Today in High Prairie: November 6, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 6, 2021

10-2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 6, 2021

Shawn Gibb

Matthew Marquardt

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 6, 2021

Helmut Wolff

Allan Duchesneau

Keith Abel

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 6, 2021

1771 – Alois Senefelder, Inventor of Lithography

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Inventor of Saxophone

1851 – Charles Dow, Co-Founder of Dow Jones

1861 – James Naismith, Inventor of Basketball

1887 – Walter Johnson, “The Big Train” Pitcher

1906 – James Norris, Chicago Blackhawks Owner

1916 – Ray Conniff, American Bandleader

1921 – James Jones, From Here to Eternity Author

1931 – Mike Nichols, The Graduate Director

1944 – Bill Henderson, Chilliwack Vocalist

1946 – Sally Field, Forrest Gump Actress

1946 – George Young, AC/DC Guitarist

1946 – Fred Penner, Children’s Entertainer

1948 – Glenn Frey, Eagles Vocalist

1949 – Brad Davis, Midnight Express Actor

1957 – Lori Singer, Fame Actress

1988 – Emma Stone, Amazing Spider-Man Actress

This Day in Local History – November 6, 2021

Nov. 6, 1971: Adult education classes are held for the first time at Joussard School. The classes include sewing, bookkeeping, Math and English, are sponsored by the Joussard Chamber of Commerce.

Nov. 6, 1972: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce reports membership is lagging and begins a membership drive.

Nov. 6, 1974: High Prairie merchants talk about restricting the sale of glue to area youth to combat a serious glue sniffing problem in the area.

Nov. 6, 1982: Jim McLean coaches his first regular season game in the NPHL and wins 6-3 over the visiting Manning Comets. Six different Regals score during the win. In other NPHL opening games, visiting Peace River defeated Falher 7-6, Grimshaw defeated visiting McLennan 11-5 and Fairview whipped visiting Valleyview 10-5.

Nov. 6, 1987: Kapown Centre in Grouard closes due to lack of federal funding.

Nov. 6, 1987: Sucker Creek welcomes the arrival of its first fire truck.

Nov. 6, 1991: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie will submit a bid to become Alberta’s 1993 forest capital.

Nov. 6, 1991: South Peace News reports eight communities including Slave Lake and Kinuso submit bids for the Midnight Twilight Tourist Association’s head office.

Nov. 6, 1991: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger tells council he will not take part in any debates except for those concerning Faust.

Nov. 6, 1991: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger tells council the first steps have been taken on forming the Faust Housing Authority.

Nov. 6, 1991: High Prairie hospital board reports that theft at the hospital is at a record high. About $4,000 was stolen the last three months.

Nov. 6, 1993: John Rose scores 12 seconds into overtime to give the visiting High Prairie Regals a 5-4 win at Fairview as the NPHL season opens.

Nov. 6, 2000: Hardy Fuhrman is sentenced to eight months in prison after appearing for sentencing in High Prairie provincial court on kiddie porn charges. The sentence outrages parents wanting better protection for children.

Nov. 6, 2001: Dan McNaughton starts his new job as High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt.

Nov. 6, 2005: Charles Dube shoots an impressive set of antlers. Unofficially, the rack is the firth best ever recorded in Alberta.

Nov. 6, 2009: High Prairie loses one of its finest citizens as Fred Spendiff passes away at the age of 87 years.

Nov. 6, 2009: Kapawe’no First Nation in Grouard celebrates the graduation of 11 new heavy equipment operators at the administration office.

Nov. 6, 2010: The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet at the Elks Hall at the Stampede Grounds raises nearly $31,000. Brian and Judy Ostermeier receive long-term service awards and their son, Max, receives a five-year pin.

Nov. 6, 2015: Local police charge five “known” drug dealers with various crimes after a raid at Driftpile.

Nov. 6, 2017: The High Prairie Medical Clinic opens in the R/X Drug Mart building in downtown.

Nov. 6, 2017: High Prairie Girl Guides purchase $400 worth of pet food for In the Woods Animal Shelter. The $400 value is raised by collecting Freson Bros. stamps.

Nov. 6, 2018: RCMP arrest two people after a firearms theft at Kinuso Merchantile earlier in the day. The arrests are made at Barrhead.

Nov. 6, 2019: Former Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee wins an election for first vice president of the United Nurses of Alberta.

This Day in World History – November 6, 2021

1572 – Supernova is observed in constellation known as Cassiopeia.

1844 – Spain grants Dominican Republic independence.

