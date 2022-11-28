Today in High Prairie: November 28, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 28, 2022

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 28, 2022

1650 – John Palfijn, Inventor of Forceps

1820 – Freidrich Engels, Karl Marx’s Collaborator

1866 – Henry Bacon, Architect of Lincoln Memorial

1927 – Chuck Mitchell, Porky’s Actor

1929 – Berry Gordon, Motown Record Co. Owner

1931 – Hope Lange, Peyton Place Actress

1940 – Clem Curtis, The Foundations Singer

1943 – Randy Newman, Short People Singer

1946 – Joe Dante, Twilight Zone Director

1948 – Beeb Birtles, Little River Band Guitarist

1949 – Paul Shaffer, David Letterman Band Leader

1959 – Judd Nelson, Breakfast Club Actor

1962 – Davey Boy Smith, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Chamillionaire, American Rapper

1984 – Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knight

This Day in Local History – November 28, 2022

Nov. 28, 1912: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad announces it will build the first 70 miles of new track by the end of December.

Nov. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports on efforts to stabilize Lesser Slave Lake by lowering the lake level.

Nov. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports ice boating is the area’s newest and most popular sport.

Nov. 28, 1961: Canadian Propane in High Prairie is broken into and robbed of $300 in cash. During the week, High Prairie Clinic, the Acme Department Store, Beaver Lumber, the Farmer’s Trading Company and the Maple Leaf Bulk Station are also vandalized.

Nov. 28, 1969: Premier Harry Strom attends the Farmers Union of Alberta Local banquet and dance in High Prairie.

Nov. 28, 1969: High Prairie town council holds a closed door meeting with the RCMP to discuss law enforcement. Mayor Fred Dumont refuses to discuss details of the meeting afterwards.

Nov. 28, 1973: Northwestern Utilities is successful in getting 10 per cent of High Prairie citizens to sign a petition forcing a Dec. 27 vote on purchase of the gas system.

Nov. 28, 1974: Dale Greer and Walter Laboucan score third period goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 4-2.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council passes a bylaw prohibiting the operation of snowmobiles in town.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council proceeds with renovations to the Sports Palace costing $400,000. Work will include direct access to the curling rink and arena, six dressing rooms and a new culture room.

Nov. 28, 1980: Echo Valley Enterprises of High Prairie officially begins work on a $3 million Lesser Slave Lake stabilization project five kilometres east of Slave Lake. Echo Valley’s part of the project is $500,000. MLA Larry Shaben breaks ground on the project.

Nov. 28, 1981: Paul Gardner, Kelly Halcrow and Arthur Willier all win medals at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Championships in Drayton Valley.

Nov. 28, 1985: The Harlem Comedy Clowns come to High Prairie and defeat the High Prairie All-Stars 73-58.

Nov. 28, 1986: Cecile and Priscilla Bachand celebrate the grand opening of Pat-Ce’s Variety Hut in High Prairie.

Nov. 28, 1987: Darren Cota scores three goals as the visiting Beaverlodge 77’s whip the High Prairie Regals 8-3.

Nov. 28, 1987: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s team defeats Falher 7-15, 16-14, 15-5 to win the Prairie River Raiders Volleyball Tournament.

Nov. 28, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board approves the installation of a skating harness in the Sports Palace. The figure skating club agrees to pick up all installation costs.

Nov. 28, 1990: South Peace News reports Jack and Mike Daubert take over as managers of the High Prairie Mohawk gas station.

Nov. 28, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the gold medal at the 2A girl’s volleyball provincials at Three Hills. They defeat the host team 15-8, 8-15, 15-12 in the final.

Nov. 28, 1992: A total of 21 goals are scored on only 70 shots as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat Spirit River 12-9.

Nov. 28, 1994: Figure skaters Amanda Anderson and Lance Halldorson win medals at the Chilly Willy Invitational skating competition at Sylvan Lake. Anderson wins a bronze in Juvenile Ladies and Halldorson a gold in Juvenile men’s.

Nov. 28, 1997: Steve and Bernadette Loyst purchase Tony’s Country Corner in Joussard from Roger and Anita Houle.

Nov. 28, 2007: Newly-elected chair of Peavine Metis Settlement, Raymond Carifelle, says Peavine is open for business.

Nov. 28, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to take part in a government program to fight the mountain pine beetle infestation. Carson Forestry Services of Slave Lake is hired to administer the $220,000 program, which will be at no cost to the M.D.

Nov. 28, 2007: Kinuso resident Jean Sheldon writes the M.D. of Big Lakes asking for better cardboard recycling options at their landfill site. The M.D. refers the matter to the High Prairie and District Regional Solid Waste Management Authority.

Nov. 28, 2009: Jim Badger wins the election for chief at Sucker Creek. Elected to council are Thomas Willier, George Prince Sr., William Terry Calliou, Lavern Willier, Matthew Willier and David Prince.

Nov. 28, 2012: High Prairie and area residents express displeasure with the plans for the new hospital at an information session hosted by the Alberta government. Items included the lack of two surgeries, no on-site dialysis, no chemotherapy treatment and no helipad.

Nov. 28, 2014: Bone-chilling -30 C temperatures fail to put too much of a damper on High Prairie Light-Up celebrations. A record number of entries [over a dozen] enter the Santa Claus Parade.

Nov. 28, 2015: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt is awarded a Rhodes Scholarship. He is only one of three at the University of Alberta, and one of 11 in Canada to receive the scholarship. He is also the inaugural First Nations recipient of the scholarship.

Nov. 28, 2015: Dave Lawrence and Kaven Kover each score twice to lead the hometown Manning Comets to a 6-2 win over the High Prairie Regals, who drop to 0-7.

