Today in High Prairie – November 6, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – November 6, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 6, 2020

Shawn Gibb

Matthew Marquardt

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 6, 2020

Helmut Wolff

Keith Abel

Allan Duchesneau

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 6

1771 – Alois Senefelder, Inventor of Lithography

1796 – George Back, Northern Canadian Explorer

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Inventor of Saxophone

1851 – Charles Dow, Co-Founder of Dow Jones

1861 – James Naismith, Inventor of Basketball

1887 – Walter Johnson, “The Big Train” Pitcher

1906 – James Norris, Chicago Blackhawks Owner

1914 – Jonathan Harris, Lost in Space Actor

1916 – Ray Conniff, American Bandleader

1921 – James Jones, From Here to Eternity Author

1931 – Mike Nichols, The Graduate Director

1944 – Bill Henderson, Chilliwack Vocalist

1946 – Sally Field, Forrest Gump Actress

1946 – George Young, AC/DC Guitarist

1946 – Fred Penner, Children’s Entertainer

1948 – Glenn Frey, Eagles Vocalist

1949 – Brad Davis, Midnight Express Actor

1955 – Maria Shriver, American newscaster

1957 – Lori Singer, Fame Actress

1976 – Catherine Clark, Canadian Journalist

1988 – Emma Stone, Amazing Spider-Man Actress

This Day in Local History – November 6

Nov. 6, 1971: Adult education classes are held for the first time at Joussard School. The classes include sewing, bookkeeping, math and English, are sponsored by the Joussard Chamber of Commerce.

Nov. 6, 1974: High Prairie merchants talk about restricting the sale of glue to area youth to combat a serious glue sniffing problem in the area.

Nov. 6, 1982: Jim McLean coaches his first regular season game in the NPHL and wins 6-3 over the visiting Manning Comets. Six different Regals score during the win.

Nov. 6, 1987: Sucker Creek welcomes the arrival of its first fire truck.

Nov. 6, 1991: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie will submit a bid to become Alberta’s 1993 forest capital.

Nov. 6, 1991: South Peace News reports eight communities including Slave Lake and Kinuso submit bids for the Midnight Twilight Tourist Association’s head office.

Nov. 6, 1991: Faust I.D. Coun. Albert Burger tells council he will not take part in any debates except for those concerning Faust.

Nov. 6, 1991: The High Prairie hospital board reports that theft at the hospital is at a record high. About $4,000 was stolen the last three months.

Nov. 6, 2000: Hardy Fuhrman is sentenced to eight months in prison after appearing for sentencing in High Prairie provincial court on kiddie porn charges. The sentence outrages parents wanting better protection for children.

Nov. 6, 2001: Dan McNaughton starts his new job as High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt.

Nov. 6, 2005: Charles Dube shoots an impressive set of antlers. Unofficially, the rack is the firth best ever recorded in Alberta.

Nov. 6, 2009: High Prairie loses one of its finest citizens as Fred Spendiff passes away at the age of 87 years.

Nov. 6, 2017: The High Prairie Medical Clinic opens in the R/X Drug Mart building in downtown.

Nov. 6, 2018: RCMP arrest two people after a firearms theft at Kinuso Merchantile earlier in the day. The arrests are made at Barrhead.

This Day in World History – November 6

1572 – Supernova is observed in constellation known as Cassiopeia.

1813 – Chilpancingo congress declares Mexico independent of Spain.

1844 – Spain grants Dominican Republic independence.

1879 – Canada celebrates 1st Thanksgiving Day.

1903 – USA recognizes independence of Panama.

1918 – Republic of Poland proclaimed.

1923 – USSR adopts experimental calendar, with 5-day “weeks”.

1928 – Colonel Jacob Schick patents 1st electric razor.

1928 – Swedes start a tradition of eating pastries to commemorate the king.

1936 – RCA displays TV for press.

1941 – Japanese fleet readies assault on Pearl Harbor.

1941 – USA lends Soviet Union $1 million.

1943 – Stalin says, “The issue of German fascism is lost.”

