26, 1992: High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglicans celebrate the $150,000 addition to their church.

Nov. 26, 1992: John Rose scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals blast Falher 14-2.

Nov. 26, 1996: A proposal by HPSD to eliminate Grades 7-12 at Kinuso School dies.

Nov. 26, 1997: The M.D. of Big Lakes commits $100,000 to the proposed Performing Arts Centre at St. Andrew’s School. It is never built.

Nov. 26, 2000: The annual High Prairie Lions Radio Auction nets over $16,000.

Nov. 26, 2001: Four people are taken to hospital following an accident at the East Prairie River bridge. The first vehicle loses control on the slippery road and is struck by another.

Nov. 26, 2001: HPSD considers purchasing the old High Prairie Day Care Building.

Nov. 26, 2001: HPSD refuses to allow bank machines in its schools.

Nov. 26, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Sam Stout dies at the age of 98 years. A strongly religious man known for a tough work ethic, he was one of the area’s more colourful characters.

Nov. 26, 2008: South Peace News publishes a letter from High Prairie Elementary School Grade 6 teacher Brenda Coulombe, who challenges other schools to sponsor a plaque in the Royal Canadian Legion’s Fallen Heroes project.

Nov. 26, 2008: Alberta Premier Ed Stelmach promises an extra $10 million for the new High Prairie Hospital after being questioned by Liberal Leader Kevin Taft in the Alberta Legislature.

Nov. 26, 2009: East Prairie residents and students at Hillview School participate in the March Against Violence.

Nov. 26, 2009: High Prairie’s Anita Fisher wins a Yard Man lawnmower from POPS Home Hardware in the Ultimate Backyard Makeover Contest. Fisher is one of 12 winners from across Canada.

Nov. 26, 2009: The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter receives a donation of $10,725.52 thanks to the efforts of Darlene Lightning-Mattson and Edna Willier, who volunteered at the Alberta Ladies Petroleum Classic Golf Tournament in Beaumont, AB Sept. 11.

Nov. 26, 2010: Over 1,000 people attend the Light-Up celebration in High Prairie. Lesser Slave Lake MLA congratulates High Prairie Beautification Committee chair Alicia Boisson for a job well done.

Nov. 26, 2010: The High Prairie Regals score seven straight goals over the second and third periods to defeat the visiting Fairview Kings 11-6 and even their record at 4-4. Al Anderson scores twice and adds three assists in the win.

Nov. 26, 2011: The hometown Spirit River Rangers hand the High Prairie Regals their worst defeat in history 31-1 in Spirit River. The Regals send only seven skaters and the Rangers showed no mercy. Jordan Hack scores 11 goals in the win.

Nov. 26, 2011: Robert Goulet wins Male Elder-of-the-Year and Lily Freeborn Female Elder-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre Elders Banquet.

Nov. 26, 2011: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and decides to dissolve, due to dwindling revenues. A decision is made to sell all equipment it possesses.

Nov. 26, 2014: South Peace News features the three women who are integral in the Festival of Trees success: Tammy Fung, Fran McNaught and Shirl Redmond.

Nov. 26, 2014: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council buys the former House of Furniture building.

Nov. 26, 2014: The High Prairie and District Food Bank receives $3,003.60 from town council, as per their agreement to rent land they own to farmer David Zabolotniuk.

Nov. 26, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to buy half the administration building they share with HPSD for $376,750 plus GST.

Nov. 26, 2015: The High Prairie Regals drop to 0-6 after a 4-2 home ice loss to the Manning Comets.

This Day in World History – November 26, 2022

43 BC – Alliance of Caesar Augustus and Mark Antony formed.

1688 – French King Louis XIV declares war on Netherlands.

1716 – First lion exhibited in America in Boston.

1778 – Captain James Cook is first European to visit Hawaii.

1789 – First national Thanksgiving in America.

1835 – HMS Beagle leaves Tahiti for New Zealand.

1865 – “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll is published.

1867 – Refrigerated railroad car patented.

1917 – NHL forms with five teams participating.

1917 – The new government of Russia offers an armistice to Germany.

1922 – Howard Carter opens Tut’s virtually intact tomb in Egypt.

1924 – Mongolian People’s Republic proclaimed.

1940 – Nazi Germany began walling off the Jewish Ghetto in Warsaw.

1941 – Japanese naval carrier force leaves base toward Pearl Harbor.

1942 – “Casablanca” starring Humphrey Bogart premieres.