1879 – Canada celebrates first Thanksgiving Day.

1903 – USA recognizes independence of Panama.

1918 – Republic of Poland proclaimed.

1923 – USSR adopts experimental calendar, with 5-day “weeks”.

1928 – Colonel Jacob Schick patents first electric razor.

1928 – Swedes start a tradition of eating pastries to commemorate the king.

1936 – RCA displays TV for press.

1941 – Japanese fleet readies assault on Pearl Harbor.

1941 – USA lends Soviet Union $1 million.

1945 – The first landing of a jet on a carrier occurs on USS Wake Island.

1947 – NBC’s “Meet the Press” debuts – US’s longest running TV show.

1961 – US government issues a stamp honoring Canadian James Naismith.

1962 – Saudi Arabia proclaims abolition of slavery.

1967 – US launches Surveyor 6; makes soft landing on moon Nov. 9.

1975 – First performance of the Sex Pistols.

1978 – Shah of Iran places Iran under military rule.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini takes over in Iran.

1985 – Exploratory well in Texas, blows out, spilling 24,000 m3 of crude.

1991 – Keck II, biggest telescope in use at Mauna Kea, Hawaii.

1991 – Russian President Boris Yeltsin outlaws Communist Party.

1991 – Last oil fire in Kuwait set by Iraqi troops is extinguished.

1999 – Australians vote to keep British monarch as their head of state.

2005 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” premieres in London.

2018 – Colorado elects USA’s first openly male gay governor.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 6, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could feel confident today, and you should have a strong idea of exactly what it is you want. Information is power. Others are working to wield power over you. Do not let them get away with it, especially today. Encourage synergistic behaviour among all parties. You can accomplish a great deal by working together instead of against one another.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your mind will expand today. You will feel like there is a ton of information crammed into your head that needs processing. Regarding big projects, try to finish them as quickly as you can. The best policy is to pace yourself. If you wait until the last minute to finish, the quality of your work will suffer. Make a plan and maybe even a timeline. Set small deadlines as you go along.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try not to read too much into other people’s words today. You may have spent hours tearing apart every off-the-cuff remark. You may build up a wild scenario in your head regarding what that person is thinking. Instead of trying to sneak up on the answer through the back door, try the direct approach. Simply ask your question.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Long-term trends are coming to an important climax now. This dramatic period is highlighted by the added amount of information being thrown your way. Try to make small adjustments to your direction that incorporate this new information. Be aware of the prevailing winds and your relationships will be much better off.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Take a break from what you are doing. Look at what people are doing around you. Check your plans in relation to those of others and see if there is a way you can combine forces and kill more birds with fewer stones. Cooperation instead of competition is the lesson that needs to be emphasized today. The better you learn this today, the better off you will be tomorrow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Get involved with the energy of today so you do not get left out of the loop. Your contribution to the group is important. You should foster positive relationships among all parties. Think big. You can do no wrong by expanding your mind out into the minds of others. Make a commitment to quench your thirst for knowledge and freedom through information.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You can add more tools to your toolbox today. Express your concerns and you will find helpful remedies present themselves. Keep the lines of communication open and let the information flow. There is a great expansiveness that comes when you think for yourself – and think big. Do not get bogged down with the emotional side of things. Concern yourself with the facts.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Join others before you make your big travel plans. The smallest idea can be quickly transformed into a huge plan of attack, thanks to the prevailing winds of the day. There is a light, communicative feeling in the air encouraging cooperation. If you find that people are not chiming into the group effort, you may want to excuse them from the group.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not get stuck doing just one thing today. The more varied your activity, the easier it will be for you to integrate the different pieces of the puzzle. This is a day to think big. The more you know, the greater an asset you will be when it comes time to solve the biggest problems. Learn how to multitask effectively.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might be in a whirlwind today, and there will be information buzzing around asking you to do this and go there. You are the one most perfectly suited to deal with the tone of the day. Stay lively and upbeat. Do not get stuck on any one thing. Keep the energy moving. The answer will be right there waiting for you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might be jumping around today. This is one of those situations in which you do not want to stay in one place for too long. Each place is an individual step that leads to where you want to go. Keep your eyes focused ahead and keep on going. Stagnating will leave you lost in the middle of nowhere.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your audience will be attentive to you today. Take the lead and others will follow. Be yourself and project your voice into the auditorium of eager listeners. Information will flow freely, and you should not discount any ideas from the peanut gallery. Be open to questions and comments from others. Their participation is vital to your performance.