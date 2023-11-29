Today in High Prairie: November 30, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 30, 2023

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots at Falher Library.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders’ Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 30, 2023

1667 – Jonathan Swift, Gulliver’s Travels Satirist

1810 – Oliver Winchester, Winchester Rifle Maker

1835 – Mark Twain, Tom Sawyer Author

1872 – John McCrae, In Flanders Fields Author

1874 – Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister

1874 – Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables Author

1918 – Efren Zimbalist Jr., FBI Actor

1926 – Richard Crenna, Rambo Actor

1927 – Robert Guillaume, Benson Actor

1929 – Joan Ganz Cooney, Sesame Street Founder

1929 – Dick Clark, American Bandstand Host

1931 – Bill Walsh, San Francisco 49ers Coach

1945 – Roger Glover, Deep Purple Bassist

1949 – Margaret Whitton, Major League Actress

1954 – George McArdle, Little River Band Bassist

1954 – June Pointer, Pointer Sisters Singer

1954 – Simonetta Stefanelli, The Godfather Actress

1955 – Billy Idol, White Wedding Singer

1957 – John Ashton, Psychedelic Furs Guitarist

1968 – DuShon Brown, Chicago Fire Actor

1981 – Rich Harden, Canadian Baseball Pro

1985 – Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory Actress

This Day in Local History – November 30, 2023

Nov. 30, 1962: Henry Peter Walker, 50, of Uranium City, Sask., is killed after being struck by a vehicle while standing on a highway. His car had gone into the ditch near High Prairie and he was awaiting help.

Nov. 30, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic (Animal Hospital) celebrates its grand opening.

Nov. 30, 1974: Eva Davis, 48, of Kinuso, dies of exposure. Her body is discovered by a passing motorist in a farmyard five miles north of Kinuso.

Nov. 30, 1977: Teams from High Prairie, Falher, McLennan, Valleyview and Manning agree to form the Smoky River Minor Hockey League.

Nov. 30, 1985: Zone 5 of the Metis Association of Alberta forms its own regional council and elects a board of directors.

Nov. 30, 1985: Harold Bellerose records six points as the High Prairie Regals defeat Manning 11-8.

Nov. 30, 1985: The Prairie River Junior High School boy’s volleyball team from High Prairie concludes its season winning a silver medal at a tournament in Girouxville.

Nov. 30, 1988: South Peace News reports HPSD will not close schools in Joussard and Girouxville despite low enrolment.

Nov. 30, 1991: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team loses a one-game playoff to Pigeon Lake 15-6 and fails to qualify for the playoff round at the 2A provincials in Sedgewick.

Nov. 30, 1991: Terry Houlder’s shorthanded goal with 4:26 remaining gives the hometown Grimshaw Huskies a 9-8 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 30, 1992: High Prairie provincial court Judge R.P. Smith finds Augustin Cardinal, 81, of High Prairie, not criminally responsible for the death of John Gilbert Gladue, 91, on July 9, 1992. Smith cited Cardinal suffered from a mental disorder; Crown prosecutor David Stilwell agreed.

Nov. 30, 1994: Don MacKay retires as High Prairie town manager.

Nov. 30, 1994: A huge auction sale is held at Bissell Brothers Lumber at Enilda to sell equipment from the mill.

Nov. 30, 1996: Jerry Caudron, 12, of Joussard, is accidentally shot in the leg by his best friend.

Nov. 30, 2005: High Prairie resident Mel Adrian writes a letter to the editor touting a home lottery to raise money for the second ice surface, gymnasium facility.

Nov. 30, 2007: High Prairie Golden Age Club seniors hold a benefit breakfast for Jean Reid, who lost her home in a fire Nov. 21. Just over $1,800 is raised.

Nov. 30, 2007: Wildrose Furniture closes its doors in High Prairie. Along with Peking Restaurant and Washboard Laundry, it is the third business to close in the block within six months.

Nov. 30, 2009: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Jeff Renaud resigns after exactly one year on the job.