1943 – Last Judy Garland-Mickey Rooney movie “Girl Crazy” released.

1948 – First polaroid camera sold for $89.75.

1950 – China enters Korean conflict, sends troops across Yalu River.

1952 – First 3D feature film “Bwana Devil” premieres.

1956 – “The Price Is Right” debuts on NBC-TV.

1962 – Fab Four have their first recording session under name The Beatles.

1965 – France launches first satellite.

1966 – First major tidal power plant opens in France.

1969 – Cream’s final concert.

1976 – Sex Pistols release their debut single “Anarchy in the UK”.

1979 – International Olympic Committee votes to readmit China after 21 years.

1982 – Howard Cossell calls his last boxing match.

1983 – World’s greatest robbery; 26 million pounds stolen in England.

1984 – US & Iraq re-establish diplomatic relations.

1985 – Random House buys Richard Nixons memoires for $3 million.

1990 – Matsushita purchases MCA for $6.6 billion.

1990 – Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev tells Iraq to get out of Kuwait.

2000 – B.C. Lions win Grey Cup; first team with losing record to win.

2003 – India accepts Pakistan’s offer of a ceasefire in Kashmir.

2003 – Supersonic airplane the Concorde makes last flight.

2012 – Cost of Hurricane Sandy to New York estimated at $32 billion.

2018 – NASA’s InSight mission lands on Mars after a 7-month voyage.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 26, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you noticed how delays seem to occur more often? Today will be no exception. Something you have been waiting for has been delayed yet again. It may be the order form got lost or that there was some unforeseeable delay in sending it to you. Even with your mild-mannered Aries temperament, you are beginning to be a little irked! Sit tight! All will be resolved shortly!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Get outside and get moving! If you can manage to take the day off, this would be a good time to release some energy. You used to enjoy competition when you were little. Remember how exhilarating it was to be the first to the top of the hill? You will find your life greatly enriched if you could find a way to rekindle similar feelings!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Devote the day to your children or partner! You may protest it is too hard to find the time to give them the attention they deserve. You do not have time for yourself, much less anyone else. In any case, you will probably feel torn between what is expected of you and what you feel you can realistically give. If you want to dispel the inner tension, take care in the choices you make in the next few weeks!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A friend or family member is slowly poisoning your relationship! A misunderstanding between the two of you will ultimately prove beneficial in the long run. Why? It makes you realize how uncomfortable you are with vague, ill-defined relationships. Today would be a good day to write a letter to the person in question. You are likely to find the results gratifying!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have been a social butterfly lately! The sociable phase you are currently in demands a great deal of energy. You are attracted to some of your new acquaintances but irritated by others. One in particular causes you real anxiety today. You have two choices. Either abandon your new group of friends entirely or expel the person who is causing you trouble!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your thin skin feels even thinner than usual today! If you happen to witness a violent outburst in the street, at work, or on TV, you suddenly become aware of your vulnerability. Do not let it frighten you into hiding. As one of the few remaining guardians of the world’s dwindling reserves of kindness, you have a responsibility!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – People sometimes say you are a little aggressive in your approach! But today you feel a little tired of leading the charge on the battlefield. You can learn a lot from your friends who can teach you to think of things in relative terms without allowing yourself to become emotionally involved in every situation. Try to relax for a change!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be a bit oversensitive today! It is possible you will be irritable and conflicted as you begin to suspect that long-term projects may not be finished. The time has come to take stock. There is likely a good reason you have been unable to complete that project you undertook several months ago. Advice from others should steer you in the right direction!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is no point in trying to make sense of today! Much of what happens occurs on an unconscious level and defies any rational explanation. You may have had a dream last night worthy of professional interpretation. If you can bear turning off your intellect, this could be a very profitable day for you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a confusing period for all of us! But no doubt you have noticed this. In such circumstances, some people become more rigid than ever because they resist dramatic change. They try to hold on to tradition. Your Capricorn sensitivity makes you very receptive to the past, but current conditions should inspire you to let go of some of your convictions!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – What do you have to lose? The planets are shaking you in the hopes of ridding you of your old objectives to make way for new growth. You feel doubt where once there was only certainty. When you consider the worst that can happen, it may help you to realize what you are clinging to really is not all that important. It is time to let go and begin anew!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are not the only one who can solve your problems! Trust there are others who are capable of understanding. Those who want to help you are motivated only by love, with no ulterior motives. It is in your nature to be skeptical, but these people do exist. And guess what? You could communicate with one of them today!