Today in High Prairie: November 29, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – November 29, 2021

9:30 a.m. – AHS Managing Diabetes by Zoom. Call 1-877-349-5711 to register.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 29, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 29, 2021

Colton VandeLigt

Dave Cook

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 29, 2021

1803 – Christian Doppler, Founder of Doppler Effect

1849 – Ambrose Fleming, Inventor of the Diode

1898 – C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity Author

1917 – Merle Travis, 16 Tons Singer

1927 – Vin Scully, LA Dodgers Broadcaster

1949 – Garry Shandling, Garry Shandling Show

1949 – Jerry Lawler, WWE Wrestler/Announcer

1955 – Howie Mandel, Deal or No Deal Host

1960 – Cathy Moriarty, Raging Bull Actress

1961 – Kim Delaney, NYPD Blue Actress

1967 – John Layfield, WWE Wrestler

1969 – Jonathan Knight, New Kids on the Block Singer

1969 – Mariano Rivera, New York Yankee

1971 – Gena Lee Nolin, Baywatch Actress

1988 – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawk

This Day in Local History – November 29, 2021

Nov. 29, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Hudson’s Bay Company promises faster steamboat service on Lesser Slave Lake next year.

Nov. 29, 1913: The Grouard News publishes four letters to the editor from angry ratepayers complaining of high taxes.

Nov. 29, 1955: A separate school district is formed at a public meeting; St. Andrew’s School is later built.

Nov. 29, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the new High Prairie Curling Rink, expected to cost $67.000. Expected opening is January.

Nov. 29, 1971: The grand opening of a class for the mentally retarded is celebrated at the Anglican Church Hall. Mrs. R. Cox is classroom teacher and instructor.

Nov. 29, 1975: Prairie Automotive celebrates its grand opening.

Nov. 29, 1975: High Prairie hosts the Northwestern AAA high school volleyball playoffs. Teams from Beaverlodge win both titles.

Nov. 29, 1986: The Big Meadow Hall celebrates its official opening with a dine and dance.

Nov. 29, 1986: Six different High Prairie Regals score as they take over first place in the NPHL with a 6-4 win over Manning.

Nov. 29, 1986: Debbie Gauchier-Willier scores five goals as High Prairie defeats Peace River 12-3 in ringette action.

Nov. 29, 1986: The St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball team wins the 1J Northwest Zone title defeating Grimshaw Holy Family 15-10, 15-7 in the final.

Nov. 29, 1988: Sandford Gauchier makes 47 saves but the visiting High Prairie Regals are defeated by Falher 4-1.

Nov. 29, 1989: South Peace News reports Carol Kihn opens Window Wonders.

Nov. 29, 1989: South Peace News reports construction is proceeding well on the new High Prairie golf course clubhouse.

Nov. 29, 1990: Ed Fudali and Ron Rose each score twice as the High Prairie Regals defeat Peace River 8-3 in a first-place showdown.

Nov. 29, 1991: Jodi Goodrich and Stan Sware celebrate an open house after purchasing Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Nov. 29, 1994: Brian Puhalsky scores three goals and Bart Lefley adds two more as the hometown Spirit River Rangers blast Lakeland 9-2.

Nov. 29, 1995: South Peace News reports Const. Kathe Deheer is trying to form a Victim Services group in town.

Nov. 29, 2001: Two people are charged by High Prairie RCMP after a man is assaulted in the High Prairie Hospital lobby.

Nov. 29, 2006: Jordan Ford scores 18 points as the hometown Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team wins their first game of the season by defeating the Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers 56-6.

Nov. 29, 2007: Alberta Health and Wellness Minister Dave Hancock confirms space will be provided in the new High Prairie Hospital for the Cat Scan machine, cancer and dialysis treatment at a cost of $8.4 million.

Nov. 29, 2008: The visiting Hythe Mustangs break a 2-2 second period tie and defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2.

Nov. 29, 2010: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi is elected chair of council’s economic development pursuit committee.

Nov. 29, 2012: A change in the day and format for the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Christmas Party results in record attendance. The change to Thursday night from Sunday afternoon is a big hit with people attending.

Nov. 29, 2016: Alberta Education Minister David Eggen visits High Prairie Elementary School to promote nutrition. HPSD was selected as one of 14 school divisions in Alberta in a pilot program to promote nutrition.

Nov. 29, 2016: Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen plugs Big Lakes County in the House of Commons when he cites the wish for a regional water project.

Nov. 29, 2017: South Peace News features the adult Zirka Dancers. It’s the first time in at least five years the group has operated.

Nov. 29, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a $125,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to Whitefish Lake First Nation. The money will be used to build a new playground.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County hears that 20 fields in the area test positive for the highly infectious clubroot disease in canola.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County signs a mutual aid agreement with Sucker Creek First Nation to provide fire protection services.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County decides to reinstate the Shelterbelt Program after an absence of about five years.

Nov. 29, 2018: Big Lakes County announces it is promoting Jordan Panasiuk to CAO effective Jan. 8, 2019.

