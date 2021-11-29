Today in High Prairie: November 30, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 30, 2021

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

1:30 p.m. – AHS Better Choices Better Health by Zoom. Call 1-877-349-5711 to register.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 30, 2021

Christopher Breau

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 30, 2021

Faust Charity Association Birthday Calendar

Cathy Bittman

Blair Boisvert

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 30, 2021

1667 – Jonathan Swift, Gulliver’s Travels Satirist

1810 – Oliver Winchester, Winchester Rifle Maker

1835 – Mark Twain, Tom Sawyer Author

1872 – John McCrae, In Flanders Fields Author

1874 – Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister

1874 – Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables Author

1918 – Efren Zimbalist Jr., FBI Actor

1926 – Richard Crenna, Rambo Actor

1927 – Robert Guillaume, Benson Actor

1929 – Joan Ganz Cooney, Sesame Street Founder

1929 – Dick Clark, American Bandstand Host

1931 – Bill Walsh, San Francisco 49ers Coach

1949 – Margaret Whitton, Major League Actress

1954 – June Pointer, Pointer Sisters Singer

1954 – Simonetta Stefanelli, The Godfather Actress

1955 – Billy Idol, White Wedding Singer

1981 – Rich Harden, Canadian Baseball Pro

1985 – Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory Actress

This Day in Local History – November 30, 2021

Nov. 30, 1962: Henry Peter Walker, 50, of Uranium City, Sask., is killed after being stuck by a vehicle while standing on a highway. His car had gone into the ditch near High Prairie and he was awaiting help.

Nov. 30, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic [Animal Hospital] celebrates its grand opening.

Nov. 30, 1975: The High Prairie Thunderbirds of the Smoky River Hockey League lose their season opener 4-3 to the McLennan Red Wings.

Nov. 30, 1977: Teams from High Prairie, Falher, McLennan, Valleyview and Manning agree to form the Smoky River Minor Hockey League.

Nov. 30, 1985: Zone 5 of the Metis Association of Alberta forms its own Regional Council and elects a board of directors.

Nov. 30, 1985: Harold Bellerose records six points as the High Prairie Regals defeat Manning 11-8.

Nov. 30, 1988: South Peace News reports HPSD won’t close schools in Joussard and Girouxville despite low enrolment.

Nov. 30, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team loses a one-game playoff to Pigeon Lake 15-6 and fails to qualify for the playoff round at the 2A provincials in Sedgewick.

Nov. 30, 1991: Terry Houlder’s shorthanded goal with 4:26 remaining gives the hometown Grimshaw Huskies a 9-8 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 30, 1992: High Prairie provincial court Judge R.P. Smith finds Augustin Cardinal, 81, of High Prairie, not criminally responsible for the death of John Gilbert Gladue, 91, on July 9, 1992. Smith cited Cardinal suffered from a mental disorder; Crown prosecutor David Stilwell agreed.

Nov. 30, 1994: Don MacKay retires as High Prairie town manager.

Nov. 30, 1994: A huge auction sale is held at Bissell Brothers Lumber to sell equipment from the mill.

Nov. 30, 1996: Jerry Caudron, 12, of Joussard, is accidentally shot in the leg by his best friend.

Nov. 30, 2005: High Prairie resident Mel Adrian writes a letter to the editor touting a home lottery to raise money for the second ice surface, gymnasium facility.

Nov. 30, 2005: George Bennett is the guest of honor as the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron hosts its annual Christmas Mess Dinner.

Nov. 30, 2007: Golden Age Club seniors hold a benefit breakfast for Jean Reid, who lost her home in a fire Nov. 21. Just over $1,800 is raised.

Nov. 30, 2007: Wildrose Furniture closes its doors. Along with Peking Restaurant and Washboard Laundry, it’s the third business to close in the block within six months in High Prairie.

Nov. 30, 2009: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Jeff Renaud resigns after exactly one year on the job.

Nov. 30, 2013: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose their seventh straight game to start the NPHL season after being blasted 17-1 by Spirit River.

Nov. 30, 2014: Rev. Sharon McRann presides over her last service at the High Prairie United Church. She served for 14 years.

Nov. 30, 2018: Lynn Herben is awarded a Lifetime Membership in the High Prairie Community Beautification Association at High Prairie Light-Up for her past work and dedication in starting the celebration.

Nov. 30, 2019: A group of High Prairie junior curlers curling together for the first time win a bonspiel in Slave Lake. Lead Abigail Barton, second Anthony Ogg, third Tanasity Smith and skip Jessica Smith go undefeated.

This Day in World History – November 30, 2021

1487 – First German Beer Purity Law: beer brewed from water, malt & hops.

1630 – 16,000 inhabitants of Venice died this month of the plague.

1678 – Roman Catholics banned from English parliament.

