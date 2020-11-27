Today in High Prairie – November 28, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 28, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 28, 2020

Brad Mertz

Bill Cowell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 28, 2020

Taylor Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 28

1650 – John Palfijn, Inventor of Forceps

1820 – Freidrich Engels, Karl Marx’s Collaborator

1927 – Chuck Mitchell, Porky’s Actor

1929 – Berry Gordon, Motown Record Co. Owner

1931 – Hope Lange, Peyton Place Actress

1940 – Clem Curtis, The Foundations Singer

1943 – Randy Newman, Short People Singer

1946 – Joe Dante, Twilight Zone Director

1948 – Beeb Birtles, Little River Band Guitarist

1949 – Paul Shaffer, David Letterman Band Leader

1959 – Judd Nelson, Breakfast Club Actor

1962 – Davey Boy Smith, WWE Wrestler

1984 – Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knight

This Day in Local History – November 28

Nov. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports ice boating is the area’s newest and most popular sport.

Nov. 28, 1961: Canadian Propane in High Prairie is broken into and robbed of $300 in cash. During the week, High Prairie Clinic, the Acme Department Store, Beaver Lumber, the Farmer’s Trading Company and the Maple Leaf Bulk Station are also vandalized.

Nov. 28, 1973: Northwestern Utilities is successful in getting 10 per cent of High Prairie citizens to sign a petition forcing a Dec. 27 vote on purchase of the gas system.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council passes a bylaw prohibiting the operation of snowmobiles in town.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council proceeds with renovations to the Sports Palace costing $400,000. Work will include direct access to the curling rink and arena, six dressing rooms and a new culture room.

Nov. 28, 1980: Echo Valley Enterprises of High Prairie officially begins work on a $3 million Lesser Slave Lake stabilization project five kilometres east of Slave Lake. Echo Valley’s part of the project is $500,000. MLA Larry Shaben breaks ground on the project.

Nov. 28, 1981: Paul Gardner, Kelly Halcrow and Arthur Willier all win medals at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Championships in Drayton Valley.

Nov. 28, 1986: Cecile and Priscilla Bachand celebrate the grand opening of Pat-Ce’s Variety Hut in High Prairie.

Nov. 28, 1990: South Peace News reports Jack and Mike Daubert take over as managers of the High Prairie Mohawk gas station.

Nov. 28, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the gold medal at the 2A girl’s volleyball provincials at Three Hills. They defeat the host team 15-8, 8-15, 15-12 in the final.

Nov. 28, 1997: Steve and Bernadette Loyst purchase Tony’s Country Corner in Joussard from Roger and Anita Houle.

Nov. 28, 1997: Dawn Konelsky celebrates the grand opening of Re/Max Realty.

Nov. 28, 2009: Jim Badger wins the election for chief at Sucker Creek. Elected to council are Thomas Willier, George Prince Sr., William Terry Calliou, Lavern Willier, Matthew Willier and David Prince.

Nov. 28, 2015: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt is awarded a Rhodes Scholarship. He is only one of three at the University of Alberta, and one of 11 in Canada to receive the scholarship. He is also the inaugural First Nations recipient of the scholarship.

Nov. 28, 2015: Former MLA Pearl Calahasen is given a special “Spirit of Strength” award at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet.

This Day in World History – November 28

1520 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan begins crossing Pacific.

1717 – Blackbeard attacks La Concorde, renames it as Queen Anne’s Revenge.

1814 – London Times 1st printed by automatic, steam powered presses.

1821 – Panama declares independence from Spain.

1843 – Ka Lahui: Hawaiian Independence Day.

1893 – Women vote in a national election for 1st time, in New Zealand.

1916 – 1st German air attack on London.

1922 – Capt. Cyril Turner gives 1st skywriting exhibition in New York.

1925 – Grand Ole Opry premieres as WSM Barn Dance on WSM Radio, Nashville.

1932 – Groucho Marx performs on radio for the 1st time.

