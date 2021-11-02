Today in High Prairie: November 3, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 3, 2021

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Influenza Clinic at Kinuso Public Health Office.

1 p.m. – HP Marigold Farmer’s Market 1-6 pm. At Marigold.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 3, 2021

Justin Martin

Daniel Ragan

Roger Noskey

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 3, 2021

Michael Irla

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 3, 2021

1718 – John Montagu, Claimed to Invent Sandwich

1854 – Jokichi Takamine, First to Isolate Adrenalin

1872 – Wilfred Trotter, Neurosurgery Pioneer

1894 – William G. Barker, Canadian Flying Ace

1900 – Adolf Dassler, Adidas Sportswear Founder

1921 – Charles Bronson, Dirty Dozen Actor

1927 – Harrison McCain, McCain Foods CEO

1945 – Nick Simper, Deep Purple Guitarist

1949 – Larry Holmes, Heavyweight Boxing Champ

1949 – Michael Evans, The Jeffersons Actor

1952 – Roseanne Barr, Roseanne Actress

1954 – Adam Ant, English Punk Rocker

1957 – Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV Actor

1961 – Kari Michaelsen, Gimme a Break Actress

This Day in Local History – November 3, 2021

Nov. 3, 1913: The Grouard News moves to its new office opposite the Diamond P. Store.

Nov. 3, 1965: A meeting is held in Joussard which brings forth the topic of amalgamating the Joussard public school and the Joussard Indian Residential School.

Nov. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports the 1971 census reveals the town’s population at 2,329, up from 2,241 in 1966.

Nov. 3, 1971: High Prairie RCMP Sgt. J.G. Lambert asks town council for more men to police the community.

Nov. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports the NPHL is in danger of folding as Manning, Fairview and Grimshaw have dropped out leaving only High Prairie and Peace River.

Nov. 3, 1984: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team wins the St. Joe’s Tournament in Grande Prairie defeating Fairview St. Thomas More 15-8, 15-13 in the final.

Nov. 3, 1990: Shaun Henderson leads the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 5-3 win at Fairview in the NPHL opener for both teams.

Nov. 3, 1990: The hometown Sucker Creek Capitals blast the Valleyview Vikings 19-1 in the opening game of the revived Smoky River Hockey League. Greg Palmer and Dennis Chalifoux each score three times in the game played at McLennan.

Nov. 3, 1991: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and reinstates High Prairie Minor Hockey, who had previously broken a rule and were booted out of the association. Other members vote unanimously to reinstate minor hockey.

Nov. 3, 1992: St. Andrew’s School celebrates the opening of a new elementary wing.

Nov. 3, 1993: South Peace News reports hospital boards may be forced to amalgamate. Eventually, regional health authorities are formed.

Nov. 3, 1998: A fire destroys the UGG elevator in High Prairie. It’s the fourth time since 1980 UGG elevators have suffered that fate. Losses are pegged at just over $1 million with the cause cited as a mechanical failure.

Nov. 3, 1999: MLA Pearl Calahasen is criticized at a public meeting over a recent wood allocation by the Alberta government in which Tolko did not get wood for a proposed expansion.

Nov. 3, 1999: MLA Pearl Calahasen announces at a public meeting that Highway 750 paving will be completed next year.

Nov. 3, 2005: Peavine Bishop Routhier School principal Brian Dewar shaves his hair and beard for charity after students raise $2,885 for cancer.

Nov. 3, 2006: High Prairie Minor Hockey is awarded the Bantam A Provincials slated for March 15-18, 2007.

Nov. 3, 2007: Joyce Calliou wins $16,667 after sharing a $50,000 Satellite Bingo jackpot at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda.

Nov. 3, 2010: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce members hear that millions of dollars is leaving the town each year. Precise numbers will be published in the retail leakage study to soon be released.

Nov. 3, 2011: St. Bernard’s Church bell at Grouard is removed from its steeple as renovations continue at the historic church.

Nov. 3, 2011: Rock icon Dr. Hook performs at the High Prairie Agriplex. The High Prairie and District Food Bank Society realizes an $8,500 profit from the show.

Nov. 3, 2011: Sheila Nelson passes away at the age of 78 years. She worked at J.B. Wood Nursing Home, Merner’s Drugs and managed the Sears outlet.

Nov. 3, 2012: Long-time High Prairie resident Gwen Gordon passes away from cancer at the age of 64 years. She taught at AVC-Grouard for many years and served on the Big Meadow Women’s Institute.

Nov. 3, 2015: Trevor Carrier resigns his seat on High Prairie town council citing person reasons.

Nov. 3, 2015: Kathleen Mae Fontaine passes away at the age of 82 years. She was a long-time Royal Purple member, Sunday School teacher, and matron with the RCMP.

Nov. 3, 2016: A framed picture of the late Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey was presented by artist Wayne Ashley to the murdered victim’s parents at a ceremony at Atikameg.

Nov. 3, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents the Banana Belt Recreation Association with a $10,000 Community Facility Enhancement Project grant for landscaping and other improvements around the gazebo at the hall.

Nov. 3, 2017: St. Andrew’s Grade 7B Language Arts students in Linda VandenBerg’s class participate in the Red Sand Project by filling cracks in sidewalks. The action helps bring awareness to human trafficking and slavery in North America.

Nov. 3, 2018: The High Prairie Regals lose their NPHL opener 5-2 at Manning marking the ninth straight year the club begins the season with a loss.

