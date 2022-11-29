Today in High Prairie: November 30, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 30, 2022

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

1:30 – 3 p.m. – FCSS Free Drop-In Seniors Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

6 – 8 pm. – Christmas Open House at Nampa & District Museum.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 30, 2022

1667 – Jonathan Swift, Gulliver’s Travels Satirist

1810 – Oliver Winchester, Winchester Rifle Maker

1835 – Mark Twain, Tom Sawyer Author

1872 – John McCrae, In Flanders Fields Author

1874 – Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister

1874 – Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables Author

1918 – Efren Zimbalist Jr., FBI Actor

1926 – Richard Crenna, Rambo Actor

1927 – Robert Guillaume, Benson Actor

1929 – Joan Ganz Cooney, Sesame Street Founder

1929 – Dick Clark, American Bandstand Host

1931 – Bill Walsh, San Francisco 49ers Coach

1945 – Roger Glover, Deep Purple Bassist

1949 – Margaret Whitton, Major League Actress

1954 – George McArdle, Little River Band Bassist

1954 – June Pointer, Pointer Sisters Singer

1954 – Simonetta Stefanelli, The Godfather Actress

1955 – Billy Idol, White Wedding Singer

1957 – John Ashton, Psychedelic Furs Guitarist

1968 – DuShon Brown, Chicago Fire Actor

1981 – Rich Harden, Canadian Baseball Pro

1985 – Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory Actress

This Day in Local History – November 30, 2022

Nov. 30, 1962: Henry Peter Walker, 50, of Uranium City, Sask., is killed after being struck by a vehicle while standing on a highway. His car had gone into the ditch near High Prairie and he was awaiting help.

Nov. 30, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic (Animal Hospital) celebrates its grand opening.

Nov. 30, 1974: Eva Davis, 48, of Kinuso, dies of exposure. Her body is discovered by a passing motorist in a farmyard five miles north of Kinuso.

Nov. 30, 1977: Teams from High Prairie, Falher, McLennan, Valleyview and Manning agree to form the Smoky River Minor Hockey League.

Nov. 30, 1985: Zone 5 of the Metis Association of Alberta forms its own regional council and elects a board of directors.

Nov. 30, 1985: Harold Bellerose records six points as the High Prairie Regals defeat Manning 11-8.

Nov. 30, 1985: The Prairie River Junior High School boy’s volleyball team from High Prairie concludes its season winning a silver medal at a tournament in Girouxville.

Nov. 30, 1988: South Peace News reports HPSD will not close schools in Joussard and Girouxville despite low enrolment.

Nov. 30, 1991: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team loses a one-game playoff to Pigeon Lake 15-6 and fails to qualify for the playoff round at the 2A provincials in Sedgewick.

Nov. 30, 1991: Terry Houlder’s shorthanded goal with 4:26 remaining gives the hometown Grimshaw Huskies a 9-8 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 30, 1992: High Prairie provincial court Judge R.P. Smith finds Augustin Cardinal, 81, of High Prairie, not criminally responsible for the death of John Gilbert Gladue, 91, on July 9, 1992. Smith cited Cardinal suffered from a mental disorder; Crown prosecutor David Stilwell agreed.

Nov. 30, 1994: Don MacKay retires as High Prairie town manager.

Nov. 30, 1994: A huge auction sale is held at Bissell Brothers Lumber at Enilda to sell equipment from the mill.

Nov. 30, 1996: Jerry Caudron, 12, of Joussard, is accidentally shot in the leg by his best friend.

Nov. 30, 2005: High Prairie resident Mel Adrian writes a letter to the editor touting a home lottery to raise money for the second ice surface, gymnasium facility.

Nov. 30, 2007: High Prairie Golden Age Club seniors hold a benefit breakfast for Jean Reid, who lost her home in a fire Nov. 21. Just over $1,800 is raised.

Nov. 30, 2007: Wildrose Furniture closes its doors in High Prairie. Along with Peking Restaurant and Washboard Laundry, it is the third business to close in the block within six months.

Nov. 30, 2009: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Jeff Renaud resigns after exactly one year on the job.

