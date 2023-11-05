Today in High Prairie: November 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 5, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 5, 2023

1900 – Natalie Schafer, Gilligan’s Island’s Mrs. Howe

1911 – Roy Rogers, Happy Trails Cowboy

1913 – Vivien Leigh, Gone With the Wind Actress

1933 – Herb Edelman, Strike Force Actor

1941 – Art Garfunkel, Simon and Garfunkle Band

1952 – Bill Walton, Boston Celtics

1957 – David Moyse, Air Supply Vocalist

1959 – Bryan Adams, Canadian Rock Icon

1963 – Tatum O’Neal, Paper Moon Actress

This Day in Local History – November 5, 2023

Nov. 5, 1905: Liberal Fletcher Bredin wins the Athabasca constituency seat in Alberta’s first general election.

Nov. 5, 1914: The Northern Transportation Company steamer Northland Sun makes its last trip.

Nov. 5, 1969: A spokesman for General Service Garage tells South Peace News that recent vandalism is out of control. Several broken windshields and children crawling over cars causing scratches is to blame. He asks the town to provide more protection.

Nov. 5, 1969: Five Sisters leave St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard ending 56 years of service at the facility. On this day, the last Mass is held at the school. Later in the day, the Mission School is burned to the ground.

Nov. 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Bill Smith replaces Larry Shaben as president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce for 1970.

Nov. 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Rev. Edgar Craig is the new pastor at the Nazarene Church in High Prairie.

Nov. 5, 1972: Five snipers open fire on vehicles traveling in front of the Hudson Bay Store in Whitefish. Police later charge a 12-year-old boy with dangerous use of firearms.

Nov. 5, 1973: Father Tessier dies suddenly in Joussard.

Nov. 5, 1983: Alberta Culture’s Nadia Korpus throws a strike to officially open the Enilda Bowling Alley. The ribbon is held by David Rushton and Jean Bissell.

Nov. 5, 1984: Elgin Ray Paish, 29, dies instantly when the gun he was handling discharges and hits him in the chest.

Nov. 5, 1986: South Peace News reports Cuts and Shades hair salon opens.

Nov. 5, 1993: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven leaves town to become village administrator in Evansburg.

Nov, 5, 2006: The High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre celebrates its first anniversary with a free swim.

Nov. 5, 2008: South Peace News reports that REAC’s tests for toxins in Lesser Slave Lake prove positive. How serious the problem is, is still being investigated.

Nov. 5, 2014: South Peace News reports that Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo votes in favour of a motion that would force town council to pay over $500,000 a year for policing costs. Tamaklo, who also serves on the Edmonton Police Commission, which favours that all towns should pay for policing costs, did not tell council of his actions while they were opposing the commission’s proposal.

Nov. 5, 2014: Sparks fly at a public meeting at Joussard to deal with issues involving the fire department. Residents demand the reinstatement of deputy fire chief Robin Marko; the M.D. stands firm that safety and proper training take priority.

Nov. 5, 2014: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce supports town council’s stand that no communities in Alberta under 5,000 population should pay for policing.

Nov. 5, 2018: Louisa Parke passes away at the age of 97 years. She loved family, gardening, flowers and cooking.

Nov. 5, 2019: Students in the Grade 5 classes at High Prairie Elementary School participate in the No Stone Left Unturned program, where they lay poppies at veterans’ gravesites. The same ceremony occurs in McLennan.

This Day in World History – November 5, 2023

1492 – Christopher Columbus first learns about growing corn in Cuba.

1499 – Publication of first Breton and French dictionary.

1500 – Copernicus observes a lunar eclipse in Rome.

1811 – El Salvador’s first battle against Spain for independence.

1873 – Pacific Scandal occurs: Canadian PM John A. Macdonald resigns.

1895 – First US patent granted for auto for gasoline driven car.

1895 – Edward, Prince of Wales, says “We are all Socialists nowadays.”

1914 – Britain declares war on Turkey and annexes Cyprus.

1916 – Kingdom of Poland established.

1925 – Mussolini disbands Italian socialist parties.

1930 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” wins Academy Award: Best Picture.

1935 – Parker Brothers launches game of Monopoly.

1943 – Vatican in Rome bombed by unknown source.

1953 – Paul Searls saws a 32-inch log in 86.4 seconds.

1955 – Date returned to in “Back to the Future” by Marty McFly.

