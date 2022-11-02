Today in High Prairie: November 3, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 3, 2022

11 a.m. – No Stone Left Alone ceremony at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery.

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 3, 2022

1718 – John Montagu, Claimed to Invent Sandwich

1854 – Jokichi Takamine, First to Isolate Adrenalin

1894 – William G. Barker, Canadian Flying Ace

1900 – Adolf Dassler, Adidas Sportswear Founder

1921 – Charles Bronson, Dirty Dozen Actor

1927 – Harrison McCain, McCain Foods CEO

1949 – Larry Holmes, Heavyweight Boxing Champ

1949 – Michael Evans, The Jeffersons Actor

1952 – Roseanne Barr, Roseanne Actress

1954 – Adam Ant, English Punk Rocker

1957 – Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV Actor

1961 – Kari Michaelsen, Gimme a Break Actress

1987 – Colin Kaepernick, NFL Player/Activist

This Day in Local History – November 3, 2022

Nov. 3, 1913: The Grouard News moves to its new office opposite the Diamond P. Store.

Nov. 3, 1965: A meeting is held in Joussard which brings forth the topic of amalgamating the Joussard public school and the Joussard Indian Residential School.

Nov. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports the 1971 census reveals High Prairie’s population at 2,329, up from 2,241 in 1966.

Nov. 3, 1971: High Prairie RCMP Sgt. J.G. Lambert asks High Prairie town council for more men to police the community.

Nov. 3, 1973: Joussard celebrates the grand opening of their new community hall with Dennis Basarab cutting the ribbon.

Nov. 3, 1990: The hometown Sucker Creek Capitals blast the Valleyview Vikings 19-1 in the opening game of the revived Smoky River Hockey League. Greg Palmer and Dennis Chalifoux each score three times in the game played at McLennan.

Nov. 3, 1991: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and reinstates High Prairie Minor Hockey, who had previously broken a rule and were booted out of the association. Other members vote unanimously to reinstate minor hockey.

Nov. 3, 1992: St. Andrew’s School celebrates the opening of a new elementary wing.

Nov. 3, 1993: South Peace News reports hospital boards may be forced to amalgamate. Eventually, regional health authorities are formed.

Nov. 3, 1995: Two East Prairie residents discover the remains of a body in a wooded area with a shotgun near the scene. They are later confirmed to be Patrick L’Hirondelle, 19.

Nov. 3, 1998: A fire destroys the UGG elevator in High Prairie. It is the fourth time since 1980 UGG elevators have suffered that fate. Losses are pegged at just over $1 million with the cause cited as a mechanical failure.

Nov. 3, 1999: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen is criticized at a public meeting over a recent wood allocation by the Alberta government in which Tolko did not get wood for a proposed expansion.

Nov. 3, 1999: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen announces at a public meeting that Highway 750 paving will be completed next year.

Nov. 3, 2005: Peavine Bishop Routhier School principal Brian Dewar shaves his hair and beard for charity after students raise $2,885 for cancer.

Nov. 3, 2007: Joyce Calliou wins $16,667 after sharing a $50,000 Satellite Bingo jackpot at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda.

Nov. 3, 2010: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce members hear that millions of dollars is leaving the town each year. Precise numbers will be published in the retail leakage study to soon be released.

Nov. 3, 2011: The St. Bernard Church bell at Grouard is removed from its steeple as renovations continue at the historic church.

Nov. 3, 2011: Rock icon Dr. Hook performs at the High Prairie Agriplex. The High Prairie and District Food Bank Society realizes an $8,500 profit from the show.

Nov. 3, 2011: Sheila Nelson passes away at the age of 78 years. She worked at J.B. Wood Nursing Home, Merner’s Drugs and managed the Sears outlet.

Nov. 3, 2012: Long-time High Prairie resident Gwen Gordon passes away from cancer at the age of 64 years. She taught at AVC-Grouard for many years and served on the Big Meadow Women’s Institute.

Nov. 3, 2015: Trevor Carrier resigns his seat on High Prairie town council citing person reasons.

Nov. 3, 2015: Kathleen Mae Fontaine passes away at the age of 82 years. She was a long-time Royal Purple member, Sunday School teacher, and matron with the RCMP.

Nov. 3, 2016: A framed picture of the late Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey was presented by artist Wayne Ashley to the murdered victim’s parents at a ceremony at Atikameg.

Nov. 3, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents the Banana Belt Recreation Association with a $10,000 Community Facility Enhancement Project grant for landscaping and other improvements around the gazebo at the hall.

Nov. 3, 2018: The High Prairie Regals lose their NPHL opener 5-2 at Manning marking the ninth straight year the club begins the season with a loss.

