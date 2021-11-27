Today in High Prairie: November 28, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 28, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 28, 2021

Brad Mertz

Bill Cowell

Heather Porter

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 28, 2021

Taylor Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 28, 2021

1650 – John Palfijn, Inventor of Forceps

1820 – Freidrich Engels, Karl Marx’s Collaborator

1929 – Berry Gordon, Motown Record Co. Owner

1931 – Hope Lange, Peyton Place Actress

1943 – Randy Newman, Short People Singer

1946 – Joe Dante, Twilight Zone Director

1948 – Beeb Birtles, Little River Band Guitarist

1949 – Paul Shaffer, David Letterman Band Leader

1959 – Judd Nelson, Breakfast Club Actor

1962 – Davey Boy Smith, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Chamillionaire, American Rapper

1984 – Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knight

This Day in Local History – November 28, 2021

Nov. 28, 1912: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad announces it will build the first 70 miles of new track by the end of December.

Nov. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports on efforts to stabilize Lesser Slave Lake by lowering the lake level.

Nov. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports ice boating is the area’s newest and most popular sport.

Nov. 28, 1961: Canadian Propane in High Prairie is broken into and robbed of $300 in cash. During the week, High Prairie Clinic, the Acme Department Store, Beaver Lumber, the Farmer’s Trading Company and the Maple Leaf Bulk Station are also vandalized.

Nov. 28, 1969: Alberta Premier Harry Strom attends the Farmers Union of Alberta Local banquet and dance.

Nov. 28, 1969: High Prairie town council holds a closed door meeting with the RCMP to discuss law enforcement. Mayor Fred Dumont refuses to discuss details of the meeting afterwards.

Nov. 28, 1973: Northwestern Utilities is successful in getting 10 per cent of High Prairie citizens to sign a petition forcing a Dec. 27 vote on purchase of the gas system.

Nov. 28, 1974: Dale Greer and Walter Laboucan score third period goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 4-2.

Nov. 28, 1979: South Peace News reports 169 residents sign a petition condemning the North Road.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council passes a bylaw prohibiting the operation of snowmobiles in town.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council proceeds with renovations to the Sports Palace costing $400,000. Work will include direct access to the curling rink and arena, six dressing rooms and a new culture room.

Nov. 28, 1980: Echo Valley Enterprises of High Prairie officially begins work on a $3 million Lesser Slave Lake stabilization project five kilometres east of Slave Lake. Echo Valley’s part of the project is $500,000. MLA Larry Shaben breaks ground on the project.

Nov. 28, 1981: Dave Lamouche scores four goals to lead the High Prairie Bantam A club to an 8-7 win over Valleyview.

Nov. 28, 1981: Paul Gardner, Kelly Halcrow and Arthur Willier all win medals at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Championships in Drayton Valley.

Nov. 28, 1985: The Harlem Comedy Clowns come to High Prairie and defeat the High Prairie All-Stars 73-58.

Nov. 28, 1986: Cecile and Priscilla Bachand celebrate the grand opening of Pat-Ce’s Variety Hut in High Prairie.

Nov. 28, 1987: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s team defeats Falher 7-15, 16-14, 15-5 to win the Prairie River Raiders Volleyball Tournament.

Nov. 28, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board approves the installation of a skating harness in the Sports Palace. The figure skating club agrees to pick up all installation costs.

Nov. 28, 1990: South Peace News reports Jack and Mike Daubert take over as managers of the High Prairie Mohawk gas station.

Nov. 28, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the gold medal at the 2A girl’s volleyball provincials at Three Hills. They defeat the host team 15-8, 8-15, 15-12 in the final.

Nov. 28, 1992: A total of 21 goals are scored on only 70 shots as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat Spirit River 12-9.

Nov. 28, 1994: Figure skaters Amanda Anderson and Lance Halldorson win medals at the Chilly Willy Invitational skating competition at Sylvan Lake. Anderson wins a bronze in Juvenile Ladies and Halldorson a gold in Juvenile men’s.

Nov. 28, 1997: Steve and Bernadette Loyst purchase Tony’s Country Corner in Joussard from Roger and Anita Houle.

Nov. 28, 2001: South Peace News reports that the Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter may have to close Dec. 1 due to funding cuts. Eventually, the problems are solved.

Nov. 28, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to take part in a government program to fight the mountain pine beetle infestation. Carson Forestry Services of Slave Lake is hired to administer the $220,000 program, which will be at no cost to the M.D.

Nov. 28, 2007: Kinuso resident Jean Sheldon writes the M.D. of Big Lakes asking for better cardboard recycling options at their landfill site.

Nov. 28, 2009: Jim Badger wins the election for chief at Sucker Creek. Elected to council are Thomas Willier, George Prince Sr., William Terry Calliou, Lavern Willier, Matthew Willier and David Prince.

Nov. 28, 2012: High Prairie and area residents express displeasure with the plans for the new hospital at an information session hosted by the Alberta government. Items included the lack of two surgeries, no on-site dialysis, no chemotherapy treatment and no helipad.

Nov. 28, 2014: Bone-chilling -30 C temperatures fail to put too much of a damper on High Prairie Light-Up celebrations. A record number of entries [over a dozen] enter the Santa Claus Parade.

