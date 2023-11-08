Today in High Prairie: November 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 9, 2023

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots at Falher Library.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders’ Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre.

4 p.m. After-School Youth Program at HP Native Friendship Centre (11-13 Yrs). Beaded lizard keychains.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

6:30 – 8 p.m. – Nerf Wars (ages 9-15 years) at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 9, 2023

1801 – Gail Borden, Inventor of Condensed Milk

1864 – Dmitry Ivanovsky, Discoverer of Viruses

1918 – Choi Hong Hi, Founder of Taekwondo

1918 – Thomas Ferebee, Enola Gay Bombardier

1934 – Carl Sagan, American Astronomer

1941 – Tom Fogerty, CCR Rocker

1948 – Alan Gratzer, REO Speedwagon Drummer

1948 – Michel Pagliaro, Canadian Rock Singer

1951 – Lou Ferrigno, Incredible Hulk Actor

1954 – Dennis Stratton, Iron Maiden Guitarist

1973 – Gabrielle Miller, Corner Gas Actress – Lacy

This Day in Local History – November 9, 2023

Nov. 9, 1912: The Grouard News reports a company building a railway connecting the Pacific Ocean and Hudson Bay may not follow the lakeshore and run through Grouard. No reason is cited.

Nov. 9, 1912: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad will reach Grouard in two years.

Nov. 9, 1912: Grouard police warn residents to not let cattle run at large in the village.

Nov. 9, 1915: Inspector Field leaves Grouard after being transferred to Peace River Crossing to run the RNWMP detachment. He lived in Grouard for 18 months.

Nov. 9, 1960: Pleasantview Lodge is officially opened in High Prairie. It is one of 31 similar lodges opened in Alberta that day. Mayor Terry Anderson says the lodge’s opening is one of the best things to ever happen in the north country. Agnes Groves is matron of the lodge.

Nov. 9, 1961: Construction worker Alfred Martin Smith, 28, of High Prairie, dies in an accident after his vehicle skids off icy roads and into a ditch pinning him underneath.

Nov. 9, 1969: A motor vehicle accident three miles west of town claims the life of 17-year-old Linda Canaday. The car driven by Larry Dakin hit an icy patch, slid across the road into the ditch, overturned and hit a power pole.

Nov. 9, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play. Three teams enter the league with a fourth possible.

Nov. 9, 1972: High Prairie’s Darlene Dupuis leaves for Edmonton, then Toronto, to represent Edmonton in the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 9, 1980: The Baptist Education Centre opens in High Prairie.

Nov. 9, 1981: UGG’s decision to not rebuild is called a “cop-out” by High Prairie town council.

Nov. 9, 1984: Two men are charged with attempted murder following a car chase near Kinuso that included shots being fired at police and ending with suspects fleeing on foot. They are later captured on the Driftpile Reserve. No one was injured.

Nov. 9, 1990: Dennis and Maureen Basarab hold customer appreciation days and announce the sale of Pioneer Home Hardware to John and Jamie Hiscox.

Nov. 9, 2005: ATCO Electric holds a grand opening ceremony of their new offices in the town’s east end. ATCO moved into the office last December.

Nov. 9, 2007: High Prairie Elementary School Grade 6 students invite High Prairie war veterans and Legion members for tea. The medals warn by the Legion members fascinate the students, who ask several questions.

Nov. 9, 2010: The chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band, Clarence Louis, tells Driftpile First Nations they must become self-reliant. “Welfare never is and never was part of First Nations culture,” he says.

Nov. 9, 2010: Canada’s Next Top Model runner-up in 2009, Linsay Willier, attends the Driftpile School career fair.

Nov. 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s proposed new hospital is downsized causing outrage throughout the region. “As it stands, we’ll end up with a poorer facility than we have now,” says Dr. Robin Laughlin. Lesser Slave Lake MLA says she is working to address the problem. A call is also made to restore the NLC Campus in the hospital, which eventually does not happen.

Nov. 9, 2011: Tempers flare in High Prairie town council chambers as Mayor Rick Dumont and Linda Cox argue over accountability and transparency in municipal operations.

Nov. 9, 2014: Stan Sware passes away at the age of 79 years. A well-known farmer and accomplished musician, he was very involved in community affairs.

This Day in World History – November 9, 2023

1541 – Catherine Howard [Henry VIII’s 5th wife] sent to Tower of London.

1681 – Hungarian parliament promises protestants freedom of religion.

1799 – Napoleon pulls off a coup and becomes the dictator of France.

1842 – The first U.S. design patent for typefaces and borders is issued.

1861 – First documented Canadian football game at U of Toronto.

1864 – First export of goods from Burrard Inlet, B.C. to a foreign country.

1888 – Jack Ripper’s 5th [probably last] victim, Mary Jane Kelly, killed.

