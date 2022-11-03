Today in High Prairie: November 4, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 4, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Sucker Creek First Nation Awasis Law Engagement at SC Community Hall. Lunch provided.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at High Prairie Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 4, 2022

1740 – Augustus Toplady, Rock of Ages Hymn Author

1876 – James Fraser, Designed the Buffalo Nickel

1879 – Will Rogers, American Humourist/Actor

1884 – Henry Ferguson, Inventor of Modern Tractor

1908 – Anthony Warde, Buck Rogers Actor

1916 – Walter Cronkite, CBS Evening News Anchor

1916 – Ruth Handler, Barbie Doll Inventor

1918 – Art Carney, Honeymooners Actor

1923 – Alfred Heineken, Heineken Beer Brewer

1924 – Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leaf

1932 – Noam Pitlik, Sanford & Son Actor

1937 – Loretta Swit, M*A*S*H Actress

1949 – Berlinda Tolbert, The Jeffersons Actress

1949 – Markie Post, Night Court Actress

1961 – Ralph Macchio, Karate Kid Actor

1969 – Matthew McConaughey, A Time to Kill Actor

1988 – Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboy

This Day in Local History – November 4, 2022

Nov. 4, 1915: High Prairie farmer D.S. Hayden arrives in High Prairie with the first load of purebred registered Shorthorns to arrive in the Peace Country.

Nov. 4, 1960: Former Faust resident William Menzies dies at his home at the age of 79 years. The long-time commercial fishermen was one of the first to ship fish out of Lesser Slave Lake in 1913 and Great Slave Lake in 1937.

Nov. 4, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports Dr. and Mrs. B. Carroll arrive from Australia to set up practice. They see snow for the first time and call it “refreshing”.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Lloyd Rohloff announces he is seeking the Social Credit nomination in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency. He is opposing Slave Lake’s Dennis Barton.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News reports that Cree man George Patrick Rowland, 47, is chosen as community development officer by the Metis Association of Alberta.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News advertises that Miller’s Taxi opens in High Prairie.

Nov. 4, 1975: A crowd of 250 people attend a basketball game between the E.W. Pratt Chargers and the Harlem Comedy Kings.

Nov. 4, 1981: Despite a petition from over 100 people, town council proceeds on plans to annex the O’Brien Subdivision.

Nov. 4, 1985: The body of an adult female is found near Joussard. Police release no other details.

Nov. 4, 1987: South Peace News reports that Treena Steffes, 1987 Indoor Rodeo Queen, wins the title of Miss Congeniality at the Lakeland Rodeo Association Rodeo Queen finals.

Nov. 4, 1996: High Prairie Mayor Diana Oliver tells High Prairie Chamber of Commerce members the Golden Walleye Classic’s name is mud with the Western Walleye Council.

Nov. 4, 1997: Stan Kozie is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

Nov. 4, 1998: South Peace News reports Medicine Bottle changes its name to Rexall Drugs.

Nov. 4, 2006: The Northern and Aboriginal Coalition endorses the PC leadership bid of Lyle Oberg, who would go on to lose to Ed Stelmach. Local MLA Pearl Calahasen also endorses Oberg.

Nov. 4, 2009: Thieves steal poppies and money from Fields and leave the poppies scattered across the parking lot.

Nov. 4, 2019: Dave Sturgeon begins work as the new Big Lakes County fire chief.

This Day in World History – November 4, 2022

1646 – Massachusetts uses death penalty for denying Bible is God’s word.

1841 – First wagon train arrives in California.

1846 – Benjamin Palmer patents artificial leg.

1862 – Dr. Richard Gatling patents Gatling machine gun.

1873 – Dentist John Beers of San Francisco patents the gold crown.

1879 – Thomas Elkins patents refrigerating apparatus.

1879 – James Ritty patents first cash register.

1904 – First stadium built specifically for football [Harvard Stadium].

1921 – Japanese PM Hara Takashi is assassinated in Tokyo.

