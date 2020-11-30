Today in High Prairie – November 30, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 30, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 30, 2020

Christopher Breau

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 30, 2020

Cathy Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 30

1667 – Jonathan Swift, Gulliver’s Travels Satirist

1810 – Oliver Winchester, Winchester Rifle Maker

1835 – Mark Twain, Tom Sawyer Author

1872 – John McCrae, In Flanders Fields Author

1874 – Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister

1874 – Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables Author

1918 – Efren Zimbalist Jr., FBI Actor

1926 – Richard Crenna, Rambo Actor

1927 – Robert Guillaume, Benson Actor

1929 – Joan Ganz Cooney, Sesame Street Founder

1929 – Dick Clark, American Bandstand Host

1931 – Bill Walsh, San Francisco 49ers Coach

1945 – Roger Glover, Deep Purple Bassist

1949 – Margaret Whitton, Major League Actress

1954 – George McArdle, Little River Band Bassist

1954 – June Pointer, Pointer Sisters Singer

1954 – Simonetta Stefanelli, The Godfather Actress

1955 – Billy Idol, White Wedding Singer

1957 – John Ashton, Psychedelic Furs Guitarist

1968 – DuShon Brown, Chicago Fire Actor

1981 – Rich Harden, Canadian Baseball Pro

1985 – Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory Actress

This Day in Local History – November 30

Nov. 30, 1962: Henry Peter Walker, 50, of Uranium City, Sask., is killed after being stuck by a vehicle while standing on a highway. His car had gone into the ditch near High Prairie and he was awaiting help.

Nov. 30, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic [Animal Hospital] celebrates its grand opening.

Nov. 30, 1977: Teams from High Prairie, Falher, McLennan, Valleyview and Manning agree to form the Smoky River Minor Hockey League.

Nov. 30, 1985: Zone 5 of the Metis Association of Alberta forms its own Regional Council and elects a board of directors.

Nov. 30, 1988: South Peace News reports HPSD won’t close schools in Joussard and Girouxville despite low enrolment.

Nov. 30, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team loses a one-game playoff to Pigeon Lake 15-6 and fails to qualify for the playoff round at the 2A provincials in Sedgewick.

Nov. 30, 1994: Don MacKay retires as High Prairie town manager.

Nov. 30, 1994: A huge auction sale is held at Bissell Brothers Lumber to sell equipment from the mill.

Nov. 30, 2005: High Prairie resident Mel Adrian writes a letter to the editor touting a home lottery to raise money for the second ice surface, gymnasium facility.

Nov. 30, 2007: Golden Age Club seniors hold a benefit breakfast for Jean Reid, who lost her home in a fire Nov. 21. Just over $1,800 is raised.

Nov. 30, 2007: Wildrose Furniture closes its doors. Along with Peking Restaurant and Washboard Laundry, it’s the third business to close in the block within six months.

Nov. 30, 2009: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Jeff Renaud resigns after exactly one year on the job.

Nov. 30, 2014: Rev. Sharon McRann presides over her last service at the High Prairie United Church. She served for 14 years.

Nov. 30, 2018: Lynn Herben is awarded a Lifetime Membership in the High Prairie Community Beautification Association for her past work and dedication in starting the celebration.

This Day in World History – November 30

1487 – 1st German Beer Purity Law: beer brewed from water, malt & hops.

1630 – 16,000 inhabitants of Venice died this month of the plague.

1678 – Roman Catholics banned from English parliament.

1731 – Beijing hit by an earthquake; about 100,000 die.

1872 – 1st international soccer game, Scotland draws with England 0-0.

1876 – Heinrich Schliemann finds the gold Mask of Agamemnon in Greece.

1886 – 1st commercially successful AC electric power plant opens.

1900 – A German engineer patents front-wheel drive for automobiles.

1928 – Vladimir K. Zworykin receives patent on Iconoscope TV system.

1942 – U-boats sink and damage 142 Allied ships this month.

1950 – US President Harry Truman threatens China with atom bomb.

1954 – Ann Hodges is 1st person to be struck by meteor; receives bruises.

1956 – 1st use of videotape on TV.

1960 – French Senate condemns building own nuclear weapons.

1964 – USSR launches Zond 2 towards Mars; no data returned.

1969 – CFL Grey Cup in Montreal: 1st game played entirely on Sunday.

