Today in High Prairie, November 29, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – November 29, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 29, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 29, 2020

Dave Cook

Colton Vandeligt

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 29

1803 – Christian Doppler, Founder of Doppler Effect

1832 – Louisa May Alcott, Little Women Author

1849 – Ambrose Fleming, Inventor of the Diode

1898 – C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity Author

1898 – Rod La Rocque, Ten Commandments Actor

1917 – Merle Travis, 16 Tons Singer

1927 – Vin Scully, LA Dodgers Broadcaster

1941 – Dennis Doherty, Mamas & Papas Rocker

1949 – Garry Shandling, Garry Shandling Show

1949 – Jerry Lawler, WWE Wrestler/Announcer

1951 – Barry Goudreau, Boston Guitarist

1955 – Howie Mandel, Deal or No Deal Host

1960 – Cathy Moriarty, Raging Bull Actress

1961 – Kim Delaney, NYPD Blue Actress

1967 – John “Bradshaw” Layfield, WWE Wrestler

1969 – Jonathan Knight, New Kids on the Block Singer

1969 – Mariano Rivera, New York Yankee

1971 – Gena Lee Nolin, Baywatch Actress

1979 – Jayceon Taylor, American Rapper

1983 – Pamela Brown, CNN Reporter

1988 – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawk

This Day in Local History – November 29

Nov. 29, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Hudson’s Bay Company promises faster steamboat service on Lesser Slave Lake next year.

Nov. 29, 1913: The Grouard News publishes four letters to the editor from angry ratepayers complaining of high taxes.

Nov. 29, 1955: A separate school district is formed at a public meeting; St. Andrew’s School is later built.

Nov. 29, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the new High Prairie Curling Rink, expected to cost $67.000. Expected opening is January.

Nov. 29, 1975: Prairie Automotive celebrates its grand opening.

Nov. 29, 1986: The Big Meadow Hall celebrates its official opening with a dine and dance.

Nov. 29, 1986: The St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball team wins the 1J Northwest Zone title defeating Grimshaw Holy Family 15-10, 15-7 in the final.

Nov. 29, 1989: South Peace News reports Carol Kihn opens Window Wonders.

Nov. 29, 1989: South Peace News reports construction is proceeding well on the new High Prairie golf course clubhouse.

Nov. 29, 1991: Jodi Goodrich and Stan Sware celebrate an open house after purchasing Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Nov. 29, 1995: South Peace News reports Const. Kathe Deheer is trying to form a Victim Services group in town.

Nov. 29, 2007: Alberta Health and Wellness Minister Dave Hancock confirms space will be provided in the new High Prairie Hospital for the Cat Scan machine, cancer and dialysis treatment at a cost of $8.4 million.

Nov. 29, 2013: Don and Carol Charrois donate $2,500 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the building of a new skateboard park. It’s one of their last acts as owners of Charrois Motor Products.

Nov. 29, 2017: South Peace News reports that while STARS is pleased a designated landing space has been provided at the new High Prairie Health Complex, they still seek a permanent helipad.

Nov. 29, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a $125,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to Whitefish Lake First Nation. The money will be used to build a new playground.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County hears that 20 fields in the area test positive for the highly infectious clubroot disease in canola.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County decides to reinstate the Shelterbelt Program after an absence of about five years.

This Day in World History – November 29

526 – Possible date for the Antioch earthquake which killed 200,000.

1775 – Sir James Jay invents invisible ink.

1812 – Napoleon’s Grand Army crosses Berezina River in retreat from Russia.

1870 – Compulsory education proclaimed in England.

1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his hand-cranked phonograph for 1st time.

1897 – 1st motorcycle race occurs in Surrey, England.

1924 – Montreal Forum opens.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd says he has reached South Pole. [He was wrong.]

1932 – France & USSR sign non-aggression pact.

1933 – Japan begins persecution of communists.

1943 – US aircraft carrier Hornet launched.

1944 – John Hopkins hospital performs 1st open heart surgery.

1944 – 1st surgery [on a human] to correct blue baby syndrome.