Nov. 30, 2010: The month concludes with Town of High Prairie peace officers handing out 22 speeding tickets and 52 verbal warnings.

Nov. 30, 2012: Nechako Hamelin, son of Town of High Prairie employee Leonell Hamelin, flips the switch during High Prairie Light-Up ceremonies.

Nov. 30, 2012: Former High Prairie resident Jack Keshen passes away at the age of 88 years.

Nov. 30, 2013: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose their seventh straight game to start the NPHL season after being blasted 17-1 by Spirit River.

Nov. 30, 2014: Rev. Sharon McRann presides over her last service at the High Prairie United Church. She served for 14 years.

Nov. 30, 2018: Lynn Herben is awarded a Lifetime Membership in the High Prairie Community Beautification Association for her past work and dedication in starting the Light-Up celebration.

Nov. 30, 2018: High Prairie Light-Up attracts over 1,000 people to the Civic Square. The Santa Claus Parade is the largest ever, and outdoor games are hosted by Alberta Health Services for the first time. A Celebrity Chili Cookoff at Victory Life Church and an outdoor road hockey game involving the RCMP and Elks Rodeo Queens current and past highlight the evening.

Nov. 30, 2019: The visiting Falher Pirates defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 5-4 to win their third game after opening the NPHL season with four straight losses.

Nov. 30, 2019: A group of High Prairie junior curlers curling together for the first time win a bonspiel in Slave Lake. Lead Abigail Barton, second Anthony Ogg, third Tanasity Smith and skip Jessica Smith go undefeated.

This Day in World History – November 30, 2022

1487 – First German Beer Purity Law: beer brewed from water, malt & hops.

1554 – England reconciles with Pope Julius III.

1630 – 16,000 inhabitants of Venice died this month of the plague.

1678 – Roman Catholics banned from English parliament.

1731 – Beijing hit by an earthquake; about 100,000 die.

1776 – Captain James Cook begins third and last trip to the Pacific.

1803 – Spain cedes her claims to Louisiana Territory to France.

1838 – Mexico declares war on France.

1872 – First international soccer game, Scotland draws with England 0-0.

1876 – Heinrich Schliemann finds the gold Mask of Agamemnon in Greece.

1886 – First commercially successful AC electric power plant opens.

1900 – A German engineer patents front-wheel drive for automobiles.

1907 – Pike Place Market dedicated in Seattle.

1922 – First speed test of first genuine Japanese aircraft carrier.

1922 – Hitler speaks to 50,000 national-socialists in Munich.

1924 – First photo facsimile transmitted across Atlantic by radio.

1928 – Vladimir K. Zworykin receives patent on Iconoscope TV system.

1942 – U-boats sink and damage 142 Allied ships this month.

1948 – Baseball’s Negro National League disbands.

1949 – Chinese Communists captured Chungking.

1950 – US President Harry Truman threatens China with atom bomb.

1954 – Ann Hodges is first person to be struck by meteor; receives bruises.

1956 – First use of videotape on TV.

1957 – Assassination attempt on Indonesian President Sukarno.

1958 – First US guided missile destroyer launched.

1960 – French Senate condemns building own nuclear weapons.

1961 – USSR vetoes Kuwaits application for UN membership.

1964 – USSR launches Zond 2 towards Mars; no data returned.

1966 – Barbados gains independence from Great Britain.

1967 – People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen declares independence.

1969 – CFL Grey Cup in Montreal: first game played entirely on Sunday.

1972 – BBC bans Wings’ “Hi, Hi, Hi”.

1974 – Most complete early human skeleton discovered in Ethiopia.

1975 – Dahomey renamed People’s Republic of Benin.

1982 – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album released.

1982 – “Gandhi” starring Ben Kingsley premieres in New Delhi.

1983 – Police free kidnapped beer magnate Alfred Heineken in Amsterdam.

1983 – Radio Shack announces Tandy Model 2000 computer.

1988 – New York City furrier sues Mike Tyson for $92,000 for non payment.

1988 – Soviets stop jamming Radio Liberty; first time in 38 years.