Nov. 28, 2015: Former MLA Pearl Calahasen is given a special “Spirit of Strength” award at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet.

Nov. 28, 2016: Sgt. George Cameron takes over as new interim detachment commander at the High Prairie RCMP detachment.

Nov. 28, 2018: South Peace News reports in the HPE School News that teacher Magalie Frechette wins the Pierre and Madeleine Monod French Language Award for teaching the previous week.

Nov. 28, 2018: Freezing rain in the South Peace causes very slippery roads. A traffic jam is caused on Highway 679 between McLennan and High Prairie after vehicles get stuck trying to drive up an icy hill.

Nov. 28, 2018: Big Lakes County agrees to hire an intern after hearing their application was approved under Alberta Municipal Affairs’ Community Partnership Program.

This Day in World History – November 28, 2022

1520 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan begins crossing Pacific.

1717 – Blackbeard attacks La Concorde, renames it as Queen Anne’s Revenge.

1814 – London Times is first printed by automatic, steam powered presses.

1821 – Panama declares independence from Spain.

1843 – Ka Lahui: Hawaiian Independence Day.

1893 – Women vote in a national election for first time, in New Zealand.

1907 – Scrap-metal dealer Louis B. Mayer opens his first movie theatre.

1916 – First German air attack on London.

1922 – Capt. Cyril Turner gives first skywriting exhibition in New York.

1925 – Grand Ole Opry premieres as WSM Barn Dance on WSM Radio, Nashville.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd makes his first South Pole flight.

1932 – Groucho Marx performs on radio for the first time.

1948 – “Hopalong Cassidy” premieres on TV.

1958 – Chad becomes an autonomous republic.

1958 – US reports first full-range firing of an Intercontinental missile.

1960 – Mauritania gains independence from France.

1963 – Beatles “She Loves You” unusually, returns to No. 1 in UK charts.

1964 – Mariner 4 launched; first probe to fly by Mars.

1967 – First radio pulsars detected at Cambridge University.

1974 – John Lennon’s last concert appearance at Madison Square Garden.

1975 – Bobby Orr plays his last game for the Boston Bruins.

1986 – Hilbert van der Duim skates record 39.4928 km in one hour.

1988 – Picasso’s “Acrobat & Harlequin” sells for $38.46 million.

1989 – Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci flees to Hungary.

1997 – Final episode of “Beavis & Butt-head” on MTV.

2004 – Male Po’o-uli dies of Avian malaria making bird species extinct.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 28, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your usual lazy attitude is apt to receive a burst of energy tonight! It is in your nature not to want to lift a finger, but for some reason you may be compelled to get up and get moving. You will find when you connect with others, you are more motivated to make things happen for yourself. When you get the attention you feel you deserve, your devotion is strong!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find your emotions difficult to deal with, especially later in the day. Consider taking an intellectual instead of emotional approach. Your feelings could send you into a drastic mood swing from one end of the spectrum to the other. The thing you really need right now – especially tonight – is balance. Tie up any loose ends to maintain more equilibrium!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Communication with others could be extremely rewarding, especially later in the day! Project more of your energy outward and join others in projects that you might otherwise try to tackle on your own. Things should flow smoothly as long as you take a lighthearted, optimistic approach. Move forward with projects instead of just contemplating their completion!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Make sure you solidify your affairs early in the day, because the sparks are going to fly after sunset. People might try to throw you off balance with fast talk and fancy ideas. You need to make sure you are on solid ground before you take the next step upward. Balance your emotions so you do not take your frustration out on others. Focus on your goals!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things are looking up for you, especially later in the day! Pieces should becoming together and things flowing into place naturally. You will find your outward-directed energy is better balanced now. You should connect with others using your keen wit, strong will, and sheer intelligence. Take your time to do the things you need to do. Do not rush.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The energy is apt to pick up in your life today! You may be asked to report to duty. Do not make promises you can not keep. Your words will be taken seriously, and you should not mislead people into thinking that something is going to happen when you know it is not. You know how that situation will turn out. Trust yourself, regardless of the circumstances!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is extra aggression in your world today! Realize this is probably due more to your reaction to a situation than to the situation itself. It could be you are in conflict with someone just because he or she wants harmony while you have a propensity to fight. This paradox is likely to be detrimental to your psyche unless you try to change it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mood may take a bizarre twist today, as you calm your desire to fight for something. You are probably more interested in enjoying the beauty of something rather than trying to keep it for yourself. Allowing someone or something else to be free is the best gift you can give. Keep the lines of communication open and you will find everything falls into place as it should!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things are going to get better and better for you as the day progresses! Try to get your grounded, practical, and logical self collected during the day so you have the evening to socialize and commune with close friends, if possible. Balance is going to be a key issue for you today, so make sure you keep things in check before any one part of your life gets out of hand!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There may be a bit of aggravation in a part of your life that is urging you to get up and do something! It could be you are getting overly emotional about a certain issue, and that you need to consider more of the cold, hard facts of what is really going on. You could be missing something obvious simply because you are so caught up in your emotional drama!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel a bit stodgy today, but things are going to pick up tonight! There will be a great deal of air to fuel your fire, and you are ready to burn! You could be like a desert of dry sagebrush just ready to be set alight. The whole mountainside is about to go up in a beautiful blaze of glory. You are ready to shine like the brilliant star that you are!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Get things taken care of in the morning so you can be carefree and laid back in the evening. It is important for you to square things away in your head so you can communicate important information to others later. Feel free to take an unconventional approach. It is important to march to the beat of your own drum and not anyone else’s!