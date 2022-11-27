Today in High Prairie: November 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 27, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 27, 2022

1701 – Anders Celsius, Developed Celsius Scale

1843 – W.C. Van Horne, CP Railway Builder

1894 – Forrest Shaklee, Shaklee Products Founder

1901 – Ted Husing, Monday Night Fights Voice

1909 – James Agee, A Death in Family Author

1912 – David Merrick, Hello Dolly Producer

1912 – Connie Sawyer, “Clown Princess of Comedy”

1916 – Chick Hearn, Called 3,338 LA Lakers Games

1917 – Buffalo Bob Smith, Howdy Doody TV Host

1935 – Al Jackson Jr., Booker T & MGs Drummer

1940 – Bruce Lee, Martial Arts Movie Actor

1941 – Eddie Rabbitt, I Love a Rainy Night Singer

1942 – Jimi Hendrix, Purple Haze Guitarist

1945 – Barbara Anderson, Ironside Actress

1945 – Randy Brecker, Blood Sweat & Tears Rocker

1948 – Dave Winthrop, Supertramp Saxophonist

1952 – Sheila Copps, Canadian Liberal Politician

1952 – Daryl Stuermer, Genesis Guitarist

1954 – Patricia McPherson, Knight Rider Actress

1954 – Kimmy Robertson, Twin Peaks Actress

1955 – Bill Nye, The Science Guy TV Host

1959 – Charlie Burchill, Breakfast Club Guitarist

1962 – Calvin Hayes, Johnny Hates Jazz Rocker

1964 – Robin Givens, Mrs. Mike Tyson

1976 – Jaleel White, Family Matters Actor – Urkel

This Day in Local History – November 27, 2022

Nov. 27, 1913: Grouard town council buys two single 60-gallon chemical fire engines with 100 feet of extra hose.

Nov. 27, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railway reaches the East Prairie River Crossing.

Nov. 27, 1949: The new hall at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission opens to serve as the site for extra-curricular activities of the school.

Nov. 27, 1982: Ron Rose scores three goals and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals blast the McLennan Red Wings 12-4.

Nov. 27, 1982: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose the final of the zone volleyball tournament to Sexsmith 12-15, 15-10, 16-14.

Nov. 27, 1985: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and Area History Book Society receives its certificate of incorporation.

Nov. 27, 1985: High Prairie town council decides to write a letter to the Canada Transport Commission asking they revoke Wapiti Aviation’s licence to fly to High Prairie.

Nov. 27, 1987: A renovated Gift Lake Community School opens.

Nov. 27, 1991: The I.D. council approves a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew bylaw in Enilda effective Jan. 1, 1992.

Nov. 27, 1993: A Driftpile grandmother, Laura Giroux, wins $968,965.90 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Nov. 27, 1993: Shaun Ries makes 53 saves as the visiting High Prairie Regals lose their first game of the season 6-5 at Spirit River.

Nov. 27, 1997: Canadian figure skating champ Susan Humphreys visits High Prairie St. Andrew’s School.

Nov. 27, 1999: Premier Ralph Klein attends the MLA Pearl Calahasen Roast in High Prairie recognizing her 10 years of service as MLA.

Nov. 27, 2000: Canadian Alliance candidate Dave Chatters wins the Athabasca constituency in the federal election but Jean Chretien’s Liberal government attains another majority.

Nov. 27, 2000: High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel is honoured by Alberta Lt-Gov. Lois E. Hole at a ceremony in Edmonton. Eckel receives his Fire Services 40-Year Bar.

Nov. 27, 2007: Kenny Lloyd Smith dies at the age of 61. A long-time resident of the area, he loved rodeo and hockey. He was an active member of the Enilda Fire Department and drove bus for EDSRC.

Nov. 27, 2010: The High Prairie Friendship Centre holds its annual Elder’s Banquet at the Elks Hall on the Stampede Grounds. Fran Willier is chosen as Female Elder-of-the-Year and Marcel Auger as Male Elder-of-the-Year. Other awards are also presented.

Nov. 27, 2013: The PRJH Raiders begin the season by sweeping the hometown St. Andrew’s Saints in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League play. The girls win 56-14 while the boys win 44-24.

Nov. 27, 2015: The Town of High Prairie declares Nov. 27 Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes Day. She receives a plaque from Mayor Linda Cox.

Nov. 27, 2015: High Prairie Light-Up draws thousands to the annual celebration. Kassiandra Hamelin flips the switch to turn on the Christmas lights.

Nov. 27, 2015: Wendy MacIntosh wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas promotion.

Nov. 27, 2018: High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright tells High Prairie town council that efforts will be made to revive Citizens on Patrol in 2018.

Nov. 27, 2019: Big Lakes County lowers the speed limit in most streets in the hamlet of Joussard to 40 km/hr.

This Day in World History – November 27, 2022

1807 – Portuguese Royal Family leaves Lisbon to escape Napoleonic troops.

1826 – John Walker invents friction match in England.

1885 – First photograph of a meteor taken.

