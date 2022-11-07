Today in High Prairie: November 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 7, 2022

1 p.m. – No Stone Left Alone ceremony at Driftpile Cemetery.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 7, 2022

1687 – William Stukeley, Investigated Stonehenge

1855 – Edwin Hall, Discovered Hall Effect

1867 – Marie Curie, Discovered Radium

1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian Red Army Founder

1918 – Billy Graham, American Baptist Evangelist

1927 – Hiroshi Yamauchi, Nintendo President

1942 – Johnny Rivers, Secret Agent Man Singer

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian Singer – Clouds

1957 – Christopher Knight, Brady Bunch Actor

1964 – Dana Plato, Diff’rent Strokes Actress

This Day in Local History – November 7, 2022

Nov. 7, 1912: A meeting is held to form a hockey team and a three-team league at the Grouard Western Hotel.

Nov. 7, 1969: The newly-formed High Prairie Committee of Community Concern meets at the Provincial Building. Topics discussed include child neglect, broken homes, diseases and death.

Nov. 7, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play for the coming season with three teams, possibly a fourth, to join.

Nov. 7, 1970: Over 1,100 poppies are sold during the annual drive by the High Prairie Air Cadets.

Nov. 7, 1971: Grimshaw and Manning hold an exhibition game to see if there is enough interest in forming a club. Grimshaw wins 7-2 in front of 350 fans but neither team is able to ice three lines for the game and the plan fails. The NPHL operates with only Peace River and High Prairie.

Nov. 7, 1975: The Alberta Liquor Control Board suspends the liquor licence of the Lakeside Hotel in Faust from Nov. 10-22.

Nov. 7, 1977: The High Prairie Recreation Board raises the rent on ice at the Sports Palace arena, but not by 25 per cent as planned. Ice rent increases to $13 per hour, up from $12.

Nov. 7, 1986: High Prairie businesses JJ Video and EG Frames celebrate their grand opening.

Nov. 7, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board holds a special meeting and accepts with regret the resignation of Supt. Martin Dalsin, who leaves due to indifference in philosophy between himself and the way board members want the board to operate.

Nov. 7, 1989: Darcy Younghans scores three goals and adds two assists as the visiting High Prairie Regals tie the Valleyview Jets 5-5. It was the first time in two years the Jets had managed a point against the Regals.

Nov. 7, 1990: Bea Keithley becomes the first female member of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 7, 2001: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Fish and Wildlife officers are grounded in the office for two weeks due to budget cuts.

Nov. 7, 2006: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre begins to use pet therapy to treat its clients.

Nov. 7, 2012: A 17-year-old pedestrian is struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near Freson IGA. The student emerged from behind a parked semi and was hit. He suffered a concussion and minor injuries.

Nov. 7, 2012: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce meets to decide its future goals. Promotion and advocacy for High Prairie, creating appositive business environment and networking outside the local chamber are some of the items discussed.

Nov. 7, 2012: The Stan Sware Sr. Family receives the ATB Financial Farm Family Award in Edmonton.

Nov. 7, 2015: Ed Kowalchuk’s name is hoisted to rafters at the High Prairie Sports Palace during a ceremony honouring him as a builder and long-time executive member of the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 7, 2015: High Prairie’s Gary Couch collects his Cowboy Mounted Shooters Association title in Edmonton at the awards banquet. Couch wins Canadian M4 High Points, Canadian High Points in Rifle, Canadian High Points in Shotgun, and Canadian Overall Cowboy.

Nov. 7, 2016: Roy Brideau starts his job as Big Lakes County CAO.

Nov. 7-9, 2018: Schools in High Prairie host Rocks and Rings, an indoor curling game designed to introduce students to the sport.

This Day in World History – November 7, 2022

921 – Treaty of Bonn: East France & West France recognize each other.

1492 – Meteorite lands in France; oldest one with known date of impact.

1665 – First edition of “London Gazette” published as “The Oxford Gazette”.

1775 – Lord Dunmore promises freedom to male slaves who join British army.

1800 – It becomes illegal for women in Paris to wear trousers w/out permit.

1805 – Lewis and Clark sight Pacific Ocean.

1872 – Mary Celeste sails from Staten Island, found abandoned 4 weeks later.

1873 – Alexander Mackenzie becomes the second Prime Minister of Canada.