1731 – Beijing hit by an earthquake; about 100,000 die.

1803 – Spain cedes her claims to Louisiana Territory to France.

1872 – First international soccer game, Scotland draws with England 0-0.

1876 – Heinrich Schliemann finds the gold Mask of Agamemnon in Greece.

1886 – First commercially successful AC electric power plant opens.

1900 – A German engineer patents front-wheel drive for automobiles.

1907 – Pike Place Market dedicated in Seattle.

1924 – First photo facsimile transmitted across Atlantic by radio.

1928 – Vladimir K. Zworykin receives patent on Iconoscope TV system.

1942 – U-boats sink and damage 142 Allied ships this month.

1950 – US President Harry Truman threatens China with atom bomb.

1954 – Ann Hodges is first person to be struck by meteor; receives bruises.

1956 – First use of videotape on TV.

1964 – USSR launches Zond 2 towards Mars; no data returned.

1969 – CFL Grey Cup in Montreal: first game played entirely on Sunday.

1974 – Most complete early human skeleton discovered in Ethiopia.

1982 – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album released.

1982 – “Gandhi” starring Ben Kingsley premieres in New Delhi.

1983 – Radio Shack announces Tandy Model 2000 computer.

1988 – Soviets stop jamming Radio Liberty; first time in 38 years.

1988 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. buys Nabisco for $25.07 billion.

1995 – Official end of Operation Desert Storm.

2004 – “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings loses: still wins $2.52 million.

2005 – John Sentamu becomes the first black archbishop in Church of England.

2006 – American folk artist Grandma Moses painting sells for $1.3 million.

2014 – Australia experiences its hottest spring November on record.

2017 – World’s longest recorded rainbow: 8:58 in Taipei.

2018 – Marriot Hotels reveal massive breach: 500 million guests affected.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 30, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Drop the conclusions you have reached concerning your work at the moment. Like it or not, life is going to throw you a curveball. Normally, you would not consider the sorts of propositions that people will make to you now. The ideas may seem crazy and out of line with who you are. They may be crazy, yes, but they are not out of the question!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It looks like you are making headway again. Now that you are planning for the future, you could enrol in an educational program or take a trip. Do not be so dazzled by today’s bright outlook that you forget the business at hand. Accept this day for what it is – a brief respite amid the chaos. Tomorrow you will return to your work refreshed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You can look forward to a bright day. What a relief it will be after the tension of the past several days. This would be a good time to confide in a close friend. It will help relieve some of the pressure you have been feeling inside. Be careful not to relax completely. If you do, you may not be able to get out of bed!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It’s a relief when the hostilities subside, isn’t it? It has seemed like people have repeatedly slammed doors in your face. But today a visit or encounter will unlock some mysteries for you. Will your problems finally be solved? If you are committed to unEarthing your originality, you will be fulfilled.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is something blossoming inside you today. The heavy pressure of the past several days has ebbed, and you are able to go about your business with a lighter heart. It would be a good idea to pay more attention to your body. Try to schedule more aerobic exercise and cut down on fats and sugars. Start some healthier habits.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The last several days have been a bit of an ordeal, so you could be surprised by the brightness of the day ahead. Although you may not be trying to assert yourself any more than usual, you will receive compliments and congratulations from many sources. Baffling, isn’t it? Take advantage of the joys ahead without subjecting them to too much scrutiny.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will enjoy the gentleness and relaxation today offers. You will be more talkative than usual. This interlude will give you an opportunity to refresh yourself by spending some quality time with family. You have strong intuition. Listen to it, as it will advise you wisely.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This may be a laid-back day for you, but a period of calm will do you a lot of good. You could lounge around in a park and let your imagination go. Today’s astral configuration will make you dream and remember your childhood. Rather than stressing about all that is not getting done, why not go with the flow for a change?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today will be lighthearted – and just in time, too. Life was getting serious there for a while. Smile and try to go outside your normal routine. What is the point of working so hard if you only reward yourself by slumping in a chair at home? Go for a ride in the country for an hour or two instead. It would do you good.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is true that you are not 10 anymore, but who’s to say you can not go back to your childhood now and again? Without going so far as to play hopscotch in the street or instigate a food fight in your favourite restaurant, go see some friends for some laughs. You have been working hard for a long time now and deserve a bit of fun. Do not hesitate.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be feeling way too serious at the moment. Whether you know it or not, you are in dire need of cheering up. If someone invites you to a comedy club, go. It may take you a while to get into it, but you will end the evening laughing. It will be the best night of your month. If you can, stop second-guessing yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – New winds will begin to blow away the black clouds that have been hovering over you lately. What more could you want? Today will seem like a walk in the park compared to days past! You will breathe better and come home feeling rested. Try to interact more with the people around you. They will appreciate it if you express genuine interest in their opinions.