1961 – Mercury-Atlas 5 carries a chimp [Enos] to orbit.

1962 – Great Britain & France decide to build Concorde airliner.

1963 – “I Want to Hold Your Hand” single released by the Beatles.

1964 – Roman Catholic Church in US replaces Latin with English.

1965 – Dale Cummings does 14,118 consecutive sit-ups.

1972 – Co-founder of Atari, Nolan Bushnell, releases Pong.

1974 – Coco the Clown’s special memorial service held.

1975 – Kilauea Volcano erupts in Hawaii.

1989 – India president Rajiv Gandhi resigns.

1994 – Seoul, Korea, celebrated the 600th anniversary of its founding.

2017 – Bosnian war criminal Slobodan Praljak commits suicide by poison.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 29, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your heart is in the right place today, so feel free to share your good mood with others. Keep things simple and straightforward. Try not to complicate issues with unnecessary garble. Streamline your thoughts and actions. You will find you can be much more efficient when you cut out the aspects that aren’t pertinent or absolutely necessary. Follow your heart!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may find it hard to get rolling today. It’s likely you’re caught in a gridlock between your mind and heart. Be careful about letting this tension build. The most important thing for you today is to relax. Tackle things one step at a time and finish one project before starting another. You could get overwhelmed if you have too many things on your plate at once.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re apt to be spurred into action by strong forces that don’t want you to take a break. Keep in mind the more you resist, the more you will be pushed and pulled by outside sources. If you find yourself in a bind, take a deep breath and calm down. Act from a point of neutrality instead of a point of anger or defensiveness.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Feel free to let it all out today. It’s finally your turn to stand up and say what you feel. Don’t let others push you into places you don’t want to be. The key is to probe deeply with your penetrating mind and share your incredible insights with others. Don’t be surprised if your actions cause some tension. Don’t let this stop you from doing what you feel is right.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Emotionally speaking, you’re probably doing quite well today. You have extra self-confidence to draw on to tackle your projects. The one difficult aspect of the day probably has to do with some sort of mental challenge that for some reason just isn’t making sense. Don’t continue to beat a dead horse. If things don’t want to budge, let them sit. Tackle them later.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might be in a bit of a jam today, when one person or situation doesn’t work well with what you’re thinking, and another doesn’t fit well with what you’re feeling. There’s a clash taking place that may be difficult to reconcile, especially if you remain stubbornly in your position. The more flexible you are, the better off you will be!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a good day for you to follow through. Normally you’re much better at tagging along or simply going with the flow of the situation. This way of doing things has proven quite effective for you in the past. Indeed, it has gotten you far. What you have now is a different situation. The things you’ve started will do you no good until you complete them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have sympathy for those who need to vent today. Don’t be surprised if people line up outside your door for a chance to bend your ear for an hour or two. Your mind is sharp. You will be able to see to the core of any issue brought before you. More than likely, you will understand things intuitively. People will do well to take your advice on any issue they have.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will probably want everyone to know how you feel today. You won’t be shy about expressing your emotions. Feel free to take the lead on matters, for you have the self-confidence and emotional stability to do quite well at the helm of the ship. Try not to let your mind trip over itself, however. You have the tendency to think about one issue so much that you completely lose perspective.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Put your foot down today. Don’t let others push you around. It could be you’re used to letting people have their way in order to keep the peace. The problem with this is your dreams and goals may get lost in the shuffle. Don’t lose sight of your true destination. There’s much more to life than you might see on the surface. Dig deeper!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – For goodness’ sake, decide today! The more you flounder about which way to go, the likelier it is you will miss the boat altogether. You have all the facts you need, so don’t delay any longer. Once you make up your mind, be strong and throw all your weight behind it. Your mind can be like a computer filing away information as long as you stay alert.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Mentally, you’re apt to do very well today. You will find you can tackle just about any cerebral challenge that comes along. The most difficult aspect of the day will be dealing with your emotions. More than likely, you will feel a great desire for attention. You just want to be loved. Get up on stage and say what’s in your heart. This isn’t a good time to harbour your feelings.