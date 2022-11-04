Today in High Prairie: November 5, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 5, 2022

HP Air Cadets are selling poppies at various venues in HP. Please support them!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmers’ Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Sucker Creek First Nation Awasis Law Engagement at SC Community Hall. Lunch provided.

10 a.m. -10 p.m. – Takwakin Indigenous Market at HP Elks Pro Rodeo Hall. Crafts, clothes, gifts and more.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 5, 2022

1900 – Natalie Schafer, Gilligan’s Island’s Mrs. Howe

1911 – Roy Rogers, Happy Trails Cowboy

1913 – Vivien Leigh, Gone With the Wind Actress

1933 – Herb Edelman, Strike Force Actor

1941 – Art Garfunkel, Simon and Garfunkle Band

1952 – Bill Walton, Boston Celtics

1957 – David Moyse, Air Supply Vocalist

1959 – Bryan Adams, Canadian Rock Icon

1963 – Tatum O’Neal, Paper Moon Actress

This Day in Local History – November 5, 2022

Nov. 5, 1905: Liberal Fletcher Bredin wins the Athabasca constituency seat in Alberta’s first general election.

Nov. 5, 1914: The Northern Transportation Company steamer Northland Sun makes its last trip.

Nov. 5, 1969: A spokesman for General Service Garage tells South Peace News that recent vandalism is out of control. Several broken windshields and children crawling over cars causing scratches is to blame. He asks the town to provide more protection.

Nov. 5, 1969: Five Sisters leave St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard ending 56 years of service at the facility. On this day, the last Mass is held at the school. Later in the day, the Mission School is burned to the ground.

Nov. 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Bill Smith replaces Larry Shaben as president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce for 1970.

Nov. 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Rev. Edgar Craig is the new pastor at the Nazarene Church in High Prairie.

Nov. 5, 1972: Five snipers open fire on vehicles traveling in front of the Hudson Bay Store in Whitefish. Police later charge a 12-year-old boy with dangerous use of firearms.

Nov. 5, 1973: Father Tessier dies suddenly in Joussard.

Nov. 5, 1983: Alberta Culture’s Nadia Korpus throws a strike to officially open the Enilda Bowling Alley. The ribbon is held by David Rushton and Jean Bissell.

Nov. 5, 1984: Elgin Ray Paish, 29, dies instantly when the gun he was handling discharges and hits him in the chest.

Nov. 5, 1986: South Peace News reports Cuts and Shades hair salon opens.

Nov. 5, 1993: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven leaves town to become village administrator in Evansburg.

Nov, 5, 2006: The High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre celebrates its first anniversary with a free swim.

Nov. 5, 2008: South Peace News reports that REAC’s tests for toxins in Lesser Slave Lake prove positive. How serious the problem is, is still being investigated.

Nov. 5, 2014: South Peace News reports that Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo votes in favour of a motion that would force town council to pay over $500,000 a year for policing costs. Tamaklo, who also serves on the Edmonton Police Commission, which favours that all towns should pay for policing costs, did not tell council of his actions while they were opposing the commission’s proposal.

Nov. 5, 2014: Sparks fly at a public meeting at Joussard to deal with issues involving the fire department. Residents demand the reinstatement of deputy fire chief Robin Marko; the M.D. stands firm that safety and proper training take priority.

Nov. 5, 2014: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce supports town council’s stand that no communities in Alberta under 5,000 population should pay for policing.

Nov. 5, 2018: Louisa Parke passes away at the age of 97 years. She loved family, gardening, flowers and cooking.

Nov. 5, 2019: Students in the Grade 5 classes at High Prairie Elementary School participate in the No Stone Left Unturned program, where they lay poppies at veterans’ gravesites. The same ceremony occurs in McLennan.

This Day in World History – November 5, 2022

1492 – Christopher Columbus first learns about growing corn in Cuba.

1499 – Publication of first Breton and French dictionary.

1500 – Copernicus observes a lunar eclipse in Rome.

1811 – El Salvador’s first battle against Spain for independence.

1873 – Pacific Scandal occurs: Canadian PM John A. Macdonald resigns.

1895 – First US patent granted for auto for gasoline driven car.

1895 – Edward, Prince of Wales, says “We are all Socialists nowadays.”

1914 – Britain declares war on Turkey and annexes Cyprus.

1916 – Kingdom of Poland established.

1925 – Mussolini disbands Italian socialist parties.

1930 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” wins Academy Award: Best Picture.

1935 – Parker Brothers launches game of Monopoly.

1943 – Vatican in Rome bombed by unknown source.

1953 – Paul Searls saws a 32-inch log in 86.4 seconds.

