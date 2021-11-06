Today in High Prairie: November 7, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 7, 2021

Attend the church of your choice.

Daylight Saving Time ends! Turn your clock back 1 hour!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 7, 2021

Bob Dlugosz

Sherry Gardner

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 7, 2021

Jodi Lodge

Mark Giroux

Robert Willier

Travis Conrad

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 7, 2021

1687 – William Stukeley, Investigated Stonehenge

1867 – Marie Curie, Discovered Radium

1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian Red Army Founder

1918 – Billy Graham, American Baptist Evangelist

1927 – Hiroshi Yamauchi, Nintendo President

1942 – Johnny Rivers, Secret Agent Man Singer

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian Singer – Clouds

1957 – Christopher Knight, Brady Bunch Actor

1964 – Dana Plato, Diff’rent Strokes Actress

This Day in Local History – November 7, 2021

Nov. 7, 1912: A meeting is held to form a hockey team and a three-team league at the Grouard Western Hotel.

Nov. 7, 1962: Grimshaw and Peace River, concerned over the future of the three-team NPHL, apply for entry into the SPHL but are denied.

Nov. 7, 1969: The newly-formed High Prairie Committee of Community Concern meets at the Provincial Building. Topics discussed include child neglect, broken homes, diseases and death.

Nov. 7, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play for the coming season with three teams, possibly a fourth, to join.

Nov. 7, 1970: Over 1,100 poppies are sold during the annual drive by the High Prairie Air Cadets.

Nov. 7, 1975: The Alberta Liquor Control Board suspends the liquor licence of the Lakeside Hotel in Faust from Nov. 10-22.

Nov. 7, 1977: The High Prairie Recreation Board raises the rent on ice at the Sports Palace arena, but not by 25 per cent as planned. Ice rent increases to $13 per hour, up from $12.

Nov. 7, 1979: South Peace News reports on plans for a $4.5 million water project to provide better water for the town.

Nov. 7, 1986: High Prairie businesses JJ Video and EG Frames celebrate their grand opening.

Nov. 7, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board holds a special meeting and accepts with regret the resignation of Supt. Martin Dalsin, who leaves due to indifference in philosophy between himself and the way board members want the board to operate.

Nov. 7, 1989: Darcy Younghans scores three goals and adds two assists as the visiting High Prairie Regals tie the Valleyview Jets 5-5. It was the first time in two years the Jets had managed a point against the Regals.

Nov. 7, 1990: Bea Keithley becomes the first female member of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 7, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win seven straight matches to win a volleyball tournament in Peace River.

Nov. 7, 1992: Doug Jaeger scores 24 seconds into overtime to give the hometown Manning Comets a 5-4 win over the High Prairie Regals in the NPHL opener for both teams.

Nov. 7, 1992: Jay Lilburn wins a gold medal at the Medicine Hat Judo Tournament.

Nov. 7, 2001: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Fish and Wildlife officers are grounded in the office for two weeks due to budget cuts.

Nov. 7, 2006: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre begins to use pet therapy to treat its clients.

Nov. 7, 2007: A scuba diving clinic is held at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre.

Nov. 7, 2008: St. Andrew’s School holds its sixth annual Peace Day Celebration to honour Canada’s Veterans.

Nov. 7, 2012: A 17-year-old pedestrian is struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near Freson IGA. The student emerged from behind a parked semi and was hit. He suffered a concussion and minor injuries.

Nov. 7, 2012: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce meets to decide its future goals. Promotion and advocacy for High Prairie, creating appositive business environment and networking outside the local chamber are some of the items discussed.

Nov. 7, 2012: The Stan Sware Sr. Family receives the ATB Financial Farm Family Award in Edmonton.

Nov. 7, 2013: People attending a public meeting at Joussard hear an appeal is “likely” concerning Shadow Creek’s multi-million recreation development at Joussard.

Nov. 7, 2015: Ed Kowalchuk’s name is hoisted to rafters at the High Prairie Sports Palace during a ceremony honouring him as a builder and long-time executive member of the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 7, 2016: Roy Brideau starts his job as Big Lakes County CAO.

Nov. 7-9, 2018: Schools in High Prairie host Rocks and Rings, an indoor curling game designed to introduce students to the sport.

This Day in World History – November 7, 2021

921 – Treaty of Bonn: East France & West France recognize each other.

