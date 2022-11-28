Today in High Prairie: November 29, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 29, 2022

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Drop-in morning coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Girouxville Hall.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 29, 2022

1803 – Christian Doppler, Founder of Doppler Effect

1818 – George Brown, Toronto Globe Publisher

1832 – Louisa May Alcott, Little Women Author

1849 – Ambrose Fleming, Inventor of the Diode

1898 – C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity Author

1898 – Rod La Rocque, Ten Commandments Actor

1917 – Merle Travis, 16 Tons Singer

1927 – Vin Scully, LA Dodgers Broadcaster

1941 – Dennis Doherty, Mamas & Papas Rocker

1949 – Garry Shandling, Garry Shandling Show

1949 – Jerry Lawler, WWE Wrestler/Announcer

1951 – Barry Goudreau, Boston Guitarist

1955 – Howie Mandel, Deal or No Deal Host

1960 – Cathy Moriarty, Raging Bull Actress

1961 – Kim Delaney, NYPD Blue Actress

1967 – John Bradshaw Layfield, WWE Wrestler

1969 – Jonathan Knight, New Kids on the Block Singer

1969 – Mariano Rivera, New York Yankee

1971 – Gena Lee Nolin, Baywatch Actress

1979 – Jayceon Taylor, American Rapper

1983 – Pamela Brown, CNN Reporter

1988 – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawk

This Day in Local History – November 29, 2022

Nov. 29, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Hudson’s Bay Company promises faster steamboat service on Lesser Slave Lake next year.

Nov. 29, 1955: A separate school district is formed at a public meeting; High Prairie St. Andrew’s School is later built.

Nov. 29, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the new High Prairie Curling Rink, expected to cost $67,000. Expected opening is January.

Nov. 29, 1970: Laurie Savill, of High Prairie, is elected president of the Peace Curling Association.

Nov. 29, 1971: The grand opening of a class for the mentally retarded is celebrated at the Anglican Church Hall in High Prairie. Mrs. R. Cox is classroom teacher and instructor.

Nov. 29, 1973: An Indian Affairs spokesman says 15-20 “militant” Indians attend their High Prairie office and present government officials with a list of the names of 20 dissatisfied Indians.

Nov. 29, 1975: Prairie Automotive celebrates its grand opening.

Nov. 29, 1986: The Big Meadow Hall celebrates its official opening with a dine and dance.

Nov. 29, 1986: Six different High Prairie Regals score as they take over first place in the NPHL with a 6-4 win over Manning.

Nov. 29, 1986: The St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball team wins the 1J Northwest Zone title defeating Grimshaw Holy Family 15-10, 15-7 in the final.

Nov. 29, 1988: Sandford Gauchier makes 47 saves but the visiting High Prairie Regals are defeated by Falher 4-1.

Nov. 29, 1989: South Peace News reports Carol Kihn opens Window Wonders.

Nov. 29, 1989: South Peace News reports construction is proceeding well on the new High Prairie golf course clubhouse.

Nov. 29, 1990: Ed Fudali and Ron Rose each score twice as the High Prairie Regals defeat Peace River 8-3 in a first-place showdown.

Nov. 29, 1991: Jodi Goodrich and Stan Sware celebrate an open house after purchasing Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Nov. 29, 1994: Brian Puhalsky scores three goals and Bart Lefley adds two more as the hometown Spirit River Rangers blast Lakeland 9-2.

Nov. 29, 1995: South Peace News reports Const. Kathe Deheer is trying to form a Victim Services group in town.

Nov. 29, 2001: Two people are charged by High Prairie RCMP after a man is assaulted in the High Prairie Hospital lobby.

Nov. 29, 2007: Alberta Health and Wellness Minister Dave Hancock confirms space will be provided in the new High Prairie Hospital for the Cat Scan machine, cancer and dialysis treatment at a cost of $8.4 million.

Nov. 29, 2007: The NPHL’s Peace River Stampeders officially fold but later pay the league $4,000 and are reinstated.

Nov. 29, 2008: The visiting Hythe Mustangs break a 2-2 second period tie and defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2.

Nov. 29, 2012: A change in the day and format for the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Christmas Party results in record attendance. The change to Thursday night from Sunday afternoon is a big hit with people attending.

Nov. 29, 2013: The Santa Claus Parade kicks off another successful High Prairie Light-Up celebration. Gisele Hebert wins High Prairie Beautification’s 50/50 draw and lets granddaughter Emma Menzel-Ayles flip the switch to turn on the lights.

Nov. 29, 2016: Alberta Education Minister David Eggen visits High Prairie Elementary School to promote nutrition. HPSD was selected as one of 14 school divisions in Alberta in a pilot program to promote nutrition.

Nov. 29, 2017: South Peace News reports that while STARS is pleased a designated landing space has been provided at the new High Prairie Health Complex, they still seek a permanent helipad.

Nov. 29, 2017: South Peace News features the adult Zirka Dancers. It’s the first time in at least five years the group has operated.

Nov. 29, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a $125,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to Whitefish Lake First Nation. The money will be used to build a new playground.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County hears that 20 fields in the area test positive for the highly infectious clubroot disease in canola.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County signs a mutual aid agreement with Sucker Creek First Nation to provide fire protection services. The agreement benefits both parties through quicker response times.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County decides to reinstate the Shelterbelt Program after an absence of about five years.

Nov. 29, 2017: Students at Prairie River Junior High School discover what it’s like for their parents at work as they tag along during Take Your Kid to Work Day.

