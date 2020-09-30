Today in High Prairie – October 1, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 1, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 1, 2010

Alex Charrois

Brittany Friesen

Marissa Sutherland

Robert Buchan

Trent Meyaard

Tom McDermott

Karen Waikle

Michael Dube

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 1, 2010

Roberta Hunt

Rylan Dashkewytch

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 1

1207 – Henry III, King of England

1881 – William Boeing, Boeing Company Founder

1909 – Everett Sloane, Citizen Kane Actor

1910 – Bonnie Parker, Outlaw [Bonnie and Clyde]

1920 – Walter Matthau, The Odd Couple Actor

1921 – James Whitmore, Shawshank Redemption Actor

1924 – Jimmy Carter, Former US President

1927 – Tom Bosley, Happy Days Actor

1928 – George Peppard, A-Team Actor

1935 – Julie Andrews, Sound of Music Actress

1943 – Jim Martini, Sly & Family Stone Rocker

1950 – Randy Quaid, Midnight Express Actor

1951 – Brian Greenway, April Wine Guitarist

1956 – Theresa May, English PM

This Day in Local History – October 1

Oct. 1, 1913: Grouard town council hires Dr. E. Boissoneault as the new health officer.

Oct. 1, 1915: The Peace River Land District is split into two offices, one in Peace River Crossing and one in Grouard. The Grouard Land District is formed and comprises 6.360 million acres.

Oct. 1, 1949: Construction concludes and the gym at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard is opened.

Oct. 1, 1962: The High Prairie Progress increases its subscription rates to $3 per year from $2.50.

Oct. 1, 1972: Jeremy Gaucher, of Sucker Creek, is killed after being hit by a police car driven by Const. T.H. Harris.

Oct. 1, 1973: Alberta’s minimum wage increases to $1.95 from $1.75 per hour.

Oct. 1, 1973: The last wing of the old High Prairie Providence Hospital is torn down to make way for the new wing.

Oct. 1, 1979: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 1, 1983: The new High Prairie UGG elevator is opened with John VandenBerg as manager.

Oct. 1, 1985: Wapiti Aviations stops flights in High Prairie without giving any notice. Lack of passengers is cited as the reason.

Oct. 1, 1988: George Larocque opens a car wash beside Turbo.

Oct. 1, 1994: Carman Moen opens Workmaster’s Safety and Workwear in his Baron Oilfield Supplies building.

Oct. 1, 1994: Brenda Langevin begins her job as executive director of Keeweetinok Lakes RHA.

Oct. 1, 1994: Mike Choi sells the New Orion Restuarant and Northern Lites ending 17 years of ownership.

Oct. 1, 1995: Ernie Amerasinghe retires from teaching and opens Ernie’s Tours.

Oct. 1, 1996: The Burger Baron opens for breakfast for the first time.

Oct. 1, 1996: Linda Sutherland opens Sweetbriar Salon in her home in High Prairie’s east end.

Oct. 1, 1998: Minimum wage in Alberta increases by 40 cents to $5.40 per hour.

Oct. 1, 2008: Gift Lake Metis Settlement sells the High Prairie Inn for an undisclosed figure to Shemina.

Oct. 1, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement holds a celebration to announce they are taking over sole ownership of the Pomeroy Inn and Suites, to be renamed Peavine Inn and Suites.

Oct. 1, 2010: High Prairie Municipal Library librarian Janet Lemay wins the 2010 Excellence in Librarianship Award for public libraries.

Oct. 1, 2014: South Peace News reports on the Edmonton Police Commission’s desire to have all towns in Alberta charged for policing. The move would cost High Prairie over $500,000 per year. Mayor Linda Cox, unaware of the proposal, calls it “devastating” to the town.

Oct. 1, 2014: Bethel Baptist Pastor Eric Kregel announces he is leaving for Edmonton just before Christmas.

Oct. 1, 2016: After 20 years, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council opens a facility it can call its own in the former House of Furniture building.

This Day in World History – October 1, 2019

1653 – Russian parliament accepts annexation of Ukraine.

1661 – Yachting begins in England; King Charles II beats his brother James.

1814 – Europe’s political map redrawn after the defeat of Napoleon.

1843 – News of the World begins publication in London.

1847 – Maria Mitchell discovers a non-naked-eye comet.

1867 – Karl Marx’s “Das Kapital” is published.

1869 – 1st postcards are issued in Vienna, Austria.

1888 – National Geographic magazine publishes for the 1st time.

1903 – 1st Baseball World Series game: Pittsburgh beats Boston 7-3.

1908 – Henry Ford introduces the Model T car [costs $825].

1914 – The 1st division of Canadian troops, 33,000 sail for Britain.