1492 – Meteorite lands in France; oldest one with known date of impact.

1665 – First edition of “London Gazette” published as “The Oxford Gazette”

1775 – Lord Dunmore promises freedom to male slaves who join British army.

1800 – It becomes illegal for women in Paris to wear trousers w/out permit.

1873 – Alexander Mackenzie becomes the second Prime Minister of Canada.

1874 – First cartoon depicting elephant as Republican Party symbol.

1875 – Verney Cameron is first European to cross equatorial Africa.

1885 – Canadian Pacific Railway completed at Craigellachie, B.C.

1907 – Test tokens are struck in first production of Canadian coins.

1910 – First air freight shipment undertaken by the Wright Brothers.

1917 – October Revolution in Russia; Lenin & Bolsheviks seize power.

1918 – United Press erroneously reports WW I armistice had been signed.

1931 – Chinese People’s Republic proclaimed by Mao.

1962 – Glenn Hall sets NHL record of 503 consecutive games as goalie.

1963 – First use of the instant replay machine invented by CBS.

1967 – Surveyor 6 launched for soft landing on moon.

1973 – NJ becomes first state to allow girls into little league baseball.

1976 – “Gone With the Wind” televised.

1990 – Mary Robinson elected as first female president of Ireland.

1991 – Magic Johnson announces he has HIV virus & retires from LA Lakers.

1995 – Howard Stern Radio Show premieres in Pittsburgh.

2000 – Margaret Atwood wins the Booker Prize for “The Blind Assassin”.

2002 – Iran bans advertising of United States products.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 7, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Romance isn’t going perfectly for you. Things may be a bit unclear in this realm. Events may crop up today that will make it hard for you to ignore the issue any longer. Communication is key to helping you sort through the feelings associated with these issues. Do not be too judgmental in your approach.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Love and romance are most certainly in the cards today. Play the hand you are dealt and you should come away from the table victorious. There is some transformation that may take place regarding issues of the heart. Do not compromise yourself in any way. Settle for nothing but the best. This is a day to shine.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Issues regarding romance could be a big part of the picture today. The scales could tip either way in terms of your success at this game. The decision is up to you. You are probably better off keeping things light and entertaining. Reveal the scope of your passionate and powerful emotions on another day.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Matters of the heart are in your favour today. You should prepare for a day full of social activities and good conversation. Your creative spirit may also be heightened. You can not go wrong picking the right item in a clothing store or flea market. Your taste for the elegant is impeccable, so feel free to indulge.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might focus on romance today, but it is possible you are having problems figuring out a way to express your feelings. There is power influencing the scene, and certainly no shortage of passion. You might find there is a bit of superficiality to the situation that makes it hard to commit with all of your energy.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – When it comes to issues regarding romance, do not hold back today. Things are working in your favour. You should not hesitate to act forcefully and confidently. Show others you are serious. Do not back down as things heat up even more. This is a sign things are progressing in your favour and you should not mistake this intensity for anything but true passion.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The centre of your power might find it difficult to commit to anything today. Issues regarding love and romance could arise, and you may feel the need to start something moving in this department. You may be indecisive about which way to go. Spruce up and get out in the social arena. You can let someone else take the lead from there.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – In matters involving love and romance, things might get a little sticky today. You might want to charge ahead with a plan, while a close partner wants to sit, discuss, and work things out together. Tempers might flare. You would do well to be ready to compromise. A hot-headed approach will do more harm than good.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Love will probably be on your mind most of today, so give your heart your full attention. You are having trouble communicating with a loved one now, so try to be patient. He moves left and you move right. You move left and she moves right. Each time you bump into each other. Let the other person make the first move.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Issues regarding love and romance are in your favour. There is a strong force spurring you to take action. Heed this helpful energy. Feel free to display yourself openly in the social arena. Talk among friends could be rewarding for you now. All sorts of connections are favoured for you today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Tension in the romance department may arise for you. You want to get things started in a relationship that is important to you, yet something always seems to stand in the way of the plan. Instead of trying to sidestep your way into the picture, take a direct approach. If you do not try, you are just as bad off as if you had tried and failed. Go for it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel the urge to put your loved one on a pedestal today. You want to see him or her as the perfect mate for you. You are willing to go to great lengths to bring this person pleasure. You are wearing your rose-coloured glasses, so very little will convince you of anything but the fact that things are perfect and beautiful.