Today in High Prairie: October 1, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 1, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 1, 2021

Alex Charrois

Brittany Friesen

Karen Waikle

Michael Dube

Marissa Sutherland

Robert Buchan

Trent Meyaard

Stephanie Maisonneuve

Tom McDermott

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 1, 2021

Roberta Hunt

Rylan Dashkewytch

Karen Waikle

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 1, 2021

1207 – Henry III, King of England

1881 – William Boeing, Boeing Company Founder

1909 – Everett Sloane, Citizen Kane Actor

1910 – Bonnie Parker, Outlaw [Bonnie and Clyde]

1920 – Walter Matthau, The Odd Couple Actor

1921 – James Whitmore, Shawshank Redemption Actor

1924 – Jimmy Carter, Former US President

1927 – Tom Bosley, Happy Days Actor

1928 – George Peppard, A-Team Actor

1935 – Julie Andrews, Sound of Music Actress

1943 – Jim Martini, Sly & Family Stone Rocker

1948 – Cub Koda, Brownsville Station Rocker

1950 – Randy Quaid, Midnight Express Actor

1951 – Brian Greenway, April Wine Guitarist

1956 – Theresa May, English PM

This Day in Local History – October 1, 2021

Oct. 1, 1913: Grouard town council hires Dr. E. Boissoneault as the new health officer.

Oct. 1, 1915: The Peace River Land District is split into two offices, one in Peace River Crossing and one in Grouard. The Grouard Land District is formed and comprises 6.360 million acres.

Oct. 1, 1949: Construction concludes and the gym at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard is opened.

Oct. 1, 1954: High Prairie RCMP move their detachment to a house on Fevang Street owned by Frank Squires.

Oct. 1, 1962: The High Prairie Progress increases its subscription rates to $3 per year from $2.50.

Oct. 1, 1969: Robert Petite arrives to start his new job as assistant ranger in Salt Prairie.

Oct. 1, 1972: Jeremy Gaucher, of Sucker Creek, is killed after being hit by a police car driven by Const. T.H. Harris.

Oct. 1, 1972: The stars of Stampede Wrestling perform at the Sports Palace arena in front of 750 fans.

Oct. 1, 1973: Alberta’s minimum wage increases to $1.95 from $1.75 per hour.

Oct. 1, 1973: The last wing of the old High Prairie Providence Hospital is torn down to make way for the new wing.

Oct. 1, 1979: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 1, 1983: The new High Prairie UGG elevator is opened with John VandenBerg as manager.

Oct. 1, 1985: Wapiti Aviations stops flights in High Prairie without giving any notice. Lack of passengers is cited as the reason.

Oct. 1, 1985: Betty Jean Johnson, 57, of High Prairie, is killed in a car crash at Donnelly Corner after a semi truck hits her vehicle.

Oct. 1, 1994: Carman Moen opens Workmaster’s Safety and Workwear in his Baron Oilfield Supplies building.

Oct. 1, 1994: Brenda Langevin begins her job as executive director of Keeweetinok Lakes RHA.

Oct. 1, 1994: Mike Choi sells the New Orion Restuarant and Northern Lites ending 17 years of ownership.

Oct. 1, 1995: Ernie Amerasinghe retires from teaching and opens Ernie’s Tours.

Oct. 1, 1996: The Burger Baron opens for breakfast for the first time.

Oct. 1, 1996: Linda Sutherland opens Sweetbriar Salon in her home in High Prairie’s east end.

Oct. 1, 1998: Minimum wage in Alberta increases by 40 cents to $5.40 per hour.

Oct. 1, 2000: Devon Cox wins junior steer undecorating at the Northwest Rodeo Association finals in Grande Prairie. Sister Ashley Cox places third in ladies barrels.

Oct. 1, 2006: The 3rd annual High Prairie Fire Department Fun Chase attracts 150 entries.