1948 – “Hopalong Cassidy” premieres on TV.

1958 – US reports 1st full-range firing of an Intercontinental missile.

1963 – Beatles “She Loves You” unusually, returns to No. 1 in UK charts.

1964 – Mariner 4 launched; 1st probe to fly by Mars.

1967 – 1st radio pulsars detected at Cambridge University.

1974 – John Lennon’s last concert appearance at Madison Square Garden.

1975 – Bobby Orr plays his last game for the Boston Bruins.

1986 – Hilbert van der Duim skates record 39.4928 km in one hour.

1988 – Picasso’s “Acrobat & Harlequin” sells for $38.46 million.

1989 – Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci flees to Hungary.

2004 – Male Po’o-uli dies of Avian malaria making bird species extinct.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 28, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Communication with others could be extremely rewarding, especially later in the day. Project more of your energy outward and join others in projects that you might otherwise try to tackle on your own. Things should flow smoothly as long as you take a light-hearted, optimistic approach. Move forward with projects instead of just contemplating their completion.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Make sure you solidify your affairs early in the day, because the sparks are going to fly after sunset. People might try to throw you off balance with fast talk and fancy ideas. You need to make sure you’re on solid ground before you take the next step upward. Balance your emotions so you don’t take your frustration out on others. Focus on your goals.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Things are looking up for you, especially later in the day. Pieces should be coming together and things flowing into place naturally. You will find that your outward-directed energy is better balanced now. You should connect with others using your keen wit, strong will, and sheer intelligence. Take your time to do the things you need to do. Don’t rush.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The energy is apt to pick up in your life today. You may be asked to report to duty. Don’t make promises you can’t keep. Your words will be taken seriously, and you shouldn’t mislead people into thinking that something is going to happen when you know it isn’t. You know how that situation will turn out. Trust yourself, regardless of the circumstances.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There’s extra aggression in your world today. Realize this is probably due more to your reaction to a situation than to the situation itself. It could be you’re in conflict with someone just because he or she wants harmony while you have a propensity to fight. This paradox is likely to be detrimental to your psyche unless you try to change it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mood may take a bizarre twist today, as you calm your desire to fight for something. You’re probably more interested in enjoying the beauty of something rather than trying to keep it for yourself. Allowing someone or something else to be free is the best gift you can give. Keep the lines of communication open and you will find that everything falls into place as it should.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things are going to get better and better for you as the day progresses. Try to get your grounded, practical, and logical self collected during the day so you have the evening to socialize and commune with close friends, if possible. Balance is going to be a key issue for you today, so make sure you keep things in check before any one part of your life gets out of hand.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There may be a bit of aggravation in a part of your life that’s urging you to get up and do something. It could be you’re getting overly emotional about a certain issue, and you need to consider more of the cold, hard facts of what’s really going on. You could be missing something obvious simply because you’re so caught up in your emotional drama.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel a bit stodgy today, but things are going to pick up tonight. There will be a great deal of air to fuel your fire, and you’re ready to burn! You could be like a desert of dry sagebrush just ready to be set alight. The whole mountainside is about to go up in a beautiful blaze of glory. You’re ready to shine like the brilliant star that you are.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Get things taken care of in the morning so you can be carefree and laid back in the evening. It’s important for you to square things away in your head so you can communicate important information to others later. Feel free to take an unconventional approach. It’s important to march to the beat of your own drum and not anyone else’s.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your usual lazy attitude is apt to receive a burst of energy tonight. It’s in your nature not to want to lift a finger, but for some reason you may be compelled to get up and get moving. You will find when you connect with others, you’re more motivated to make things happen for yourself. When you get the attention you feel you deserve, your devotion is strong.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may find your emotions difficult to deal with, especially later in the day. Consider taking an intellectual instead of emotional approach. Your feelings could send you into a drastic mood swing from one end of the spectrum to the other. The thing you really need right now – especially tonight – is balance. Tie up any loose ends to maintain more equilibrium.