Nov. 3, 2019: Chef Albert Thunder and council cut the ribbon to officially open the new $2.3 million Whitefish Lake Community Hall.

Nov. 3, 2019: Father Rev. Lawrence Odoemena celebrates his first Mass at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 3, 2021

1493 – Christopher Columbus “discovers” the island of Dominica.

1762 – Spain acquires Louisiana.

1869 – Canada’s Hamilton Football club forms.

1896 – J.H. Hunter patents portable weighing scales.

1900 – First US automobile show opens at Madison Square Garden.

1903 – Colombia grants independence to Panama.

1906 – “SOS” distress signal selected as worldwide call for help.

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the auto market against Ford.

1913 – First modern elastic brassiere is patented by Mary Phelps Jacob.

1918 – Poland proclaims independence from Russia after Word War I.

1922 – Greek parliament bans Prince Andreas for life.

1928 – Turkey switches from Arabic to Roman alphabet.

1930 – First vehicular tunnel to a foreign country [Detroit-Windsor] opens.

1931 – First commercially produced synthetic rubber manufactured.

1941 – Hirohiti’s accord on Yamamoto’s attack plan on Pearl Harbor fails.

1946 – Hirohito proclaims a new Japanese constitution.

1952 – Clarence Birdseye markets frozen peas.

1953 – First colour US coast-to-coast telecast.

1955 – First virus crystallized [announced].

1956 – “The Wizard of Oz” first televised on CBS-TV.

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik 2 with a dog [Laika], first animal in orbit.

1970 – Marxist Salvador Allende inaugurated as president of Chile.

1973 – Mariner 10 launched – first Venus photos – first mission to Mercury.

1978 – First broadcast of “Different Strokes” on NBC-TV.

1978 – Dominica gains independence from UK & adopts constitution.

1983 – Nashville Network begins on cable TV.

1984 – Body of assassinated Indian PM Indira Gandhi cremated.

1987 – Gordon Gould issued US patent for the laser, ending 30-year battle.

1992 – Bill Clinton is elected president of the USA.

2007 – Pervez Musharraf declares emergency rule across Pakistan.

2013 – Bobby Orr’s autobiography “Orr: My Story” published.

2014 – UN Sec-Gen. Ban Ki-moon calls for global action on climate change.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 3, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today could be one of the happiest days you have had in a long time. Perhaps you will spend it with a current or potential romantic partner, going to quaint places in your neighbourhood. You could also hear from someone close that you may not have seen for a long time. A female author whose work you enjoy could publish a new book. Enjoy a thoroughly pleasant, stimulating day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you could receive an unexpected sum of money. Perhaps a friend who owes you could repay the debt, or you could get an unexpected opportunity to earn a little extra on the side. Romance should also go well, as both you and a current or potential romantic partner are feeling especially warm and sensual. Go to a favourite restaurant to celebrate your good fortune.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Love and romance blossom as a current or potential love partner comes on strong with passionate affection. This person could have a lot to say that catches you by surprise. In the past, communicating may not have been this person’s strength, but now it is like there is no stopping the flow of words. Listen, and guard your responses. You will need to think about what he or she says.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Someone who may be something of a local celebrity might suddenly be attracted to you, although at this point neither one of you may be inclined to pursue it. Do not expect much from this person beyond conversation, although this should be very stimulating now. The energy should be strong enough to last beyond the day, so do not be shy about exchanging names and phone numbers.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may be powerfully attracted to someone from a distant state or foreign country. The person may be highly educated and stimulating. You could find the conversation riveting. This person could be involved in the sciences, psychology, or perhaps metaphysics. You will probably choose to listen more than talk now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might be catapulted into the public eye in some way – and you will not be very comfortable there! If you are teaching, speaking, or leading a discussion group, it might be a good idea to seek the support of someone who has a stronger gift of gab than you. This person could be a close friend or a love partner. Do not worry. With help, you will be fine!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A wedding could take place. It might be yours or it could be that of someone close to you. Whoever is getting married is very happy. If it is not you, you will be happy for him or her and you might start thinking longingly of a celebration of your own. If you are currently involved but not married, expect to move to the next level of commitment. If you are already married, enjoy the party!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might do some routine work, perhaps as a volunteer, with an interesting person whose company you enjoy. Lively conversations should make the day go faster. You could end the day looking forward to seeing this person again. Through your new friend and the work, you should gain a lot of insight into the psyches of others, not to mention your own!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A new love relationship could appear on the horizon, perhaps with someone as creative as you. This could cause some self-doubt, particularly about your appearance, but do not succumb to that. The person is drawn to your energy! Some fascinating conversations could take place. Feelings should run deep. This could lead to a long-term commitment.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some visitors could come to your home today, perhaps a couple with a child. You will go through the place like a whirlwind and want everything to look just right. You might even be tempted to clean out the closets! Do not bother. Just relax and enjoy the company of your guests. They are more interested in what you have to say than whether or not the house is spotless.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A call from a close friend or love partner could bring good news today. You will be so happy about it that you will want to get word out to everyone you know. This could involve romance or it might concern a creative project of some kind, perhaps involving writing and speaking. In the evening you will probably want to go out and celebrate with the person who brought you the news.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could be cleaning your house when you hear some wonderful news about money today. This could make your day. You will not want to do much housework afterward. Do not worry – the dirt is not going anywhere! Instead of feeling guilty about letting the housework go, go out and celebrate with a close friend or your partner. You deserve it. Have a great evening!