1945 – The 1st landing of a jet on a carrier occurs on USS Wake Island.

1947 – NBC’s “Meet the Press” debuts – US’s longest running TV show.

1961 – US government issues a stamp honoring Canadian James Naismith.

1962 – Saudi Arabia proclaims abolition of slavery.

1967 – US launches Surveyor 6; makes soft landing on moon Nov. 9.

1975 – 1st performance of the Sex Pistols.

1978 – Shah of Iran places Iran under military rule.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini takes over in Iran.

1985 – Exploratory well in Texas, blows out, spilling 24,000 m3 of crude.

1991 – Keck II, biggest telescope in use at Mauna Kea, Hawaii.

1991 – Russian President Boris Yeltsin outlaws Communist Party.

1991 – Last oil fire in Kuwait set by Iraqi troops is extinguished.

1999 – Australians vote to keep British monarch as their head of state.

2005 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” premieres in London.

2018 – Colorado elects USA’s 1st openly male gay governor.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 6, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you knew the truth of all the things that are going on outside your world, you’d be appalled! You shouldn’t take things at face value today. It’s important to simply go and see things for yourself. Don’t trust another’s word on what is true and what isn’t. Question what you see. Make sure you don’t let others pull the wool over your eyes.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It isn’t a good idea to try to fit people into a mold today. This will only annoy others and frustrate you. It’s important you relax and simply let people blossom into the people they want to be. If you have a preconceived notion of who they should be, you’re only setting yourself up for failure and disappointment, as well as anger from the other party.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Consider subscribing to an alternative newsletter of some sort. You will find some amazing information that the general public doesn’t necessarily know. Knowledge is power. For the most part, common knowledge is quite limited. Try to seek news from a wider community. Some mainstream information is pretty unreliable.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Don’t expect others to take much notice of your emotions today. You’re more respectful of theirs than they are of yours. Find peace among all you encounter. This could be difficult since other people’s wills are involved. In that case, people aren’t likely to back down. Others think they’re right and refuse to see things any other way.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your aggressive attitude is likely to start a fight that might be difficult to settle now. There are extremely stubborn forces at work, and you may find that no one is willing to budge from their position. The thing that is apt to make this even more difficult is that people may misinterpret certain pieces of the puzzle. Try to bring understanding to the situation instead of more aggression.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – People may be difficult to deal with today. You may soon discover they’re just as stubborn as you are. Try to give others the benefit of the doubt or there will be a stalemate in just about every corner of your life. Don’t consider it a loss or failure of character if you find you need to make some concessions in order to get things to work.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your ego may be under some stress today. The tricky part is the threat you feel is probably a result of something that isn’t even completely real. It could be that someone is acting on false information that has no bearing on the reality of the situation. You might be swept away by someone else’s false impression of who you really are.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could develop a stomachache if you try to sort out all the confused issues of the day. There are apt to be too many matters for you to handle alone, so don’t even try. It’s one of those situations in which you start to untangle one knot only to create another somewhere down the line. It’s best to just let the ball of string lie where it is for now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have your mind set on some big plans you’ve been working on for some time now. The problem is today there is some conflict with something or someone with a large ego who suddenly wants a piece of the pie. Either that or this person wants to burst your bubble. Don’t give up hope on your dreams. Realize this opposition is just part of the adventure.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have been feeling more emotional lately. Today a fanciful energy could sweep you off your feet and into another realm entirely. Feel free to take off for at least a little while in order to gain a better perspective on the issues at hand. Strong, forceful powers are urging you to let someone else take the reins on a particular project.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People and situations that you were counting on may suddenly run into opposition today. Don’t be surprised if the seat you’re sitting on is suddenly pulled out from under you. Make sure you have some extra padding, since it could be a rather hard fall. More than likely, however, you will be able to take it in stride.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your ego has probably been feeling strong lately, and you may feel an extra boost of self-confidence. Don’t be surprised if your ego gets threatened by someone who appears out of the blue with an aggressive, opinionated attitude, someone who isn’t on quite the same track as you. You may find it hard to deal with people today, since they could be a bit spacey.