Oct. 1, 2007: Adam Efram begins operation of Adam’s Taxi Service in High Prairie. The business serves High Prairie, Driftpile, Enilda, Peavine and all points in-between.

Oct. 1, 2007: An election forum is held at the Pomeroy Inn and later broadcast on KBS-TV.

Oct. 1, 2008: Gift Lake Metis Settlement sells the High Prairie Inn for an undisclosed figure to Shemina.

Oct. 1, 2009: Ernest L’Heureux of Joussard passes away in High Prairie at the age of 92 years.

Oct. 1, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement holds a celebration to announce they are taking over sole ownership of the Pomeroy Inn and Suites, to be renamed Peavine Inn and Suites.

Oct. 1, 2010: High Prairie Municipal Library librarian Janet Lemay wins the 2010 Excellence in Librarianship Award for public libraries.

Oct. 1, 2011: It takes just under two hours for the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to sell $10,000 worth of Spirit Dollars.

Oct. 1, 2011: Rev. Alex Carrier passes away at the age of 72 years. He was ordained into the priesthood in July 1992 and was part of St. Bernard’s Parish for a few years.

Oct. 1, 2013: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hosts an election forum for town candidates at the Gordon Buchan Recreation Centre. Cutting taxes, direct control, and economic development are the hot topics.

Oct. 1, 2014: South Peace News reports on the Edmonton Police Commission’s desire to have all towns in Alberta charged for policing. The move would cost High Prairie over $500,000 per year. Mayor Linda Cox, unaware of the proposal, calls it “devastating” to the town.

Oct. 1, 2014: Bethel Baptist Pastor Eric Kregel announces he is leaving for Edmonton just before Christmas.

Oct. 1, 2016: After 20 years, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council opens a facility it can call its own in the former House of Furniture building. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee helps cut the ribbon.

Oct. 1, 2017: A bear tries to break into George Bellerose’s Dodge Caravan at East Prairie after he leaves a bag of trash inside overnight.

Oct. 1, 2019: Wendell Ebbett passes away at the age of 71 years. He was involved in the High Prairie Air Cadet program and High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion.

This Day in World History – October 1, 2021

1574 – Storm breaks Leiden dike; drowns 20,000 Spanish soldiers.

1653 – Russian parliament accepts annexation of Ukraine.

1661 – Yachting begins in England; King Charles II beats his brother James.

1800 – Spain cedes Louisiana to France in a secret treaty.

1814 – Europe’s political map redrawn after the defeat of Napoleon.

1843 – News of the World begins publication in London.

1864 – Cyclone strikes Calcutta: 70,000 killed.

1867 – Karl Marx’s “Das Kapital” is published.

1869 – First postcards are issued in Vienna, Austria.

1888 – National Geographic magazine publishes for the first time.

1890 – US Congress establishes Yosemite National Park.

1903 – First Baseball World Series game: Pittsburgh beats Boston 7-3.

1908 – Henry Ford introduces the Model T car [costs $825].

1934 – Adolf Hitler expands German army, violating Treaty of Versailles.

1936 – Generalissimo Francisco Franco establishes state of Spain.

1946 – 12 Nazi war criminals sentenced to death in Nuremberg.

1949 – People’s Republic of China proclaimed by Mao Zedong.

1949 – Republic of China [Taiwan] forms on island of Formosa.

1950 – South Korean troops cross the 38th parallel into North Korea.

1952 – First ultra high frequency [UHF] TV station opens at Portland, Oregon.

1958 – US space agency NASA begins operations.

1960 – Nigeria becomes the 99th member of the United Nations.

1961 – Beach Boys record debut single “Surfin”; new music style starts.

1962 – Barbra Streisand signs her 1st recording contract [Columbia].

1962 – Johnny Carson hosts his first “The Tonight Show”.

1969 – Concorde 001 test flight breaks sound barrier.

1971 – Walt Disney World opens in Bay Lake, Florida.

1975 – “The Thrilla in Manila”; Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier.