1904 – First airplane flight to last more than 5 minutes.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt first US president to visit another country.

1907 – Cullinan Diamond presented to King Edward VII on his birthday.

1918 – Emperor Wilhelm II abdicates after German defeat in World War I.

1925 – German Nazi party forms.

1938 – Al Capp, cartoonist of Lil’ Abner, creates Sadie Hawkins Day.

1944 – Red Cross wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1953 – Cambodia [Kampuchea] gains independence from France.

1955 – UN disapproves of South Africa’s apartheid politics.

1961 – PGA eliminates Caucasians only rule.

1961 – The X-15 rocket plane achieves world record speed of 4,093 mph.

1967 – Surveyor 6 soft lands on moon.

1967 – The first unmanned Saturn V rocket is launched.

1969 – “Bridge over Troubled Water” single recorded by Simon & Garfunkel.

1976 – UN General Assembly condemns apartheid in South Africa [again!].

1979 – False alarm of a Soviet ballistic missile attack by NORAD.

1980 – Iraqi President Saddam Hussein declares holy war against Iran.

1984 – “A Nightmare on Elm Street” premieres in the US.

1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, becomes youngest ever world chess champion.

1989 – East Berlin opens its borders.

1994 – Chandrika Kumaratunga chosen first female president of Sri Lanka.

1998 – UK completely abolishes capital punishment for all crimes.

2004 – Video game Halo 2 is released.

2014 – Germans celebrate 25th anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall.

2015 – San Diego’s SeaWorld announces it will overhaul killer whale show.

2015 – “Reclining Nude: painting fetches auction price at $170.4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might seek to expand your knowledge of the arts. You could decide to explore galleries, attend a concert or play, or look into the latest best sellers. A friend could accompany you. Make a day of it! Books, antiques, or other fine objects might be especially appealing now. Try to avoid shopping. You will discover a lot of items you like and want to buy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might have the desire to look into your genealogy. The Internet has made it possible for everyone to learn about their ancestors, and now is a great time for you to do it. Spiritually, you might also decide to explore past lives or get in touch with spirit guides or totem animals. Group activities could be of great help in these pursuits.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Practical, scientific, or spiritual ideas of all kinds are your life’s blood. Today you might expand your knowledge. Much of what you learn may be based on technology such as telescopes or particle accelerators. You are only scratching the surface today. Much of what you learn may be confusing, but stay with it. It will make more sense to you later.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might enlist the aid of friends to increase your computer skills. You may be interested in the artistic side of computers and want to experiment with computer graphics or animation. Video journalism could also be of interest. You might receive some unexpected good news about a possible increase in income, though it might be delayed.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A new romance could come your way. An old friend could suddenly seem like more to you, sending the relationship in an entirely new direction. The opposite could happen, too. An old love could reappear and resurrect the intellectual side of your relationship, making a new friend out of an old love. Circumstances around you are changing and so are you. You are the type to welcome it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Insights that well up from deep within you could put your imagination into overdrive. Perhaps ideas for essays, poems, paintings, or music flow into your mind in waves. You may want to stay home to develop them, though you may take one friend, or perhaps your partner, into your confidence. Keep the ideas coming! They might mean more to you later.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – News about the plight of the world’s disadvantaged might have you toying with the idea of doing more than you are to make a difference. This is a laudable goal, but you are more apt to see the romantic side of helping the needy than the harsh realities of the situation. Before deciding to tackle any new ambition today, consider it from all angles. You might change your mind.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Have you ever longed to be a movie star or participate in some way in the film industry? Today you might get your chance or at least learn some of the technical skills required. You might take some time to learn about computer graphics or the ins and outs of camerawork. You could also meet some people involved in this industry.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have been exerting yourself a little too much over the past few days and might feel a little listless. Nonetheless, your mind is still active, and you may seek stimulation through books, TV, or lectures of some kind. You should find whatever you learn exciting. It could set you off in a new direction. Today you could turn into an armchair traveler!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could have some very strange yet beautiful dreams today. Write them down. They are trying to tell you something. You could also make an off-the-wall plan to increase your income that may or may not work. Consider all the aspects of your plan and get in touch with the reality of it before delving too far. It might be workable but not in the ways you think now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you may start to see your friends in a new light. Perhaps their accomplishments have aroused your admiration. A special person could seem more perfect than ever, and you could suddenly view your friend through a romantic haze once more. Bear in mind your view of these people only mirrors your view of yourself. Recognize your merits as well as others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might feel a little under the weather today, but mentally you are flying high. Ideas could keep popping into your head, sending you into flights of fancy that excite your creativity. This is a great day to read or watch documentaries or otherwise feed your intellect. Whatever you learn could be of great practical use to you later.