Nov. 30, 2010: The month concludes with Town of High Prairie peace officers handing out 22 speeding tickets and 52 verbal warnings.

Nov. 30, 2012: Nechako Hamelin, son of Town of High Prairie employee Leonell Hamelin, flips the switch during High Prairie Light-Up ceremonies.

Nov. 30, 2012: Former High Prairie resident Jack Keshen passes away at the age of 88 years.

Nov. 30, 2013: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose their seventh straight game to start the NPHL season after being blasted 17-1 by Spirit River.

Nov. 30, 2014: Rev. Sharon McRann presides over her last service at the High Prairie United Church. She served for 14 years.

Nov. 30, 2018: Lynn Herben is awarded a Lifetime Membership in the High Prairie Community Beautification Association for her past work and dedication in starting the Light-Up celebration.

Nov. 30, 2018: High Prairie Light-Up attracts over 1,000 people to the Civic Square. The Santa Claus Parade is the largest ever, and outdoor games are hosted by Alberta Health Services for the first time. A Celebrity Chili Cookoff at Victory Life Church and an outdoor road hockey game involving the RCMP and Elks Rodeo Queens current and past highlight the evening.

Nov. 30, 2019: The visiting Falher Pirates defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 5-4 to win their third game after opening the NPHL season with four straight losses.

Nov. 30, 2019: A group of High Prairie junior curlers curling together for the first time win a bonspiel in Slave Lake. Lead Abigail Barton, second Anthony Ogg, third Tanasity Smith and skip Jessica Smith go undefeated.

This Day in World History – November 30, 2023

1487 – First German Beer Purity Law: beer brewed from water, malt & hops.

1554 – England reconciles with Pope Julius III.

1630 – 16,000 inhabitants of Venice died this month of the plague.

1678 – Roman Catholics banned from English parliament.

1731 – Beijing hit by an earthquake; about 100,000 die.

1776 – Captain James Cook begins third and last trip to the Pacific.

1803 – Spain cedes her claims to Louisiana Territory to France.

1838 – Mexico declares war on France.

1872 – First international soccer game, Scotland draws with England 0-0.

1876 – Heinrich Schliemann finds the gold Mask of Agamemnon in Greece.

1886 – First commercially successful AC electric power plant opens.

1900 – A German engineer patents front-wheel drive for automobiles.

1907 – Pike Place Market dedicated in Seattle.

1922 – First speed test of first genuine Japanese aircraft carrier.

1922 – Hitler speaks to 50,000 national-socialists in Munich.

1924 – First photo facsimile transmitted across Atlantic by radio.

1928 – Vladimir K. Zworykin receives patent on Iconoscope TV system.

1942 – U-boats sink and damage 142 Allied ships this month.

1948 – Baseball’s Negro National League disbands.

1949 – Chinese Communists captured Chungking.

1950 – US President Harry Truman threatens China with atom bomb.

1954 – Ann Hodges is first person to be struck by meteor; receives bruises.

1956 – First use of videotape on TV.

1957 – Assassination attempt on Indonesian President Sukarno.

1958 – First US guided missile destroyer launched.

1960 – French Senate condemns building own nuclear weapons.

1961 – USSR vetoes Kuwaits application for UN membership.

1964 – USSR launches Zond 2 towards Mars; no data returned.

1966 – Barbados gains independence from Great Britain.

1967 – People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen declares independence.

1969 – CFL Grey Cup in Montreal: first game played entirely on Sunday.

1972 – BBC bans Wings’ “Hi, Hi, Hi”.

1974 – Most complete early human skeleton discovered in Ethiopia.

1975 – Dahomey renamed People’s Republic of Benin.

1982 – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album released.

1982 – “Gandhi” starring Ben Kingsley premieres in New Delhi.

1983 – Police free kidnapped beer magnate Alfred Heineken in Amsterdam.

1983 – Radio Shack announces Tandy Model 2000 computer.