1979 – US returns Canal Zone [but not the canal] to Panama after 75 years.

1980 – Cosmonauts Ryumin & Popov break space endurance record of 176 days.

1982 – EPCOT Center opens in Orlando, Florida.

1982 – Sony CDP-101 [first commercially released CD player] released.

1984 – Gary Trudeau’s Doonesbury comic strip resumes after 2-year hiatus.

1988 – Mikhail Gorbachev becomes head of state of the Soviet Union.

1990 – Meteorite explodes above Pacific Ocean.

1994 – NHL owners begin lockout of players lasting 103 days.

1999 – Edmonton Oilers retire Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99.

2012 – California is first US state to ban conversion therapy for minors.

2015 – NY Yankees record the 10,000th win in franchise history.

2017 – O.J. Simpson released from prison after 10 years detention.

2018 – The US, Mexico and Canada agree a new trade deal to replace NAFTA.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 1, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You can get many things accomplished today. The energy is very high intensity. Be careful about manipulating others. No one appreciates being ordered about, so be tactful. Try not to put on a show of superior knowledge. People will resent you for it even if your intentions are good [and you’re right]!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Take control of your decisions today. People might tell you what direction to take and what choice is best for you, but ultimately you are the one who knows best. Stop looking to others for guidance about your life and start finding the solutions within you. You already know the answers. You have the map you need tucked away in your pocket. Use it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are likely to have some intense experiences today. So what else is new? More people are receptive to your deep, investigative nature and they want to join you in your search. Collaborate with people at this layer of intensity and form strong bonds that will last long after the energy of the day is gone.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have a tremendous amount of physical vitality today, so use it constructively. Listen more closely to the things around you – the people, music, words, and even the birds. You will pick up the deeper meanings in these sounds today and feel them resonate in the core of your being. Embrace a feeling of oneness with the people and places around you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There are important lessons to learn today, so listen closely. You may have been thinking other people should grow up. Even if you have not spoken those words to them directly, you have thought them to yourself. Understand now that perhaps you are the one who needs to do a little growing. Do not write people off so quickly. There is something important to learn from everyone.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today seems to have a rather aggressive atmosphere. Things may heat up quite a bit, so be prepared for blasts of intense energy coming at you from others. If you are the one dishing it out, make sure you are prepared to receive it right back. You are much more sensitive than you look.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Forcefulness may not be a usual part of your nature, but if there is a day in which you feel comfortable throwing your weight around, today is it. Enough is enough. Take control of your actions and responsibility for the consequences. Use this day to build your confidence and act assuredly in all your dealings. You either want it or you do not.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a great deal of power today, so use it wisely. No one likes a bully. Do not resort to grade-school tactics. Create friends, not enemies. Use your strength and leadership skills to help others instead of arguing with them. Try not to rock the boat with a loved one. Things could get pretty heated and the volcano might erupt.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Dive deep into yourself today. Bring more of your spirit into your universe. Realize if you stay focused on one topic for just a little bit longer, you can extract another bit of knowledge. Go deeper today instead of just floating about on the surface. You will be richly rewarded by what you discover. An off-the-cuff comment can lead to an amazing conversation.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your words have tremendous impact today, so think before you speak. It is easy to hurt others’ feelings if you do not take them into account. Try to be careful in any phone conversation and always verify you have made yourself clear, especially when giving directions. Go deeper today instead of just floating about on the surface. People will open up to you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you need to do any serious investigative work, today is the day for it. Your powers of concentration are stronger than normal and you are more interested in what lies below the surface. If you suspect another person’s actions or motives, this would be a good day to call him or her on it. Make sure you are both being honest.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will feel forceful today, so use this energy to plow through any projects and get ahead in the game. You are definitely the ruler of everything you come in contact with. But even good rulers can be overthrown. People do not like arrogant leaders. Do not assume that someone is wrong just because he or she does not agree with your point of view.