1988 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. buys Nabisco for $25.07 billion.

1993 – “Schindler’s List” starring Liam Neeson premieres.

1994 – Beatles’ first album in 25 years, “Live at the BBC”, is released.

1995 – Official end of Operation Desert Storm.

1998 – Deutsche Bank announces a US $10 billion deal to buy Bankers Trust.

2004 – “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings loses: still wins $2.52 million.

2005 – John Sentamu becomes the first black archbishop in Church of England.

2006 – American folk artist Grandma Moses painting sells for $1.3 million.

2014 – Australia experiences its hottest spring November on record.

2016 – UNESCO adds Belgian beer to its Cultural Heritage List.

2017 – World’s longest recorded rainbow: 8:58 in Taipei.

2018 – Marriot Hotels reveal massive breach: 500 million guests affected.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 30, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It would seem your sensitivity is in slight conflict with your actions! You continue to go through the motions and do what you planned to do, but it seems like your heart is not in it anymore. Do not ask yourself why. It is just that you have worked hard and have been thinking hard lately. You have reached your limit and it is time for you to rest!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have been spending or saving too much money! It is clear a rebalancing is in order if you are to find pleasure rather than eternal frustration. It is a curious phenomenon. It is as though you have lost contact with your body. Yet it is in your body where you will ultimately find your balance. You certainly will not find it in your head!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have been stamping the ground impatiently. You are waiting for the moment to jump into new adventures with renewed vigour after your meditation of the last few months, and know that the moment has almost arrived! You now have the strategy, objective, and means at your disposal to succeed. Just a bit more work remains. Gather your strength and get ready for action!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you find yourself tired and irritable now, you should know this is normal. You may have had a few months that were a little too studious. Would you like to continue with the same rhythm? Be careful that your ambitions do not lead you to physical exhaustion. If you get sick, you will be even more frustrated. So be wise and take care of your own basic needs!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is going to be a good moment to look elsewhere! You should do just as the artist does when he has worked on a painting for too long, which is take a step back. You need to see some people, travel, go to the theatre, and clear your head. This is never easy for you, but do not hesitate. You will realize afterward that it was the best thing for you to do!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is the right moment to extricate yourself from relationships that have seen their day! This will not be easy, but you must. In your professional and private lives, you are too hesitant to get out of distasteful situations or obligations. You are afraid of hurting people or making them mad. But in the end, you are hurting yourself. Give more weight to your own needs and follow your own path!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You took off like a bullet a few days ago, making great progress in a short amount of time! But now you are grappling with doubts that are undermining all your energy. Reflecting on the events of the past few days, it is obvious you were somewhat reckless in your headlong pursuit of your goals. Do not give up! Just rethink your strategy!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is some likelihood that thoughts of your love life will haunt you today! Perhaps you are intrigued by the idea of exploring certain realms of your relationship that remain secret, but you are unsure how to communicate this to your mate. Perhaps you are still testing the waters, waiting until you are sure of how you feel. In any case, you may decide to proceed!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today more than ever you will yearn to escape from the daily routine! You are thirsty for new sights and sounds, new faces and places. However, you are well aware you must juggle your desires with your professional or domestic obligations. It is not always easy, but you should trust your imagination to suggest a way to amicably settle this conflict!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Finally, you are on the mend! The minor ailments that have been dragging you down lately are beginning to disappear, and you are about to regain all of your physical energy. However, if you overindulge, your energy levels are likely to plummet again. If nothing else, you will have learned a valuable lesson about the importance of moderation, especially now. Do not overdo it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do you feel a little under the weather? It is possible, considering all the emotional turmoil you have been through lately. It takes time to recover from those storms. As you know, the work itself is not what gets you down but rather your worries about the future that drain your energy. Give yourself a break today. Take some time for rest and recuperation!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is some likelihood that the mood at home is fraught with tension! Did you dare to express some contrary intellectual opinion? In any case, it looks like your self-confidence is stronger than usual right now. Go ahead and express any complaints or opinions you may have been keeping to yourself. But try and do it gently, especially where your family is concerned!