1988 – New York City furrier sues Mike Tyson for $92,000 for non payment.

1988 – Soviets stop jamming Radio Liberty; first time in 38 years.

1988 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. buys Nabisco for $25.07 billion.

1993 – “Schindler’s List” starring Liam Neeson premieres.

1994 – Beatles’ first album in 25 years, “Live at the BBC”, is released.

1995 – Official end of Operation Desert Storm.

1998 – Deutsche Bank announces a US $10 billion deal to buy Bankers Trust.

2004 – “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings loses: still wins $2.52 million.

2005 – John Sentamu becomes the first black archbishop in Church of England.

2006 – American folk artist Grandma Moses painting sells for $1.3 million.

2014 – Australia experiences its hottest spring November on record.

2016 – UNESCO adds Belgian beer to its Cultural Heritage List.

2017 – World’s longest recorded rainbow: 8:58 in Taipei.

2018 – Marriot Hotels reveal massive breach: 500 million guests affected.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 30, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It looks like you are making headway again. Now that you are planning for the future, you could enroll in an educational program or take a trip. Do not be so dazzled by today’s bright outlook that you forget the business at hand. Accept this day for what it is – a brief respite amid the chaos. Tomorrow you will return to your work refreshed.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You can look forward to a bright day. What a relief it will be after the tension of the past several days. This would be a good time to confide in a close friend. It will help relieve some of the pressure you have been feeling inside. Be careful not to relax completely. If you do, you may not be able to get out of bed!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is a relief when the hostilities subside, isn’t it? It has seemed like people have repeatedly slammed doors in your face. But today a visit or encounter will unlock some mysteries for you. Will your problems finally be solved? If you are committed to unEarthing your originality, you will be fulfilled.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is something blossoming inside you today. The heavy pressure of the past several days has ebbed, and you are able to go about your business with a lighter heart. It would be a good idea to pay more attention to your body. Try to schedule more aerobic exercise and cut down on fats and sugars. Start some healthier habits.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The last several days have been a bit of an ordeal, so you could be surprised by the brightness of the day ahead. Although you may not be trying to assert yourself any more than usual, you will receive compliments and congratulations from many sources. Baffling, isn’t it? Take advantage of the joys ahead without subjecting them to too much scrutiny.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You will enjoy the gentleness and relaxation today offers. You will be more talkative than usual. This interlude will give you an opportunity to refresh yourself by spending some quality time with family. You have strong intuition. Listen to it, as it will advise you wisely.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This may be a laid-back day for you, but a period of calm will do you a lot of good. You could lounge around in a park and let your imagination go. Today’s astral configuration will make you dream and remember your childhood. Rather than stressing about all that is not getting done, why not go with the flow for a change?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today will be light-hearted – and just in time, too. Life was getting serious there for a while. Smile and try to go outside your normal routine. What is the point of working so hard if you only reward yourself by slumping in a chair at home? Go for a ride in the country for an hour or two instead. It would do you good.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is true you are not 10 anymore, but who is to say you can not go back to your childhood now and again? Without going so far as to play hopscotch in the street or instigate a food fight in your favourite restaurant, go see some friends for some laughs. You have been working hard for a long time now and deserve a bit of fun. Do not hesitate.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may be feeling way too serious at the moment. Whether you know it or not, you are in dire need of cheering up. If someone invites you to a comedy club, go. It may take you a while to get into it, but you will end the evening laughing. It will be the best night of your month. If you can, stop second-guessing yourself.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – New winds will begin to blow away the black clouds that have been hovering over you lately. What more could you want? Today will seem like a walk in the park compared to days past! You will breathe better and come home feeling rested. Try to interact more with the people around you. They will appreciate it if you express genuine interest in their opinions.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Drop the conclusions you have reached concerning your work at the moment. Like it or not, life is going to throw you a curveball. Normally, you wouldn’t consider the sorts of propositions that people will make to you now. The ideas may seem crazy and out of line with who you are. They may be crazy, yes, but they are not out of the question!