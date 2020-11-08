Today in High Prairie – November 8, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 8, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 8, 2020

Spencer Konelsky

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 8, 20200

Joseph Nygaard

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 8

1431 – Vlad the Impaler, Count Dracula – Transylvania

1656 – Edmond Halley, Halley’s Comet Discoverer

1836 – Milton Bradley, American Game Manufacturer

1847 – Bram Stoker, Dracula Author

1885 – Tomoyuki Yamashita, “Tiger of Malaya”

1892 – John Miljan, The Ten Commandments Actor

1900 – Margaret Mitchell, Gone With the Wind Actress

1920 – Esther Rolle, Good Times Actress

1922 – Christiaan Barnard, Did 1st Heart Transplant

1923 – Jack Kilby, Invented Handheld Calculator

1924 – Joseph Flynn, Batman Actor

1927 – Patti Page, Tennessee Waltz Singer

1931 – Morley Safer, 60 Minutes Newscaster

1942 – Angel Cordero Jr., Hall of Fame Jockey

1945 – Don Murray, The Turtles Drummer

1946 – Roy Wood, ELO Vocalist

1951 – Mary Hart, Entertainment Tonight Hostess

This Day in Local History – November 8

Nov. 8, 1977: An inquiry into the death of Leonard Joseph Emard at the High Prairie Hospital March 23 rules the death was accidental.

Nov. 8, 1987: Dwayne Sidney Savill, 27, is killed in an accident southwest of town after his vehicle rolls.

Nov. 8, 1989: South Peace News reports cancer-causing PCBs are stored at an old Faust mill site.

Nov. 8, 1994: Ivan Cunningham scores 30 seconds into overtime to give the Lakeland Eagles a 7-6 win over visiting Grimshaw in the team’s first-ever NPHL game. Bobby Carifelle scores the franchises’ first goal.

Nov. 8, 1997: Wilhelmina Boehler turns 100 with a celebration at Pleasantview Lodge.

Nov. 8, 2000: Police search for an armed robber who robbed Rollie’s Sports Plus in the early afternoon. A store clerk requires stitches after being slashed in the incident.

Nov. 8, 2000: Annie Goulet, of Grouard, dies at the age of 101 years at J.B. Wood Nursing Home.

Nov. 8, 2006: South Peace News reports that horse thieves strike at a farm on the Snipe Lake Road between Oct. 26-30.

Nov. 8, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors vote to increase their pay just in time for Christmas. The reeve’s honourarium increases by $100 a month to $800 while the deputy reeve’s salary increases by $150 a month to $650. Councillors pay goes to $500 a month from $400. Increases also go into effect retroactively to Nov. 1 for meetings.

Nov. 8, 2006: The Grouard Awasisak Working Group Society gives $35,600 to 10 community groups after deciding to disband.

Nov. 8, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO John Eriksson announces to council his retirement effective the following June.

Nov. 8, 2011: Sunset House resident John Le Blanc accepts his 2011 Dodge Challenger SXT as the grand prize winner in A&W’s Cruisin’ the Dub contest.

Nov. 8, 2017: South Peace News reports on the closure of the High Prairie and District Museum until further notice for renovations. The east wall of the building is in bad need of repair.

This Day in World History – November 8

392 – Roman Emperor Theodosius declares Christian religion state religion.

1731 – In Philadelphia, 1st library in the North American opens.

1734 – Vincent la Chapelle forms Free Masons Lodge in Netherlands.

1789 – Bourbon Whiskey 1st distilled from corn.

1880 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress, makes her US debut.

1895 – Wilhelm Rontgen produces and detects X-rays.

1904 – Patent received for separable electric attachment plug.

1910 – First U.S. patent for an electrical insect destroyer granted.

1923 – Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party stage “Beer Hall Putsch”.

1935 – “Mutiny on the Bounty” starring Charles Laughton premieres.

1939 – Failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler in Munich.

1942 – Adolf Hitler proclaims fall of Stalingrad from Munich beer hall.

1962 – Canada’s government orders the nickel changed back to round shape.

1965 – “Days of Our Lives” premieres on TV.