1957 – Mrs. Nellie McGrail wins $574,658 on 2 1/2 cent soccer pool ticket.

1964 – US launches Mariner 3 toward Mars; no data returned.

1967 – ATS-3 launched by US to take first pictures of full Earth disc.

1974 – Dmitri Shostakovich completes Michelangelo songs.

1978 – Khomeini followers attack British embassy in Iran.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini declares US “The Great Satan”.

1987 – Iceberg twice size of Rhode Island sighted in Antarctic.

1994 – Space probe Ulyssus completes first passage behind the sun.

1995 – Vancouver Grizzlies play first NBA game: beat Timberwolves 100-98.

1995 – André Dallaire attempts to assassinate Canadian PM Jean Chrétien.

2000 – Ethiopian Emperor Selassie laid to rest 25 years after his death.

2006 – Saddam Hussein sentenced to death in the al-Dujail trial.

2007 – China’s first lunar satellite orbits the moon.

2018 – Child suicide rate in Japan at 30-year high.

2018 – BBC opens its largest news bureau outside the UK in Kenya.

2018 – Spice Girls announce a new tour but without “Posh Spice”.

2018 – Taskforce set up to identify and punish LGBT people in Tanzania.

2018 – NASA’s Voyager 2 probe leaves solar system [second object to do so].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A lot of calls could come your way today. Some involve people who live far away, some are from friends with heavy emotional difficulties, and one could come from a romantic partner with whom you are very anxious to get together. You might hop in the car to meet this person somewhere familiar in your community. Do not wear your voice out talking on the phone!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Money matters may need attention today. Bills need to be paid, cheques deposited, or contracts executed. The relief you get from handling this should lift your spirits considerably. Get out in the fresh air, take a walk, and work off some of your energy. Get the endorphins going. Phone a friend and spend the evening on the town. You have worked hard and you deserve it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are in a great mood, and you are raring to go at just about anything. Your physical energy is high, so some exercise is indicated, possibly sports. You might want to take a short trip out of town or embark on a new course of study or try your hand at writing. Your enthusiasm and optimism are high, so the sky is the limit.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might feel a strong psychic link with a friend who lives far away that you have not seen for a long time. You might wonder what this person is up to and this could be a bit worrying. Do not be shy. Call! One way or another, you should know what is happening. It could be that your friend is just having a bad day. Provide a sympathetic ear!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Group activities or meetings could prove fraught today as those around you get pulled into discussions about which they feel strongly and on which they do not all agree! This is not a good day to get involved in heated discussions even if you find the idea tempting. Stay out of it! Find someone who is also staying out of it and talk to that person.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The possibility of impending changes in your personal or professional life could have you feeling worried and insecure. Don’t be. If anything, you will benefit from these changes. There could be a lot of tension and stress in the air, and it will be hard to avoid picking up on this energy. Try to relax! Let yourself be carried along by the current.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may have been making plans to take a long trip or return to school for an advanced degree. Until now you may have put it off. You have finally stepped over the line and made the decision to do it. There is no stopping you! You may spend a lot of time on the phone gathering information and making preliminary arrangements.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Legal papers regarding money you may have been working on for a while should finally be done today. This should lift your spirits if for no other reason than to have it all out of the way! You should feel especially talkative, enthusiastic, and passionate. You may want to schedule a romantic evening with your partner. Have fun!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some bad experiences regarding career, family, travel, or education could have a friend, colleague, or love partner in an explosive mood today. This person could be unpredictable now – happy one minute and in the depths of gloom the next. Do not try to give advice or cheer up him or her. It will only result in anger. Stay out of the way and let your friend work through it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Job stress might be getting to you. Drinking a lot of water would be a good idea. Moderate amounts of exercise and rest are also indicated. Do not eat very spicy foods. This is a good day to catch up on reading, studying, or research. Your physical self may not be what it should be, but your brain is sharp.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you should feel romantic and passionate and want to get together with your love partner. You will probably do that, but it may be difficult and only arranged at the last minute. Do not panic if you can not reach your friend during the early part of the day. Do not give up. You will have a great evening.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A woman, perhaps a colleague who is very bright and sometimes annoying, could visit you today. If you are not careful, this person could goad you into a heated discussion or arouse your insecurity. Try to distance yourself. This person has issues of her own to deal with that have little if anything to do with you. Be polite and understanding and then show her the door!