1955 – Date returned to in “Back to the Future” by Marty McFly.

1957 – Mrs. Nellie McGrail wins $574,658 on 2 1/2 cent soccer pool ticket.

1964 – US launches Mariner 3 toward Mars; no data returned.

1967 – ATS-3 launched by US to take first pictures of full Earth disc.

1974 – Dmitri Shostakovich completes Michelangelo songs.

1978 – Khomeini followers attack British embassy in Iran.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini declares US “The Great Satan”.

1987 – Iceberg twice size of Rhode Island sighted in Antarctic.

1994 – Space probe Ulyssus completes first passage behind the sun.

1995 – Vancouver Grizzlies play first NBA game: beat Timberwolves 100-98.

1995 – André Dallaire attempts to assassinate Canadian PM Jean Chrétien.

2000 – Ethiopian Emperor Selassie laid to rest 25 years after his death.

2006 – Saddam Hussein sentenced to death in the al-Dujail trial.

2007 – China’s first lunar satellite orbits the moon.

2018 – Child suicide rate in Japan at 30-year high.

2018 – BBC opens its largest news bureau outside the UK in Kenya.

2018 – Spice Girls announce a new tour but without “Posh Spice”.

2018 – Taskforce set up to identify and punish LGBT people in Tanzania.

2018 – NASA’s Voyager 2 probe leaves solar system [second object to do so].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may miss friends and family who live far away! Why not make yourself a cup of tea and write some letters? It will help you feel connected in a different way than sending an email or making a call. Remember you are blessed to have these people in your life even if you do not see them as often as you would like!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have recently inherited either some money or some free time! This is a real gift, and if invested wisely, it could lead to some important self-discoveries. Perhaps you could use the money to enroll in college, take music lessons, or do something else that makes your heart soar. If you received free time, you could catch up on reading, paint, or try some writing!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is well-suited for making new friends! Your sense of adventure is undoubtedly up to it! You will be your usual confident self, but others will seem to respond to your charisma even more than usual. If you are able to attend a small party, you may meet someone who lives far away who invites you to visit at a later date. What a wonderful opportunity for travel!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a very spiritual and creative day for you! You are especially intuitive. Any creative effort will likely resonate deeply. Even if you do not feel you have the talent for it, why not try some form of artistic expression? You could dabble with a paintbrush or makes notes in a journal. Do not let that pesky internal editor kick in. Create for the sheer joy of it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is ideal for romance! It is great for forming new relationships or improving existing ones. If you do not have a special someone, make an effort to expand your social circle. Attend a lecture or take a workshop. If you have a mate, do something different together that helps you get to know one another better. A spiritual retreat might be just the boost your relationship needs!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have a good heart, and today it expands to bestow love on all mankind! You can not help but feel connected in a deep, spiritual way with all who have come before you and all who follow. Even if you do not have a lot of money, consider setting up an annual giving plan that will benefit worthwhile causes. This would be a direct expression of your feelings and could potentially help many people!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will likely find it difficult to keep your mind on serious matters with today’s playful planetary energies! You are in the mood for romance, and you want to make sure everything is in place for a flawless evening with that special someone. You have the sexy outfit and food being delivered, and that is just for starters. No wonder you can not concentrate, with such an amazing evening to look forward to!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your innate talent and conscientious work ethic earn you admiration and respect. Whether you are aware of it or not, others look up to you as someone who has it together. Yet you still have that nagging doubt that you are an impostor. Today’s astral energies ask you to look at where these doubts originate. It is time to get to the source and exorcise the monsters for good! They have nothing to do with your success!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It looks as though you are about to hop on the bandwagon! Friends will try to get you to support one of their causes. Think carefully. They are not going to settle for a cheque. They want your hands-on support. While you might be intimidated by addressing a crowd, you always did want to use a megaphone. Volunteer for a night and see how it goes. You may enjoy it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love and passion are at the forefront of your thoughts today! Work seems tedious compared to the rich fantasy inside your head! If possible, make a point of getting together tonight with your mate. He or she is likely feeling as amorous as you. You two have much to celebrate. The celestial atmosphere is conducive to the deepening of your relationship!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you became an animal today, you would be a puppy, all frisky and affectionate. Put your passion to good use! Surprise a special someone with a home-cooked meal. Set a table in front of the fireplace, light candles, pour the wine, and let nature take its course. You need not bother to plan a dessert. There is wonderful energy flowing between you. The sparks will fly!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have a creative and artistic nature you might want to put to good use today! You could have some good ideas for home improvements. Perhaps you need some bookcases to help you get organized, or maybe you want a complete redecoration. Whatever you do, it is bound to look beautiful. When it comes to artistic endeavours, you definitely have the touch!