1974 – Earl of Lucan disappears, never seen again, after nanny murdered.

1974 – “Greatest Hits” 11th studio album by Elton John is released.

1980 – Voyager 1 space probe discovers 15th moon of Saturn.

1984 – Anna Fisher becomes 1st “mom” to go into orbit.

1990 – 100,000 additional US troops are sent to Persian Gulf.

1990 – Saddam fires army chief & threatens to destroy Arabian peninsula.

1992 – 300,000 demonstrate against racism in Berlin.

2004 – “Greatest Hits” album by Shania Twain is released.

2011 – Potentially hazardous asteroid passes 324,600 km from Earth.

2013 – 6,000 people are killed after Typhoon Haiyan hits Philippines.

2016 – Republican Donald Trump is elected US president.

2017 – Indian officials close all Delhi schools due to smog.

2017 – Surfer Rodrigo Koxa surfs biggest-ever wave at 24.4 meters.

2018 – Deadliest fire in Californian history begins; 88 die.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 8, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It isn’t because your new projects demand such precision that they’re causing you problems. You tend to think details keep you from having a global vision, but that simply isn’t true. There’s no conflict between the long-term view and short-term needs. You just think the latter gets in the way of the former. Try thinking of the details you find annoying as steppingstones to your larger vision.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Yes, this is a good moment to abandon old beliefs and moral values. Your view of life has changed and, above all, you’re more aware of how your outdated, preconceived ideas sometimes poison your life. The past no longer concerns you. It’s time for you to make a clean break from the beliefs that are holding you back. You might shock your family, but they’ll get over it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you aren’t careful to keep your eyes straight ahead and focused on the future, the past is likely to catch up to you. Don’t look back, even if you don’t see anything in front of you. You must continue to move forward. It’s true this is easier said than done. Nevertheless, you feel inspired to give it a try.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This would be the moment to say yes to your destiny. You’re a little frustrated because things haven’t been moving forward the way you’d like. But now that opportunities are coming your way, you find you’re holding things up. You’re just afraid, that’s all. But rather than let your fear overtake you, turn its energy to your advantage.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Don’t expect to meet the partner of your dreams today. Rather, your romantic hopes are likely to meet with frustration. It would be better to devote your energies to something more realistic, such as your financial situation. It probably does need some attention, wouldn’t you agree? If you redirect your energy, the rewards are more likely to be forthcoming.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s some likelihood that a recent meeting with an influential person has put a damper on your hopes for your projects. Will you abandon them and live with regret? Or will you choose to maintain your goals despite advice to the contrary and the risk of encountering disapproval from your supervisors? This is the type of question you will have to resolve today.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You will have to expect a few disturbances in the harmony that has reigned over the past few days. For example, your needs may not match those of your mate or close friends, or you may feel restless. Minor worries about the future may intrude on people’s good moods. In short, this won’t be a good day to look to emotional harmony as a source of satisfaction.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – As a person who embodies affection and tenderness, you may feel especially resentful about today’s mood. It will be difficult to charm a smile out of anyone or achieve any semblance of harmony. Moreover, the friction won’t spare siblings – even close friends may quarrel. Prepare to duck and cover because clashes are likely to occur all around you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A longing for comfort and the small, simple pleasures in life is likely to cripple your initiative today. Have you decided to withdraw from the career world for the time being? Or perhaps you’re just discouraged by the lack of enthusiasm in your colleagues. In any case, this would be a good day to stay home and rest.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – For the past several days, you’ve been fairly lucky in financial and material terms. But the day ahead will be an exception. If you’re planning to make an investment, sign a contract, or purchase a major item, postpone it until another day. You may as well resign yourself to this fate and be grateful you were spared the chance to make a mistake!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The way you act when you first meet people is typical of Taurus. What is it that you do? You try to teach them something. It seems that you always have a lesson to impart, making you prone to giving advice when it isn’t always wanted. Try to accept the points of view of others for a change.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your philosophy of life comes naturally. Others need to study, listen to experts, or sign on to various allegiances. You, on the other hand, already have a profound outlook on life that you surely inherited from your past experiences. It would be interesting for you to expand on your philosophy a bit and try to turn it into something concrete.