1874 – First cartoon depicting elephant as Republican Party symbol.

1875 – Verney Cameron is first European to cross equatorial Africa.

1885 – Canadian Pacific Railway completed at Craigellachie, B.C.

1907 – Test tokens are struck in first production of Canadian coins.

1910 – First air freight shipment undertaken by the Wright Brothers.

1917 – October Revolution in Russia; Lenin & Bolsheviks seize power.

1918 – United Press erroneously reports WWI armistice had been signed.

1931 – Chinese People’s Republic proclaimed by Mao.

1932 – First broadcast of “Buck Rogers in the 25th century” on CBS Radio.

1962 – Glenn Hall set NHL record of 503 consecutive games as goalie.

1963 – First use of the instant replay machine invented by CBS.

1967 – Surveyor 6 launched for soft landing on moon.

1973 – New Jersey becomes first state to allow girls into little league baseball.

1990 – Mary Robinson elected as first female president of Ireland.

1991 – Magic Johnson announces he has HIV virus & retires from LA Lakers.

1995 – Howard Stern Radio Show premieres in Pittsburgh.

2000 – Margaret Atwood wins the Booker Prize for “The Blind Assassin”.

2002 – Iran bans advertising of United States products.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 7, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It may be you have been a bit too stubborn lately. You have been doing whatever you want, giving no consideration to financial constraints. Now it is urgent you take care of any unresolved monetary issues. You definitely have some lessons to learn in the area of fiscal responsibility! Do what you can to raise your awareness!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find yourself in a situation where you need to choose whether or not to commit to a relationship! Old demons could come back to haunt you, renewing doubts and creating fears about a lack of freedom. Ignore these demons at all costs! If you give in to them, you are likely to lose a lot of ground. Be courageous and decide on your own!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is going to be a great day for you! You are not one to embrace rules, constraints, or restrictions of any kind, preferring instead to reside in a fantasy world where no limitations apply. Have you considered it is possible for you to join the rest of us here on Earth and still retain your liberty and ideals?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is important you abandon the myth you do not have any gifts or talents! Consider thinking about your talents in the same way you think about your body. When you exercise, eat right, and get plenty of rest, your body responds. Your talents are no different. They need care and nurturing, too!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you are waiting for someone to come and fill all of your needs, emotional ones in particular, you may have to wait a very long time! You are responsible for fulfilling your own needs. If you do not, you will be eternally dependent. This would be unlike Leo, and certainly unlike you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you have children, their difficulties may remind you of your own! Or it may simply be their education brings back memories of yours. Are you holding onto an issue from a period in your life that still bothers you? This would be a good moment to ask yourself the question. Ask it, then answer it and put it to rest once and for all!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not spend beyond your means today! If you happen to know some enthusiastic shoppers, it could be disastrous for your finances if you get caught up in the frenzy. On the other hand, perhaps you owe yourself a reward for all your hard work. Is there a gift you could give yourself that does not involve money? Time, perhaps?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Minor tensions could arise today! People close to you, perhaps your mate or parents, seem to be trying to force you to adopt a behaviour that you are not at all willing to follow. Will you negotiate your independence gently or tear yourself free from their domination? The second possibility seems more likely!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The mood may be oppressive today! After meeting the challenges of the past several days, you are now in need of some well-deserved peace and quiet! Alas, the authorities are unwilling to give it to you. You can expect to be unceremoniously deposited at your desk. Work, it seems, will not wait until you have had a nap. Why not plan an exotic vacation for some point in the future?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is not a day for sensitive people like you. In fact, the one who shouts the loudest and bangs on the table the hardest is likely to come out the winner today. The air of violence will also have an effect on you. You will be somewhat upset, very thin-skinned, and much more vulnerable than usual. It would be wise to try to stay away from commotion if you can!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some differences of opinion concerning your love life are likely to come up today! For example, you may find your beloved taking more liberties than you allow yourself. Take your irritation as a sign that this particular relationship could use some freshening up. The day ahead may bring you just what you seek!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This day is not likely to be the highlight of your week! You may be aware of constraints at work or home. You are quite likely to hanker for an appropriate reward for your labour. Any type of recognition would be nice at this point. This is a good day to define new personal and professional goals. They will sustain you through your unending chores!