1922 – Howard Carter discovers tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd leads first polar expedition to Antarctica’s interior.

1939 – First air conditioned automobile exhibited.

1950 – US troops vacate Pyongyang, North Korea.

1965 – Lee Breedlove sets female land speed record of 308.56 mph.

1973 – Netherlands experiences first Car Free Sunday caused by oil crisis.

1980 – Ronald Reagan is elected president of the USA.

1984 – Nicaragua holds first free elections in 56 years.

1991 – Imelda Marcos returns from exile to Philippines, arrested next day.

1993 – Elton John awarded $518,700 from Sunday Mirror for false report.

1996 – British girls group the Spice Girls release their debut album.

2003 – Most powerful solar flare as observed by satellite is recorded.

2008 – Barack Obama elected president of the USA.

2015 – Justin Trudeau sworn in as Canadian PM.

2015 – Katy Perry highest paid musician of the year earning $135 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 4, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Recent aspects have allowed you to affirm yourself at work and, in a more general way, cement some aspects of your personality! Now you will be consolidating things. It is as if you have conceived of a product, created it, and are now finally ready to put it on the market. If this is in fact the case, the current period corresponds to incoming money – and profits!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today’s planetary aspects herald the beginning of an especially agreeable period! You will carry confidence, clarity, and positive influence wherever you go. You have used up a lot of your reserves recently and made it to this stage just in the nick of time. Enjoy your new strength!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today’s planetary configurations indicate this would be a good moment to get rid of everything that is still holding you back from an impending rebirth! One stumbling block for you may be the impulse that you seem to have to blend in with others. You are an individual! This is not something to overcome. It should be celebrated!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today’s planetary configurations indicate you can expect a very profitable period coming up! You have worked hard lately, and it is only natural you should finally arrive at this stage. You are going to be able to measure the distance you have come, and above all, evaluate your power. Whatever you do, think big!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s aspects ask you to make more of an effort! You will have to come back down to Earth and join the rest of us mere mortals. You may be cultivating your independence a bit too much. It pulls you away from people. You should try to mingle and get involved in a cause that is bigger than you. Working with others is a necessary part of any job!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You can interpret today’s aspects in several ways! The planetary configurations correspond to a search for space, whether physical or intellectual. You may be asking yourself philosophical questions, or perhaps you are thinking of taking a long trip in the future. What will you decide to do? Will you read Kant or plan your dream trip?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – In navigating the seas of your emotional life, you may feel as though you have made a great effort over the past month. You have been available and conciliatory and have done your best to maintain harmony. With today’s celestial energy, you want to be more spontaneous. The enterprising and reckless you has returned!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – With today’s celestial configuration, your emotional universe will once again glow with positive energy! You will be meeting more people, and your encounters are likely to be more profound. The coming weeks are quite promising for you! The music will be in the key to pleasure and sensuality. Allow the music to fill your senses!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – For you, the changing planetary configuration portends a period of timidity. You will probably go out less, introduce yourself to fewer new people, and be less prone to show off. But any relationships you form will be much more intense than usual. The weeks ahead are quite promising, although you may have to readjust some of your attitudes!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have spent the past few weeks exploring new horizons, talking to new people, going out more frequently in the evening, when possible, or even making short trips away from home! But this is a moment to settle down. Today’s celestial configuration is giving you the incentive you need to stabilize yourself. Expect some pleasurable moments in the comfort of your home!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are likely to enjoy today’s change of tone! Don’t you feel a need to take friendships beyond the superficial level? Perhaps you should re-establish contact with some former friends, too, although you may find that you have some bonds to repair. In any case, you can expect another month devoted to sweeping the cobwebs out of your emotional universe in order to let in sunlight and promise!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today, you can expect to be somewhat more enterprising in your relationships. You may find new friends or enjoy spending quality time with some old ones, if possible. Perhaps you will look forward to an intensification of your love life. With today’s planetary configuration, you will surely find excellent resources for improving your emotional well-being!