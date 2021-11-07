Today in High Prairie: November 8, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 8, 2021

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets at town office.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 8, 2021

Spencer Konelsky

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 8, 2021

Joseph Nygaard

Tom Hubler

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 8, 2021

1431 – Vlad the Impaler, Count Dracula – Transylvania

1656 – Edmond Halley, Halley’s Comet Discoverer

1836 – Milton Bradley, American Game Manufacturer

1847 – Bram Stoker, Dracula Author

1885 – Tomoyuki Yamashita, “Tiger of Malaya”

1892 – John Miljan, The Ten Commandments Actor

1900 – Margaret Mitchell, Gone With the Wind Actress

1920 – Esther Rolle, Good Times Actress

1922 – Christiaan Barnard, Did first Heart Transplant

1923 – Jack Kilby, Invented Handheld Calculator

1924 – Joseph Flynn, Batman Actor

1927 – Patti Page, Tennessee Waltz Singer

1931 – Morley Safer, 60 Minutes Newscaster

1942 – Angel Cordero Jr., Hall of Fame Jockey

1945 – Don Murray, The Turtles Drummer

1946 – Roy Wood, ELO Vocalist

1951 – Mary Hart, Entertainment Tonight Hostess

This Day in Local History – November 8, 2021

Nov. 8, 1969: Forty people attend a farewell party at Syl and Anne Shantz’s home for Mike and Isobel Fedina, who left town for Grimshaw.

Nov. 8, 1977: An inquiry into the death of Leonard Joseph Emard at the High Prairie Hospital March 23 rules the death was accidental.

Nov. 8, 1981: Eddie Fisher records the shutout as the High Prairie Midgets blast the Dawson Creek Midget B team 9-0.

Nov. 8, 1983: Ron Rose scores three goals and Steven Matthews and David Rose score two each as the High Prairie Regals give a rude welcoming to the NPHL’s newest team as they whip the Rycroft Flames 15-6.

Nov. 8, 1987: Dwayne Sidney Savill, 27, is killed in an accident southwest of town after his vehicle rolls.

Nov. 8, 1988: The Falher Pirates score 11 goals on 37 shots as they defeat the High Prairie Regals 11-5 in exhibition play.

Nov. 8, 1989: South Peace News reports cancer-causing PCBs are stored at an old Faust mill site.

Nov. 8, 1991: Steven Matthews scores twice to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 7-4 win at Manning in a penalty-filled game.

Nov. 8, 1992: Dwight Haugen scores six goals as the High Prairie No. 2 Peewee team defeats McLennan 11-7.

Nov. 8, 1994: Ivan Cunningham scores 30 seconds into overtime to give the Lakeland Eagles a 7-6 win over visiting Grimshaw in the team’s first-ever NPHL game. Bobby Carifelle scores the franchises’ first goal.

Nov. 8, 1997: Wilhelmina Boehler turns 100 with a celebration at Pleasantview Lodge.

Nov. 8, 2000: Police search for an armed robber who robbed Rollie’s Sports Plus in the early afternoon. A store clerk requires stitches after being slashed in the incident.

Nov. 8, 2000: Annie Goulet, of Grouard, dies at the age of 101 years at J.B. Wood Nursing Home.

Nov. 8, 2001: Former Canadian Olympic badminton player Dave Humble visits High Prairie and conducts an evening clinic at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 8, 2006: South Peace News reports that horse thieves strike at a farm on the Snipe Lake Road between Oct. 26-30.

Nov. 8, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors vote to increase their pay just in time for Christmas. The reeve’s honourarium increases by $100 a month to $800 while the deputy reeve’s salary increases by $150 a month to $650. Councillors pay goes to $500 a month from $400. Increases also go into effect retroactively to Nov. 1 for meetings.

Nov. 8, 2006: The Grouard Awasisak Working Group Society gives $35,600 to 10 community groups after deciding to disband.

Nov. 8, 2006: High Prairie Hospital director of health services Kate Butler tells the community health council staff are leaving for other communities which provide child care services such as day care.

Nov. 8, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO John Eriksson announces to council his retirement effective the following June.

Nov. 8, 2008: Grande Prairie’s Mike Mohr scores in overtime to give the visiting Athletics an 7-6 overtime win over the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 8, 2008: Rose Taje, of Barrhead, dies at the age of 84 years. She was a former Girl Guides leader in High Prairie.

Nov. 8, 2011: Sunset House resident John Le Blanc accepts his 2011 Dodge Challenger SXT as the grand prize winner in A&W’s Cruisin’ the Dub contest.

Nov. 8, 2017: South Peace News reports on the closure of the High Prairie and District Museum until further notice for renovations. The east wall of the building is in bad need of repair.

Nov. 8, 2017: Big Lakes County allots $24,000 of emergency funding to the High Prairie and District Museum for repairs to the east wall.

Nov. 8, 2018: Kathleen Elizabeth Randall passes away at the age of 101 years. She worked as a registered nurse for many years.

Nov. 8, 2018: Three youths working at Smitty’s Restaurant are charged with theft under $5,000 after police investigate a break and enter.

Nov. 8, 2019: The High Prairie Regals fold for the coming season.

Nov. 8, 2019: A woman dies in a vehicle accident near Salt Prairie. Police do not release her name.