1895 – Sweden’s Alfred Nobel’s will establishes the Nobel Prize.

1911 – Vegetables thrown at actors for first recorded time in US.

1920 – “The Mask of Zorro” – first American superhero film – debuts.

1934 – Bank robber Baby Face Nelson dies in a shoot-out with the FBI.

1941 – USSR begins a counter offensive, causes Germany to retreat.

1948 – Honda first opens in America.

1951 – First rocket to intercept an airplane.

1951 – Cease-fire signed in Panmunjon, Korea.

1960 – CBS radio cancels “Have Gun Will Travel”.

1960 – Gordie Howe becomes first NHLer to score 1,000 points.

1962 – First test flight of the Boeing 727 occurs.

1970 – Pope Paul VI wounded in chest during a visit to Philippines.

1971 – Soviet Mars 2 becomes first spacecraft to crash land on Mars.

1972 – Pierre Trudeau forms Canadian government.

1978 – San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and supervisor Harvey Milk assassinated.

1987 – Young man survives 7 attempts at suicide in England.

2001 – Hydrogen atmosphere discovered on the extrasolar planet Osiris.

2005 – First partial human face transplant is completed.

2011 – Roger Federer claims a record sixth TTP World Tour tennis title.

2013 – “Frozen” – highest-grossing animated film of all time, released.

2014 – Stephanie Gilmore wins her sixth women’s world surfing title.

2017 – North Korean ghost ship washes up on Japan: 8 skeletons on board.

2017 – Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement.

2017 – Bangkok says it had 31,801 call outs this year to deal with snakes.

2017 – Eight donkeys freed from jail after 4 days for eating plants.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is likely to be some tumult in your emotional life right now! You may feel a pressing need to have a heart-to-heart talk with your partner. Tension may develop if you become increasingly insistent about your need to do so. Anger or alienation can be avoided if you express your feelings with clarity and compassion!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Friends and family, while dear, can be irritating today! Everyone around you seems upset and unable to communicate clearly. Fortunately, your temper has a long fuse. To avoid a sudden explosion, it would be a good idea to avoid home and the tensions there. If you take a break from your normal routine, you are likely to meet people who will put you in a calmer frame of mind!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – All dissatisfaction will be abolished today as you systematically confront and resolve all the little problems that have been bothering you! Your tolerance threshold is low to nonexistent. Give a wide berth to friends who have been irritating lately. Your wardrobe improves dramatically as you discard all those clothes that do not fit or no longer suit you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are rarely surprised or bothered by the occasional setback. Today, however, you should put a firm hand on any project you undertake. This is not the time for a relaxed attitude, especially where money is concerned. If you take a systematic approach, you will have the double benefit of conserving both energy and assets!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect to be torn between two seemingly paradoxical urges today! Part of you wants to spend the day wrapped in a cocoon, playing with your toys. But another side of you is just as committed to spearheading a major creative or social endeavour with friends who share your revolutionary ideas. You feel exhausted from trying to build the perfect world!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are often called the “cleanup crew.” Whether it is the home or the unconscious, you enjoy preparing nests for all sorts of births, real and figurative. Do not be surprised if you find yourself tidying up your home, throwing away useless things, clearing the desk, or catching up on mail. There are powerful forces compelling you to prepare for someone or something new and different!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Act without hesitation today, especially if you are following unfamiliar directions or exploring new territory. This may not seem like the best advice, but this is a day for saying an unflinching yes to all manner of proposals that come your way, even if some are unclear. Libra excels at this type of test. Expect to be at the head of the class by the end of the day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are obviously struggling with something big! Recent comments about your irritability are well founded. But do not worry. They will forgive you eventually. In the meantime, do what you can to control your temper. It stems from your current fears, which seem to be multiplying exponentially. Blame the situation on the planets and accept it as a lesson on the path to self-realization!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Expect to be in a provocative mood today! For the past few days, you may have been searching for an outlet for the overflowing energy you are so lucky to have. You will have an opportunity today, as innovative projects are likely to come your way. If you face your demons, you will find a unique opportunity to rid yourself of the fears you have been carrying around for so long!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your passions have been stirring like a caged animal for the past several days! Now is the time to let them out. Some of what you express may elicit surprise or disapproval, but that is no reason to stay silent. If you do not express yourself, illness may result. Your goal should be to be true to your inner self. Ultimately, that is the only way to be happy and healthy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – What an odd day! You feel like you have been given a one-way ticket to a faraway place. Departure is imminent, leaving you no time to pack or say goodbye. There is not a moment to waste. You are intrigued by the adventure, yet afraid to go. All signs indicate it will be beneficial if you get on that plane. Send your loved ones a postcard once you get to your destination!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – When the day is done, you will look back on it as an unusual one! Wild ideas sprouted in your head like mushrooms. You may have imagined leaving immediately for a trip around the world, or drawn up plans for a housekeeping invention, or visualized an entirely new opening in the online world. Do not dismiss these ideas as unrealistic. They are not!