Nov. 28, 2015: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt is awarded a Rhodes Scholarship. He is only one of three at the University of Alberta, and one of 11 in Canada to receive the scholarship. He is also the inaugural First Nations recipient of the scholarship.

Nov. 28, 2015: Dave Lawrence and Kaven Kover each score twice to lead the hometown Manning Comets to a 6-2 win over the High Prairie Regals, who drop to 0-7.

Nov. 28, 2015: Former MLA Pearl Calahasen is given a special “Spirit of Strength” award at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet.

Nov. 28, 2016: Sgt. George Cameron takes over as new interim detachment commander at the High Prairie RCMP detachment.

Nov. 28, 2018: South Peace News reports in the HPE School News that teacher Magalie Frechette wins the Pierre and Madeleine Monod French Language Award for teaching the previous week.

This Day in World History – November 28, 2021

1520 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan begins crossing Pacific.

1717 – Blackbeard attacks La Concorde, renames it as Queen Anne’s Revenge.

1814 – London Times first printed by automatic, steam powered presses.

1821 – Panama declares independence from Spain.

1843 – Ka Lahui: Hawaiian Independence Day.

1893 – Women vote in a national election for first time, in New Zealand.

1916 – First German air attack on London.

1922 – Capt. Cyril Turner gives first skywriting exhibition in New York.

1925 – Grand Ole Opry premieres as WSM Barn Dance on WSM Radio, Nashville.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd makes his first South Pole flight.

1932 – Groucho Marx performs on radio for the first time.

1958 – US reports first full-range firing of an Intercontinental missile.

1963 – Beatles “She Loves You” unusually, returns to No. 1 in UK charts.

1964 – Mariner 4 launched; first probe to fly by Mars.

1967 – First radio pulsars detected at Cambridge University.

1974 – John Lennon’s last concert appearance at Madison Square Garden.

1975 – Bobby Orr plays his last game for the Boston Bruins.

1986 – Hilbert van der Duim skates record 39.4928 km in one hour.

1988 – Picasso’s “Acrobat & Harlequin” sells for $38.46 million.

1989 – Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci flees to Hungary.

1997 – Final episode of “Beavis & Butt-head” on MTV.

2004 – Male Po’o-uli dies of Avian malaria making bird species extinct.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 28, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It may be difficult to focus on household chores today. Your mind is on more exalted matters, such as spiritual and intellectual interests and you feel lazy. It is OK to do nothing. You do not have to knock yourself out every day! Relax at home, read, watch TV, and cook if you must do something. Your chores can wait until you feel more energetic.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Creative ideas may elude you today. You may have a hankering to do something artistic but with only a few vague notions, and you may not like those. This is a good day to work with others’ ideas. Read, play music by a great composer, copy a painting by a master. This way you will keep the impulses going without trying to force new ideas that will not come.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Something may be distracting a close friend or love partner so much this person is not very good company. Nor will your friend want to share the source of their preoccupation. Do not try to have a long conversation about it. Back off and let your friend come to terms with it alone. Sometimes that is all you can do.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your thoughts and feelings may be vague today, and you could be preoccupied. People might talk to you but you will not hear much of what they say, and you will remember even less. This is a temporary condition. Do not worry people think you are rude. The ones that count know you are not. Spend the day reading escapist novels. It will not matter if you can not remember those!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Romantic matters should be going very well now, although today you might have some doubts. Your loved one may be quiet and preoccupied. Do not let your insecurities get the better of you! What is probably going on with your friend has little, if anything to do with you and more to do with money matters. Your partner will tell you when the time is right.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may have so much to do around the house you do not know where to start. Family members are not much help. Do not throw up your hands and let it all go. Look around the room, find something that needs to be done, and handle it. Keep doing this and then stop when you are tired. There is no need to work yourself to exhaustion even if you expect visitors. Their homes get messy, too!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today the paranormal could be on your mind. Books on related subjects may capture your interest, so you will probably want to spend the day reading. Some of the concepts might seem strange even to you, but do not write them off yet. The important thing now is to keep an open mind. Strange things are discovered every day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A strong bond of loyalty you feel for a friend might propel you into a touchy situation today. Your friend may ask you to do a favour that is difficult if not impossible. Look into the situation and see if there is some way you can help. If not, you will have to try to make it up later. Sometimes that is all you can do.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Confusion may reign today, particularly if you are intuitive. You may pick up strange vibes that could be unsettling. Do not try to make sense of them. Your ESP may be a bit off, or those people whose feelings you are sensing are stressed and lacking direction. Or it could be both. Either way, you should be back to normal tomorrow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some bizarre dreams or visions could come to you today. Do not put too much stock in them. You might find the images are partly scenes from your past, partly information you have received lately, and partly your own fears about the future. If you view them this way, you should be able to see what they are telling you. They are not prophesies for the future.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Information you receive from friends could have you worrying a little about your financial security. You may be trying to reach a goal that seems to be in jeopardy – if the news you have heard is true. It may not be! Check the facts before jumping to conclusions and panicking. You could find there is nothing to worry about.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Usually you have a strong intuitive bond with those close to you, but today you might feel like that part of your brain has shut down. You could get confusing messages, or you could pick up nothing at all. You have not lost your gift so do not worry about it. You will have to rely on words for now!