Today in High Prairie: November 27, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – November 27, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 27, 2021

Darrel Cunningham

Tracey Baker

Lane McDermott

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 27, 2021

Phoenix Wolff

Weston Shewchuk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 27, 2021

1701 – Anders Celsius, Developed Celsius Scale

1843 – W.C. Van Horne, CP Railway Builder

1901 – Ted Husing, Monday Night Fights Voice

1912 – Connie Sawyer, “Clown Princess of Comedy”

1916 – Chick Hearn, Called 3,338 LA Lakers Games

1917 – Buffalo Bob Smith, Howdy Doody TV Host

1940 – Bruce Lee, Martial Arts Movie Actor

1941 – Eddie Rabbitt, I Love a Rainy Night Singer

1942 – Jimi Hendrix, Purple Haze Guitarist

1945 – Barbara Anderson, Ironside Actress

1948 – Dave Winthrop, Supertramp Saxophonist

1952 – Daryl Stuermer, Genesis Guitarist

1954 – Patricia McPherson, Knight Rider Actress

1954 – Kimmy Robertson, Twin Peaks Actress

1955 – Bill Nye, The Science Guy TV Host

1962 – Calvin Hayes, Johnny Hates Jazz Rocker

1964 – Robin Givens, Mrs. Mike Tyson

1976 – Jaleel White, Family Matter Actor – Urkel

This Day in Local History – November 27, 2021

Nov. 27, 1913: Grouard town council buys two single 60-gallon chemical fire engines with 100 feet of extra hose.

Nov. 27, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railway reaches the East Prairie River Crossing.

Nov. 27, 1949: The new hall at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission opens to serve as the site for extra-curricular activities of the school.

Nov. 27, 1978: The NPHL suspends Falher coach Bruce Hutton for 15 games for pulling his team off the ice during an 8-5 loss at Fairview Nov. 21. The teams voted 3-3 in favour of the suspension but NPHL president Clint Fystro breaks the tie.

Nov. 27, 1982: Ron Rose scores three goals and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals blast the McLennan Red Wings 12-4.

Nov. 27, 1982: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose the final of the zone volleyball tournament to Sexsmith 12-15, 15-10, 16-14.

Nov. 27, 1985: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and Area History Book Society receives its certificate of incorporation.

Nov. 27, 1985: High Prairie town council decides to write a letter to the Canada Transport Commission asking they revoke Wapiti Aviation’s licence to fly to High Prairie.

Nov. 27, 1987: A renovated Gift Lake Community School opens.

Nov. 27, 1991: The I.D. council approves a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew bylaw in Enilda effective Jan. 1, 1992.

Nov. 27, 1993: A Driftpile grandmother, Laura Giroux, wins $968,965.90 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Nov. 27, 1993: Shaun Ries makes 53 saves as the visiting High Prairie Regals lose their first game of the season 6-5 at Spirit River.

Nov. 27, 1997: Canadian figure skating champ Susan Humphreys visits St. Andrew’s School.

Nov. 27, 1999: Premier Ralph Klein attends the MLA Pearl Calahasen Roast in High Prairie recognizing her 10 years of service as MLA.

Nov. 27, 2000: Canadian Alliance candidate Dave Chatters wins the Athabasca constituency in the federal election but Jean Chretien’s Liberal government attains another majority.

Nov. 27, 2000: High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel is honoured by Alberta Lt-Gov. Lois E. Hole at a ceremony in Edmonton. Eckel receives his Fire Services 40-Year Bar.

Nov. 27, 2007: Kenny Lloyd Smith dies at the age of 61. A long-time resident of the area, he loved rodeo and hockey. He was an active member of the Enilda Fire Department and drove bus for EDSRC.

Nov. 27, 2015: The Town of High Prairie declares Nov. 27 Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes Day. She receives a plaque from Mayor Linda Cox.

Nov. 27, 2015: Wendy MacIntosh wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas promotion.

Nov. 27, 2018: High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright tells High Prairie town council that efforts will be made to revive Citizens on Patrol in 2018.

Nov. 27, 2019: Big Lakes County lowers the speed limit in most streets in the hamlet of Joussard to 40 km/hr.

This Day in World History – November 27, 2021

1807 – Portuguese Royal Family leaves Lisbon to escape Napoleonic troops.

1826 – John Walker invents friction match in England.

1885 – First photograph of a meteor taken.

1895 – Sweden’s Alfred Nobel’s will establishes the Nobel Prize.

1911 – Vegetables thrown at actors for first recorded time in US.