1974 – Most complete early human skeleton discovered in Ethiopia.

1982 – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album released.

1982 – “Gandhi” starring Ben Kingsley premieres in New Delhi.

1983 – Radio Shack announces Tandy Model 2000 computer.

1988 – Soviets stop jamming Radio Liberty; 1st time in 38 years.

1988 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. buys Nabisco for $25.07 billion.

1994 – Beatles’ 1st album in 25 years, “Live at the BBC”, is released.

2004 – “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings loses: still wins $2.52 million.

2005 – John Sentamu becomes the 1st black archbishop in Church of England.

2006 – American folk artist Grandma Moses painting sells for $1.3 million.

2014 – Australia experiences its hottest spring November on record.

2016 – UNESCO adds Belgian beer to its Cultural Heritage List.

2017 – World’s longest recorded rainbow: 8:58 in Taipei.

2018 – Marriot Hotels reveal massive breach: 500 million guests affected.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 30, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’ve been stamping the ground impatiently. You’re waiting for the moment to jump into new adventures with renewed vigour after your meditation of the last few months. Know the moment has almost arrived! You now have the strategy, objective, and means at your disposal to succeed. Just a bit more work remains. Gather your strength and get ready for action!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you find yourself tired and irritable now, you should know this is normal. You may have had a few months that were a little too studious. Would you like to continue with the same rhythm? Be careful that your ambitions don’t lead you to physical exhaustion. If you get sick, you will be even more frustrated. So be wise and take care of your own basic needs.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is going to be a good moment to look elsewhere. You should do just as the artist does when he has worked on a painting for too long, which is take a step back. You need to see some people, travel, go to the theater, and clear your head. This is never easy for you, but don’t hesitate. You will realize afterward that it was the best thing for you to do.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is the right moment to extricate yourself from relationships that have seen their day. This won’t be easy, but you must. In your professional and private lives, you’re too hesitant to get out of distasteful situations or obligations. You’re afraid of hurting people or making them mad. But in the end, you’re hurting yourself. Give more weight to your own needs and follow your own path.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You took off like a bullet a few days ago, making great progress in a short amount of time. But now you’re grappling with doubts that are undermining all your energy. Reflecting on the events of the past few days, it’s obvious that you were somewhat reckless in your headlong pursuit of your goals. Don’t give up! Just rethink your strategy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is some likelihood that thoughts of your love life will haunt you today. Perhaps you’re intrigued by the idea of exploring certain realms of your relationship that remain secret, but youre unsure how to communicate this to your mate. Perhaps you’re still testing the waters, waiting until you’re sure of how you feel. In any case, you may decide to proceed!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today more than ever you will yearn to escape from the daily routine. You’re thirsty for new sights and sounds, new faces and places. However, you’re well aware you must juggle your desires with your professional or domestic obligations. It isn’t always easy, but you should trust your imagination to suggest a way to amicably settle this conflict.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Finally, you’re on the mend. The minor ailments that have been dragging you down lately are beginning to disappear, and you’re about to regain all of your physical energy. However, if you overindulge, your energy levels are likely to plummet again. If nothing else, you will have learned a valuable lesson about the importance of moderation, especially now. Don’t overdo it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do you feel a little under the weather? It’s possible, considering all the emotional turmoil you’ve been through lately. It takes time to recover from those storms. As you know, the work itself isn’t what gets you down but rather your worries about the future that drain your energy. Give yourself a break today. Take some time for rest and recuperation.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is some likelihood the mood at home is fraught with tension. Did you dare to express some contrary intellectual opinion? In any case, it looks like your self-confidence is stronger than usual right now. Go ahead and express any complaints or opinions you may have been keeping to yourself. But try and do it gently, especially where your family is concerned.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It would seem that your sensitivity is in slight conflict with your actions. You continue to go through the motions and do what you planned to do, but it seems like your heart isn’t in it anymore. Don’t ask yourself why. It’s just that you’ve worked hard and have been thinking hard lately. You have reached your limit and it’s time for you to rest.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have been spending or saving too much money. It’s clear that a rebalancing is in order if you’re to find pleasure rather than eternal frustration. It’s a curious phenomenon. It’s as though you have lost contact with your body. Yet it’s in your body where you will ultimately find your balance. You certainly won’t find it in your head!