Nov. 29, 2019: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association honours Santa Claus Parade founder Anne Bankey at High Prairie Light-Up. Bankey’s children, Jason Bankey and Trish Young, attend the ceremony.

Nov. 29, 2019: Larry Yellowknee scores six goals to lead the High Prairie Red Wings to a 10-7 win over the visiting Slave Lake Icedogs.

This Day in World History – November 29, 2021

526 – Possible date for the Antioch earthquake which killed 200,000.

1775 – Sir James Jay invents invisible ink.

1812 – Napoleon’s Grand Army crosses Berezina River in retreat from Russia.

1870 – Compulsory education proclaimed in England.

1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his hand-cranked phonograph for first time.

1897 – First motorcycle race occurs in Surrey, England.

1924 – Montreal Forum hockey arena opens.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd says he has reached South Pole. [He was wrong.]

1933 – Japan begins persecution of communists.

1944 – John Hopkins hospital performs first open heart surgery.

1944 – First surgery [on a human] to correct blue baby syndrome.

1947 – UN General Assembly partitions Palestine between Arabs & Jews.

1961 – Mercury-Atlas 5 carries a chimp [Enos] to orbit.

1962 – Great Britain & France decide to build Concorde airliner.

1963 – “I Want to Hold Your Hand” single released by the Beatles.

1964 – Roman Catholic Church in US replaces Latin with English.

1965 – Dale Cummings does 14,118 consecutive sit-ups.

1972 – Co-founder of Atari, Nolan Bushnell, releases Pong.

1974 – Coco the Clown’s special memorial service held.

1975 – Kilauea Volcano erupts in Hawaii.

1989 – India president Rajiv Gandhi resigns.

1994 – Seoul, Korea, celebrated the 600th anniversary of its founding.

2017 – Bosnian war criminal Slobodan Praljak commits suicide by poison.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 29, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you one of those people who thinks that your bank account can not be overdrawn as long as you still have cheques in your chequebook? As bad as you think your financial situation is, your problems are easily reconciled. It is not that you are spending more money than you have, but that you are not keeping track of what you spend. Better recordkeeping will help ease your anxiety.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is good for relationships. Regardless of whether it is personal or professional, you can expect good things to happen. You may be called upon to participate in an unusual group project and strike up some potentially beautiful friendships. At home your mate may be especially thoughtful and demonstrative. You radiate an aura of love and warmth, and people respond in kind.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You deserve a day off. Why not play hooky from your duties and surround yourself with beautiful works of art? Better yet, try to create some yourself. Admit it, you have been hankering to try a creative endeavour. Why not begin today? Your creativity and intuition are at an all-time high. The combination might produce something of real merit.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have an exciting, intense day in store. Your curiosity is at a peak, and today it combines with a vivid imagination. This makes you ideally suited for medical research projects, as it gives you the ability to make connections among seemingly disparate themes. Regardless of your profession, you can expect to see the world in an entirely new way today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is likely you have been working too hard and too long. Do not you think the time has come for a bit of a break? Even if you manage to drag yourself out of bed, you are unlikely to accomplish much. When your heart is not in it, it is difficult for your mind to work. A few days of rest and relaxation will rejuvenate you. Perhaps you should take a short jaunt out of town.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is time to expand your horizons. No more waiting around for events to change of their own accord. You have grown up enough to realize if change is going to happen, you have to make it happen. As a result, today is busier than most as you begin to execute all those ideas you have been thinking about.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – As much as you want to change your financial situation, do not act rashly. If there are several options to choose from, you are advised to refrain from making any decision until your thoughts have crystallized. If you feel in a hurry to make progress, you can record your options so you have them to review in the light of a clearer day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Try as you might, you may spend the better part of the day with your foot in your mouth. It is one of those days when anything you say to clear up the confusion only confuses matters more. You want to spend a fun evening with friends but fear you will only make matters worse. Your friends love you even on days when your social skills are not at their peak!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Just because you are stressed now does not mean you need to be stressed tomorrow, or the rest of the day for that matter. There are steps you can take to soothe your troubled soul. Stop, close your eyes, and relax into some deep breaths. You will be surprised by how refreshing these few moments can be. Why not try it?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your tendency is to rush headlong into a new project. Not everyone is caught up in your enthusiasm. Be careful not to steamroll over those you care about most. Your partner, especially, feels a bit miffed and left out at the moment. Do what you can to soothe any ruffled feathers. It might be time to set aside your project in favour of a romantic outing.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Out with the old and in with the new! That seems to be your mantra for the day, especially where your home is concerned. Your energy and motivation are high. If anyone can execute a complete one-day redecoration, you can. But even you can get hurt when trying to move a sofa by yourself. Enlist help, but be careful not to work them too hard. Not everyone has your energy!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not look a gift horse in the mouth, as the saying goes. You are likely to receive some good news today. Do not second-guess it, or worry if you are worthy of it. Accept it for what it is, though it might be worth taking some time to consider why you feel unworthy in the first place.