1934 – Adolf Hitler expands German army, violating Treaty of Versailles.

1946 – 12 Nazi war criminals sentenced to death in Nuremberg.

1949 – People’s Republic of China proclaimed by Mao Zedong.

1949 – Republic of China [Taiwan] forms on island of Formosa.

1950 – South Korean troops cross the 38th parallel into North Korea.

1952 – 1st ultra high frequency [UHF] TV station opens at Portland, Oregon.

1958 – US space agency NASA begins operations.

1962 – Johnny Carson hosts his 1st “The Tonight Show”.

1969 – Concorde 001 test flight breaks sound barrier.

1971 – Walt Disney World opens in Bay Lake, Florida.

1975 – “The Thrilla in Manila”; Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier.

1980 – Cosmonauts Ryumin & Popov break space endurance record of 176 days.

1982 – EPCOT Center opens in Orlando, Florida.

1982 – Sony CDP-101 [1st commercially released CD player] released.

1990 – Meteorite explodes above Pacific Ocean.

1994 – NHL owners begin lockout of players lasting 103 days.

1999 – Edmonton Oilers retire Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99.

2015 – NY Yankees record the 10,000th win in franchise history.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 1, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A large gathering of friends, relatives, and neighbours could take place in your neighbourhood today. You might run into a few old friends you haven’t seen in a long time and enjoy catching up. A former romantic partner could also be present. Are you still interested? If so, pursue it. It might work this time! If you’re no longer interested, perhaps you could now be friends. Think about it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you’ve asked your employer for a raise recently, the astral energy indicates you can expect to receive one soon. Your employer is greatly impressed with your efforts, and probably thinking that you might be setting your sights elsewhere. Opportunities may certainly appear, although this is obviously not the time to make a decision. Take some time to really think and consider everything carefully.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An unexpected letter or package might arrive sometime today. This could be a gift from a lover – perhaps a bit more lavish than you would have expected. You could receive other communications as well. At least one could be related to your job in some way. A party invitation could also come, and you will probably want to attend. A significant other will want to accompany you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Happiness reigns in the home right now. Money comes pouring in from bonuses, salary from extra hours, or gifts. You may be considering spending some of this money on either adding to or refurbishing your home. If you’re having trouble making a decision, consider consulting a decorator. There is great harmony within your family. You seem to understand each other on an intuitive level.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you single? If so, today you might fall in love at first sight. You may have been frustrated lately by the lack of available, interesting people, but today you could meet someone who seems too perfect for words. And you can rest assured that the attraction is mutual! If you’re already involved, you can expect a revival of the fairytale romance between you and a significant other.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A strong attraction to someone could take you by surprise today. This person could be involved in the arts in some way, perhaps film, TV, or recording. You might spend considerable time together for the purpose of working on a project, but the energy between you should be strong and apparent to both of you. If you’re interested in a new relationship, make sure you look your best!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you involved in a creative project that involves modern technology? If so, progress could be made by leaps and bounds, starting today. A lucky break might set you off in a new direction that adds depth and dimension to your work. Relations with colleagues should be warm, congenial, and supportive. There is a sense of unity that pervades the group and adds to the energy and enthusiasm. You will love the results of your efforts.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you own your home or have any kind of investments in real estate, you might hear some great news today about the value of that investment. It’s likely to be increasing, and probably will continue in that direction. This could make a big difference in your life in some way right now. In fact, there might be a number of options opening to you. Consider them all carefully, and go for the gold.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Are you technically single but very deeply involved with someone? If so, don’t be surprised if today you extend or receive a proposal of marriage. Recent events have brought you very close together and greatly intensified the bond between you. Your partner may want to legalize that bond. Do you? If there is even the smallest doubt, give yourself some time to think. Acting on impulse isn’t a good idea right now.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Exciting news could come to you today that could bring a lot of joy into your life. Your income may soon skyrocket, and more opportunities to advance yourself professionally should start coming thick and fast. You may even receive some sort of public acknowledgment. This isn’t the end of the line, however – this is only the beginning! You will be glad to know you can expect this trend to continue for some time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A powerful bond between you and a romantic partner could have you walking around with your head in the clouds. Things between you seem to be improving by leaps and bounds. Right now it all seems just too perfect. Savour every moment of your time together. You will want to remember them when times aren’t quite so easy. We all deserve such halcyon days. You and your beloved should definitely make the most of it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Love of all kinds – the love of friends, the affection of family members, romantic love – flourishes in the home today as a number of visitors come to your door, perhaps unexpectedly. One of your guests could bring some wonderful news about money. A strong sense of unity among all those present should be very apparent, at least to you.