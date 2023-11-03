Today in High Prairie: November 4, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 4, 2023

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

4 p.m. – McLennan Golde Age Club 50th anniversary.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 4, 2023

1740 – Augustus Toplady, Rock of Ages Hymn Author

1876 – James Fraser, Designed the Buffalo Nickel

1879 – Will Rogers, American Humourist/Actor

1884 – Henry Ferguson, Inventor of Modern Tractor

1908 – Anthony Warde, Buck Rogers Actor

1916 – Walter Cronkite, CBS Evening News Anchor

1916 – Ruth Handler, Barbie Doll Inventor

1918 – Art Carney, Honeymooners Actor

1923 – Alfred Heineken, Heineken Beer Brewer

1924 – Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leaf

1932 – Noam Pitlik, Sanford & Son Actor

1937 – Loretta Swit, M*A*S*H Actress

1949 – Berlinda Tolbert, The Jeffersons Actress

1949 – Markie Post, Night Court Actress

1961 – Ralph Macchio, Karate Kid Actor

1969 – Matthew McConaughey, A Time to Kill Actor

1988 – Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboy

This Day in Local History – November 4, 2023

Nov. 4, 1915: High Prairie farmer D.S. Hayden arrives in High Prairie with the first load of purebred registered Shorthorns to arrive in the Peace Country.

Nov. 4, 1960: Former Faust resident William Menzies dies at his home at the age of 79 years. The long-time commercial fishermen was one of the first to ship fish out of Lesser Slave Lake in 1913 and Great Slave Lake in 1937.

Nov. 4, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports Dr. and Mrs. B. Carroll arrive from Australia to set up practice. They see snow for the first time and call it “refreshing”.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Lloyd Rohloff announces he is seeking the Social Credit nomination in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency. He is opposing Slave Lake’s Dennis Barton.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News reports that Cree man George Patrick Rowland, 47, is chosen as community development officer by the Metis Association of Alberta.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News advertises that Miller’s Taxi opens in High Prairie.

Nov. 4, 1975: A crowd of 250 people attend a basketball game between the E.W. Pratt Chargers and the Harlem Comedy Kings.

Nov. 4, 1981: Despite a petition from over 100 people, town council proceeds on plans to annex the O’Brien Subdivision.

Nov. 4, 1985: The body of an adult female is found near Joussard. Police release no other details.

Nov. 4, 1987: South Peace News reports that Treena Steffes, 1987 Indoor Rodeo Queen, wins the title of Miss Congeniality at the Lakeland Rodeo Association Rodeo Queen finals.

Nov. 4, 1996: High Prairie Mayor Diana Oliver tells High Prairie Chamber of Commerce members the Golden Walleye Classic’s name is mud with the Western Walleye Council.

Nov. 4, 1997: Stan Kozie is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

Nov. 4, 1998: South Peace News reports Medicine Bottle changes its name to Rexall Drugs.

Nov. 4, 2006: The Northern and Aboriginal Coalition endorses the PC leadership bid of Lyle Oberg, who would go on to lose to Ed Stelmach. Local MLA Pearl Calahasen also endorses Oberg.

Nov. 4, 2009: Thieves steal poppies and money from Fields and leave the poppies scattered across the parking lot.

Nov. 4, 2019: Dave Sturgeon begins work as the new Big Lakes County fire chief.

This Day in World History – November 4, 2023

1646 – Massachusetts uses death penalty for denying Bible is God’s word.

1841 – First wagon train arrives in California.

1846 – Benjamin Palmer patents artificial leg.

1862 – Dr. Richard Gatling patents Gatling machine gun.

1873 – Dentist John Beers of San Francisco patents the gold crown.

1879 – Thomas Elkins patents refrigerating apparatus.

1879 – James Ritty patents first cash register.

1904 – First stadium built specifically for football [Harvard Stadium].

1921 – Japanese PM Hara Takashi is assassinated in Tokyo.

1922 – Howard Carter discovers tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd leads first polar expedition to Antarctica’s interior.

1939 – First air conditioned automobile exhibited.

1950 – US troops vacate Pyongyang, North Korea.

1965 – Lee Breedlove sets female land speed record of 308.56 mph.

1973 – Netherlands experiences first Car Free Sunday caused by oil crisis.

1980 – Ronald Reagan is elected president of the USA.

1984 – Nicaragua holds first free elections in 56 years.

1991 – Imelda Marcos returns from exile to Philippines, arrested next day.

1993 – Elton John awarded $518,700 from Sunday Mirror for false report.

1996 – British girls group the Spice Girls release their debut album.

2003 – Most powerful solar flare as observed by satellite is recorded.

2008 – Barack Obama elected president of the USA.

2015 – Justin Trudeau sworn in as Canadian PM.

2015 – Katy Perry highest paid musician of the year earning $135 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 4, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – In the past few days, you may have felt somewhat frustrated in your initiatives. Either outside obstacles (such as events that caused delays) or inner restraints (such as your apathy) presented a clear challenge. Before you can make any real progress, certain matters must be resolved. The day ahead may give you an opportunity to finally settle these issues.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It will be a stimulating day for you. You will feel great and have no trouble channeling all your energy into your activities. Do not be surprised if you encounter some resistance. Creative as your ideas are, they may not suit everyone. In fact, you may confront some rebelliousness. Be persuasive and you’ll get your way.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be careful not to lose your temper today. You are champing at the bit these days, though your daring nature has been restrained by financial and professional constraints. It is useless to entertain grandiose illusions at the moment. Moreover, you can expect some confrontations if you try. If you are advised to be more conservative, heed the suggestion.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today, time will freeze and even seem to go backward. Use this pause to reflect on your motivations. The astral clues seem to suggest you are currently settling questions that concern the fate of another person. Perhaps you should be spending an equal amount of time considering your fate as well.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The climate is tense today. You will be aware of a feeling of restlessness and a longing for change, but you will also be reluctant to make any real moves in that direction. Your judgment tells you that complaints that do not lead to action are meaningless. So why not be the catalyst that provokes some action?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You can interpret the day ahead as an open-ended question about you. You may have noticed certain physical or psychological aspects you are uncomfortable with. The day ahead may force you to take action to correct that attitude. You will accomplish a great deal if you share your concerns with a friend or relative.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Sometimes people may reproach you for being less than tactful in relationships. The planetary positions are going to help you be more sensitive. You will feel like you suddenly have a much greater capacity for listening. Whether or not it is true, others have the impression you are no longer so self-centered.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have an unusual gift for making a situation seem less dramatic. With today’s astral energy, you will witness crises of all kinds. You will be the one who reassures people and is able to sum up the situation objectively without panic or exaggerating. This, coupled with your legendary calm, makes for a great combination!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Dare to express your ideas without fearing ridicule. This is what the planetary configuration has to say to you today. This is exactly what you like, because fear of ridicule is generally your downfall. The challenge for you is to say what you think clearly without borrowing the ideas of others. Dare to do it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you have felt the desire to write something, now is the time to do it. You certainly do not lack imagination. Your problem may be that you have difficulty taking your prose seriously. Do not think so seriously about being “a writer.” Just write and let people read what you write. A writer’s group would be a great way for you to come out of hiding.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have some strong hesitation during the day. You may have to cover up the truth or say it out loud. If so, say what is on your mind. You will be supported by the planets, which will help you formulate your ideas in a way that will not shock people. In fact, you might even sway some of them to your point of view!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There are moments when your clear thinking reveals your tremendous maturity. You are not a dreamer, so it is difficult to lead you into ambiguous situations. If you currently have sentimental affairs going on, this would be an excellent day to take stock, but try not to be too cold-hearted.