Nov. 29, 2018: Big Lakes County announces it is promoting Jordan Panasiuk to CAO effective Jan. 8, 2019.

Nov. 29, 2019: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association honours Santa Claus Parade founder Anne Bankey at High Prairie Light-Up. Bankey’s children, Jason Bankey and Trish Young, attend the ceremony.

Nov. 29, 2019: Larry Yellowknee scores six goals to lead the High Prairie Red Wings to a 10-7 win over the visiting Slave Lake Icedogs.

Nov. 29-30: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers men retain their title after winning the Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament. The Cleardale Menno Simons Panthers win the women’s title.

This Day in World History – November 29, 2022

526 – Possible date for the Antioch earthquake which killed 200,000.

1775 – Sir James Jay invents invisible ink.

1812 – Napoleon’s Grand Army crosses Berezina River in retreat from Russia.

1870 – Compulsory education proclaimed in England.

1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his hand-cranked phonograph for first time.

1897 – First motorcycle race occurs in Surrey, England.

1924 – Montreal Forum opens.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd says he has reached South Pole. [He was wrong.]

1932 – France & USSR sign non-aggression pact.

1933 – Japan begins persecution of communists.

1943 – US aircraft carrier Hornet launched.

1944 – Johns Hopkins hospital performs first open heart surgery.

1944 – First surgery [on a human] to correct blue baby syndrome.

1947 – UN General Assembly partitions Palestine between Arabs & Jews.

1961 – Mercury-Atlas 5 carries a chimp [Enos] to orbit.

1962 – Great Britain & France decide to build Concorde airliner.

1963 – “I Want to Hold Your Hand” single released by the Beatles.

1964 – Roman Catholic Church in US replaces Latin with English.

1965 – Dale Cummings does 14,118 consecutive sit-ups.

1972 – Co-founder of Atari, Nolan Bushnell, releases Pong.

1974 – Coco the Clown’s special memorial service held.

1975 – Kilauea Volcano erupts in Hawaii.

1989 – India president Rajiv Gandhi resigns.

1994 – Seoul, Korea, celebrated the 600th anniversary of its founding.

2017 – Bosnian war criminal Slobodan Praljak commits suicide by poison.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 29, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – For goodness’ sake, decide today! The more you flounder about which way to go, the likelier it is you will miss the boat altogether. You have all the facts you need, so do not delay any longer. Once you make up your mind, be strong and throw all your weight behind it. Your mind can be like a computer filing away information as long as you stay alert!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Mentally, you are apt to do very well today! You will find you can tackle just about any cerebral challenge that comes along. The most difficult aspect of the day will be dealing with your emotions. More than likely, you will feel a great desire for attention. You just want to be loved. Get up on stage and say what is in your heart. This is not a good time to harbour your feelings.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your heart is in the right place today, so feel free to share your good mood with others! Keep things simple and straightforward. Try not to complicate issues with unnecessary garble. Streamline your thoughts and actions. You will find you can be much more efficient when you cut out the aspects that are not pertinent or absolutely necessary. Follow your heart!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may find it hard to get rolling today! It is likely you are caught in a gridlock between your mind and heart. Be careful about letting this tension build. The most important thing for you today is to relax. Tackle things one step at a time and finish one project before starting another. You could get overwhelmed if you have too many things on your plate at once!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are apt to be spurred into action by strong forces that do not want you to take a break! Keep in mind the more you resist, the more you will be pushed and pulled by outside sources. If you find yourself in a bind, take a deep breath and calm down. Act from a point of neutrality instead of a point of anger or defensiveness!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Feel free to let it all out today! It is finally your turn to stand up and say what you feel. Do not let others push you into places you do not want to be. The key is to probe deeply with your penetrating mind and share your incredible insights with others. Do not be surprised if your actions cause some tension. Do not let this stop you from doing what you feel is right!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Emotionally speaking, you are probably doing quite well today! You have extra self-confidence to draw on to tackle your projects. The one difficult aspect of the day probably has to do with some sort of mental challenge that for some reason just is not making sense. Do not continue to beat a dead horse. If things do not want to budge, let them sit. Tackle them later!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might be in a bit of a jam today, when one person or situation does not work well with what you are thinking, and another does not fit well with what you are feeling! There is a clash taking place that may be difficult to reconcile, especially if you remain stubbornly in your position. The more flexible you are, the better off you will be!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a good day for you to follow through! Normally you are much better at tagging along or simply going with the flow of the situation. This way of doing things has proven quite effective for you in the past. Indeed, it has gotten you far. What you have now is a different situation. The things you have started will do you no good until you complete them!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have sympathy for those who need to vent today! Do not be surprised if people line up outside your door for a chance to bend your ear for an hour or two. Your mind is sharp. You will be able to see to the core of any issue brought before you. More than likely, you will understand things intuitively. People will do well to take your advice on any issue they have!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You will probably want everyone to know how you feel today! You will not be shy about expressing your emotions. Feel free to take the lead on matters, for you have the self-confidence and emotional stability to do quite well at the helm of the ship. Try not to let your mind trip over itself, however. You have the tendency to think about one issue so much you completely lose perspective!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Put your foot down today! Do not let others push you around. It could be you are used to letting people have their way in order to keep the peace. The problem with this is your dreams and goals may get lost in the shuffle. Do not lose sight of your true destination. There is much more to life than you might see on the surface. Dig deeper!