Nov. 3, 2019: Chef Albert Thunder and council cut the ribbon to officially open the new $2.3 million Whitefish Lake Community Hall.

Nov. 3, 2019: Father Rev. Lawrence Odoemena celebrates his first Mass at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 3, 2022

1493 – Christopher Columbus ‘discovers’ the island of Dominica.

1869 – Canada’s Hamilton Football club forms.

1896 – J.H. Hunter patents portable weighing scales.

1900 – First US automobile show opens at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1906 – “SOS” distress signal selected as worldwide call for help.

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the auto market against Ford.

1913 – First modern elastic brassiere is patented by Mary Phelps Jacob.

1918 – Poland proclaims independence from Russia after Word War I.

1930 – First vehicular tunnel to a foreign country [Detroit-Windsor] opens.

1931 – First commercially produced synthetic rubber manufactured.

1946 – Hirohito proclaims a new Japanese constitution.

1952 – Clarence Birdseye markets frozen peas.

1953 – First live colour US coast-to-coast telecast.

1955 – First virus crystallized [announced].

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik 2 with a dog [Laika]; first animal in orbit.

1973 – Mariner 10 launched – first Venus photos – first mission to Mercury.

1978 – First broadcast of “Different Strokes” on NBC-TV.

1983 – Nashville Network begins on cable TV.

1984 – Body of assassinated Indian PM Indira Gandhi cremated.

1992 – Bill Clinton is elected president of the USA.

2013 – Bobby Orr’s autobiography “Orr: My Story” is published.

2014 – UN Sec-Gen. Ban Ki-moon calls for global action on climate change.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 3, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – For a month you may have had problems communicating with the people close to you! This is nothing to worry about, yet it might make you feel off balance. This is a great day to settle conflicts from the last month or make your feelings clear to other people. Do not be afraid to play “truth or dare.” Honesty is the best policy. Dare them to be honest with you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You tend to live your life vicariously through your partner! Today you may come to the realization this is not healthy for you. You may realize you give more of yourself than you get back, draining you of energy. In fact, you are almost completely out. Be selfish today. You need to do something for you for once, and it is about time!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You see new horizons! It is possible the changes you have been going through lately are not completely finished. You may even have a hard time keeping yourself from running away from it all. Your rebirth will only be complete after you clearly define your desires. Use today to think about what you want. Things are not completely clear!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You hide your emotional needs from others! You need to be able to trust someone in order to share your feeling. They have to guess at your deepest secrets. Today you could save a lot of time in your love life if you just tell your partner what you want out of your relationship or even what you’d like to change about it. Talk about it! Your partner is listening!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may want to change some of the moral and social values that get in the way of relationships! After surmounting these kinds of obstacles yourself, and watching others struggle with them, you have decided it is time to do away with them once and for all. Just be careful to respect the private lives of the people close to you. Not everyone is as open-minded as you are!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The people around you sometimes have a hard time understanding where you are going! You are living in an imaginary world that has little to do with reality. If you decide to stay home and lie around the house, you will have no problems. If you have to go to work, try to be as clear as possible with others. If you do not, your proposals could fall on deaf ears!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may have doubts over the next few days. Do not make any important decisions about your future during this relatively unproductive period. If someone in your professional or personal life asks you to make more of a commitment, you may be tempted to put on the brakes without really knowing why. Wait a while before answering this kind of question!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – What are you afraid of? Is it contact with other people? It is as if an invisible rope were holding you back from getting close to people, or worse, pulling you back. What is this about? You are going through a period that is closely linked to your past. A failed relationship still haunts you and casts its shadow on the current one. Get rid of the skeletons in your closet!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is very possible you will want to take a step back today in order to take a closer look at your relationships! Your address book is full of names. Your phone rings off the hook. You receive tons of texts and emails every day. Yet, isn’t it funny that you feel alone? It is time to get rid of the superficial relationships and concentrate on those that really mean something to you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you feel you have been looking to the past lately, it is in order to liberate yourself from it. You may feel like revisiting your childhood or rekindling certain relationships with old friends. But the planets are making you a bit too romantic, and the reality of things will disappoint you. Looking backward is not the best way to move toward the future. Nostalgia is not what it used to be!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Sometimes your relationships are like magnets! When you want to get close, the other person tries to get away from you. When you take a step back, he or she runs back into your life. Human nature is complex. Right now, you are probably taking a step back, although you have not given up completely. This rest will give you time to think about which side of you is the most magnetic!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are entering a period of doubt, especially about your love life. You like your relationships and feelings to be clear. You may think a lot about your relationships over the next few days. Are you sure you have chosen the right person? Are his or her feelings sincere? Could you live without this person? The next two months will bring you the answers. Do not forget, no one is perfect!