1920 – “The Mask of Zorro” – first American superhero film – debuts.

1934 – Bank robber Baby Face Nelson dies in a shootout with the FBI.

1941 – USSR begins a counter offensive, causes Germany to retreat.

1948 – Honda first opens in America.

1951 – First rocket to intercept an airplane.

1951 – Cease-fire signed in Panmunjon, Korea.

1960 – Gordie Howe becomes fist NHLer to score 1,000 points.

1962 – First test flight of the Boeing 727 occurs.

1970 – Pope Paul VI wounded in chest during a visit to Philippines.

1971 – Soviet Mars 2 becomes first spacecraft to crash land on Mars.

1987 – Young man survives 7 attempts at suicide in England.

2001 – Hydrogen atmosphere discovered on the extrasolar planet Osiris.

2005 – First partial human face transplant is completed.

2011 – Roger Federer claims a record 6th ATP World Tour tennis title.

2014 – Stephanie Gilmore wins her 6th women’s world surfing title.

2017 – North Korean ghost ship washes up on Japan: 8 skeletons on board.

2017 – Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement.

2017 – Bangkok says it had 31,801 call outs this year to deal with snakes.

2017 – 8 donkeys freed from jail after 4 days for eating plants.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 27, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The bubble you have been living in for a long time may burst today. You could face some real disappointments. Try not to let this get you down. Keep the big picture in mind as best you can. Remind yourself that trips or meetings or fun days out can always be rescheduled, and then you will have the pleasure of looking forward to these events all over again.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a day to be directed inward rather than outward. It is a good thing, too, because the outer world is not too pleasant. Nothing seems to be going right. Cheques are not arriving and calls are not returned. You are feeling ineffective at best. Take heart. It has nothing to do with you and everything to do with the planets. The mood will pass. Meanwhile, do something fun by yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have allowed money issues to become too prominent. It is true your financial picture is not as rosy as you would like it to be, but whose is? Try to put your troubles in perspective. There is no need to let these worries impact your relationships with friends and family. Ask for help if you feel you need it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your body, which usually runs at warp speed, is telling you to slow down. You need to take a break from time to time. Eating a big bowl of caramel popcorn while watching TV will not send you into a downward spiral from which you will never emerge. On the contrary, such an indulgence may leave you feeling refreshed and even giddy. Why not try it?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is a day to rest on your laurels, literally. You have achieved a tremendous amount in the last few days. You have earned some time off. Call in sick and go see a movie in the middle of the day. Take yourself out to lunch and order a glass of the best champagne. Take this day to reflect on your accomplishments before you set your mind on the next project.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Flowers and fresh plants can perk up your mood as well as your home. You may feel your abode is looking a bit shabby. Simple tricks to improve its appearance will do wonders for your outlook. Go to a kitchen store and splurge on a few new items. Put a pot of herbs in a window. You will be amazed at the change in your mood and in the room!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are in a spiritual state of mind today. Your dreams are vivid and you are sure they are trying to tell you something specific. It is hard to dispel the urge to travel. In particular, you are drawn to someplace where you can study a different culture. Such a trip might not be practical now, but you can manage some online research on the subject!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is important to confront your troubles head on, but not at the expense of putting your life on hold. An important person, someone who acted as your touchstone, no longer figures prominently in your life. This is a difficult adjustment for you. Make an extra effort not to turn inward as is your tendency in times of trouble. Force yourself to socialize and you may find a new friend.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Looking good is the best revenge. If you are trying to get over a failed relationship, the best way to pull yourself out of a depression is to look your very best. Get up early and go for a run or an exercise class. Buy some new clothes and take extra care with your grooming. You will lift your spirits and attract a new, more fitting partner.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – As much as you enjoy being out with people, tonight is a good evening for rest. If you can, try taking the afternoon off. Curl up in your favourite chair with a good book, take a slow walk through a garden, or putter in the kitchen and cook something fabulous. You need some time to refuel your soul. You will tackle your projects tomorrow, relaxed and rejuvenated.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are especially attuned to the feelings of others. This gift is more blessing than curse, yet there are times when it is hard not to take on the troubles of others. Today a close friend may unload his or her burdens on you. Listen kindly, offer advice, but do not offer to do more than is realistic. After all, this is not your problem.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Delays seem to rule the day, and there is no getting around them. Traffic snarls plague the commute and calls do not get returned. You feel as though you are spending the day stuck in a revolving door, whirling around but getting nowhere. Take heart and do your best to get through with some of your humour intact. Chocolate helps. Tomorrow will be better!