Nov. 8, 2019: Mena Mary Olson passes away at the age of 82 years. She taught in High Prairie for many years, worked at Canada Post and Richards Lumber.

This Day in World History – November 8, 2021

392 – Roman Emperor Theodosius declares Christian religion state religion.

1519 – First meeting of Moctezuma II Cortez in Tenochtitlan, Mexico.

1731 – In Philadelphia, first library in the North American opens.

1734 – Vincent la Chapelle forms Free Masons Lodge in Netherlands.

1789 – Bourbon Whiskey first distilled from corn.

1880 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress, makes her US debut.

1895 – Wilhelm Rontgen produces and detects X-rays.

1904 – Patent received for separable electric attachment plug.

1910 – First U.S. patent for an electrical insect destroyer granted.

1923 – Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party stage “Beer Hall Putsch”.

1939 – Failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler in Munich.

1942 – Adolf Hitler proclaims fall of Stalingrad from Munich beer hall.

1960 – John F. Kennedy is elected President of the USA.

1962 – Canada’s government orders the nickel changed back to round shape.

1965 – “Days of Our Lives” premieres on TV.

1966 – Movie actor Ronald Reagan elected Governor of California.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.951 an ounce in London.

1974 – Earl of Lucan disappears, never seen again, after nanny murdered.

1974 – “Greatest Hits” 11th studio album by Elton John is released.

1980 – Voyager 1 space probe discovers 15th moon of Saturn.

1984 – Anna Fisher becomes first “mom” to go into orbit.

1990 – 100,000 additional US troops are sent to Persian Gulf.

1990 – Saddam fires army chief & threatens to destroy Arabian peninsula.

1991 – Carol Burnett Show premieres on CBS-TV [2nd time].

1992 – 300,000 demonstrate against racism in Berlin.

2004 – “Greatest Hits” album by Shania Twain is released.

2011 – Potentially hazardous asteroid passes 324,600 km from Earth.

2013 – 6,000 people are killed after Typhoon Haiyan hits Philippines.

2016 – Republican Donald Trump is elected US president.

2017 – Indian officials close all Delhi schools due to smog.

2017 – Surfer Rodrigo Koxa surfs biggest-ever wave at 24.4 meters.

2018 – Deadliest fire in Californian history begins; 88 die.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 8, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not let other people’s arguments get in the way of your truth. Do not doubt yourself. Stop worrying. Do not be disgruntled if you are not fitting in with whatever is going on around you. This indicates you may need to take another route. If you do not like the music being played, start your own band. You have everything in your power to make it happen.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may work hard today to balance powerful forces. You may be torn between a lust for adventure and a need for communication. Either way, the bottom line is freedom to do and say the things you want. This is an important time to spread your wings despite any opposition. You can not go wrong with anything involving higher learning, religion, or spirituality.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The extreme passion that rules you may meet opposition today as more information appears. Communication may colour the scene differently than you pictured in your head. Be patient and wait for all the spaces to fill in before you make any decisions about how to proceed. What is usually malleable and easy to affect may be a bit stubborn and rigid.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel pressured to make an important, decisive move today. Expansive options are coming into focus. You may experience opposition as you stand up for what you believe. Your desire for freedom gives you a positive outlook that others find inspiring. Do not lose your adventurous spirit by thinking you need to tie yourself down to solid commitment.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try not to approach everything negatively. By doing so you may cut yourself off from incredible opportunities. This is a time to be expansive. Spread your wings and feel free to lift off the ground. Take greater pride in your work. You will reach the goals that you strive for. Enjoy the path you are on. The journey is the reward.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Long-term trends are lining up in your favour. You are at a pivotal point in which you can latch onto something big and take off with it. Let your dreams expand. Telling people how to run their lives will get you nowhere. Lead by example. Follow your creative intuition and explore more of the things that make you truly happy.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is an incredible activation urging you to take hold. You may have many different projects brewing and be unsure where to focus your energy. Do not feel like you need to make a decision now. Go with the flow, but do not lose control. It is important to maintain control while events unfold around you. Be flexible and adaptable.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a powerful tension in the air today. This is a great force you can tap into and capitalize on. Communication can help expand key aspects of your life. Stretch beyond your current boundaries and do not sell yourself short. Concentrate on inviting in wealth and prosperity. Long-term cycles and trends are lining up in your favour. It is up to you to make them work for you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You will not have any idea how to fight if you do not know who your enemies are. Keep an eye out for people who try to bring you down. Their energy may be subtle so you might not even notice their influence at first. Today’s powerful planetary energy creates a manipulative power struggle that may hinder your expansion and prosperity. You have the willpower to overcome these challenges.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A strong transforming force may be pulling you in opposite directions now. Long-term trends are coming to a climax. Karma that you have not resolved over the past few years may come back to haunt you. Today’s planetary lineup is turning up the heat on your present situation. You are going to need your flameproof suit.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be indirectly affected by a struggle. A heated debate having to do with mistaken communication and extreme emotions might devastate your psyche unless you keep up your defenses. The acting planetary energy is forming an arena for emotional turmoil. Whether you want to or not, you are probably going to get sucked into it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Use today’s electric feeling to fuel your passion. A subtle tension has been building for some time. You have reached a critical turning point. Do not shy away from adventure because you fear failure. Change and open up your heart to the world. You may hesitate to make a move because you do not want to make waves, but how else are you going to advance in life?